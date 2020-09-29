Dream It. Believe It. Achieve It – Youssef Chreiba

Youssef Chreiba says one may achieve everything in their life yet not be happy, and one could just struggle to follow and live his/her dream and attain pure, sheer happiness. That is the sweet taste of struggle for following one’s dreams. In this world, we might just be able to count the number of people but not the number of dreams we see: “infinity.” We are born helpless. We can’t walk, can’t talk, can’t feed ourselves, can’t even do our own damn taxes. As children, the way we’re wired to learn is by watching and mimicking others. First, we learn to do physical skills like walk and talk. Then we develop social skills by watching and mimicking our peers around us. Then, finally, in late childhood, we learn to adapt to our culture by observing the rules and norms around us and trying to behave in such a way that is generally considered acceptable by society.

When you are young, your greatest asset is not your talent, not your ideas, not your experience, but your time. Time grants you the opportunity to take big risks and make big mistakes. There is no restriction imposed on an individual to see a dream. A dream can be for the family. A dream can be for friends. A dream can be for love. A dream can be for the needy. A dream can be for himself. A dream can be seen by someone, for someone. No matter what. No one has restrictions to visualize a dream; then why do we restrict ourselves to work to achieve them? Why do we not go the extra mile to make our dreams alive and real? Why do we regret having not achieved those dreams, buried deep in our hearts?

If you’re going to dream, and we all do, why not dream big? After all, if your dreams are very ordinary, your life will be very ordinary. So picture yourself in the home of your dreams, driving the car of your dreams, visiting other parts of the world, working at something you enjoy, having great success, or enjoying time with your family. Whatever it is you want in your life, dream big and set goals to make those dreams come true.

Dream it

Everything begins in the heart and mind. Every great achievement began in the mind of one person. They dared to dream, to believe that it was possible. Take some time to allow yourself to ask “What if?” Think big. Don’t let negative thinking discourage you. You want to be a “dreamer.” Dream of the possibilities for yourself, your family and for others. If you had a dream that you let grow cold, re-ignite the dream! Fan the flames. Life is too short to let it go.

Take Daily Actions

Dreaming is nothing without action. Take daily actions to turn your big dream into reality. No matter how small, every action you take gets you one step closer to your big dream, and every day you take action you build momentum. A small action every day might not feel significant at the time, but over time little things add up. Just imagine what you could achieve in a year if you did one small thing every single day to move toward your big dream!

Believe it

Yes, your dream needs to be big. It needs to be something that is seemingly beyond your capabilities. But it also must be believable. You must be able to say that if certain things take place, if others help, if you work hard enough, though it is a big dream, it can still be done.

We all pass through a stage when we work to make someone else’s dreams come true. It is on us to either accept that and go on or to believe in ourselves and work harder to achieve our own Dreams! When you have reached your goal and you are living your dream, be sure to enjoy it. In fact, enjoy the trip, too. Give yourself some rewards along the way. Give yourself a huge reward when you get there. Help others enjoy it. Be gracious and generous. Use your dream to better others. Then go back to No. 1. And dream a little bigger this time says, Youssef Chreiba.