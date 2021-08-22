Dr. YiDing Yu of Olive: “Streamlining the healthcare system to cut waste and eliminate barriers to patient care ”

Streamlining the healthcare system to cut waste and eliminate barriers to patient care — As we discussed earlier, COVID-19 revealed a lot of faults in the healthcare system. At Olive, our AI automation technology is cutting trillions of dollars of waste in the healthcare system. The ability to streamline healthcare from the first moment a patient is seen by a provider offers the phenomenal opportunity to improve healthcare for all.

The COVID-19 Pandemic taught all of us many things. One of the sectors that the pandemic put a spotlight on was the healthcare industry. The pandemic showed the resilience of the US healthcare system, but it also pointed out some important areas in need of improvement.

In our interview series called “In Light Of The Pandemic, Here Are The 5 Things We Need To Do To Improve The US Healthcare System”, we are interviewing doctors, hospital administrators, nursing home administrators, and healthcare leaders who can share lessons they learned from the pandemic about how we need to improve the US Healthcare System.

As a part of this series, I had the pleasure to interview Dr. YiDing Yu.

Dr. YiDing Yu, MD, is a practicing physician and serial entrepreneur passionate about transforming the way we imagine and deliver healthcare. Named woman entrepreneur of the year in 2018 by the Cartier Women’s Initiative Awards, YiDing is a skilled business operator and passionate public speaker who has launched and scaled innovations across the healthcare ecosystem.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive into our interview, our readers would like to get to know you a bit. Can you tell us a bit about your backstory and a bit about what brought you to this specific career path?

Growing up, I always knew that I wanted to be a doctor. In the late 1990s, when the dot-com boom happened, I got really into technology. I started designing websites, won a website-making award from Oracle, and ended up launching my first retail website when I was in high school. Up until then, I had no exposure to business, but I knew it was fun and I wanted to combine it with my doctor career. So when I went to Harvard, I chose to major in economics while also being pre-med. I absolutely loved it. I loved thinking about systems, market forces, and I wanted to help design healthcare for the better. By the time I graduated residency, I had started my own venture-backed tech company, and I’ve learned a ton along the way.

Now at Olive, where we’re creating the Internet of Healthcare with automation, I still ask myself every day, “How do we fix problems that affect the humans in healthcare?” It’s what gets me up every day!

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

When I was first running my company and serving as the CEO of the startup, I was heads down in my work and I was so focused on proving myself in the industry. I had never raised outside capital — it felt like so much responsibility. I ended up nearly working myself to death. When I finally got to step back, I realized how isolating it was to be a woman founder and innovator, especially one in the tech industry. I didn’t have female role models, mentors, or even an entrepreneurial network — people that I could call ‘colleagues’ to ask for candid advice. I felt really alone, and I knew that was unacceptable. I began to make a conscious effort to build out my network of women and cultivate those relationships, across every aspect of the industry. Now I can proudly say, I have a strong network of inspiring women, funny women, smart, talented women and that it’s changed my enjoyment of my career.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

At my first start-up, I was launching our product for the first time to real patients and providers. We had created a system that would alert hospital nurses about incoming ambulances. Imagine a beautiful dashboard with color-coded triage and live GPS-tracking to monitor ambulances en route to the hospital. At the time, the product felt super high-tech.

The day of launch was a success — it worked! But what did the users ask for right away? An alert! A loud, loud alarm. The nurses were so busy in the ED, they couldn’t just “watch” a dashboard. It was one of those moments of, “omg, duh.” The experience imprinted on me how important it is to understand your user’s entire experience. It taught me a valuable lesson: You can build something wonderful, but if it doesn’t suit your user’s needs it’s not the right system. Your software needs to work for your user, your user shouldn’t be working for your system.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

“Don’t let perfect be the enemy of good.” We put way too much value on perfection. Perfect looks. Perfect job. Perfect spouse. Sometimes, we’re so enamored in the search of perfection, we lose sight of the good. It can take you away from the enjoyment of the moment, and can blind you to opportunities and people that have potential you could not even imagine. So let go. Don’t be perfect. Be good.

Are you working on any exciting new projects now? How do you think that will help people?

At Olive, our mission, and our most exciting project is creating the Internet of Healthcare. Every day our solutions are helping accelerate care for patients who are waiting for prior authorization from insurance companies. Think back on when you were a patient or when a loved one has faced delays to care due to insurance issues. It begs the question, “why do patients have to wait for life-saving care like an MRI or surgery?”

