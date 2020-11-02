Dr. Tony O’Donnell: “You don’t have to see the whole staircase, just take the first step”

We provide grants to those in need. Grants for education, food, shelter, clothing, even a car if needed. We help thousands of people with superfoods, proper nutritional advice or those on fixed incomes. Many times, we donate for free. The list is endless of those we help. The letters we get are simply remarkable. It’s a testament that what we are doing is all worthwhile and joyous.

As part of my series about “individuals and organizations making an important social impact”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Dr. Tony O’Donnell PH.D.

Growing up as a poor youth in a family of eleven children in Ireland, Tony O’Donnell understood early on what it meant to go through hard times. After the passing of several members of his close family, including his father to heart disease and his fiance to cancer, Tony turned his grief from these tragedies into a positive force. Tony put into action an important dream: to help others keep healthy, active, energetic, and to get what they want out of life.

As a Certified Herbalist and Nutritionist, Dr. Tony has motivated many to change their lives for the better, enforcing the principle that “If you feel better, you perform better.” His passion for helping others has led to a remarkable career in teaching the art of a healthy lifestyle.

Dr. Tony has been employed as a speaker by several Fortune 500 companies to share his “mantra of success”. Dr. Tony is “an energetic motivational guru that mixes sound business principles with a healthy dose of nutrition”, according to friend and motivational speaker, Brian Tracy. Tony’s comfort with large audiences, clever narratives, and the ability to speak openly and honestly, allows him to give powerful and entertaining presentations. Known as the herb doc he has been seen on HSN, ABC, NBC, FOX News, CNN, and Talk Radio Network. He is the author of 15 books on healthy living, wellness and personal empowerment, TV and radio host, and a humanitarian. In 2001 he was awarded “Man of the Year” by the Leukemia Society.

With his Irish wit and keen sense of humor Dr. Tony has increasingly become a popular personality on radio and television, including his own radio show on Talk Radio Network. His vibrant personality and dedication to improving the lives of others has made quite an impression gaining accolades from Brian Tracy, Mark Victor Hansen, and famed Chicken Soup for the Soul author, Jack Canfield. Jack also interviewed Dr. Tony for his success principles book.

While emphasizing to others the importance of living a healthy lifestyle, Dr. Tony has a strong commitment to his own personal physical fitness and is a third-degree black belt. Dr. Tony stresses the significant role that a natural lifestyle, proper nutrition and exercise play in one’s well-being.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you share with us the backstory about what brought you to your specific career path?

I was faced with many obstacles when I arrived in the USA. I did not know anyone. I only had a small amount of money. I had no job. I did not have my papers. It was rough. I had no place to stay. But, with persistence, drive, determination, my faith and the belief I had in myself… the doors finally opened and I believe that they will for you as well.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you started your career?

The most interesting thing that happened to me was when I was hosting a radio show back in my native Ireland. I told all my friends to tune in. I was on for two hours. No one heard the show as the transmitter blew. So, the whole entire time we had no sound. It was very embarrassing.

Can you describe how you or your organization is making a significant social impact?

We have a ministry for the homeless. We recycle everything. We use all organic foods. Our company is a viably sustainable organization that gives back to our local community. We also drive electric cars so there are zero emissions.

We provide grants to those in need. Grants for education, food, shelter, clothing, even a car if needed. We help thousands of people with superfoods, proper nutritional advice or those on fixed incomes. Many times, we donate for free. The list is endless of those we help. The letters we get are simply remarkable. It’s a testament that what we are doing is all worthwhile and joyous.

Can you tell us a story about a particular individual who was impacted or helped by your cause?

The homeless.

Are there three things the community/society/politicians can do to help you address the root of

the problem you are trying to solve?

Homelessness is a way of life all over the world. I have been a champion for the homeless back in may native Ireland. And, now, so much the more here in the USA. My ministry, GW HEALTH MINISTRY helps support lots of people on a more weekly basis.

We need funding. We need donations. We need clothes. We need shelter and medical support. These are all areas where I feel the community, society and those in public office can help us.

How do you define “Leadership”? Can you explain what you mean or give an example?

A leader is someone who knows how to take action. Mother Teresa is a perfect example. My mother was a great leader in a family of 11. She naturally just knew how to get things done. Leaders step up. They always find solutions. Gandhi is another example. Leaders are special. They move mountains. You envy them. You love them. Great athletes can be great leaders. They take charge. Soccer players, basketball players who are magnificent are great leaders. The late Kobe Bryant was a great leader on the court. Tom Brady of the New England Patriots was down 28 points against the Falcons. The whole world doubted him, but he did not doubt himself. The Patriots came back and the won the Superbowl! It has been called the greatest comeback in NFL history! Michael Jordan, Magic Johnson, the Dalai Lama all have great leadership qualities. You can become a great leader as well by learning from others. Duplicate what they are doing in your own lives. Take massive action. Never quit. Do it now!

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me when I first started” and why. Please share a story or example for each.

The late Dr. Martin Luther King said it best, “You don’t have to see the whole staircase, just take the first step.”

You have greatness within you. You are so much more than what you are right now. You are destined for greatness. You are worthwhile. You are magnificent!

The good news is I was told these things. My only wish is that I would have heard them at a younger age. We all start out in life with fear and trepidation. As we get some success, we can build on it. That’s the key for us all. So, find success with that which you love and go for it from there.

You are a person of enormous influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

My high school coach told me I was great. I believed him. Those words stuck with me my entire life. As a matter of fact, those words changed my whole life. I never looked back. My late father told me I was magnificent. He went on to tell me that I could do anything, and I believed him. My late mom would always use empowering words. She would tell me how much she loved me and that one day, I would do something meaningful with my life. She encouraged me in my faith. That’s a lesson I have never forgotten. Words can make or break you. Be careful of the words you use. The power of the tongue can be destructive. Only choose words that uplift you and fill your heart with peace.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

Never complain. Never quit. Never give up. Keep on keeping on!

“I took the road less travelled and that has made all the difference ‘’- Robert Frost

Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would like to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we tag them. 🙂

Oprah is my idea of someone who has done it all despite the challenges, obstacles and hurdles she experienced. She is a champion of women, of life and of all that is good. Breakfast with her would be amazing. A total blessing for sure. I know how much she loves BONO. I grew up watching U2 play all the little clubs before fame struck. So, BONO or OPRAH or BOTH. 😊

How can our readers follow you on social media?

Please visit my website at www.radiantgreens.com. Connect with me on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/TonyODonnell on Instagram @herbdoctony or call me directly at 818–575–7558.

This was very meaningful, thank you so much. We wish you only continued success on your great work!