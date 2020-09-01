Dr. Will Kirby: “Why you should exercise.”

While I fully attest to utilizing aesthetic treatments, I’m a firm believer of a clean and wholesome lifestyle. Since you asked so I’m going to give you the three simplest, least expensive, and healthiest things that anyone can do to look and feel more beautiful: 1) Exercise: It will make you feel better emotionally, give you more confidence, and it will also help your posture, so you’ll look more attractive to others. 2) Water: Eliminate caffeinated beverages as they only cause an emotional roller-coaster and leave you dependent on them. Adequate hydrate via fresh water will make you feel better physically and make your skin look better. 3) Sleep: I referenced this point early but pout a premium emphasis on sleep hygiene. It’s imperative for your mental well-being and sets you up for a beautiful day.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Our readers would love to get to know you a bit better. Can you share with us the backstory of how you came upon this career path and to where you are today?

Just like any successful endeavor, I saw an unmet need in the marketplace and simply filled it. See, my group recognized that field of aesthetic dermatology was ripe for disruption and we tasked ourselves with analyzing the best way to go about changing it. One of the first glaring abnormalities we found was that the concept of the traditional paradigm of a “key opinion leader” was flawed; the professed leaders in the field had no rectitude. They literally endorsed any device or product that they were paid to! It was (and to an extent, still is) just a greedy money grab. We knew this pattern alienated ethical healthcare providers, undermined the overall credibility of the field, and made the aesthetic companies paying them look foolish. So, to answer your question, the back story of my career path is that I coupled my personal ethics with my company’s ability to masterful market and we mapped out a plan to educate patients on the “who, when, why and how” of aesthetic dermatology treatments, products, and procedures in an unbiased and accurate manner. And you can easily guess what happened next: patients flocked to us for services because they could tell we are honest and trustworthy. Testament to this idea is the fact that LaserAway has grown to 60 clinics, is recognized as the leader in aesthetic dermatology, and is in the process of opening one new clinic per month.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

The LaserAway CEO and my close friend, Scott Heckmann, has the unique ability to curate talent. He has simple assembled the most fun, diverse, inclusive, and interesting group in the aesthetic industry. From HR and legal, to marketing and accounting, he is able to put the right person in the perfect role for them and then coach them up. The single greatest asset at LaserAway is the people. See, aesthetic dermatology is a very nuanced business and the reason that most people fail at it is because they overestimate the “people portion”. Any company is only as strong as its staff, this is even more true for the aesthetic industry. And I’m unbelievably lucky because my co-workers are immeasurably strong, and we have unparalleled leadership. But there as so many rising stars in our space that deserve recognition! Josh Smith from Cynosure, Garrett Shumate from Allergan, Megan Driscoll from EvolveMKD, Deanne Mraz Robinson from Modern Dermatology… the list goes on and on! So many of my colleagues in the aesthetic industry inspire me to rise up. Now, write those names down. In five years, mark my words, they’ll be the leaders in this industry.

Can you share a story with us about a mistake you saw that made you realize that change was possible? What lesson or take-away did you learn from that?

I come from the world of television where you have to be the best to get the job. Host, producer, on-camera talent… if you aren’t supremely talented in the television industry and don’t bring top notch, A-game work every single day, you’ll be unemployed. But I found that this is not true in the aesthetic dermatology influencer landscape. There was a purported “key opinion leader” in the aesthetic space who frequently appeared at major medical conferences, was highly touted as force in the industry, and was scheduled to appear at a conference I was attending. I had never heard him speak and was excited to see him lecture as I surmised that since he was utilized by companies so frequently that he must be a charismatic, skilled orator. Three minutes into his talk I sat stunned as it was abundantly apparent that his content was uninspired, ponderous, and downright dull. But I didn’t believe it. I thought that maybe he was just having an off day. So, I attended another lecture he gave at another event and… still dreary, monotonous, and colorless. At that moment I recognized that the emperor had no clothes! The ultimate lesson I learned from this experience is that the self-proclaimed leaders in the aesthetic space just simply aren’t skilled storytellers, have no quantifiable value, and simply place their friends ‘on podium’ to maintain their greedy stronghold on a vulnerable, naive subset of admirers. So, I walked away excited knowing that real change was possible and confident that the LaserAway team was going to be the disrupter.

As an influencer, you have been blessed with great success in a career path that many have attempted, but eventually gave up on. In fact, perhaps most people who tried to follow a career path like yours did not succeed. Do you have any words of advice for others who may want to embark on this career path but know that their dreams might be dashed?

Health care professionals reach out to me all the time and ask, “How did LaserAway do it”? And I tell them the truth: “We are only getting started and we can’t do it alone”. See, I highly encourage nurses, nurse practitioners, physician assistants, medical students, interns, and residents who want to be in the aesthetic field to not be intimidated because the aesthetic industry desperately needs new blood. I tell them to jump in with both feet first because the disruption is taking place as we speak! They shouldn’t worry about getting their dreams dashed. In fact, they themselves should get in the dream dashing business! The aesthetic industry publications have minimal readership, the medical conferences are stagnating with the same ineffective ‘key opinion leaders’, and many aesthetic pharmaceutical companies and energy-based device companies desperately need a shot in the arm. So, will dreams get dashed? Absolutely. And that’s not only okay but it’s necessary! But it will be the dreams of those currently in power, the false prophets of aesthetics, that will get dashed. As an example, the aesthetic industry is always trying to figure out how to increase market penetration, but the answer is right in front of them: Embrace change! Fire the current, feeble ‘key opinion leaders’, shift advertising dollars away from the floundering print magazines, abandon opulent booths at lifeless conferences. There is so much opportunity for change that it’s almost obscene. The streets will be littered with the dashed dreams of those that want to hold on to the past, those are reticent to embrace change, and those that think that the historical influencer paradigms of the past still matter today.

