Dr. Tyrha M. Lindsey-Warren of Waco Family & Faith International Film Festival: “Stay Prayed Up! “

Dr. Tyrha M. Lindsey-Warren, PhD, MBA is the Founder and Lead Producer of the Waco Family & Faith International Film Festival, in Waco, Texas. She has over fifteen years of experience working in marketing and public relations in the corporate, performing arts, entertainment, and non-profit arenas for such firms as Quincy Jones*David Salzman Entertainment, NBC, Creative Artists Agency, Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater and UniWorld Group. Dr. Lindsey-Warren received her Bachelor of Science in Radio/TV/Film and a certificate in Musical Theater from Northwestern University in Evanston, Illinois. She also has a Masters of Business Administration, with a concentration in Marketing, from the Peter F. Drucker School of Management at Claremont Graduate University in Claremont, California and a PhD in Marketing from Rutgers University in New Jersey.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dig in, our readers would like to get to know you a bit more. Can you tell us a bit about your “backstory”? What led you to this particular career path?

I went to Film School at Northwestern University and started my career in Hollywood by way of the Academy of Television Arts and Sciences (the entity that produces the EMMY Awards) with an internship at NBC in Children’s Development and Programming. I was being trained to be a TV/Film Studio Exec. Once I left NBC, I went to work for Creative Artists Agency (CAA) as an Assistant to a Motion Picture Literary Agent during the time when Mike Ovitz was leaving and CAA was going through a great deal of organizational change. After CAA, I spent the bulk of my time working for Quincy Jones * David Salzman Entertainment in both the Film and TV departments. Afterwards, I went to business school and started working in Marketing for the likes of the United States Tennis Association, Alvin Ailey American Dance Theatre, and the ad agency, Uniworld Group, to name a few, and all the while still doing independent producing for my own projects. In 2013, I worked on the team to launch T.D. Jakes International Faith & Family Film Festival at MegaFest and did three film festivals for them. Then, in 2018, my team and I were hired to launch the Over the Rhine International Film Festival in Ohio. By 2019, I decided to begin producing film festivals that I owned and had control of. So, in 2020, I launched the Waco Family & Faith International Film Festival as well as the Florida Family & Faith Film Festival Powered by AARP Florida. In 2021, we launched the Nigeria Family & Faith international Film Festival and hope to launch the Colorado Family & Faith International Film Festival in 2022!

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began leading your company?

The most interesting story is that due to me being an African American woman, so many potential sponsors and supporters automatically think the film festivals are for Black people, even though our promotional materials ALWAYS promote that this is a “community” festival for ALL people. In the beginning of my fundraising efforts, many persons told me to my face that they love the idea of the festival, but don’t know any Black people who could help me. Even to this day, I KNOW if I were a Man, the reception and success trajectory of these film festival events would be so different. Nevertheless, I keep working hard and moving forward!

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

The one particular person who I am truly thankful for seeing the vision of the Waco Family & Faith International Film Festival is David Littlewood, President of TFNB Your Bank for Life in Waco, Texas. We were introduced at a dinner meeting in 2019 and he really listened to me and my vision for the film festival. He loved what I had to say and supported the film festival immediately! David is a visionary businessman and also supported Chip and Joanna Gaines when they were first starting “Fixer Upper” and the Magnolia empire. To get any type of creative project off the ground is tremendously difficult. To have the support of Mr. Littlewood for our Waco film festival event has made a significant difference in our ability to succeed and grow.

Ok, thank you for that. Let’s now jump to the primary focus of our interview. According to this EY report, only about 20 percent of funded companies have women founders. This reflects great historical progress, but it also shows that more work still has to be done to empower women to create companies. In your opinion and experience what is currently holding back women from founding companies?

In my opinion, what is currently holding back Women is ACCESS to decision makers, opportunities, and capital. Plus, Men do business very differently from Women. It is incredibly true that deals are being made on the golf courses and now, in cigar lounges, and the like. Often times, Women just are simply not in those rooms or environments. Moreover, for me being in the South, traditional southern ways still rule, and many (both Men and Women) are not use to assertive and visionary Women. It continues to amaze me how my Husband can get deals done quicker than I can and truly with just a handshake. Therefore, it is extremely difficult for a Woman to get a business off the ground without access to opportunities and a network, as well as financial support of one’s vision. Plus, do not get me started regarding being a Woman of Color.

