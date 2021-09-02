Dr. Will Shaw: “Nobody cares about qualifications ”

Nobody cares about qualifications — this may sound strange coming from a lecturer, but no one really cares about your piece of paper. It is all about what change you can create and if you can help others. At college and university, focus on developing useful skills and knowledge and far less on your grades. If you do the former, the grades will take care of themselves.

New technologies have changed the way we engage in and watch sports. Sensors, Wearable Tech, Video Assistant Referees (VAR), and Instant Replay, are examples of new technologies that have changed the way we play and watch sports. In this interview series called, “The Future of Sports; New Emerging Technologies That Are Disrupting The World Of Sports,” we are talking to sports leaders, athletes, sports tech experts, and sports equipment companies who can talk about the new technologies that are reshaping the sports world.

As a part of this interview, we had the pleasure of interviewing Will Shaw.

Will Shaw is a golf professional and sport scientist, with a PhD in Biomedical Science and MSc in Sports Biomechanics & Psychology. He currently spends his time lecturing part-time at Leeds Beckett University and working with elite golfers. In his spare time he builds Golf Insider UK.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive in, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your ‘backstory’ and how you got started?

I took up golf relatively late, aged 13, however I still had a passion to see how good I could become and to play professionally. Aged 19 I turned pro and began to focus more on coaching and aged 24 I decided to head off to university to complete a Undergraduate and Masters degree in Sport Science. I’ve spent the past 11 years lecturing, working with a range of elite sportsmen and women and supporting golf professionals. I love working with elite athletes and lecturing in the subject — I’m super lucky, I’ve never woke up and thought to myself “I’ve got to go to work today”.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

Injuring Rory: Aged 25 I landed a golf biomechanics internship at Leeds Beckett University. One of our first players who came in for analysis was Rory McIlroy, with his performance coach Steve McGregor — it’s the only time I’ve ever felt starstruck. I helped marker him up for the analysis, we had to glue the markers to the players’ skin before building a 3D model for analysis. There is a very specific way to take the markers off, and I regrettably ripped a chunk of Rory’s skin from his hand when removing a marker… He said not to worry and went on to win the US Open a few weeks later, so I think I got away with that one. He was a super nice guy.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

“We’re all going to die one day”. Bear with me — I know on the surface this can sound morbid, but for me it is very motivating to remember we’re not here forever and there is just so much I want to get done, learn and experience. I’m well known for trying almost anything, from PhD’s and neuroscience research to spontaneous travels in Eastern Europe. My life doesn’t always follow a linear path, but I feel this outlook gives me a great impetus to say yes and push myself.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

My parents — they couldn’t care less about what I do in life, as long as I’m happy, and I’m kind to others. I didn’t realize until my late 20s how much freedom to explore this gave me, coupled with not worry about failing.

Is there a particular book, film, or podcast that made a significant impact on you? Can you share a story or explain why it resonated with you so much?

No, for me it is always the people I meet. I’ve been lucky enough to spend seven years working a few weeks a year at The Battle Back Centre providing adaptive sport for sick, injured and wounded servicemen and women. Spending time with these individuals and what they achieve in spite of their situations has been inspirational. The people I’ve met motivate me more than they will ever know.

You are a successful business leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

I tend to work more in small collaborations and solo projects for the most part. I think I can speak about how I get the most out of myself and working in teams, but less so on large-scale leadership:

Clarity — Any new project needs to have a clearly defined goal or problem to solve. Ideally, you also agree on a handful of weekly metrics to track. Finally, it helps to set values for the project, particularly when working with others.

Earlier this year, a friend and I, started a new project building an online sport science resource for students and coaches. We have a clear goal and understand the problem we are aiming to solve, weekly tasks are in place, but the values have been so handy for making impactful decisions. For any sized problem all we need to ask is — will the decision make this i) easier to understand ii) more useful or iii) better supported by evidenced. Having these three simple values in place have helped us stay focused and have saved countless hours.

