Dr. Wayne Jonas of the Samueli Foundation: “Understand patients’ changing health needs”

Understand patients' changing health needs. Before the pandemic, it was clear that we needed to focus on improving our patients' health and helping them prevent illness in the first place, not just "fixing" their conditions after the fact. This is truer today and providers should be prepared for a shift in patients' health goals due to the pandemic.

Wayne Jonas, MD, is a board-certified, practicing family physician, a medical school professor, an expert in integrative health and healthcare delivery, and current executive director of Samueli Foundation’s Integrative Health Programs. He is also author of the book, How Healing Works, in which he lays out a revolutionary new way to approach injury, illness, and wellness. Dr. Jonas has led and participated in hundreds of published research studies beginning with his time as director of the National Institutes of Health, Office of Alternative Medicine, from 1995–1999. Additionally, Dr. Jonas is a retired lieutenant colonel in the Medical Corps of the United States Army and prior director of the Medical Research Fellowship at the Walter Reed Army Institute of Research.https://content.thriveglobal.com/media/2da48956dbacfa9321e93330d05d6e0d

I became a physician for the same reasons that most people become a physician — I wanted to help people. But I didn’t start my career in the integrative health field. That did not become a part of my philosophy of care until I was running a military clinic in Germany. During that time, I witnessed the German physicians that I was working with using what we call alternative approaches to care, such as acupuncture for pain and herbs for depression. I observed how beneficial many of these treatments were for the patients and I began to explore this area of medicine by reviewing the literature and the evidence available to support it. After truly understanding how powerful these techniques could be in allowing someone to tap into their own body’s capacity for healing, I learned how to integrate them into my practice. After 40 years of conventional care in multiple settings, I have seen the limitations of what I learned in medical school and so have added evidence-based lifestyle and drugless approaches to my medical bag of tools.

Earlier on in my time as a family doctor, one of my 79-year-old patients was becoming increasingly impacted by osteoarthritis and she was more bothered by her inability to do her favorite activity of volunteering at the hospital than she was by the pain. I recommended painkillers and shared options for heat and stretching, but she did not improve. She missed her volunteering and became sad. I read about the potential for niacinamide to help arthritis patients, so I set up a research study to test it with patients. This patient volunteered for the study and was randomly assigned to either niacinamide or placebo. Neither of us knew which one. For the next three months, her arthritis pain, mood, and sleep dramatically improved and she went back to her volunteer job. Her friends and family thanked me, and I was thrilled for her improvements. I thought I had found a cure for arthritis.

After the study ended, I was shocked to find out that she had not received the drug — she had instead received the placebo. However, she had improved around 80% on completely inert pills. I wondered if she was an aberration, so I dug more into the research on the placebo effect. I found that, when compared to placebo treatments, most treatments either do not work or work only 20% to 30% of the time. The majority of improvement from many treatments for common conditions are produced by the ritual of care — our belief, the messaging of the doctor and the conditioning of repeated therapy. This occurs whether the treatment ritual is using a drug, herb, needle, or knife, and whether it works or doesn’t. This really opened my eyes to the power of an individual’s own healing capacity and launched me on a journey to understand how healing works, regardless of the approach used — conventional or complementary.

Well, this is a bit embarrassing but once when I was delivering babies on a busy night as a resident, I put in an internal heart rate monitor to better detect a baby’s heartbeat. This involves inserting a small probe through the mother’s vagina that you screw into the surface of the baby’s scalp while it is still in the mom. About an hour later the nurse called me to say the mother was delivering, so I ran into the room and promptly delivered the baby breech! The internal monitor was hanging off the baby’s butt! I never mistook a butt crack for a fontanelle again.

The quote I like most that all physicians and scientists should remember is from Daniel Boorstin, author of The Discoverers, and it goes “the greatest obstacle to discovery is the illusion of knowledge” — in other words, arrogance. The belief that you know the answer often inhibits finding out the real answer. My grandfather perhaps said it more clearly when he would say, “When you are green, you are growing; when you are ripe, you are rotting.” Most of what I wrote about in How Healing Works I learned from patients.

