Dr. Todd Stivland and Sarah Keenan of Bluestone Physician Services: “Leaders need to be brave and transparent”

Leaders need to be brave and transparent. These new times require us to not act as if we know it all. The pandemic brought new ideas and new expertise to the forefront. Leaders need to hang on to that and not fall back on prior comfort levels.

The COVID-19 Pandemic taught all of us many things. One of the sectors that the pandemic put a spotlight on was the healthcare industry. The pandemic showed the resilience of the US healthcare system, but it also pointed out some important areas in need of improvement.

In our interview series called “In Light Of The Pandemic, Here Are The 5 Things We Need To Do To Improve The US Healthcare System”, we are interviewing doctors, hospital administrators, nursing home administrators, and healthcare leaders who can share lessons they learned from the pandemic about how we need to improve the US Healthcare System.

Todd Stivland, MD, is the owner and CEO of Bluestone Physician Services. With more than 20 years’ experience as a family physician, Dr. Stivland is dedicated to changing the way health care is delivered. From its founding in 2006, Bluestone grew from a small start-up to the largest on-site provider for assisted living communities in the country. In Bluestone Physician Services, Dr. Stivland created an innovative health care model for frail, chronically ill patients who need extensive medical and community services. He is active in state and national health care reform and has served on the Minnesota governor’s health care finance task force. He is an active speaker on medical models and clinical practices.

Sarah Keenan, RN, is chief clinical officer and president, Bluestone Integrated Care has worked with seniors in the health care industry for more than 25 years, providing community care expertise and implementing clinical programs, care management, and care coordination programs. Sarah has been with Bluestone Physician Services since 2011, with oversight over clinical services, including care coordination and care management. Sarah’s background is in long-term care and managed care government programs.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive into our interview, our readers would like to get to know you a bit. Can you tell us a bit about your backstory and a bit about what brought you to this specific career path?

Dr. Stivland:

I was a family physician in Northern Minnesota. I took care of all ages but was increasingly frustrated with healthcare’s ability to care for frail seniors and people with disabilities. I started doing old fashioned “house calls” in assisted livings and group homes, which eventually led to Bluestone’s model of onsite primary care and care management. I loved working directly with the staff and families. We’ve been doing this for 16 years now and expanded to four states.

Sarah Keenan:

I have been in the nursing field for 30-plus years, nearly all of which have been with seniors and people with disabilities. After years in long term care I was with a health plan in Minnesota working on models of care for those populations. I heard about this doctor in the area doing really innovative work with high-risk patients. We did several projects together before I joined Bluestone as our 15th employee. We now have more than 450 employees and nearly 20,000 patients. It’s going pretty well!

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

Dr. Stivland:

People are always interesting and that is one of the great joys of medicine. One conversation that has always stayed with me and is very relevant today, given the extraordinary effort that many healthcare professionals have given during the pandemic, is a Saturday evening that I was covering the ER. I was a young physician and a new father. As I was sitting in the doctor’s lounge waiting for test results, an older surgeon came in. He looked defeated after his long day in surgery and collapsed onto the couch. After a few moments he looked at me and then off in the distance. “I gave my son some advice the other day, but he turned to me and said, ‘Dad, you were never here while I was growing up. You have no right to give me advice now.’ Never let your children be able to say that to you.” I have always held that conversation with me. Now with three grown children, I realize how hard it is to service patients and family at the same time. You can see how much our healthcare providers have sacrificed the last year-and-a-half to care for their communities. And if we are addressing the healthcare weaknesses, we have to address how tough it is to work in these broken systems.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

Dr. Stivland:

The funniest stories are certainly when my patients have shown me how little I really know! One day before I had children of my own, a mother of four came in for her newborn’s well child visit. I eagerly quoted my textbook child rearing advice as she patiently listened. After I had finished, she leaned forward, patted my arm and smiled. “That’s sweet,” she said.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

Dr. Stivland: “Do as much nothing as possible,” from The House of God by Samuel Shem. The body is amazing at healing itself and lifestyle changes are often the best medicine. We get so caught up in prescription medicines and ordering tests that we often lose sight of the real issues.

Sarah Keenan:

“Trust, not money, is the currency of business and life.” As I’ve moved through leadership roles in healthcare settings I’ve learned trust is a business value as well as a personal value. Our integrity as healthcare professionals not only allows us to provide optimal care for our patients it allows us to foster an enjoyable and successful business. This daily practice of integrity has a positive impact on all aspects of my life.