Productivity & micro days — For the past 9 years I’ve brain dumped all my tasks onto a piece of paper at the start of the week and then work through them in 1–2-hour chunks throughout each day (with coffee, food and exercise interspersed). If I don’t finish something I force myself to move on and come back later. I don’t want to say this will work for everyone, in every domain, but it really helps me work with a strong sense of focus.

Passion — I have a genuine passion for the areas I work in, when this is the case, it is far easier to ‘work hard’. For example, looking back at teaching myself to code in R for my PhD I realize it was a mammoth effort. However, at the time it didn’t feel like work, I was just having fun trying to solve the problems I needed to solve.

How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

The small everyday interactions are what matter most to me. Can I make someone smile, or laugh? My favorite quirk is talking to as many people as I can each day, and genuinely caring about the new people I meet whether they be an elite athlete or a trainee at a new job. I genuinely want to treat everyone like a superstar — it costs nothing and can make such a difference.

Ok wonderful. Let’s now shift to the main focus of our interview. Can you tell us about the sports technologies that most excite you at the moment? Can you explain why you are passionate about it?

Data! Golf and data are going through a renaissance.

Launch monitors are changing the way we coach players and how they practice, with precise data that was not available before on every component of impact and their ball flight. When used correctly, this technology simplifies the process of getting better. We’re no longer left estimating what causes poor shots, we have instant feedback after each swing. This technology also allows golfers to focus on one or two key numbers when practicing, rather than guessing how swing changes are going.

We’re also seeing the use of statistical analysis to help inform players of where they are losing or gaining shots and how they can prepare for upcoming events. This data was reserved for elite players, but now tech, such as the Arcos Smart Sensors and apps such as UpGame and Decade are bringing this data to every golfers who wants access.

This data helps us as coaches focus time on key areas of players’ games that are most important to their scoring, but also informs strategy, decision making and the selection of targets off the tee and hitting into greens.

A more recent trend is the commercialization of biomechanics tools, such as 3D motion capture systems and force plates. The work I discussed earlier with Rory McIlroy required 400,000 dollars of equipment. We’re now seeing watered down versions of these systems costing 3,000 dollars- 10,000 dollars meaning they are appearing in more and more teaching facilities for everyday golfers.

How do you think this might change the world of sports?

I hope tech makes golf more fun and easier for players to learn and improve. Technology will always have potential negative impacts too — I’m sure some will use this tech to make the game overly complicated for themselves and others, however for the majority should benefit from it. Clear feedback is a fundamental of learning and we now have access to more tools than ever providing us with this feedback.

At an elite level we’re going to see players continue to become bigger and stronger, as the data shows this is an advantage. We’re also going to see an increase in depth of competition at the top. These new tools and data take away more of the guesswork for sub-elite players, meaning they can be focused on the right areas and more players will reach a higher level.

Keeping “Black Mirror” in mind, can you see any potential drawbacks about this technology that people should think more deeply about?

I’m already having companies contact me about robots and exoskeletons that ‘train you to have a perfect swing’. These ideas are fun but miss the fundamental aspect of how we control and learn movements. When we hit a golf ball we perceive the task and make an unconscious plan, neurons then fire to contract muscles, before an elaborate dance begins with sensory information flowing into your central nervous system and millisecond updates being made via the brain and spinal cord — all of this is lost with the notion of a robot swinging for you. Avoid the hype and go hit golf balls if you want to improve your golf game.

The more real fear I have is that using data superficially may unknowingly hinder players’ progress. In every field of science ‘the average’ can be a very dangerous metric — we lose the richness of a dataset.

As coaches, we now have the optimum launch conditions suggested to us when coaching, but if we look at the world’s best players, no two players hit the ball the same. Instead, we as coaches, should help players find their best unique movement solution, based on their individual constraints.

