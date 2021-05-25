Dr. Thomas Kearn: “The ability to eliminate distractions such as pets and children”

It is incredibly important for the provider and the patient to have a thorough conversation that outlines realistic goals and sets expectations for both parties. If the goals are unrealistic or the expectations are too high it’s a recipe for disaster.

One of the consequences of the pandemic is the dramatic growth of Telehealth and Telemedicine. But how can doctors and providers best care for their patients when they are not physically in front of them? What do doctors wish patients knew in order to make sure they are getting the best results even though they are not actually in the office? How can Telehealth approximate and even improve upon the healthcare that traditional doctors’ visits can provide?

In this interview series, called “Telehealth Best Practices; How To Best Care For Your Patients When They Are Not Physically In Front Of You” we are talking to successful Doctors, Dentists, Psychotherapists, Counselors, and other medical and wellness professionals who share lessons and stories from their experience about the best practices in Telehealth. As a part of this series, I had the pleasure of interviewing Dr. Thomas Kearn, DC, ICCSP.

Dr. Thomas Kearn graduated from West Virginia University in 2010 with a B.S. in Exercise Physiology and an Area of Emphasis in Aquatic Therapy. He continued his education at New York Chiropractic College, where he earned his Doctorate of Chiropractic degree. During his studies, he completed a prestigious internship at South Shore Neurologic Associates in the Chronic Pain Division, where he focused on high complexity cases featuring a multitude of neurologic conditions and chronic pain patients. He then went on to complete a postgraduate specialty in sports medicine and rehabilitation.

In 2014, Dr. Kearn joined Axon Health Associates, where he continues to service NYC’s midtown community. Dr. Kearn prides himself on his diagnostic accuracy and his ability to identify the cause of a patient’s symptoms; these skills allow for a more efficient treatment and better short and long-term outcomes for each patient.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive in, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your ‘backstory’ and how you got started?

As a former athlete, I always had an interest in sports injuries and performance, this motivated me to pursue my passion for helping athletes by going into sports medicine.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

Recently I had the pleasure of shooting a video with Barstool Sports where I treated a handful of their bloggers. As a longtime fan of the media company it was a great experience meeting and working with them and a great opportunity to step out of my comfort zone.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

“It’s okay to make mistakes”. I think in this day and age everyone is so concerned about what other people think that they try too hard to be perfect or even worse they don’t try at all for fear of failing or being judged. Making mistakes is one of the best ways to learn and is necessary for personal and professional growth and people need to stop being so afraid to make mistakes.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

Absolutely, my supervisor during my internship, Dr. Ralph Mangels, was a huge inspiration. He taught me the value of listening to your patient’s story and that if you work hard and consistently do the good work, success will follow. That has been something that’s stuck with me throughout my career.

Ok wonderful. Let’s now shift to the main focus of our interview. The pandemic has changed so many things about the way we behave. One of them of course, is how doctors treat their patients. Many doctors have started treating their patients remotely. Telehealth can of course be very different than working with a patient that is in front of you. This provides great opportunity because it allows more people access to medical professionals, but it can also create unique challenges. To begin, can you articulate for our readers a few of the main benefits of having a patient in front of you?

Of course! Traditional treatments in my opinion are still the most effective types of treatment because there is a huge benefit to actually being able to physically touch the patient. Chiropractic and physical and therapy treatments traditionally entail hands on contact to help.

On the flip side, can you articulate for our readers a few of the main challenges that arise when a patient is not in the same space as the doctor?

Sure. When a patient is not present it can create a degree of difficulty when it comes to treatment. It can become difficult to see tiny nuances in a patient’s postures and movement patterns that otherwise would be picked up in person. Your coaching cues for exercises that you would typically provide patients with have to become completely verbal as opposed to in person where our cues are generally a mix of verbal and physical. Another problem can also be a limitation on space and fitness equipment.

Fantastic. Here is the main question of our interview. Based on your experience, what can one do to address or redress each of those challenges? What are your “5 Things You Need To Know To Best Care For Your Patients When They Are Not Physically In Front Of You? (Please share a story or example for each.)

