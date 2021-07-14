Dr. Therese Rosenblatt: “One of the most essential components of therapeutic work is called the frame”

In dealing with the sense of distance that can ensue from virtual work, I use a method I call Painting the Room when it seems that a patient is feeling a bit disconnected. I describe my surroundings a bit or something about my circumstances in where and how I am working. I also ask for details about the patient’s circumstances and the stories they are telling me. Sometimes I reach out to the patient between sessions, something that therapists had tried to limit before the pandemic. Now I feel I need to try a little harder to cultivate the connections between the two of us. Here is an example and a story from my book.

One of the consequences of the pandemic is the dramatic growth of Telehealth and Telemedicine. But how can doctors and providers best care for their patients when they are not physically in front of them? What do doctors wish patients knew in order to make sure they are getting the best results even though they are not actually in the office? How can Telehealth approximate and even improve upon the healthcare that traditional doctors’ visits can provide?

In this interview series, called “Telehealth Best Practices; How To Best Care For Your Patients When They Are Not Physically In Front Of You” we are talking to successful Doctors, Dentists, Psychotherapists, Counselors, and other medical and wellness professionals who share lessons and stories from their experience about the best practices in Telehealth. As a part of this series, I had the pleasure of interviewingTherese Rosenblatt PhD.

Dr. Therese Rosenblatt is an author, psychologist and psychoanalyst in private practice in New York City and Westchester County, NY where she treats individual adults, adolescents, couples and families. She leads parenting groups for parents with their babies and toddlers. She teaches and supervises on topics of psychology and psychoanalysis and has been leading workshops, speaking and writing about the practice of psychotherapy via telehealth during the pandemic. Her work led to her book, How Are You? Connection in a Virtual Age: A Therapist, a Pandemic and Stories about Coping with Life, available for order on Amazon now here.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive in, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your ‘backstory’ and how you got started?

I was born a psychologist and later I got trained. For as long as I can remember I was fascinated by people and what made them tick. I wanted to understand what motivated people and I wanted to help with their mental and emotional suffering. I had a natural affinity for connecting and listening to people and saying things to make them feel better. I tried other fields but finally couldn’t resist my calling. After representing several mental health organizations in a PR firm, like Columbia’s Psychiatric Institute, I realized that I preferred to do what my clients were doing rather than represent them as their publicist. In graduate school, the course work and practicums felt natural and I loved the work. I felt like a fish being thrown into the water.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

I always knew I would be comfortable working one on one with individual adults in distress. But I never knew I would work so well with certain populations like adolescents, young adults, religious people ( I am not religious ) and couples and families with tough interpersonal challenges. It turned out that I have a special affinity for working with these populations ( in addition to my work with individuals). I don’t bat an eyelash at couples and families with complex and intense challenges and am able to help them communicate with one another. Religious people feel comfortable with me and me with them because I have empthy for them and meet them where they are while also showing them a different path for solving their problems. I offer them a window into a healing path that is different from their usual perspectives, while letting them feel respected for their views. I have a great deal of compassion for the struggles of adolescents and young adults. I don’t see their questionning and mistakes as being motivated by badness but rather by their innocence, vitality and wish to exercise their growing abilities to think complexly and feel passionately. I remember well my own struggles and my wish to get it right. I want to help them overcome what I remember as being so difficult.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

“Follow Your Instincts”

I learned the hard way that I only get into trouble when I do not follow my instincts. Had I followed those instincts instead of second guessing them, I would have avoided some big mistakes like majoring in history in college rather than choosing the major in the performing arts that I preferred. My instincts are good. The problem is when I don’t follow them.

Here’s an example of how that quote applied to my work doing therapy;

I treated a girl who started with me at age 8 and worked with me through the end of high school. She was a very angry kid, got expelled from several schools and had difficulty making friends. She was oppositional/defiant and filled with hatred towards the world. She tried her utmost to provoke me in the sessions by being mean to me, throwing things in my office and other forms of provocation. During sessions she insisted on listening to music and movies through her headphones. For a while I tried to get her to stop and to ‘follow the rules’. The therapy wasn’t progressing as quickly as I would have hoped for. One day I had a light bulb. I realized I had to embrace the hatred and the defiant behavior and not discipline it the way the rest of her world was doing. I thought a lot about what she was trying to tell me with the behavior and why. I got immersed into the emotion of hatred, imagining what her internal world of hatred was like, how bad it made me feel and how that told me how bad it made her feel. This approach increased my compassion towards her and gave me ideas about what she had lived through and what it must feel like to be her. I started watching her movies and music with her, asking her questions and discussing them. I realized that I could use the entertainment that so captivated her, as a substitute for the verbal narrative she could not express. Each new song, TV show and movie taught me something about what was preoccupying her at the time. The change in my approach signified the beginning of a major shift in our therapy work together. Ultimately, as she felt better understood, this girl grew out of her anger and hatred. I was able to help her parents understand her and adapt their parenting styles to her unique needs. She became a wonderful, loving, strong young woman who developed good relationships and enjoyed the college she went to.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

