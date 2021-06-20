Dr. Vanessa Garcia: “Love your editors”

Love your editors. They’re not there to make you suffer, they are there to make the piece the strongest piece it can be. I’ve had such fruitful conversations with editors, conversations and editing sessions that made my pieces what they needed to be.

As a part of our series about “Five Things You Need To Succeed As A Journalist”, we had the pleasure of interviewing Vanessa Garcia.

Vanessa Garcia is a multidisciplinary artist working as a novelist, playwright, screenwriter, and journalist. Her debut novel, White Light, was published in 2015 to critical acclaim. Named one of the Best Books of 2015 by NPR, it also won an International Latino Book Award. As a journalist, feature writer and essayist, her pieces have appeared in The LA Times, The Miami Herald, ESPN, The Guardian, The Washington Post, The Huffington Post, among numerous other publications. Vanessa is the author of the new audio play, Ich Bin Ein Berliner, about the fall of the Berlin Wall and its relationship to Cuba. She also holds a PhD from the University of California Irvine.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dig in, our readers would like to get to know you a bit more. Can you tell us a bit about your “backstory”? What led you to this particular career path?

For a while, in college, I didn’t want to write about Cuba. All I had ever heard all my entire life was Cuba, Cuba, Cuba. I felt like people expected me to write about all things “Latino,” like I’d been boxed and cornered, and given an unwanted niche. The problem was that most of the time, I didn’t recognize the things people (editors, professors, fellow students at the time) wanted me to write about, which they considered “authentic.” It wasn’t long before I realized that was part of the problem, and that it’s precisely why I had to write about places like Cuba. I needed to get the true story of my people out there, not the version that labeled itself authentic, but the one no one knew about. I am from a place that lives veiled in secrecy, a place whose secret police was trained by the likes of the Stasi. So, you can imagine the kind of web and mess that creates of the facts. I wanted to tell people’s stories. And so, I do everything I can to interview people, gather their truth, and tell it to the world.

Cuba is not the only thing I write about, but the core of everything I write about is similar: My mission as a writer is to unveil truths and record moments in time. To stay with a story until the reporting and the telling peels back layers and reveals what needs to be revealed.

Can you share the most interesting story that occurred to you in the course of your career?

The most interesting story I reported on so far, I think, was the first passenger ship to Cuba in over 50 years. It was a cruise ship that circled the island, stopping in La Habana, Cienfuegos, Santiago, etc. I knew I would write about the journey, but I didn’t want to go as a ticketed “journalist.” I knew that with the journalists, they would give them a kind of special treatment and also that many of them would be sent back early and not get to see and experience the entire trip, as a person on the journey would. I wanted to report on this trip, from the inside and in longform, not short news form. It turned out to be one of the best things I’ve done. It was strangely lonely, and for me it didn’t feel like a “cruise” at all because of what it meant for me. I wrote more about it here.

The power of being undercover, a simple citizen is important sometimes. The idea is you have to be inside the soup to really know how hot it is.

Can you share the funniest mistake that you made when you first started? Can you share the lesson you learned from it?

I remember a moment when I first started writing for newspapers. A couple of people at the Miami Herald took me under their wing. One even brought me in and asked me to stand behind him as he edited my piece. I watched him as he, essentially, tore the piece apart. Moved things around, cut things out, asked questions that broke down my thesis, made me go back and ask more. I still remember his green cursor on that black screen, the dizzying effect it had on me. I almost started crying. I’d worked so hard. My insides were upside down. I wanted to vomit. The mistake I was making was taking it so personally. It’s a newbie thing, and I wish I could have just told my younger self to enjoy and watch even more carefully than I was watching.

Today, I do exactly what that editor — his name was Jim Murphy — did to my piece. I shuffle, I re-arrange, I ask more questions than I need to, I do anything I have to, to get it right. And it’s a thrill. It’s hard, but it’s also the best feeling in the world — cobbling together sentences and words in a way that drives home ideas, stories, narratives.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now?

Right now, I’m working on so many things. One is a story based on the Pedro Pan airlifts back in the 60s, the largest migration of unaccompanied youths in the Western Hemisphere. Kids, whose parents tried to get them out of Cuba through Catholic Church. Some were reunited with their families in exile. Some never saw their parents again. It’s a big, largely untold story.

I’m also very much working on the story of Havana Club rum. The rum brand which The Arechabala family created in Cuba, and which was stolen and nationalized by the Cuban government in 1959. To this day, the government makes money off the stolen brand. I have been, since 2017, telling the story of the Arechabala family, and continue to do so.

Who are some of the most interesting people you have interacted with? What was that like? Do you have any stories?

In my writing life I’ve interviewed and come across some amazing people. I stayed at Nobel Laureate, Wole Soyinka’s, house in Abeokuta, Nigeria. I drank palm wine with him; we talked about the places our cultures intersected through Yoruba. I interviewed the Cuban blogger Yoani Sanchez (she later started one of the only independent news outlets in Cuba called 14ymedio) when I was just starting out and I remember exactly where I was when that phone call, which I’d been trying to make for a long time, finally came through. I was sitting in a laundromat in Vermont, I could still smell the fabric softener in the air and the cold chill on my body as I imagined her sweating in Havana. I’ve interviewed an Olympic runner who defected from Cuba to Uruguay. So many chefs too! I once had a column on restaurants in Miami and I do believe that food is a great way to tell a story. I still love doing that. Best thing about that is you get to eat the food (‘cuz, you know, you gotta sample for everyone else, wink wink)! Recently, I had a real Ratatouille moment eating a bowl of black beans in Tampa by Chef Douglas Rodriguez, out in Ybor City at Flor Fina. I felt like I was a kid again, in my mom’s kitchen. It was all the feels. All of them.

