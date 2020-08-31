

DREAM UP!

Don’t try to keep me in a box

I am open

You can’t turn me off

Don’t tell me to stay small

For now is my time

To stand tall

And lead by example

For my people

I’m getting started

There will be a sequel

Everything we want is on the other side of fear

Sitting here on this side?

I’m refuse to live here

I am running forward

Moving ahead

I’d rather hang on the other side of fear instead

The opposite side from living in mediocre

For I am becoming a stoker

I can shift my fire around

Catapult myself forward off of your rebound

Braving the wildernesses on the other side of fear

Magic happens when we live here

In this FEARLESS space

Frolicking, having fun, in this place

Exploring what’s possible

Living bold and doing big

Believing in my worth

Willing to deeply dig

Into my potential

Speaking my truth is essential

I will not hide

Deep inside

My inner warrioress is a beast

Grabbing this life fully is my feast

Showing you what’s up

Stepping up for myself

Filling my own cup

Now is my time

To dream UP

Here we go

Feel free to watch the show

…..Or not

Your affirmation

Is not my validation

I live for me

I stand in my human- BE

…ing

Seeing in myself what I can do

What a blessing to run in my own shoes

A glorious unfolding of a story

It’s time for me to show you all my glory

So don’t try to keep me in a box

Time’s up!

It’s NOW O’clock

Nothing will block

My way

I’m the one who has my own say

CEO of my play

Making my next move

What serves me is what I chose

Emerging in my groove

Going after my dreams

MOtivation is on tap

Feel free to have some, if you please

Praying on my knees

For vulnerability, courage, bravery

Doing 1000 EXTRAordinary things with ease

Ready, Set, Go!

I’m in racer position

Unlimited ambition

Graduating into the next chapter

Being my own captor

Of life

Stepping into this race

Taking off

From inside the box

Watch me soar

As I wave bye-bye to fear

Not being held back

Flying on new tracks

Excited and ready

For my next act

I live bold and big

I lead by example

I am Fierce

I am showing up for myself

I believe in myself

I am fast

I am a badass

Watch me fly

Unfolding strong

Watch me mystify



