Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community

Drashti Bhalani: “Don’t be afraid to try new things, you naver know what a new experience will reveal or create”

Clinching success across the social media and creative niches is a young talent Drashti Bhalani

Thrive Global invites voices from many spheres to share their perspectives on our Community platform. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team, and opinions expressed by Community contributors do not reflect the opinions of Thrive Global or its employees. More information on our Community guidelines is available here.
By
Drashti Bhalani
Drashti Bhalani

The 25-year-old is already a freelance jewellery designer, event planner and full-time blogger.

It is wondrous to learn about individuals and professionals from across fields and sectors of the world who exude pure passion and commitment towards making it huge in their chosen industries. Today, more and more women have come to the forefront of several industries and driven them to an exponential level of growth and success. When it comes to creative and artistic abilities, women have always shone brighter and have proved why they deserve to be known as the best bets in those industries. We came across one such highly driven and passionate professional named Drashti Bhalani, who turned her dreams into a reality with her astute visions and ideas, thrusting forward as a creative soul.

Wondering who is Drashti Bhalani? Well, this young Indian talent is all about her passion, her love for creating and her quest to make it huge across all the things she chooses to lay her hands on. From a very early age, Drashti Bhalani was attracted to all things creative and realized how she was meant to do so much in her life. Hence, she always made sure to turn her ideas into actions and ultimately into her reality. This very attitude and confidence to do what her heart desires have led her to create her unique name across niches.

Drashti Bhalani today stands tall as a passionate freelance jewellery designer. She is also an event planner with Kaaryam Events, and to top that; she has even aced the game of social media as a full-time blogger and influencer with her content focused on lifestyle, travel, and fashion. She loves ethnic wear over anything and supports Make in India. Talking about herself, Drashti Bhalani says that she is passionate about her work and loves all that she does. Travelling is also something that has constantly motivated her to do better. Apart from that, she calls herself a highly organized person who takes notes and uses a series of tools for helping herself to stay on top of the deadlines.

Drashti Bhalani aims to become a travel blogger and loves to look out for opportunities that can challenge and inspire her to achieve greatness. As a content creator, she self-taught herself how to edit pictures and videos for enhancing the quality of her feed. In addition, she loves meeting new people and learning about their lives and their backgrounds.

Drashti Bhalani, who got married earlier this year, has been giving it her all to make it huge as a blogger, jewellery designer and event planner. To know more, follow her on Instagram @luxuryindians.

    Neila Jovan, Thrive Global

    As an organization, we exist to empower the new generation of thought leaders, developers, creators, digital marketers and entrepreneurs, to learn new skills, grow their careers, chase their passions and create financial freedom for themselves, their families, and their lives, all while living out their true purpose. Our global campuses and pop-up workshops will help to eradicate poverty. We are part of a global movement to increase diversity in tech and grow new economies in underserved communities around the world. We enable millennials to become what they want to become in life by learning new skills and leveraging the power of the digital economy

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    Women Leading the Blockchain Revolution: “I don’t like to make gender distinctions, because I believe it’s all about talent” With Marika Lulay and Tyler Gallagher

    by Tyler Gallagher
    Gesche Haas of Dreamers and Doers, being embraced by her members
    International Women's Day//

    The Power of Finding Your Tribe

    by Erin Halper
    Community//

    Entrepreneur and Triple Threat Ally Pintucci: How This Agency Owner and Creative Is An Inspiration For Girl Bosses Everywhere

    by Courtney James
    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.