Can you help articulate a few things that can be done as individuals, as a society, or by the government, to help overcome those obstacles?

What a very difficult question. Society truly has to change in numerous ways to better support Women entrepreneurs. Short-lived programs by the SBA and private institutions do not work if there are not sustainable mechanisms incorporated. An entire culture shift would honestly need to take place.

This might be intuitive to you as a woman founder but I think it will be helpful to spell this out. Can you share a few reasons why more women should become founders?

Women innately have a different perspectives on life and business from Men. So, when Women create businesses, I just feel that there is a unique point of view that is brought to the business that is needed in the world as well as welcomed by consumers.

What are the “myths” that you would like to dispel about being a founder? Can you explain what you mean?

Some of the myths about being a Woman Founder are that we are “too emotional” and/or “too soft,” which is so not the case. Other myths are that Women Founders are not comfortable with numbers (i.e., finance and accounting) and that Women are not good negotiators. All of these myths are TOTALLY false!

Is everyone cut out to be a founder? In your opinion, which specific traits increase the likelihood that a person will be a successful founder and what type of person should perhaps seek a “regular job” as an employee? Can you explain what you mean?

In my opinion, the specific traits that a Founder needs to have is perseverance and vision. I think Vice- President Kamala Harris once said that she “eats ‘No’ for breakfast!” This is so true! Doors close on you all of the time as a Founder/Entrepreneur, and you must believe in yourself as well as in your vision and persevere. It is EXTREMELY difficult to be a Founder, especially of creative endeavors.

Ok super. Here is the main question of our interview. Based on your opinion and experience, What are the “Five Things You Need To Thrive and Succeed as a Woman Founder?” (Please share a story or example for each.)

The “Five Things You Need to Thrive and Succeed as a Woman Founder Are-

Identify Your Passion. My passion is for film and film producing as well as shining a spotlight on diverse storytellers. I also have a passion for bringing people together and making society better. I use our film festival events to achieve all of these passions and I love what I do. My work is honestly my calling and I see the outcomes of this work so favorably impact the communities and artists that we serve. Let “No” Empower You To Move Forward. In my career and in building these film festival events around the world, I have received (and continue to receive) “No” and closed doors. Nevertheless, I let it empower me and I work hard to find other ways to achieve what I want. I always believe that when one door closes a bigger and better door will open! It’s Okay To Be The Only Woman In The Room. For most of my career, I have been the only woman in the boardroom and where decisions are being made. When I was younger, I was very uncomfortable with this. However, as I have matured, I am not tremendously comfortable holding my own in a business setting where I am the only woman at the table. As a Woman Founder, you have to get comfortable being the only woman “in the room where it happens.” Embrace Your Nerves. Any time you are launching something or doing something new, it can bring on fear and nerves. It is okay to be nervous. Embracing the nerves are good. Means that you are human. During times like these, it is also helpful to have a good network of friends who love and adore you and that you can talk to when your nerves get the best of you. Stay Prayed Up! Keeping the faith and holding on to what you believe in about yourself always helps you get through any challenging time. On the Opening Day of all of our film festivals, I give thanks for the opportunity to serve my community and make a positive impact on all who attend as well as experience our events.

How have you used your success to make the world a better place?/You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good for the greatest number of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

Honestly, I am doing it now! All of our film festival events are experiences that “leverage the power of storytelling to open hearts and minds.” And we so need open hearts and minds in this world today so that we may look and interact with other other better; give each other the benefit of the doubt more; and love on each other a little better. We use all of the narratives we showcase in our film festivals to not only entertain, but to also provoke thought and conversation. That is why all of our film festival events are “dedicated to EMPOWERING the creative spirit, SERVING with heart, and CELEBRATING all!” This is a movement!” That is our mission and we hope to make the world truly a better place with our work.

We are very blessed that some very prominent names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them.

I would LOVE to have a private breakfast with Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. I have been following him and his company for years! He is definitely a successful creative entrepreneur who has overcome and now can write his ticket. Moreover, he seems extremely generous, has integrity, and works hard to innovate and be disruptive (in a good way) as well as make this world better with his art. Would welcome the opportunity to pick his brain and maybe even produce projects with him one day.

