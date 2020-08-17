Dr Xieng Lee on the Satisfaction of Helping People in His Community Through Dentistry

Dr. Xieng Lee graduated in 2010, obtaining his DDS degree from Creighton University School of Dentistry in Omaha, Nebraska. He was born in a refugee camp in Thailand, but grew up in Fresno, California. He attended college at the University of California at San Diego (UCSD), where he received his Bachelor of Science in Microbiology.

After graduating from dental school, Dr. Lee worked as an associate dentist at a dental corporation in Fort Dodge, Iowa for one year. He then moved to Minneapolis, Minnesota to serve as the dental director for a community health clinic that serves mainly low-income and Medicaid patients.

To better serve his patients and community, he opened his private practice in Brooklyn Park, Minnesota in July 2012. His practice is called Quality Dental Care, and is focused on providing quality care to all patients, regardless of their ability to pay. He is committed to improving clinician-patient relationships and putting the interests of his patients first.

Since opening, Dr. Lee has built not only a successful and thriving dental practice in the community, but he has maintained and kept up to date with the latest technology and received proper continuing education. Dr. Lee has received additional training in Orthodontics from the Academy of GP Orthodontics and is a member in good standing. He is also a member of the American Dental Association, Minnesota Dental Association, and Minneapolis District Dental Society.

Dr. Lee enjoys all aspects of dentistry, but his favorite is cosmetic and dental surgeries.

Outside of work, Dr. Lee enjoys spending time with his wife, and their two boys. He loves the outdoors and enjoys traveling. He is also an avid fisherman.

Tell us a little about your industry and why you chose to be a Dentist?

I enjoy helping people. After a dental procedure, people see the improvement right away and they are very appreciative and relieved by the service.

What surprised you the most when you started your career, what lessons did you learn?

When I was still in school and first got to the clinical work, it seemed hard to me. Everything seemed backwards to me. The mouth is so small and certain areas of the mouth must be looked indirectly with a dental mirror. As you get more and practice, it gets easier and becomes second nature. I was concerned that this work was not for me, but I am very glad I did not give up.

What is one piece of advice you would give someone starting in your industry?

If you want to do it, do not give up. Keep practicing. The more you do it, the better you become.

If you could change anything about your industry what would it be and why?

Dealing with insurance is tough. Sometimes patients cannot afford to have work done. They are relying on their insurance to help them, but the insurance does not cover the procedure. Sometimes insurance can get in the way of the dental care that patients need. There are limitations to dental insurance. Many times it does not cover very much.

How would your colleagues describe you?

I am always willing to help. I strongly believe helping others is important for a progressing society.

How do you maintain a solid work life balance?

I try to spend time with my family and my kids, but it is tough for me to have the right balance. You cannot always do everything you want to do. I always try to do my best to balance the time between work and family.

What is one piece of technology that helps you the most in your daily routine?

The internet helps to research. It does not always give the right answer, but it does give you a reference point and it can be a good start.

What has been the hardest obstacle you’ve overcome?

It was hard even to get accepted into dental school and getting through school was quite a challenge. It is quite a competitive field.

Who has been a role model to you and why?

My uncle is also a dentist, and he has been a role model to me. Faculty, professors, and advisors at school were also people I looked up to.

What is one piece of advice that you have never forgotten?

My parents always encouraged me to work hard and study hard, and I always think of that.

What does success look like to you?

Success to me is running a successful dental practice, gaining trust from the community as a provide dental care to them, and having a family and being able to provide for them.

What is one piece of advice you would like to leave our readers with?

Always try to do your best. Work hard. Find people who are good at what you want to do and get to know them and learn from them.