I have been working with the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) and the Society for Integrative Oncology to develop new guidelines that incorporate whole person, integrative health approaches to cancer care. These guidelines will help patients feel better physically and emotionally, manage their cancer symptoms, treatment side effects, and even reduce the risk of cancer recurrence and death. I’m excited about this project because I believe it will open up a world of possibilities for cancer patients and their providers. Based on my recent research showing that breast cancer patients often utilize complementary medicine techniques, yet do not consult with their doctors about them, I think these guidelines will help close this communication gap and encourage productive conversations between cancer patients and their medical team, which will reduce suffering and improve health outcomes.

Eighty percent of a patient’s health is not determined by what happens in a doctor’s office. Instead, it is shaped by forces in their lives and the environments they live in. So, I would define an “excellent healthcare provider” as someone who understands these factors at play and spends time helping their patients move along a healing journey. They would consider a patient’s whole health, which includes their mental, physical, emotional, and spiritual well-being.

This is a concept backed by some of the leading minds in the healthcare field. In fact, a new in-depth report from the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine (NASEM) titled “Implementing High-Quality Primary Care,” defines high-quality primary care as “The provision of whole-person, integrated, accessible, and equitable health care by interprofessional teams that are accountable for addressing the majority of an individual’s health and wellness needs across settings and through sustained relationships with patients, families, and communities.” Now, that is the type of healthcare we need.

Ok, thank you for that. Let’s now jump to the main focus of our interview. The COVID-19 pandemic has put intense pressure on the American healthcare system. Some healthcare systems were at a complete loss as to how to handle this crisis. Can you share with our readers a few examples of where we’ve seen the U.S. healthcare system struggle? How do you think we can correct these specific issues moving forward?

During the pandemic, people experienced major disruptions in obtaining regular and preventive healthcare services. Many were scared to seek care, some lost health insurance, some lost income, and more. This interrupted both critical immediate care and necessary preventive care for chronic disease prevention and management, the same risk factors that increase serious illness from COVID-19. This change in healthcare access will likely have dangerous repercussions for the long-term health of our country. COVID-19 has laid bare our fundamental failure to effectively prevent, manage and reverse basic chronic diseases such as hypertension, diabetes, obesity, cardiovascular disease. We have failed to reach outside the office or hospital where most health risks are determined through behavioral and lifestyle factors — smoking, alcohol, stress, poor nutrition, lack of movement and sleep — as well as the larger social and economic determinants of health such as racism and poverty in our society. The places where people live, learn, work, and play profoundly affect a wide range of health risks, chronic disease, and outcomes. Lack of access to healthy foods and safe neighborhoods, as just two examples, put some among us at a much greater risk from chronic disease based solely on where we are born and live.

COVID-19 has given us an opportunity to reframe what healthcare should be and to build a different model of healing that actually creates health. We will make a grave mistake if we simply try to return to and expand access to the same largely ineffective system. We can work to make change by expanding healthcare access and usage through insurance options, expanding virtual care, and increasing awareness of the importance of primary care and preventive checkups among Americans.

Of course, the story was not entirely negative. Healthcare professionals were true heroes on the front lines of the crisis. The COVID vaccines are saving millions of lives. Can you share a few ways that our healthcare system really did well? If you can, please share a story or example.

The resilience demonstrated by healthcare providers who continually worked to support their patients in the face of this pandemic was truly inspiring. For example, Jamaica Hospital Medical Center in Queens, New York was at the epicenter of the pandemic in March and April of 2020. It is now delivering an innovative integrative care model for recovering coronavirus patients. The hospital’s Post-COVID Care Center is going beyond routine medical evaluation to identify the underlying aspects of a patient’s life that may be affecting their recovery. Physicians at the center are analyzing the broad range of prolonged symptoms that COVID-19 patients are living with, including their eating and sleeping habits as well as their daily activity levels, and promoting healing through an individualized, whole-person approach. This innovative thinking to spur new approaches to care is truly inspiring and I hope we will begin to hear about even more changes like this throughout the healthcare system as the pandemic dissipates.

Here is the primary question of our discussion. As a healthcare leader can you share 5 changes that need to be made to improve the overall US healthcare system? Please share a story or example for each.

