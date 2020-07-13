Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Dragon Tamer or Dragon Captive?

With a roar of fire, the emotional dragon reared its ugly head again, sending flames of fear and anxiety into the surrounding atmosphere.

By

However, I should probably start this story further back, in the past.  I’m Becky, dragon tamer extraordinaire. Several years ago, I discovered my first dragon. He was a ferocious, but extremely sneaky dragon called Cmore. Until that point I’d never met a dragon, although I’d heard they existed. This dragon used his flames to burn away layers of confidence and self-esteem. For twenty years, the dragon kept a fiery hold around me, ensuring my fingers were burnt if I ever dared to stray into the confident zone.

Then on a warm summer’s day, a leaf (well, truth be told, it was a piece of paper), floated past and on that leaf was inscribed the words. Dragon taming – Is it for you?  How I read it as dragon taming instead of hypnotherapy, I’ll never know, but it was too late.  I’d signed on the dotted line, in pen!

But, that’s where the magic began …

As I honed my skills as a dragon tamer, an almost magical transformation was manifesting within. The inner chains, that had held me back ever since the day I met Cmore, began to crumble and crack. As they did, they revealed an armour stronger than any dragon’s fiery breathing, more protective than the emotional wave of energy those serpents could propel my way.

After a year of perfecting my skills, I finally gained my dragon taming uniform.  I stepped out of dragon academy and the real story began.

In that first year as a dragon tamer and, as I said at the start of this, ‘with a roar of fire the emotional dragon reared its ugly head again …’,  were the chains of fear and anxiousness returning?  No.

What happened at that point was that the body armour came into its own, like a shield of positivity.  Rather than shrinking back into the dark, I stood tall; I stood brave and that’s when I realised the dragon was no longer holding me captive.  In fact, it was now an ally fuelling my passion to help others tame their dragons. 

This is the beginning of my story.  Follow me on my adventures as I delve into the world of dragons, demons, wizards and more.

Are you ready to meet your dragons head on?

Are you ready to start taming your dragon within?

Becky Wells, Hypnotherapist and Life Coaching at Becky Wells

​A whole page about me!

I combine a mixture of therapies to help you achieve things that you believe are outside of your current abilities.

You are involved every step of the way; encouraging you to make the decisions that empower you.

I describe my work as dragon taming; I take that fire-breathing dragon which is holding you back and teach you to use its fire to empower, inspire and enhance your inner talents and abilities.

I love to help people overcome their inner demons, as I have faced and won my own battles too, leading me to where I am today.

Working with someone and being able to watch them soar higher and higher is one of my most empowering moments.

At this point I suppose, I meant to tell you why you’d want to work with me… but I want you to speak to me, watch some of my YouTube videos and make that decision after talking to the real person.

My love for this work stems from being incredibly shy in the past, which I always considered my Achilles heel. Now I realise that shyness allows me to not only listen with my ears, I watch body language and micro muscle movements. Some have described me as a magician, or intuitive.

What do I do when not working with clients?

My two dogs are a massive part of my life; my furry roomies generally found nearby. The mother and son duo regularly feature on my social media accounts.

I’m not averse to taking on new challenges and in the recent past have discovered the art of burning images into wood (pyrography), wood carving, gardening (still not totally sure which are flowers, and which are weeds). Even attempting cake making, although those photos are best not shown, as some were more horrifying than mouth-watering.

In the summer, I’m often found sitting in the garden working on the laptop in the shade, in shorts, a baseball cap and t-shirt.

I also have an interest and passion in the spiritual side of things. I love to read angel cards and apparently I have quite a talent for psychometry too.

Because of my passion for the human mind, I’m also completing an OU degree in health science with a view to continuing to an MSc in neuroscience in the future. This is something I never considered possible, as I struggle with words and sentences, but learning to tame that dragon within, has allowed me, at 45 years young, to take it on and I’ve just completed my first year.

If I had to sum myself up, I would say I am someone who helps you discover your story and helps you to take control of future chapters.

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Learn more or join us as a community member!
Share your comments below.