Can you share with our readers some of your strategies you’ve used to build an engaged, loyal, and large online community?

Aesthetics is the only health care industry specialty with no morbidity and no mortality, and this is an unbelievable asset because it allows us to focus on aspirational, aesthetic messaging. As such, LaserAway of course produces astoundingly accurate educational content but the information we disseminate is also vibrant, motivating, and energizing. Our social media followers respond well to our marketing because it’s both trustworthy and fun. This combination of ethics and entertainment is unique to the LaserAway brand, giving us a huge advantage and significant influence in the online marketplace.

Ok thank you for all that. Now let’s shift to the main focus of our interview. In my work, I focus on how one can thrive and care for oneself.

Sounds great.

You are a busy person with a demanding schedule, can you share with our reader with a self-care routine, practice, or treatment that help your body thrive?

I’m personally a huge advocate of sleep hygiene. As a nearly lifelong insomniac I’ve had so many sleepless nights that you wouldn’t even believe it if I tried to quantify the number for you. So, clean, crisp sheets, a cool room, a sound machine, and a face mask to cover my eyes have made a huge difference in my overall well-being. I wish someone had sat me down 20 years ago and explained the importance of crafting a nighttime environment conducive to getting deep sleep.

Can you share with us a routine that you use to help your mind, body or soul to thrive?

We put a premium on aesthetics at LaserAway. Would you go to a barber with a bad haircut? Of course not. Our staff looks great because they actively embrace our products and services. And I’m no hypocrite. Was I born with classic good looks? Nope. But I’m freakishly handsome thanks to LaserAway! So, in the interest of complete transparency, I use a beauty routine of small amount of Botox cosmetic, laser facials via the Cynosure Elite, IPL via the LaserAway Vanish, and the Solta Clear + Brilliant. Is it vain? Maybe. Possibly. Probably. But minimally invasive aesthetic treatments make my soul thrive and I’m not afraid to admit that fact.

Can you share 3 ideas that anyone can use “to feel beautiful”? (Please share a story or example for each.)

So, while I fully attest to utilizing aesthetic treatments, I’m a firm believer of a clean and wholesome lifestyle. Since you asked so I’m going to give you the three simplest, least expensive, and healthiest things that anyone can do to look and feel more beautiful:

1) Exercise: It will make you feel better emotionally, give you more confidence, and it will also help your posture, so you’ll look more attractive to others.

2) Water: Eliminate caffeinated beverages as they only cause an emotional roller-coaster and leave you dependent on them. Adequate hydrate via fresh water will make you feel better physically and make your skin look better.

3) Sleep: I referenced this point early but pout a premium emphasis on sleep hygiene. It’s imperative for your mental well-being and sets you up for a beautiful day.

Is there a particular resource, a practitioner, expert, book, or podcast that made a significant impact on you and helped you to thrive? Can you share a story about that with us?

Malcom Gladwell’s “Revisionist History” via Pushkin Industries is simply the best podcast available. It reinterprets a past event and explains how some aspects of it were overlooked or misunderstood. I find it really applicable to so many parts of my personal as well as professional life. I wish he would do an episode about the aesthetic industry and how it needs to be revaluated and reinterpreted!

Do you have a story about the strangest, most bizarre or funniest wellness treatment that you’ve ever experienced?

I’m an enormous proponent of perineum sunning. So, I recommend to all of our patient here in Los Angeles that every morning they take off all their clothes and positioning their b-holes so they can can get 15 minutes of uninterrupted Southern California UV sunshine. I AM JOKING! So many bizarre wellness treatment ideas are out there right now! The simple truth is that science always prevails, and that tried and true wellness and aesthetic treatments work best. Eat healthy, exercise, listen to credible healthcare providers, follow the science, don’t get influenced by Instagram trends, get aesthetic dermatology treatments at LaserAway and, for god sakes, please do not attempt to harvest solar energy with your butthole!

As an influencer, you are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

The movement that I’m actively part of is making sure that ethics, principles, and integrity play a big role in the future of our industry. And I’m going to use my big mouth and our social influence to do it. See, it’s easy to sit around and hope for a change but the LaserAway team is happy to shoulder that burden and we want to empower a diverse group of healthcare providers (RN, NP, PA, DO, and MD) to sculpt the future of our industry. Gone are the days of an elusive group of physicians sitting in a secretive ivory tower issuing self-serving edicts, jealous of all newcomers, hoarding assets for themselves. It’s long past time to usher in an era of transparency, inclusion, and diversity in every aspect of the aesthetic industry.

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world with whom you’d like to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this. 🙂

I’ll circle back to my previous Malcolm Gladwell reference for this question. I’m obviously enthralled (dare I say obsessed?) by the aesthetic industry and how it has shaped society and would love for him to probe the unexplored aspects of it. While the topic of beauty and its cultural influence has been debated throughout human history, I’m of the opinion that the subliminal and psychological aspects of our field are just now beginning to be explored appropriately. So many questions are still unanswered! What is it about beauty that makes us so happy? Or does it even actually make us happy? Does ‘beauty privilege’ exist? And if so, to what extent? Are people with high levels of perceived cosmesis more successful? Happier? Emotionally healthier? What is the relationship between aesthetics and power, politics, and even social status? Mr. Gladwell, Reach out so we can start this discussion!

What is the best way our readers can follow you on social media?

Please follow LaserAway on Instagram via @LaserAway and you can find me on Instagram as @DrWillKirby1.

Last thought if I may: If you read this interview and felt inspired then please come join us and be part of the change that the aesthetic industry desperately needs!