Right now, 92% of all patient care delays can be attributed to prior authorizations. To Olive, that wait is completely unnecessary. We believe that if the care is medically necessary, you should get that care approved. So we’re helping insurance companies and healthcare providers reduce that wait to zero. It has been incredibly meaningful and exciting to help patients get better and reduce waste. Overall, it has been game-changing for patient care.

How would you define an “excellent healthcare provider”?

As a practicing medical provider, I would define an “excellent healthcare provider” as someone who takes the time to understand the best plan for the patient in front of them. A provider should not only have a phenomenal understanding of medical literature but also take the time to understand who a patient is, what their life goals are.

I spent a lot of my time encouraging patients to have healthier lifestyles, but if I can’t figure out what motivates my patient to eat healthy or quit smoking, I won’t have much chance at success. An excellent provider understands where a patient is and takes the effort to meet them where they are.

Ok, thank you for that. Let’s now jump to the main focus of our interview. The COVID-19 pandemic has put intense pressure on the American healthcare system. Some healthcare systems were at a complete loss as to how to handle this crisis. Can you share with our readers a few examples of where we’ve seen the U.S. healthcare system struggle? How do you think we can correct these specific issues moving forward?

COVID-19 unveiled a lot of faults in the American healthcare system. One of those faults is the lack of interoperability of patient data. Do you remember how we used to have to register as a new patient? You call Registration, wait on hold, and then give your information. Only then can you get an online login and book an appointment. When COVID hit, health systems had to accommodate scheduling hundreds of new patients a day.

Fortunately, it was solvable with technology, and the technology that we built for COVID can now be used when we return to normal, too. At Olive, we helped hospitals automate registrations through online scheduling. Getting a doctor’s appointment should be as easy as buying a concert ticket. Now it is.

Of course, the story was not entirely negative. Healthcare professionals were true heroes on the front lines of the crisis. The COVID vaccines are saving millions of lives. Can you share a few ways that our healthcare system really did well? If you can, please share a story or example.

Healthcare professionals battled the COVID-19 crisis with a powerful tenacity. We truly cannot thank these workers enough for their hard work and dedication to patient care during the pandemic.

We saw the healthcare field excel in adaptability, the pooling of resources to tackle a single challenge and the adoption of new practices to increase efficiency. The healthcare system had to remain agile and efficient during the pandemic, in order to expedite vaccine rollout and provide care to those affected by COVID-19.

We saw a drastic increase in efficiency for those systems that adopted cutting-edge AI technology into their processes. I’ve seen AI reduce the operational burden of hospitals, aiding organizations with scheduling, preregistration, and communications activity around COVID-19 testing and vaccine distribution. We’ve seen the benefits of AI-powered operations during the pandemic and I predict that we will continue to see the rapid adoption of this technology moving forward.

Here is the primary question of our discussion. As a healthcare leader can you share 5 changes that need to be made to improve the overall US healthcare system? Please share a story or example for each.

Streamlining the healthcare system to cut waste and eliminate barriers to patient care — As we discussed earlier, COVID-19 revealed a lot of faults in the healthcare system. At Olive, our AI automation technology is cutting trillions of dollars of waste in the healthcare system. The ability to streamline healthcare from the first moment a patient is seen by a provider offers the phenomenal opportunity to improve healthcare for all. Focusing on precision medicine — Equally, it’s pivotal to focus on precision medicine. It’s a term used mostly in biotech. For example, “How can I tailor a drug to a patient-specific genomic profile?” But what if we thought of precision medicine as the whole patient? Providers should ask the questions: What does the patient care about? What are their values and priorities? The healthcare system typically doesn’t ask those questions and we should. Most of healthcare treats patients with a one-size-fits-all approach. This approach needs to be challenged and changed. A patient needs to be viewed as an individual to have their care tailored to them specifically. Provider and payers who master this will leap ahead of those who don’t. Converting transactional care to value-based care — Once we’ve started to change the way we view patient care and automate administrative tasks, the next change would be converting transactional to value-based care. The industry needs to focus on value-based care and make a concerted effort to move towards that approach. Olive’s pricing strategy is a great example of this shift. At Olive, we don’t charge based on transaction. We place the value of our solutions back to the provider’s health systems. It’s important that we continue to expand this concept, as an alternative to transactional, which is creating unnecessary waste in our healthcare system. Improving interoperability in medicine — The healthcare system also needs to improve interoperability between systems. Current hospitals often have multiple systems operating simultaneously. However, the issue is that these systems don’t communicate with each other, creating data silos. Earlier this year, we launched Olive Helps to bridge the gap between traditional silos and give providers and their staff easier access to data. Olive Helps is a sidekick at your fingertips wherever you go, whether you are working in the EMR or on a payer website. Imagine having a sidekick that recommends coding, inputs patient surveys, or submits insurance authorization for surgery for you. It’s revolutionary, and open to anyone who wants to develop on it. Assuring healthcare for patients and providers — In healthcare, millions of dollars are spent on submitting a claim and getting it paid correctly. It begs the question, “Can we assure quality patient care with these delays?” The healthcare system could be drastically improved with a streamlined payment process. Which is precisely what Olive Assures solves for hospitals across the country. Olive Assures provides patients with an easy way to know how much they owe and allows providers to expedite receipt of their payments.