The environment that your patient is working in and how much equipment they have at their disposal. When COVID-19 first hit and we initially had to transfer our practice from in person to telehealth, gym equipment became very difficult to obtain. So with every patient we had to do a quick intake of fitness equipment that they had access to and often had to get very creative improvising ways to perform certain exercises. Proper medical history and intake forms to ensure a patient is fit for telehealth. It’s really important to know exactly what the patient is being treated for and to rule out any major pathologies that may require more immediate attention. A good internet connection and the appropriate audio visual equipment. Nothing will derail a session faster than bad internet or audio visual equipment that is not working properly. The ability to eliminate distractions such as pets and children. It can be very difficult to walk a patient through an exercise routine while their dog or cat keeps jumping on them. Clear and concise goals and expectations from your telehealth visits. This can pertain to not only telehealth visits but any doctor’s visit. It is incredibly important for the provider and the patient to have a thorough conversation that outlines realistic goals and sets expectations for both parties. If the goals are unrealistic or the expectations are too high it’s a recipe for disaster.

Can you share a few ways that Telehealth can create opportunities or benefits that traditional in-office visits cannot provide? Can you please share a story or give an example?

Telehealth can offer several advantages that in person visits cannot provide. One of the best opportunities it creates is being able to offer patients more provider options and the ability to access more specialists that may have been located too far away from them. This particularly helps people who live in more rural areas where the closest specialist may be several hours away. With the addition of telehealth, they can see that specialist from the comfort of their own home.

Let’s zoom in a bit. Many tools have been developed to help facilitate Telehealth. In your personal experiences which tools have been most effective in helping to replicate the benefits of being together in the same space?

In the chiropractic and physical therapy world, I think the greatest improvement is the ease of use and the overall acceptance of Zoom or similar software. This acceptance of technology has made patients much more willing to try telehealth when given the option. Other healthcare fields have done a great job at developing remote patient monitoring technology that can be incorporated into their medical records such as blood pressure monitoring and blood glucose levels monitoring.

If you could design the perfect Telehealth feature or system to help your patients, what would it be?

The ideal system would have an affordable and accurate motion capture software. This feature would allow the practitioner to track progress and coach form much more efficiently.

Are there things that you wish patients knew in order to make sure they are getting the best results even though they are not actually in the office?

Yes, track your progress. This is where it is important for the provider and the patient to come up with realistic goals and a way for each person to track their progress. Patients often expect immediate results and over time they don’t make the connection that they’ve actually made significant improvements since the start of their therapy.

The technology is rapidly evolving and new tools like VR, AR, and Mixed Reality are being developed to help bring people together in a shared virtual space. Is there any technology coming down the pipeline that excites you?

Well as you said VR is certainly a very exciting piece of technology that is being implemented into rehabilitation facilities. I think that has a chance to really revolutionize not only telehealth but rehabilitation as a whole. These applications in the proper setting are endless. I think what excites me most is simply how fast all of this technology is being developed and implemented. There is constantly new technology being released that improves patient outcomes and experience as well as makes our jobs easier.

Is there a part of this future vision that concerns you? Can you explain?

Telehealth can be very time consuming for the doctor especially because it is all 1 on 1 and they cannot utilize assistants to increase their efficiency. This can cause less doctors to participate in telehealth or cause the quality of care to decrease.

Ok wonderful. We are nearly done. Here is our last “meaty” question. You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

That movement would be to help change our healthcare system from being a reactive systems that places emphasis on treating disease and shift our focus to being more proactive and teach people how to lead healthy lives and prevent disease.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

Readers can find me on ZocDoc here: https://www.zocdoc.com/doctor/thomas-kearn-dc-iccsp-237867?insuranceCarrier=-1&insurancePlan=-1 and on my Instagram, @tomkearndc

Thank you so much for the time you spent doing this interview. This was very inspirational, and we wish you continued success.