We’re seeing a similar trend in playing stats, now we’re told every player must drive the ball long and far, because the average data tells us this is the case. However, a recent data study I carried out shows how the top 20 players on the PGA Tour all find different ways to be successful. Again, data is very useful, but must be applied with understanding and caution.

What are the 3 things that concern you about the sports industry today? Can you explain? What can be done to address or correct those concerns?

As athletes strive for the 1% gains needed to reach the top, we’re seeing all elite sport becoming more athletic, athletes are training longer and harder. I do fear for the longer-term health and well-being of athletes.

We can already see this long-term effect with retired athletes from the NFL and Rugby, but I think tennis and golf, amongst other sports, may be heading in a similar direction — the training load is incredibly specific and repetitive, some athletes will be okay, but others will be less fortunate. I should note, I think we’re doing a good job trying to fight this issue, conditioning and our understanding of injury is better than ever, but junior athletes should be aware of the long-term risks. I have two friends who have had hip replacements in their 30s.

More of a problem in the UK and Europe is sports gambling. We’re seeing betting companies make millions on nearly every sporting event. I’ve seen the destruction this can cause with friends and students I’ve taught at university. Currently, sports teams are openly accepting sponsorship from these gambling companies, but I feel this is a dark side of elite sport. Betting is injecting millions into elite sport, but it is coming at a large cost to others.

Besides these two points I feel the sports industry is making very positive strides. More than ever governing bodies are doing their best to improve accessibility and access to sport. We’re all aware of the health and well-being benefits sport provides and coaching at all levels is improving too. I would love to see sports participation continue to grow globally and become an integral part of people’s lives, playing sport throughout their lifetime, enjoying the health and social benefits.

Fantastic. Here is the main question of our interview. What are your “5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Started” and why? (Please share a story or example for each.)

Learn Math! — Data and statistics form the basis of all science. If you want to work in elite sport science, or any scientific field, learn math. From reading papers, conducting analysis, to communicating ideas to others — all three are easier with sound math skills.

Nobody cares about qualifications — this may sound strange coming from a lecturer, but no one really cares about your piece of paper. It is all about what change you can create and if you can help others. At college and university, focus on developing useful skills and knowledge and far less on your grades. If you do the former, the grades will take care of themselves.

Explore different topics — I’ve worked across sport science, clinical science and in business. Most of the best ideas I’ve had are just ideas I’ve stolen from one of the other areas. Complete innovation is rare, often these ideas already exist they just need finding and applying to your domain.

Enjoy the everyday — A great life doesn’t have to involve jetting around the world. Craft fun activities into your every day. Make every day as much fun as possible, rather than dreaming of escaping it.

Happiness — Happiness is often about the comparisons you make, rather than your actual situation. A wise man at Battle Back said the follow: “You walk into a dark living room with a flashlight. On one side you have a beautiful living room, on the other you have a corner of trash. The living room is always the same, but it is up to you what you decide to shine your light on every day”.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

Give 5% more — I feel most individuals want to do their fair share, whether it be giving time, money, or kindness. But if everyone just tried to do a small amount extra than their fair share the net effect would be incredible. It would also likely compound as we find ourselves in supportive communities. Giving time and helping others often generates a longer lasting impact than giving money.

We are very blessed that very prominent leaders read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would like to have a private breakfast or lunch, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them 🙂

Brian Cox — A Physics Professor who has presented multiple BBC science programs. His enthusiasm and ability to teach incredibly complex topics is second to none. I’d choose dinner followed by some beers if I had a choice — he seems like a fun guy to have some drinks with.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

For anything golf related come check out Golf Insider UK, you can also email me via the site. Over the next year, Sport Science Insider will be a growing resource for athletes, coaches and students. You can also fire me a message on Twitter or Instagram @golfinsideruk, I tend to hop on both once a week.

Thank you so much for these excellent stories and insights. We wish you continued success on your great work!

Thanks, it’s been great fun. I hope it’s offered some insight.