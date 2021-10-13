Dr. Uppiliappan Gopalan: Constantly Manifesting Magna Opera In The World of Innovative Business Strategies

Meet the person who is a Member of International Economic Forum, Member Secretary of International Finance Consortium, among the Top 100 Globally acclaimed SAP Certified Resource for Finance, Treasury, & Supply Chain Modules & Top 10 Operational Excellence Certified Professional in APAC.

He is the very person who prepared the five-year growth plan with new projects on anvil for Mercedes Benz – he reviewed and implemented Business Plan and Budgets of Middle East and African Regions, worked hand in hand with the distributor in aligning themselves with the Corporate Strategy of Daimler AG in the deployment of Corporate MB Standards, reviewed and ensured adherence of systems and processes including IT systems across the business with a migration to KCML (Kerridge Autoline), developed strategies and implemented effectively towards the growth of Market Share, designed a network development planning towards the enhancement of Customer Satisfaction Index and for the penetration of product portfolio of CV Segment & PC Segment and most importantly, single-handedly managed the Central Bank of Oman Project to place the MTU (12 MW Genset – DG Set) – project worth of RO. 8 Million was executed from the concept to the commissioning stage – all for the company.

His good name be Dr. Uppiliappan Gopalan – an astute strategist with impeccable business acumen. Dr. Gopalan is an MBA from IIM-Bangalore with Finance & Operations Specialization and a Bachelors in Chemical Engineering from IIT-Madras. Adding feather in his cap, he holds a Doctorate Degree in Supply Chain & Finance Integration from Indian School of Business & Management. He is a prestigious awardee of Peter Drucker Award for the year 2016 for the outstanding performance in Finance & Business Process Improvement in strengthening & turning around business operations, and Asia’s Most Admired Business Leader for the year 2019 (BARC). Visionary Executive with about two-decades of corporate exposure in FMCG/Retail/EPC/ Automotive/Trading of Fortune 500 Companies, Dr. Gopalan is a strategic think-tank cum implementer with recognized proficiency in spearheading operations/business with an aim to accomplish corporate plans and goals successfully.

As per Mr. Ajay Sankar (Managed Dr. Gopalan directly), “Dr.Gopalan is a detail-oriented strategist known for his fast-paced approach coupled with integrity and honesty. He is an exponent in Finance and his business acumen is at par with excellence. He blends his technical and commercial expertise in making things happen. He has built the foundry from the scratch and his ability to network with the people with never-say-die spirits and no-nonsense behaviour always admires me…”

Dr. Gopalan is not a drop in the ocean, rather it would be fitting to call him an ocean in a drop itself. He is an innovator, a creator and a very passionately imaginative realistic portrayal maestro in the world of business plannings and strategies. Every universe has its beginning from the specks of dust, and so he had his humble beginnings as a Management Trainee with the Murugappa Group (Parry’s Confectionery Limited) from where he gradually levelled up to the Category Management handling B2C and B2B Business/Exports. Dr. Gopalan then established himself as an adjunct faculty for Finance & Supply Chain and has been invited by various forums as Conference Speaker & Conference Chair. His FMCG experience landed him at Trinity Holdings (Leading conglomerate with 1.2 Bn AED Revenue handling Greenfield, Business Development, Contract Management, & Execution of EPC Contracts). Utilizing his very project management experience and skills, Mercedes-Benz (Daimler-AG) knocked on his doors with the opportunity to bag the post of General Manager – Network Development & Franchisee Operations of Oman, Yemen, Lebanon, Jordan.