1. Understand patients’ changing health needs. Before the pandemic, it was clear that we needed to focus on improving our patients’ health and helping them prevent illness in the first place, not just “fixing” their conditions after the fact. This is truer today and providers should be prepared for a shift in patients’ health goals due to the pandemic. More than 100 million Americans are already engaging in evidence-based modalities such as yoga, massage, acupuncture, nutritional counseling, exercise, mindfulness, and biofeedback processes. Additionally, a June 2020 survey by Samueli Foundation and Harris Poll found that 80% of U.S. adults stated they would be more mindful about practicing self-care regularly once the pandemic was over. Let’s support patients in our practices and have conversations that consider patients’ goals and help empower them. One patient with asthma had persistent cough after COVID-19. Once she began regular yoga postures designed to help breathing, the cough improved. “Downward Dog” and “Child’s Pose” were especially helpful for her, both examples of prone breathing positions.

Providers should be ready to integrate all forms of medicine including proven non-pharmacological treatments like yoga, meditation, acupuncture, and various mind-body practices with the best evidence-based pills and procedures.

2. Change how we finance healthcare. We also need to change health system financing to make it easier for physicians to bill for patient-centered care. Patient visits to primary care physicians account for 35 percent of medical care but represents only five percent of the expenditures. On the flip side, only three percent of medical care happens as in-patient hospital visits, but they account for a whopping 26 percent of expenditures. We’re paying five times as much to correct problems that could potentially be mitigated if we focused on high-quality primary care. An updated approach could include — and pay for — interdisciplinary medical teams of doctors, nurses, health coaches, behavioral and mental health specialists, nutritionists, and others trained to educate, empower, and support patients to develop and maintain the healthy habits that prevent disease in the first place. Patients would be more proactive and engaged in their own health.

This is not a pie-in-the-sky idea. For example, it is already being employed in regional health systems, and by the Veterans Health Administration, which adopted an integrative “Whole Health” model using interdisciplinary teams in 2018. A VA pilot study of this program followed 130,000 veterans for two years and found that it reduced costs by 20 percent or 4,500 dollars per veteran while improving health outcomes and the care experience.

3. Reimagine primary care. While the financial burden of our current misalignment of resources has been evident for some time, COVID-19 created a body count of more than 600,000 people in the U.S. It zeroed in on those with chronic yet preventable diseases such as obesity, diabetes, and hypertension. COVID-19 highlighted the need to focus on chronic disease management and prevention over treatment with pills and procedures. This can be done by investing in whole-person primary care. If we do this, we can improve overall health while decreasing healthcare spending and preventing recurring issues and complications both from the chronic diseases themselves and the interactions of the COVID-19 virus with those with chronic diseases. NASEM’s report, “Implementing High-Quality Primary Care,” outlines a blueprint for re-creating the structure, philosophy, and financing of primary care. For instance, one of the recommendations in the report was to make a primary care provider available to every American.

There are many promising examples, several of which I described in a recent article in the Journal of Family Practice, “A new model of care to return holism to family medicine.” Catalyst Healthcare, a large primary care management group in Texas, provides chronic disease management, pharmacy services, integrative health care, health coaching and navigation. Their more than 1,000 practices deliver better care at lower costs.

4. Address provider burnout. Most of us became medical practitioners because we wanted to be healers. However, the relentless demands of the modern healthcare system have side-tracked many physicians, leaving them frustrated and overworked, running on the treadmill of volume and administrative burdens. We know that burnout is associated with higher rates of unsafe care, unprofessional behaviors, and low patient satisfaction. With nearly 50 percent of physicians reporting emotional exhaustion or depersonalization, we also know it is causing suffering for patients and providers alike. This was already an issue before COVID-19 and then was greatly exacerbated, with many providers quitting medicine.

To help address this, we need to get the concept of healing back into the heart of medicine. If we change the fundamental dialogue with the patient so that the clinical encounter becomes “person-centered” rather than “disease-centered,” and spend more time on what matters to the patient, and on whole-person care, prevention, and the reversal of chronic disease, then we can get back to the reason we become physicians in the first place.

Let’s zoom in on this a bit deeper. How do you think we can address the problem of physician shortages?

A good place to start is at the medical and health sciences schools. Ensuring proper funding for community training programs and providing more options for training nurses, physician assistants, health coaches, and navigators is a good start.

We should also prioritize team-based care so that the care burden doesn’t fall solely on one provider. Team-based care may include a physician as well as a pharmacologist, health coach, various therapists, nurses, and other specialists. This also ensures patients can receive the thorough support that they need from several coordinated practitioners. Additionally, recruiting more nurse practitioners (NPs) and physician assistants (PAs) and community health workers can alleviate physician shortages in a safe way and ensure patients have access to the preventive care they need. A good example of this is the Iora Health network, which trains up to 10 health coaches or community health workers for each physician. Their system works well and did so throughout the pandemic.

