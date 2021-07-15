Dr. Trey Avery: “Easy to use tools that cue your attention to your sleep routine”

From my personal experience I find more clarity in thinking and a reduction in the need to drink caffeine which for me can elevate anxiety and jitteriness to compensate for insufficient or low quality sleep. Again some of the tools like smart watches allow you to have a daily data point to compare how you feel in relation to your previous night’s sleep quality and quantity.

As a neuroscientists, educator and experienced sleeper, Dr. Trey Avery knows facts on the science and technology of sleep research and cognitive neuroscience. Dr. Avery works with researchers worldwide who HD-EEG (electroencephalography) to study the brain and sleep. Here, he shares both personal experiences and scientific facts that provide new way to think (or dream) about sleep.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dig in, our readers would like to ‘get to know you’. Can you tell us a bit about your background and your backstory?

Growing up, I struggled in the education system as many kids do, because of attention issues and part of that was that I was constantly tired. Like many young kids I felt I could never get enough sleep despite having a “normal” sleep schedule. In my first job out of college I saw examples of people making policy decisions based on neuroscience research. One example was schools starting later to account for the natural sleep needs and rhythms of teenagers and finding positive results (https://www.cdc.gov/sleep/features/schools-start-too-early.html). I went on to get a Ph.D in neuroscience in which I studied how attention can be trained in children as early as kindergarten (mindfulness practices) which has the potential to improve everything from academic performance to social emotional intelligence to sleep. The challenge I’ve found across the board is that we’re not really lacking scientific evidence about these things. Scientists and translators of science should play a bigger role in informing conversations about policy that can be informed by data. Sleep plays such an important role in health throughout the lifespan and social policy should incorporate what we know about sleep as a means of supporting health and well being.

Can you share a story with us about what brought you to this particular career.

In my 20’s in NYC I was getting increasingly anxious and decided to pursue a course on Mindfulness Based Stress Reduxtion (MBSR). It was like getting an owner’s manual to my brain. I learned how to identify experiences, thoughts and emotions from my senses to higher level thinking. I, like many others in the class, fell asleep in the first 10 minute meditation session because of how rare it is that we try to do nothing. As the training commenced over 8 weeks I discovered a new ability to calm my brain loop / chatter when trying to fall asleep by just acknowledging I was making lists or ruminating on a topic, setting it to the side and falling asleep. It was then that I decided teaching these skills to children and studying how it happens in the brain could be a game changer.

Can you share with our readers a bit about why you are an authority in the sleep and wellness fields? In your opinion, what is your unique contribution to the world of wellness?

My mentor in graduate school said, “We know most brain imaging misses most activity.. it’s something we all just acknowledge and continue working in spite of that fact.” In my job working with neuroscience labs involved with sleep and other areas of neuroscience research, I see new possibilities in both algorithms to process more complexity in brain data as well as equipment that makes recording brain data during sleep and other circumstances easier to do both for the researchers and the research subjects / patients. I work with laboratories at the University of Wisconsin, McGill and other leading institutions that are doing the most cutting-edge sleep research in the world, building our knowledge of sleep beyond the basic measures used in common clinical sleep studies.

Is there a particular book that made a significant impact on you? Can you share a story or explain why it resonated with you so much?

The book that had the greatest impact on me was “The Man Who Mistook His Wife for a Hat” by now deceased legendary neuroscientist Oliver Sacks. The book makes clear some of the interesting personal connections between researchers and the brain conditions they study.

Ok, thank you for all that. Now let’s move to the main focus of our interview. Let’s start with the basics. How much sleep should an adult get? Is there a difference between people who are young, middle-aged, or elderly?

I think an important question the field is starting to look to is the quality and kinds of sleep that are essential for brain health, rather than the quantity. Conditions like epilepsy, sleep apnea and anxiety can all have a really negative impact on sleep and an increasing number of technologies are allowing people to gain insights into the quality of their sleep from home on a nightly basis.

Is the amount of hours the main criteria, or the time that you go to bed? For example, if there was a hypothetical choice between getting to bed at 10PM and getting up at 4AM, for a total of 6 hours, or going to bed at 2AM and getting up at 10AM for a total of 8 hours, is one a better choice for your health? Can you explain?

Building on technologies, I think devices like smart phones and watches have really useful tools for building healthier sleep habits. For the last two years I have used Apple products to engrain a better, more consistent, sleep schedule that avoids the jetlag like effects of having variability throughout the week. Your body entrains into a natural rhythm but sometimes a gentle reminder that you should be winding down so that you can be sure to get 7–8 hours of sleep.

As an expert, this might be obvious to you, but I think it would be instructive to articulate this for our readers. Let’s imagine a hypothetical 35 year old adult who was not getting enough sleep. After working diligently at it for 6 months he or she began to sleep well and got the requisite hours of sleep. How will this person’s life improve? Can you help articulate some of the benefits this person will see after starting to get enough sleep? Can you explain?

From my personal experience I find more clarity in thinking and a reduction in the need to drink caffeine which for me can elevate anxiety and jitteriness to compensate for insufficient or low quality sleep. Again some of the tools like smart watches allow you to have a daily data point to compare how you feel in relation to your previous night’s sleep quality and quantity.

Many things provide benefits but they aren’t necessarily a priority. Should we make getting a good night’s sleep a major priority in our life? Can you explain what you mean?

I think there are great consumer tools that allow people to relatively easily prioritize sleep in simple ways. Apple’s “Sleep Schedule” simplifies planning a sleep schedule around your schedule, easily allowing you to think about when you need to go to bed with a changing daily schedule.

New sleep research data shows the importance of sleep in brain processes that are protective against Alzheimer’s and dementia are compelling enough for me to place a new emphasis on sleep. We’re in a situation right now where sleep is really the only proactive thing we can do to protect ourselves from these devastating conditions for which we have very few treatments.

The truth is that most of us know that it’s important to get better sleep. But while we know it intellectually, it’s often difficult to put it into practice and make it a part of our daily habits. In your opinion what are the 3 main blockages that prevent us from taking the information that we all know, and integrating it into our lives? How should we remove those obstacles?

Easy to use tools that cue your attention to your sleep routine Thinking about sleep more wholistically — not just before bed or in the morning. For example, stopping caffeine intake before 2pm so that it is less likely to negatively affect your sleep. Access to accessible, scientifically supported sleep advice on strategies for improving sleep

As a scientist I would say think about the conditions around waking up. Were you gasping for air? Was your mind racing? Were you having a night terror? For many of these issues there are therapies and treatments that greatly reduce their impact on sleep and improve your quality of life. For me, treating allergies and using a night guard greatly improved my breathing during sleep. I also use strategies based on attention research to take the stress and pressure off of sleep by orienting my attention off the need to fall asleep so that I’m able to let that happen more naturally.

I can take short naps but find that longer naps result in my sleep schedule getting thrown off. I think having more information, a sort of literacy or intelligence, around sleep allows one to think about these situations in a more effective way.

I’m a fan of caffeine naps, which came to public attention a few years ago in publications like Psychology Today. Basically you feel like you had a very efficient nap fueled by some well-timed caffeine intake.

Eric Kandel

I would be happy to connect the editors with researchers in the field of EEG-based sleep research for opportunities for people to participate in sleep research or learn more about resources for learning about sleep without the degree in neuroscience.

