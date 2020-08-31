(Image by @picsbymo.motivatepictures on Instagram)
DREAM UP!
Don’t try to keep me in a box
I am open
You can’t turn me off
Don’t tell me to stay small
For now is my time
To stand tall
And lead by example
For my people
I’m getting started
There will be a sequel
Everything we want is on the other side of fear
Sitting here on this side?
I’m refuse to live here
I am running forward
Moving ahead
I’d rather hang on the other side of fear instead
The opposite side from living in mediocre
For I am becoming a stoker
I can shift my fire around
Catapult myself forward off of your rebound
Braving the wildernesses on the other side of fear
Magic happens when we live here
In this FEARLESS space
Frolicking, having fun, in this place
Exploring what’s possible
Living bold and doing big
Believing in my worth
Willing to deeply dig
Into my potential
Speaking my truth is essential
I will not hide
Deep inside
My inner warrioress is a beast
Grabbing this life fully is my feast
Showing you what’s up
Stepping up for myself
Filling my own cup
Now is my time
To dream UP
Here we go
Feel free to watch the show
…..Or not
Your affirmation
Is not my validation
I live for me
I stand in my human- BE
…ing
Seeing in myself what I can do
What a blessing to run in my own shoes
A glorious unfolding of a story
It’s time for me to show you all my glory
So don’t try to keep me in a box
Time’s up!
It’s NOW O’clock
Nothing will block
My way
I’m the one who has my own say
CEO of my play
Making my next move
What serves me is what I chose
Emerging in my groove
Going after my dreams
MOtivation is on tap
Feel free to have some, if you please
Praying on my knees
For vulnerability, courage, bravery
Doing 1000 EXTRAordinary things with ease
Ready, Set, Go!
I’m in racer position
Unlimited ambition
Graduating into the next chapter
Being my own captor
Of life
Stepping into this race
Taking off
From inside the box
Watch me soar
As I wave bye-bye to fear
Not being held back
Flying on new tracks
Excited and ready
For my next act
I live bold and big
I lead by example
I am Fierce
I am showing up for myself
I believe in myself
I am fast
I am a badass
Watch me fly
Unfolding strong
Watch me mystify