Dr. Winnie Moses Of Parfaire Medical Aesthetics: “Always evolving”

The global health and wellness market is worth more than 1.5 trillion dollars. So many people are looking to improve their physical, mental, and emotional wellness. At the same time, so many people are needed to help provide these services. What does it take to create a highly successful career in the health and wellness industry?

In this interview series called “5 Things You Need To Create A Highly Successful Career In The Health and Wellness Industry” we are talking to health and wellness professionals who can share insights and stories from their experiences.

In this particular interview, we had the distinct pleasure of interviewing Dr. Winnie Moses.

Dr. Moses received her medical degree and completed her residency training at the Albert Einstein College of Medicine. Dr. Moses served as an American Board of Emergency Medicine (ABEM) physician in one of the nation’s top hospitals for more than a decade, where she treated and saved countless lives.

Dr. Moses established Parfaire Medical Aesthetics (Pasadena, California) in 2015 to help people achieve their best appearance and highest level of confidence through world-class quality cosmetic treatments.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive in, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your ‘backstory’ and how you grew up?

I was born and grew up in Beijing, China and was always very academically driven since I was young. I left China alone, at age 18, came to the U.S with a dream to pursue higher education, and one day to become one of the world’s greatest scientists.

Was there a particular person or event that inspired you to live a wellness-focused lifestyle? Can you tell us about your main motivation to go all in?

Life science is always interesting to me. Biology and Biochemistry were my majors in college and graduate school. Yet a very traumatic event — the sudden loss of my father a year after I left home, which completely changed my path and inspired me to take on a lifelong commitment and probably the biggest challenge to become a physician, to be at the frontline to save life and eliminate pain and suffering from trauma or illness.

Most people with a wellbeing centered lifestyle have a “go-to” activity, exercise, beverage, or food that is part of their routine. What is yours and can you tell us how it helps you?

Getting enough rest is very important to me. We all know that medical school and residency in the U.S are probably the most intense training programs in the world. Be frankly, most of us during med school and residency did not have the luxury of 8 hours of sleep each night, or a well-balanced gourmet diet. Catching up a power nap or exercise between any possible breaks were my “go-to” activity. I still value the impact of good sleep and rest.

But looking back, It was the strong mental focus, courage and emotional support from family and loved ones that helped me through and thrive to be one of the top graduates of my class.

To live a wellness-focused life is one thing, but how did it become your career? How did it all start?

Being a physician, I feel that we are obliged to set a good example to the public of wellness-focused life, despite the nature of our high demand and stressful job. I see the consequences of not maintaining wellness and want to prevent sickness and maintain vitality.

Can you share a story about the biggest challenges you faced when you were first starting? How did you resolve that? What are the main lessons or takeaways from that story?

Emergency Medicine is my specialty. The biggest challenge is that when you’re at work you never know what will be presented to you in the next minute. It could be a heart attack or stroke, a gunshot wound, a suicidal overdose; a newborn, a pregnant woman, an elderly or a John Doe… You simply need to be prepared for all of it! The way I resolved my challenges by diving deep into extensive reading of all related subjects, journals, textbooks and tens of thousands of hours of hands-on training. So when I am in the midst of the life and death moment, I can think clearly without panic.

The main takeaways are to prepare yourself way more than what your job requests, threefold more knowledge and skills, if not tenfold. There is always stress involved in any kind of work, but going into it with well-equipped knowledge is one major stress reduction technique to me.

Can you share with us how the work you are doing is helping to make a bigger impact in the world? Can you share a story that illustrates that?

As a physician it is our calling as well as responsibilities to promote health, treat ailments both physical and mental. During the pandemic, our entire human race hasn’t in any recent years experienced such urgent need for medical care, advance and development. At the heat of the pandemic, I and many other medical providers worked day and night in the Emergency Department saving lives, or providing comfort in their last moment, even though our own protection gears were lacking, or our own family sacrificed not seeing us for days.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now? How do you think that might help people?