What advice would you give to someone considering a career in journalism?

Build a thick skin. First, you must deal with a lot of rejection. But when you get past that, your skin has to be even thicker. Once your pieces start coming out, the world starts responding. Some mornings, when I know an article is about to come out that’s going to stir the proverbial pot, feelings, and bring things to the surface, I want to hide, because I know the storm that’s coming. Thanks to the 24-hour news cycle, usually these storms are like fast-moving hurricanes that hang around for a couple of days and then find their way to other waters, but while they are moving through you, it can be hard to hold on sometimes.

Someone recently told me that social media is where nuance goes to die, and many of my pieces deal with the gray area in complex matters. They deal in thinking for oneself and truly trying to reach what truth is, even when it’s messy. And of course, truth is also individual. Everybody has their own truth, and that makes it even more complicated, especially when you are writing profiles.

A lot happens after a piece comes out. It can feel like an attack. I have even had people unfriend me because they didn’t like my using a particular source; saw things differently. I try to keep the peace. And I have always tried to look at the bigger picture. But, still, it hurts sometimes. It’s painful, and you must grow a thick, thick skin and keep writing. Because then there are the moments, more than the painful ones, when people write to you and thank you for giving voice to what they have felt and known for so long, and which no one was talking about. And there’s light there. Actual light. That makes it all worth it.

What advice would you give to your colleagues in the industry, to thrive and not “burnout”?

Take breaks! I know sometimes it’s hard. Journalism is one of those things, it’s like medicine and law, there’s no sleep sometimes. News, story, life — it doesn’t rest. And we report and record it. And sometimes illuminate it. But we have to stop and rest sometimes, even if the news doesn’t, even if just for a recharging weekend. We have to turn the notifications off. We have to recharge. The news — humanity — will still be there when we get back. Someone else will have recorded it, who didn’t take a break at the same time you did, and you will be grateful, and then you will get back to work. Without those breaks, my brain fogs. Sometimes we need a water bike and some sun; a farmer’s market and a glass of wine (or two).

How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

I think this is a hard question to answer about yourself. But for me, I try to do that through the writing itself. And, when I can, through teaching. I find that moments in which a group of young minds are gathered together to take in complexity, not shying away, but really hashing out difficult material is incredibly important and brings goodness in the world! I’m not teaching now, but I will probably go back to it later in life.

Also, I think goodness happens in our daily life. I’ve done a great amount of service work in my life. I was educated at an all-girls Sacred Heart school, so it was part of how I grew up, but I also think the most important kind of goodness is the kind we practice with each other, every day, in small ways. With the people we live with and interact with every single day of our lives. Every moment is an opportunity to share goodness.

I know this is not an easy job. What drives you?

The fact that I am the daughter of two Cuban refugee parents that came with nothing to this country. That drives me. The fact that they put me in the best schools they could and went hungry because of it. That drives me. The good and greatness I want for my children. That drives me. The fact that my motherland’s history is still veiled and so much of it unwritten. That drives me. The fact that people get my story wrong, and I need to make that right. That drives me. The fact that I believe that truth will win in the end. That drives me.

Patriot poet, Jose Martí, wrote, “Like stones rolling down hills, fair ideas reach their objectives despite all obstacles and barriers. It may be possible to speed or hinder them, but impossible to stop them.” That drives me.

Do you have a favorite book that made a deep impact on your life? Can you share a story?

Actually, yes. I think the book that most impacted me when I was younger was Reinaldo Arenas’ The Assault, because of the candid way in which he spoke about Cuba, against all odds and under threat of death. He was gay, outspoken, and a dissident. All things the Cuban government held against him and tortured him for. Talk about bravery. He was later exiled in NYC and became ill with AIDS. He killed himself toward the end of his life, but what he left behind was such a magnificent record, such artistry. Pure guts and desire. Pure Cuba.

The movie Before Night Falls by Julian Shnabel is based on Arenas’ autobiography. Today, I’m going to accept a proclamation in his honor down in Miami by the Town of Miami Lakes, as part of Pride Month, so it’s a wonderful coincidence to be asked this question!

Ok wonderful. Thank you for all of that. Here is the main question of our interview. What are your “5 things I wish someone told me when I first started” and why. Please share a story or example for each.

1. Have Fun. Enjoy the ride because this is it. This is your life. You get one of them.

2. Wear Comfortable Shoes. You’re going to be shedding light, you don’t want to be concentrating on a blister when you need to be trudging a tough course or listening, truly listening, to a person’s story.

3. Fact-check, fact-check, fact-check.

4. Ask more questions than you think you need to ask. Early in my career I would have to go back to subjects for really dumb things I couldn’t believe I didn’t ask or was too embarrassed to ask. Better to be a little red-faced in the moment than feel regret forever.

5. Love your editors. They’re not there to make you suffer, they are there to make the piece the strongest piece it can be. I’ve had such fruitful conversations with editors, conversations and editing sessions that made my pieces what they needed to be.

You are a person of great influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

The Think for Yourself Movement. We are in this moment in time where we click bait and re-post without thinking. We are so susceptible to tyranny of thought, and we don’t even know it.

I always say: read, read, read. Think, think, think. Then speak. Then post.

Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would like to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we tag them. 🙂

President Biden. Let’s talk about Cuba, Joe.

How can our readers follow you on social media?

You can follow me on Instagram: @vanessagarciawriter