Are you working on any exciting new projects now? How do you think that will help people?

Dr. Stivland:

Two things come to mind, one is becoming our own accountable care organization (ACO). This is a long overdue move to focusing on patient outcomes. ACOs are not the perfect solution for the high-risk patients we serve, but it has allowed us to build new programs. Our patients are being helped by access to additional services such as transitional care management, which ensure our patients receive the best care through acute and post-acute stays. This is an extremely vulnerable time for people with dementia, which the majority of our patients have.

Sarah Keenan:

To expand on that, the move to value-based care is by far the most exciting shift in our business. Because of this, we have developed a program that integrates behavioral health with primary care through the use of both psychiatric and behavioral care management services. Both in the care of people with dementia and people with disabilities the separation of behavioral health from primary care has been a disservice to those who needed it most.

How would you define an “excellent healthcare provider”?

Dr. Stivland:

One who doesn’t let systems or ego get in the way of doing what makes sense to provide the best care possible.

Ok, thank you for that. Let’s now jump to the main focus of our interview. The COVID-19 pandemic has put intense pressure on the American healthcare system. Some healthcare systems were at a complete loss as to how to handle this crisis. Can you share with our readers a few examples of where we’ve seen the U.S. healthcare system struggle? How do you think we can correct these specific issues moving forward?

Dr. Stivland:

Yes, the pandemic was a tremendous struggle. Bluestone is an entirely mobile clinic. We needed to pivot to telehealth within 72 hours. I don’t know that the U.S healthcare system had the ability to be nimble. One of the biggest issues in the healthcare industry is that we have implemented an extremely ineffective electronic record system. It is very difficult to use and rarely transfers important patient data to the point of care. That being said, there was an enormous effort by providers and payors, including the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS), to allow flexibility and access to care.

Early in the pandemic, we were frustrated by siloes that prevented COVID testing access to the staff at the assisted living facilities we serve. With time, that turned 180 degrees, which allowed us to provide testing and vaccinations for a large number of these vulnerable communities.

Going forward, the flexibility in payment models and communication of best practices should be as nimble as they are during the pandemic.

Sarah Keenan:

I’ll add a lesson we learned during the pandemic regarding public-private partnerships. A struggle both during the pandemic and prior to was the lack of integration across state, local, and private health care systems. We contracted with state and local public health to provide access during the height of the crisis, and the integration was a big step forward. These partnerships will continue and should be fostered.

Of course the story was not entirely negative. Healthcare professionals were true heroes on the front lines of the crisis. The COVID vaccines are saving millions of lives. Can you share a few ways that our healthcare system really did well? If you can, please share a story or example.

Dr. Stivland:

Our system did well because at the end of the day, it’s made up of caregivers. Our doctors, nurses, social workers, and all other healthcare professionals did whatever they could to meet the needs of the patients. I’d like to call out the direct care staff in particular. There is no doubt the acute care workers were true heroes, but I’d also like to highlight the direct care staff in our nursing homes, assisted living, and group homes.

Sarah Keenan:

I’d again highlight the public-private partnerships, but also the rapid nature of policy change. We serve largely patients on Medicare and Medicaid. The ability to rapidly implement telehealth, COVID testing, vaccinations, and COVID treatments was in no small part to the relaxing of payment restrictions. The decision makers don’t always get the kudos, but this was a time where good people made good things happen.

Here is the primary question of our discussion. As a healthcare leader can you share 5 changes that need to be made to improve the overall US healthcare system? Please share a story or example for each.

We will preface this by acknowledging Bluestone serves a unique population of frail seniors and people with disabilities. These changes reflect that perspective and will also benefit the general population.

Sarah Keenan:

Improve the regulatory environment regarding healthcare technology. including electronic health records, telehealth, and interoperability

The burden of documentation is massive. Although CMS has worked to reduce the paperwork load on providers it still often outweighs the time spent with patients. EHRs should become decentralized and competitive to encourage innovation. Interoperability, the ability to coordinate care through shared information, requires a continued effort to do what is best for patient rather than being mired in liability. The ability to reach patients via telehealth has been essential during COVID and the benefits have been proven far beyond the pandemic.

