Dream Up

By


(Image by @picsbymo.motivatepictures on Instagram)

DREAM UP!

Don’t try to keep me in a box

I am open

You can’t turn me off

Don’t tell me to stay small

For now is my time 

To stand tall 

And lead by example 

For my people 

I’m getting started 

There will be a sequel 

Everything we want is on the other side of fear 

Sitting here on this side? 

I’m refuse to live here

I am running forward 

Moving ahead 

I’d rather hang on the other side of fear instead

The opposite side from living in mediocre 

For I am becoming a stoker 

I can shift my fire around 

Catapult myself forward off of your rebound 

Braving the wildernesses on the other side of fear 

Magic happens when we live here

In this FEARLESS space 

Frolicking, having fun, in this place 

Exploring what’s possible 

Living bold and doing big

Believing in my worth 

Willing to deeply dig

Into my potential 

Speaking my truth is essential 

I will not hide 

Deep inside 

My inner warrioress is a beast 

Grabbing this life fully is my feast 

Showing you what’s up 

Stepping up for myself 

Filling my own cup 

Now is my time

To dream UP

Here we go 

Feel free to watch the show 

…..Or not 

Your affirmation 

Is not my validation 

I live for me 

I stand in my human- BE

…ing

Seeing in myself what I can do 

What a blessing to run in my own shoes

A glorious unfolding of a story 

It’s time for me to show you all my glory

So don’t try to keep me in a box 

Time’s up! 

It’s NOW O’clock 

Nothing will block 

My way 

I’m the one who has my own say 

CEO of my play 

Making my next move 

What serves me is what I chose

Emerging in my groove

Going after my dreams 

MOtivation is on tap

Feel free to have some, if you please

Praying on my knees

For vulnerability, courage, bravery

Doing 1000 EXTRAordinary things with ease

Ready, Set, Go! 

I’m in racer position 

Unlimited ambition 

Graduating into the next chapter 

Being my own captor 

Of life 

Stepping into this race

Taking off 

From inside the box 

Watch me soar 

As I wave bye-bye to fear 

Not being held back 

Flying on new tracks 

Excited and ready 

For my next act

I live bold and big 

I lead by example 

I am Fierce 

I am showing up for myself 

I believe in myself 

I am fast 

I am a badass 

Watch me fly

Unfolding strong 

Watch me mystify

Jen Whitney, CEO of Being Fierce

Inspired and Inspire! Truth dweller of raw grit; exposed and naked on the page. Learning. Evolving. Emerging. What a ride!
Co-parent to three. Director.  Poet. Writer. Space- Explorer. Transformed my life. Lost the mental weight, lost 60 pounds, created space, filled with self-love, now use the word impossible with caution.

——

We are all worthy of self-respect and self-responsibility and we can prove it in our actions. Let's go get it!

Share your comments below.