Beside practicing Emergency Medicine, I am also an owner of Parfaire Medical Aesthetics — a medical spa located in the beautiful old town Pasadena, California. Here we offer all non-surgical anti-aging treatments to help people look and feel the best of themselves. This is the perfect combination of medicine, art, beauty and creativity. Coming from the background of practice of Emergency Medicine where you see the worst, saddest, desperate moment of human life, It gives me a profound viewpoint of life — fragility of life deserves its fullest, wellest and highest moment when we can. Parfaire as its name means in French “to be perfect”. This is the space we create just that — the perfect now.

You are a successful leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

Determination

Laser Focus

Visualization

My background poses many challenges for me to achieve what I did compared with my colleagues. Barely speaking English language, cultural differences and being completely alone in a foreign county at a young age… But my motivation and strong determination help me overcome all the obstacles.

The ability of laser focus and diving deep into whatever you do is the tool to make you become an expert in your field. I found this instrument is more important in today’s marketplace where specialties are more subdivided. Go Board and deep in your knowledge and learning.

Visualization can mean “ dream of your future” or intuition. I believe we each have it. Most times it’s rather subconscious, practice to bring it upon your conscious mind and act on it, let your fate guide you. A few important life changing decisions in my life were simply based on some visualizations.

OK, thank you for all of that. Let’s now shift to the main focus of our interview. Let’s begin with a basic definition of terms so that all of us are on the same page. Wellness is an incredibly broad topic. How would you define the term “Wellness”? Can you explain what you mean?

Wellness is physically at its optimal and mentally at its peace.

We each are blessed with a mind and a body, but it is a habit of our mind constand being distracted by a thousand things to grab attention, until the day is a blur leading to exhaustion and the hunger for even greater distraction that offers escape. I like the description from a book I read — The Tibetan Yogas of Dream and Sleep “This can be replaced with a new habit: using bodily sensual experience to bring us to the present… to the vivid and nourishing experience of life that lies under our distractions”

There are many ways, books, apps now to help people to connect their mind and body, to be present.

As an expert, this might be intuitive to you, but it will be instructive to expressly articulate this. Can you please share a few reasons with our readers about why focusing on our wellness should be a priority in our lives?

Wellness is the balance of mind and body.

Eating healthy and exercise is just one arm of the equation. Without a cultivated calm mind, physical manifestation of mental dysfunction often presents itself as various recurrent aliments, we frequently encounter such in the ED. This oftenly puzzling to medical professionals as well as patients themselves, frustrated, unable to make a clear diagnosis test after test, yields nothing conclusive.

I am excited to see much research now focus on discovering and generating new neural pathways to help us better understand, practice and cultivate our mindset into the complete wellness equation.

Since the COVID-19 pandemic, there has been an increasingly growing understanding of the necessity for companies to be mindful of the wellness of their employees. For the sake of inspiring others, can you share steps or initiatives that companies have taken to help improve or optimize their employees’ mental and physical wellness?

Mental illness or stress-induced physical conditions have been given more attention and recognition since Covid-19 pandemic. Company offers employees consoling, psychotherapy and virtual social support programs.

Ok super. Here is the main question of our interview. What are your “5 Things You Need To Create A Highly Successful Career In The Health and Wellness Industry”? If you can, please share a story or an example for each.

We are in the new era of doing business and running a company. When we built “Parfaire Medical Aesthetics”.

#1 thing we learned: we aren’t just a medical spa, we are a marketing company.

#2 Creating a specialty team.

#3 Have a hundred fans.

#4 Plan for a long run.

#5 Always evolving.

You are a person of great influence. If you could start a movement that would promote the most wellness to the greatest amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

I would encourage and support more research to be done on psychedelics and its benefit to many mental illnesses, society prevalent generalized anxiety, addiction, PTSD and depression.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

Check out our website WWW.PARFAIRE.COM and our Social media.

A book maybe in the near future.

This was very inspiring. Thank you so much for the time you spent with this. We wish you continued success and good health!