Continue to implement payment models for high-risk populations

It is a fact that payment models drive sustainable care models. The innovations that were driven in COVID must be supported by long-term payment models that intent the best providers to engage in care for high risk populations. An example, although getting in the weeds, is to factor in functional status in how we assess how high-risk patients are. This means we look at patients holistically as opposed to being defined by their diagnosis.

Integrate behavioral and medical care

Currently, patients often hold the responsibility for coordinating their own medical and mental health care. While privacy is always of upmost importance, this has also led to stigma and poor management of medications and behavioral health care. We believe that a person’s care should include social, behavioral, and physical health. An example is Medicare’s Behavioral Health Integration program, which Bluestone utilizes to provide programs for dementia patients that address loneliness and behaviors.

Improve access to inpatient mental health

Similar to medical conditions, at times mental health conditions require inpatient care. Our health care system has not developed processes that consistently recognize and allow these care transitions to be conducted with quality and respect. As an example, if a person with dementia or a developmental disability has a difficult behavior in an assisted living, traditionally, they may be sent to the ER, often for many hours.

Align policy and improve integration of home and community-based services and the US healthcare system

There are many heroes in healthcare. As primary care providers in assisted living and group homes we have become witnesses to the unrecognized heroes in these settings. The nurses, direct care staff, home care, hospice, and other onsite providers have created a web of invaluable services. The change that is needed is the integration of the medical community. We need integrated communication across settings of care via heath information exchanges and other technology. For example, we have two platforms — Bluestone Bridge and Patient Portal — to help foster communications among a patient’s care team, as well as with the patient (or patient’s designated healthcare agent) and their family members.

Let’s zoom in on this a bit deeper. How do you think we can address the problem of physician shortages?

Dr. Stivland: When people talk about solving the physician shortage, they tend to focus on expanding medical school admissions. However, there are faster and better things that can be done to improve the workforce. First, we need to improve retention of our current doctors. Burnout, early retirement, and movement to non-patient care jobs are at an all-time high. In short, only 23% of doctors are satisfied with their current jobs.

Second, we need to improve the efficiency of their days. Currently, 50% of a physician’s day is spent fighting with the cumbersome computer systems.

At Bluestone, we’ve honed a model that addresses these challenges. For example, we’ve found the opportunity for physicians to build their own practice and teams is a huge draw. The mobile care model allows them to spend more time interacting with patients in their environment, not scheduled in back-to-back short appointments. And the support staff behind the scenes means physicians can spend more time doing what they love — caring for patients –and less time on paperwork and computer systems.

How do you think we can address the issue of physician diversity?

Dr. Stivland: Focus on the community level. Start by identifying high school and college students with the desire and aptitude to become doctors. Then create a strong and diverse mentorship program. Also, we need to address the high cost and debt issues that are very significant barriers to entering the field.

How do you think we can address the issue of physician burnout?

Dr. Stivland: As I have mentioned before, the biggest challenge is to fix the electronic record system. The other major issue is lack of control of their practices. Physicians want to feel that they have a relation and responsibility to their patients. They do not like being at the end of an assembly line run by the finance and business people. We have found that physicians deeply appreciate our model, which allows them to build a team and a practice, with behind-the-scenes support, as well as gives them the flexibility to take the time needed to connect with patients.

What concrete steps would have to be done to actually manifest these changes? What can a) individuals, b) corporations, c) communities and d) leaders do to help?

Individuals: Constantly and consistently speak up as healthcare professionals on the front lines. It is amazing when we engage at the state and federal level how few practicing providers are heard from. Corporations: Look for partnerships across lines of business. Hospitals should reach out to school systems, industry to vocational rehabilitation. These collaborations are happening and should be the norm. Leaders: Leaders need to be brave and transparent. These new times require us to not act as if we know it all. The pandemic brought new ideas and new expertise to the forefront. Leaders need to hang on to that and not fall back on prior comfort levels.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

The implementation of team-based care. This is not a hokey expression but a response to the value-based care movement. Optimal care, cost, outcomes, and satisfaction will only be driven by bringing together the expertise of multiple professionals in a coordinated manner. It is NOT the responsibility of the patient in crisis to coordinate their care.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

Both Dr. Stivland and Sarah are happy to talk with those who are interested in the care of high risk patients and how to impact our healthcare system. Please visit www.Bluestonemd.com to learn more and get in touch.

Thank you so much for these insights! This was very inspirational and we wish you continued success in your great work.