Another option that holds promise is to embrace group visits and telehealth, which can help ease the burden on physicians by making patient visits more flexible for both the physicians and the patients. It also allows physicians to see more patients in rural or underserved areas. During COVID-19, I switched most of my visits to telehealth and began running virtual group visits that extended my reach yet eased my schedule.

How do you think we can address the issue of physician diversity?

We need more diversity in the medical profession — across the board. To make a difference in the field, we need to start at the beginning of the process. We need to recruit more students of color to enter medical school and then provide support to them during medical school and as they launch their early careers. We also need more diverse leadership in healthcare. Hospital boards, provider and funding organizations, and scientific leadership all need to be refocused through a diversity lens.

How do you think we can address the issue of physician burnout?

This is a complex issue and there are many changes that need to take place to provide physicians the support they need to manage their own physical and mental well-being. But, I’ve found that just by changing the nature of my interactions with patients, asking different questions, and listening carefully for what they really want and need, I have brought my relationships with them to a more intimate and meaningful level. I urge my fellow physicians to try their own versions of this approach as a means of bringing greater joy and healing into their practice. I’ve developed a free tool to help physicians address these social determinants, called the HOPE note (Healing Oriented Practices & Environments). This tool can help providers identify what matters in life for a patient and help the patient tap into their inherent processes for reaching those goals through health.

In addition to making changes on a personal level, we also must be willing to create systems that enable our physicians to show vulnerability and ask for help if they are feeling overwhelmed. We have to support colleagues when they report that they need help and prioritize regular self-care, such as unplugging, taking breaks, prioritizing tasks, and practicing stress management techniques like yoga, mindfulness, or tai chi.

What concrete steps would have to be done to actually manifest all of the changes you mentioned? What can a) individuals, b) corporations, c) communities and d) leaders do to help?

We all have a role to play in improving the healthcare system. Individuals can start by realizing that most health does not come from within the four walls of the doctor’s office. They also should have open conversations with their healthcare providers about their life goals and how healthcare fits in with them. The patient-provider dialogue is an important element of whole-person care and this shift is a relatively simple change that anyone can make. The more people who request this level of care, the greater the pressure on providers, insurance companies, and policymakers to initiate the change and pay for the time needed to keep patients healthy.

Leaders, corporations, and communities can address health system financing and invest in preventive care, primarily through new models of care and financial incentives to make them spread. Financing models should offer opportunity for a new kind of care, rather than boxing physicians into old-school models. In fact, the National Academies of Medicine discussed this topic in a set of workshops focused on changing the healthcare payments systems to focus on health and well-being this month.

Under the current models of care, many systems have profited from the rise in healthcare costs. With the proper financial incentives, we can change this. As we take our next steps forward, we must embrace truly transformative change. We need to pay not for healthcare but for health and well-being.

The Biden administration’s Health and Human Services officials must also lead the way by incentivizing whole-person, high-quality primary care, particularly at federal community health clinics that treat 30 million underserved Americans. Medicare and Medicaid systems need to accelerate the use of value-based monetary drivers shown to improve health and preventive care. States and private insurers must be encouraged to act upon measures that are proven to prevent illness, save money, and measure what matters.

And finally, to address physician burnout and improve physician diversity, we should create cultures wherein asking for help before a crisis arises is the norm, the importance of which I learned in my 20 years as a military physician. Stigma around the need for help kills. Corporations and communities need to destigmatize requests for help and better publicize support systems. We also have a responsibility to create and sustain an environment where those of diverse backgrounds and beliefs can feel comfortable and be successful. In particular, leaders and corporations need to serve as examples of inclusivity and prioritize investing in diversity.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

I would like to inspire people to think about their health differently. Start with the question, “What matters to me?” instead of “What’s the matter?” I have helped many patients and their families at the end of life, and I have yet to hear someone say they wish they had worked more or made more money. They always say that they wish they spent more time with loved ones and showing those people the love they had for them. Don’t only consider how you are physically feeling. That’s important, but so is your mental, emotional, social, and spiritual well-being. When we tap into those other elements of health, we find better ways to heal and lead more fulfilling lives. If more patients, providers, and leaders did this, I think our country and health system would be in a much better place, there would be less suffering, and equity would be available for all.

