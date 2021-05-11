Dr. Todd Braje of San Diego State University: “Pursue what interests you”

My advice for students and young people is often the same: pursue what interests you, welcome opportunities and challenges as they come, and make the best decision you can when they are presented. Trying to track your life or career along some predetermined path seems to me fairly unrealistic. Doing so can very much limit your experiences and opportunities. Part of the fun is pursuing opportunities and if you make each decision based on your interests and passions then you can’t really go wrong.

Todd Braje, Ph.D. is a Professor of Anthropology specializing in long-term human-environmental interactions, the archaeology of maritime societies, historical ecological approaches to understanding coastal hunter-gatherer-fishers, and the peopling of the New World.

He conducts much of his fieldwork on California’s Northern Channel Islands but also directs historical ecological projects in Baja Mexico, mainland southern California, and the Solomon Islands. Along with numerous academic journal articles detailing the results of his research, Dr. Braje has published two single-authored books, a co-edited volume, and another book is in press. His forthcoming book is titled, Islands Through Time: A Human and Ecological History of the Northern Channel Islands. Dr. Braje also serves as co-editor of the Journal of Island and Coastal Archaeology.

I was raised in a small town in northwest Indiana, outside of Chicago and completed my undergraduate studies at a small college in southern Wisconsin, Beloit College. I grew up loving the outdoors and history, and found myself drawn to these interests in my schooling. I was an avid reader, runner, and hiker. I vividly remember spending many hours running the trails of Indiana Dunes State Park and strolling through the amazing exhibits of the Field Museum in Chicago.

Was there an “aha moment” or a specific trigger that made you decide you wanted to become a scientist and environmental leader? Can you share that story with us?

After some twists and turns in my early professional life after completing my undergraduate degree, I felt pretty lost with what I wanted to do with my life. I was teaching middle school in Portland, Oregon, and after two adventurous years in the classroom, I decided I couldn’t continue on for another 30 years. It was fun and exciting, but not what I wanted to do for the rest of my life.

After a six month application process, I found myself in the Peace Corps in the Kingdom of Tonga in the South Pacific. I was stationed as a school teacher for the local teacher training program in the capital city, Nuku’alofa. I spent my evenings and weekends swimming along the beautiful coral reefs and visiting archaeological sites around the island. At some point it finally dawned on me that I could do this for a living — working on islands, investigating the local history, and traveling the world. It all seemed very romantic and exotic at the time. The reality, that is my archaeological research on islands in California, Mexico, and the Solomon Islands, may not be what I envisioned at that moment but it is no less exciting than I thought it would be.

Is there a lesson you can take out of your own story that can exemplify what can inspire a young person to become an environmental leader?

My advice for students and young people is often the same: pursue what interests you, welcome opportunities and challenges as they come, and make the best decision you can when they are presented. Trying to track your life or career along some predetermined path seems to me fairly unrealistic. Doing so can very much limit your experiences and opportunities. Part of the fun is pursuing opportunities and if you make each decision based on your interests and passions then you can’t really go wrong.

Can you tell our readers about the initiatives that you are taking to address climate change or sustainability? Can you give an example for each?

Much of my work is centered around applying deep historical records, such as archaeological records, to modern environmental or resource management issues. For example, my colleagues and I have used archaeological data on the sizes of fishes caught for over 5000 on the Channel Islands to evaluate the health of commercial and sport fisheries in southern California today. We also use the locations of archaeological shell middens (ancient trash heaps left by Native American hunter-gatherers) on the Northern Channel Islands to help predict where restoration strategies such as abalone outplanting programs might be most effective.

The bottom line is that archaeological and other deep historical data can be very relevant for today and the future. Much more than simply avoiding the mistakes of yesteryear, history act as a roadmap to building a better, more sustainable future.

Ok, thank you for all that. Here is the main question of our interview: The youth led climate strikes of September 2019 showed an impressive degree of activism and initiative by young people on behalf of climate change. This was great, and there is still plenty that needs to be done. In your opinion what are 5 things parents should do to inspire the next generation to become engaged in sustainability and the environmental movement? Please give a story or an example for each.

It is amazing to see the groundswell for climate action among young people. It is critical this continues and we get real change in the coming years and decades. I hope many parents will foster this interest and support this interest. Providing their children with access to museums, local organizations, and ways to learn about sustainability, climate change, and a variety of environmental issues will be critical. Parents can help guide their children to sources of information and places that they can get involved, based on their children’s interests. There are so many ways that children can take personal responsibility and action to address climate change — supporting local farms and farmer’s markets, recycling, green energy, etc. But, I think it is equally important, and perhaps most important, for parents to teach their children that political, global action will be necessary to address our current climate crisis. We need strong local, state, and federal leadership that recognizes the scale of the environmental crisis we are facing and the opportunities inherent in addressing these problems in a science-oriented and practical way. This is a global crisis that requires global solutions. And, it will be the poorest, most marginalized populations that will suffer the worst from the consequences of anthropogenic climate change. Island nations in the Pacific are under threat of being completely submerged, freshwater will become one of the most valuable commodities on Earth, and we stand to see increases in severe storms, wildfires, diseases, and other negative impacts.

Grassroot action will certainly help, but global action will be required. The good news is that this can happen. Take for example the 1987 Montreal Protocol that effectively addressed the thinning ozone layer. We can all make a difference with our individual actions, but our most powerful action may be at the ballot box.

How would you articulate how others can become more sustainable and more environmentally conscious? Can you share a story or example?

I haven’t met many people in my life that don’t care deeply about at least one wild place in the world. It might be the woods outside their childhood home, a local park, a national park, a local beach where they surf. I would ask people to think about that place and the potential consequences of anthropogenic climate change to its future — the animals, the water, the plants. To preserve and protect these precious places, we need to understand the threats they face and how best to address them. Find out. Ask local environmental groups, look for information online, and get involved. People are often much more motivated to take action when they understand what is at risk. As someone who works on the islands and mainland of California, I am well aware of the threats sea level rise and wildfires pose to the places I work and love.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

I have been fortunate to have had many amazing mentors in my life, people who believed in me and selflessly supported me throughout my career. My PhD advisor and colleague, Jon Erlandson, at the University of Oregon has been a particularly important person in my life. Jon took me on as a doctoral student at a time when I didn’t know if I had what it took to get a PhD. Graduate school can be very competitive and toxic. At the time, I felt like no one had much time for me and if I wanted to “make it” I would have to do so on my own. Jon has been amazingly generous and supportive. He took the time to teach me how to be a scientist, author, and academic. It is something I work very hard to emulate with my graduate students.

You are a person of great influence and doing some great things for the world! If you could inspire a movement that would bring the greatest amount of good to the greatest amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

Good question. I guess I would advocate for something pretty simple. Everyone in the world would be asked to do one kind act for a stranger every single day. It need not be difficult or grand — open a door, buy a cup of coffee, etc. — but I think it would get people to talk to one another, care for each other, and make the world a little better. It feels like we need it more than ever.

Do you have a favorite life lesson quote? Can you tell us how that was relevant to you in your own life?

Being from Indiana, I have always been fond of Kurt Vonnegut. In God Bless You, Mr. Goldwater, he wrote: Hello, babies. Welcome to Earth. It’s hot in the summer and cold in the winter. It’s round and wet and crowded. At the outside, babies, you’ve got about a hundred years here. There’s only one rule that I know of, babies — ‘God damn it, you’ve got to be kind.

Seems like the world would be a pretty good place if we could all follow this simple advice…

