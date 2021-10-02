Dr. Tomeka Day Of Flourish Health Coaching: “Prayer/time with God”

Prayer/time with God. Peace. Balance. Living in my God-given purpose. Gratitude.

It sometimes feels like it is so hard to avoid feeling down or depressed these days. Between the sad news coming from world headlines, the impact of the ongoing raging pandemic, and the constant negative messages popping up on social and traditional media, it sometimes feels like the entire world is pulling you down. What do you do to feel happiness and joy during these troubled and turbulent times? In this interview series called “Finding Happiness and Joy During Turbulent Times” we are talking to experts, authors, and mental health professionals who share lessons from their research or experience about “How To Find Happiness and Joy During Troubled & Turbulent Times”.

As a part of this series, I had the pleasure of interviewing Dr. Tomeka Day.

Dr. Tomeka Day is a Certified Integrative Nutritional Health Coach, Physician with over 15 years of experience, Health and Wellness Speaker, and Author of 21 Days to a Prosperous Mindset. Dr. Tomeka Day is a wife, mother of 3, and the Founder & CEO of Flourish Health Coaching, LLC. Dr. Tomeka Day helps busy women and their families improve their health, obtain balance & joy through her transformational health coaching by focusing on faith, food, and lifestyle changes.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive into the main focus of our interview, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood backstory?

I grew up in a small rural town in North Carolina, with my parents and only brother. Although we didn’t have a lot of material things, we had our family, with my only paternal aunt and her family residing next to us, and my paternal grandparents only 5 miles away. We also had a strong supportive community in our local church, and the benefit of being in a rural town of growing our own and eating fresh produce. I learned from an early age the value of family and healthy relationships, along with hard work and the importance of appreciating the simple things in the life.

What or who inspired you to pursue your career? We’d love to hear the story.

When I was 12 years of age, my only brother became severely ill with acute appendicitis. He was rushed to the hospital and had to have emergency surgery because his appendix had ruptured. The doctor informed us of the severity of my brother’s condition. My family and I prayed and remained hopeful that my brother would recover. We were so overjoyed and grateful that my brother recovered, and was healed. We were so appreciative of the medical team and the surgeon’s treatment. Therefore, I wanted to be a doctor to help people get better when they are sick.

None of us can achieve success without some help along the way. Was there a particular person who you feel gave you the most help or encouragement to be who you are today? Can you share a story about that?

My family (parents, grandparents, aunts) and pastor gave me so much support, love, guidance, and encouragement. There were several times when I shared my big dreams, and my family and pastor would remind me that I could do anything with God and that I worked hard for.

Can you share the funniest or most interesting mistake that occurred to you in the course of your career? What lesson or take away did you learn from that?

One of the most interesting mistakes that happened to me in the course of my career was being confused as the nursing student when I was the attending medical doctor. What I learned was that people have many different experiences and perspectives, and I may have to be the one who educates, expands one’s thinking, and evokes change.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now? How do you think that might help people?

My first book was recently published and is available on Amazon.com, 21 Days to a Prosperous Mindset. I began writing this book in the early months of the COVID19 Pandemic, as I was trying to stay positive and hopeful in an unprecedented and dark time. As I began to read my writings daily and meditate on them, I was encouraged. I believe that readers will be inspired to seek joy, peace, health, wealth, balance, and prosperity despite unprecedented and dark times, and this daily devotional will help them develop a prosperous mindset which will bring joy.

You are a successful leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

Faith: Being from a small, rural town, I knew that going to medical school would be extremely competitive. Because of my faith, I didn’t give up on this dream, and believed that I could become a physician.

Hard Work: In order to prepare myself for college, I worked very hard in high school and became the Salutatorian of my graduating High School class, and earned a full academic scholarship to North Carolina Central University. While in college, I worked very hard, graduated with Honors, and was accepted into East Carolina University School of Medicine.

Perseverance: Perseverance was a key thing that helped me to complete and graduate from medical school. There were times when it was extremely challenging, and I wanted to give up, but I persevered to finish and graduate.

For the benefit of our readers, can you briefly let us know why you are an authority about the topic of finding joy?

I grew up in a family and community that emphasized the importance of finding and having joy. As a result of this, I have kept this as an important value in my life. Through the years of practicing medicine and coaching women and their families, I have helped and coached many people to find and have joy in their lives. Furthermore, my book, 21 Days to a Prosperous Mindset helps readers to have joy and prosperity through the inspiration shared in the book.

Ok, thank you for all of that. Let’s now shift to the main focus of our interview about finding joy. Even before the pandemic hit, the United States was ranked at #19 in the World Happiness Report. Can you share a few reasons why you think the ranking is so low, despite all of the privileges and opportunities that we have in the US?

I believe that joy comes from within. It comes from having a sense of your God-given purpose and walking in it, as well as balance, gratitude, helping and giving to others. While the US is the wealthiest country in the world, often so much time is spent on obtaining money and not fulfilling life’s purpose. I believe that the valuable things in our lives that bring joy, may not make extremes amount of money, and often, we are encouraged to choose the path that will make the most money. This path may not bring joy because it may not be aligned to one’s God-given purpose.

What are the main myths or misconceptions you’d like to dispel about finding joy and happiness? Can you please share some stories or examples?

I think one of the main misconceptions of finding joy and happiness is choosing a career path that will make you a lot of money. I have encountered many people who have spent their entire life working to obtain a specific degree for a specific career because of the amount of money they could make, but once obtained they didn’t have the joy that they thought they would have.

In a related, but slightly different question, what are the main mistakes you have seen people make when they try to find happiness? Can you please share some stories or examples?

I have seen people try to follow what others are doing, despite how it may be contrary to their values. I have seen people engage in behaviors and lifestyles seeking acceptance thinking it will bring happiness, but because it is contrary to their values, it doesn’t bring the joy and happiness that they were seeking.

Fantastic. Here is the main question of our discussion. Can you please share with our readers your “5 things you need to live with more Joie De Vivre, more joy and happiness in life, particularly during turbulent times?” (Please share a story or an example for each.)

5 Things I need to live with more joy and happiness in life are:

1)Prayer/time with God

2)Peace

3)Balance

4)Living in my God-given purpose

5)Gratitude

What can concerned friends, colleagues, and life partners do to effectively help support someone they care about who is feeling down or depressed?

I believe that support is key. They can help their loved one with encouraging them, praying for them, and helping them in anyway they can. It means so much to have support of loved ones to help navigate through difficult, or depressed times.

Ok, we are nearly done. You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good for the greatest number of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

My movement would have people spending time daily reading, thinking, and saying something positive. It is so important to have a positive mindset, and this comes from what we read, say, and think. Also, reading my devotion, 21 Days to a Prosperous Mindset daily, will bring great joy.

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US, whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we both tag them 🙂

I would love to have a private lunch with Arianna Huff because I love her message of balance and entrepreneurship. As a business owner, and previously full-time physician, I have learned from my own experience that it is so important to have self-care and prioritize your health. It is not success to work extremely hard at your job, but compromise your health, family, and joy.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

www.FlourishHealthCoachingLLC.com

Facebook: www.facebook.com/dr.tomeka/

Instagram: Instagram.com/FlourishHealthCoachingLLC

Thank you for these really excellent insights, and we greatly appreciate the time you spent with this. We wish you continued success and good health!