Let’s zoom in on this a bit deeper. How do you think we can address the problem of physician shortages?

It’s a long and hard road to become a licensed physician, so there’s no easy solutions to graduating more physicians. However, the beauty of technology and innovation is that we can accomplish more with greater productivity.

We can help physicians be more effective by streamlining or entirely removing wasteful administrative tasks. We can empower physician extenders with AI so that they have the right tools at their fingertips to make smart decisions. And we can amplify the knowledge of our best physicians and scientists, so whether you are getting care at the Mayo Clinic or in rural Kansas, your clinician is giving you the best possible medical advice.

How do you think we can address the issue of physician diversity?

At Olive, we pride ourselves on our commitment to diversity. Our latest round of funding including Base10 as one of our investors. We are delighted to launch The Olive Scholarship, which provides financial aid awards for America’s Historically Black Colleges and Universities. To address diversity, if you have start at the source, and that’s encouraging, enabling, and supporting aspiring physicians from all backgrounds to achieve their dreams.

How do you think we can address the issue of physician burnout?

Physicians like being doctors. We hate being paper pushers. So to address physician burnout, we have to address the time-consuming administrative tasks in the healthcare system. Our healthcare system forces staff to spend more than 50% of their time filling out paperwork. Today, clinicians have to work for their technology — they have to chart in the EMR, code in their billing system. We need to build technology that works for them instead.

That’s why our approach and philosophy at Olive is fundamentally different. At hundreds of hospitals, our AI technology allows physicians to get back to doing what they love: helping people.

What concrete steps would have to be done to actually manifest these changes? What can a) individuals, b) corporations, c) communities, and d) leaders do to help?

The time spent on paperwork in healthcare is stunning the growth of the industry, and we all have to collectively say, “Enough is enough.” Administrative processes account for 1 in every 3 dollars spent in healthcare. We’re spending hundreds of billions every year on administrative waste, while healthcare costs keep rising, and physicians burn out. Corporations and individual healthcare leaders should evaluate their technology systems and administrative processes for areas of improvement. Challenge the status quo. I believe that we’re on the precipice of disruption. Which means that if you are a hospital, a clinic, a health plan, who believes you can continue doing business as usual, you will inevitably be left behind. The current system is just not sustainable.

I am an optimist. I can see how new technologies, automation and AI are re-inventing the way we deliver care. I’m working with hospitals and health plans who embrace innovation, and I strongly believe, they are the future of healthcare.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

One thing that I have been working on is sharing gratitude. Upon reflecting, I’ve noticed there are many times that I’ve thought of a person or something wonderful they did, and I haven’t told them. For example, how often do I tell my best friend that I admire how she keeps our friend group together? Or that I appreciate how she checks in on us? I appreciate her thoughtfulness in so many ways, yet, I realized I never told her that.

There are so many things that people do to make life brighter for others. I’m sure we all can think about a time when someone went out of their way for us, but we never told the person we were grateful for it. I know I am guilty of this and can always be more proactive in sharing my gratitude. If we take the time to give gratitude back — we can do a lot of good in this world.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

If readers would like to follow my work further, you can follow me on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/yidingyu/

Thank you so much for these insights! This was very inspirational and we wish you continued success in your great work.