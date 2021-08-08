Dr. Yvette Carrillo: “As dentists we wear many hats”

As dentists we wear many hats. We are small business owners, community leaders, team leaders, and educators. Dental school really only teaches us the basics of “how-to”, but it is up to us to learn and master the many other layers that dentistry entails, like how to run a successful dental practice, and how to further improve our skills and knowledge beyond the basics.

Dr. Yvette Carrillo holds a private practice in San Diego, California. She received her Doctorate of Dental Surgery in 2015 followed by a Master’s of Science degree and certificate in Periodontics and implant surgery in 2018. While attending Loma Linda, Dr. Yvette made life-long friends, participated in award-winning research, mentored and lectured to students, and received various awards. Dr. Yvette enjoys mentoring students in her spare time. She holds a faculty position where she is a graduate periodontics clinic attending. She also lectures in various courses including moderate sedation, emergency management, and dental implants. Dr. Yvette is also a periodontics course instructor for dental hygiene students.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive into our interview, our readers would like to get to know you a bit. Can you tell us a bit about your backstory and a bit about what brought you to this specific career path?

Humble beginnings is a fair description, I think. My grandparents were Mexican migrant farmers that moved our family to America with the dream of a better life. I grew up in rural New Mexico with the dream of becoming a dentist. As a child, I had the ambition and drive to work on my education in order to provide a better life for myself and give back to my supportive family.

Can you share the interesting story that happened to you since you started your career?

Something life-altering happened to me two weeks into my Periodontics and Implant Surgery residency. I was walking across the street in a crosswalk when I was struck by an SUV. I spent months in the ICU and hospital recovering from severe brain hemorrhages, a broken skull, and bruised and ruptured internal organs. After that accident, I was determined to finish my residency. This was when I discovered my passion for teaching and lecturing. I found that by sharing my story, I could be an encouraging and uplifting influence in the lives of others.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting?

In my first job as a periodontist, I was discussing the detrimental effects of smoking with a patient. We ended the consultation on a positive note when the patient said they were motivated to stop smoking. The patient went to stroke their hair and I mistakenly thought they were going for a HIGH FIVE! I went right in, and when I realized what was happening it was too late. I didn’t know what to do other than fully commit; I said: “YEAH! We’re gonna do this! You’re gonna stop smoking!”

Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

We can’t take ourselves too seriously, life is too short for that nonsense!

Are you working on any new or exciting projects now?

YES! Professionally, I’m excited to be starting my own business from scratch in San Diego. I look forward to providing periodontal and dental implant care for the city. Personally, I have been sharing my thoughts and creatively expressing myself on my blog since 2019. I was initially too shy to do any type of video blogging. After encouragement from my friends and family, I am finally working on a YouTube Channel in order to reach a wider audience.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

My mother was a migrant and bilingual recruiter. She would travel for work all over the country to lecture and enroll children into summer school programs, and provide access to care for migrant families. Seeing a woman of color take on a leadership position so effortlessly and with such style and grace was everything to me growing up. My mother is my biggest supporter and I’m forever grateful. After one work trip, she brought home a school flag from Harvard. I hung that over my bed and would think about it every time I went to bed. My life came full circle when I became a specialist and was asked by a friend to lecture to the Harvard dental students about my dental specialty Periodontics and Implant Surgery.

Is there a particular book that made an impact on you? Can you share a story?

Outliers by Malcom Gladwell is a good read that I enjoyed some years back. A major take-away from the book for me was the “10,000-hour rule,” referring to how many hours it takes to become a master at something. Believe it or not, I think it can be more, but certainly not less. The bottom line is to keep going, keep pushing forward and keep showing up despite the obstacles we face along the way. A modern way of describing that drive when mastering a skill or trade would be the “Mamba mentality,” referring to Kobe Bryant’s will to be the best.

How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

I have a passion for making patients feel safe and comfortable in the dental chair. I hear so many times how people “don’t like the dentist,” and I agree: most people don’t! I truly feel that providing a pleasant experience is all about stress reduction, comfort, and showing that we are there to help. It makes me feel good when patients look forward to coming in to see me, update me with life events, and keep in touch even after their treatment is complete. If I can pass that chair-side manner along to the next generation of dentists, I feel like I am helping spread those feel-good vibes to the world.

Can you please give us your favorite life lesson quote ?

“People don’t care how much you know until they know how much you care.” -Theodore Roosevelt

Can you share a story about how that was relevant to you in your own life?

My dad would often repeat that quote to me when I was observing him in his dental office. He genuinely cares about his patients and their overall well-being. He showed me by example what it meant to care. I strive to live by the example that he sets. When I was a resident, I was treating and conversing with a patient when she made the connection that she was also my dad’s patient when he was a dental student! I was shocked. What were the odds that he and I had gone to the SAME school, and would treat the SAME patient 30 years later?

Can you share your top three “lifestyle tweaks” that will help people feel great?

Daily flossing. Cleaning in between teeth with floss once a day is what removes the plaque and bacteria that cause gum inflammation and bone loss. Tongue brushing. Scrubbing our tongue helps get rid of bad breath. Incorporating that into your oral health routine will leave you feeling fresh. Waiting 30 minutes to an hour after coffee or wine before you brush your teeth. Both coffee and wine are highly acidic and can stain teeth. If teeth are brushed too soon, the acidity can inadvertently be worked into the enamel by the toothbrush.

What are your 5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Started and why. (Please share a story or example for each.)

Student debt. Before entering into professional school, young dentists shadow and observe the more seasoned dentists. Unfortunately, the generations before us have not seen and dealt with the overwhelmingly high student debt that millennials face. So, while dentistry still does provide certain luxuries, the industry is very different from what the baby boomers experienced in their professional careers. As dentists we wear many hats. We are small business owners, community leaders, team leaders, and educators. Dental school really only teaches us the basics of “how-to”, but it is up to us to learn and master the many other layers that dentistry entails, like how to run a successful dental practice, and how to further improve our skills and knowledge beyond the basics. Fighting the stigma and misinformation. I often hear from patients: “…but I’m not in pain…” after they are diagnosed with gum disease. I spend quite a bit of time explaining and educating that gum disease is not painful because it is a chronic inflammatory disease. I strive to educate the public on prevention rather than delaying treatment until it’s too late. It’s difficult to feel like you have a seat at the table when there is no one in the room that looks like you. Hispanic or Latinos only make up around 7% of dentists, and those that are educators an even smaller proportion at 4%. As a student, it was shocking for me to witness the lack of representation among faculty and dental professionals in the workforce. Though I have a passion for education, the passion is also driven by wanting to inspire other young females and minority dentists. Initially, transitioning from school into the workforce was a steep learning curve. I felt that I had to explain literature, research, and evidence in order to gain my patients’ trust and help them understand possible treatment options. Now, I start with making sure that my new patients know I am there to help. Once we’ve established that trust, the rest is easy to explain.

If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of wellness to the most amount of people, what would that be?

I would love it if there was a mass movement about how gum health impacts our systemic health. There are links between gum disease and many inflammatory systemic illnesses like diabetes, heart disease, Alzheimer’s, preterm delivery, and many other problems. Dentistry and regular cleanings are so important to maintain overall health. Because so many people missed regular appointments during the pandemic, we are seeing a rise in broken teeth, gum disease, and TMJ disorders. My dream would be to have a massive campaign that highlights the overall impact that oral health care has on a good quality of life.

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them 🙂

If I could have a private breakfast with anyone, it would be Oprah Winfrey. She was and is a trailblazer in the broadcasting industry and a true inspiration for all women and people of color.