Two people were instrumental in my career success.

One is a senior psychologist/psychoanalyst, named Dr. Carolyn Ellman. She served a a mentor and supervisor of mine during psychoanalytic training. One day she chided me for not telling her the outcome of a serious medical assessment I went through. That intervention sealed the deal for me that I had something to offer as a psychologist. Her little caring push showed me that her belief in me was sincere and that I could have permission to extend myself to colleagues and patients in a way that felt right to me but that caused me hesitancy. That intervention from this mentor showed me that she believed in me as a psychologist, psychoanalyst and a whole person. It helped me to develop my clinical abilities and my maturity as a person. From there we developed a meaninfgul friendship. She let me know that it was ok for me to think big as a female professional and not to hold back on my professional growth out of fear of threatening people.

The other such person is my husband. He also always believed in me and my abilities. He thinks I’m a great psychologist and encouraged me to write my book How Are You? Connection in a Virtual Age; A Therapist, a Pandemic and Stories about Coping with Life! He has always urged me to stretch myself as much as possible in my career because he believes that I have much to offer. He’s the one who urged me to get the PhD I wanted instead of the masters level degree my family encouraged. I credit him with contributing to my confidence in pursuing my professional dreams.

Ok wonderful. Let’s now shift to the main focus of our interview. The pandemic has changed so many things about the way we behave. One of them of course, is how doctors treat their patients. Many doctors have started treating their patients remotely. Telehealth can of course be very different than working with a patient that is in front of you. This provides great opportunity because it allows more people access to medical professionals, but it can also create unique challenges. To begin, can you articulate for our readers a few of the main benefits of having a patient in front of you?

There are a numerous array of cues that one gets in person that one does not get in Telehealth. I enumerate them in detail in my book, How Are You? Seeing the whole person is especially important when it is a new patient whom I have never met before. Seeing a person’s behavior, when and how early or late they arrive and leave my office, even how they use the waiting room, seeing how and where they sit and use the space in my office, picking up on all the unconscious cues like smell, hormones, electrodermal heat of a person and many more that give us information unconsciously ( more about that in the book). Live people create an atmosphere around them. Also, when I am with a person in my office, I do not have to look at myself and I can be less self conscious about myself in a good way. There is a difference between being conscious of oneself which is very important for a therapist, versus self-conscious. Also, in the office I don’t have to fuss with technology.

On the flip side, can you articulate for our readers a few of the main challenges that arise when a patient is not in the same space as the doctor?

The most obvious challenge when a patient is not in the room with me is dealing with intermittent technology glitches. Phone calls can drop. Zoom meetings can freeze. In general, even when the technology works, there is a bit of a frozen quality to video meetings. This is due partly to the delay in transmission. There are lighting issues and of course there is always the dread of the internet going down. A foundation of good therapy practice is for the therapist to create a sense of safety. That includes the patient knowing that they will be listened and attended to with the therapist’s full and undivided attention. Technical glitches and their attendant distractions may threaten that sense of security.

With new patients there can be issues of accountability. While I have had numerous wonderful experiences with patients whom I have only met online because they came to me after the pandemic started, there are a few who treated me in an objectified way because there was a remote ( no pun intended ) feel to our meeting and they didn’t feel a sense of human connection and the sense of personal responsibility that goes along with that.

As I said in my answer to the question before this one, in general there are fewer cues coming from the patient ( and me to the patient for that matter ) because we are unable to use all of our senses for communication, much of which is out of our awareness. This sensory deprivation makes me work harder to read the patient and to build a bridge of connection with them.

Finally, while generally working from home has been great for me, it also produces unwanted distractions from time to time. For example, the time a delivery person kept ringing the doorbell over and over again. Occasionally I hear someone in my household having a reaction to something which, though it doesn’t call for my involvement, does give me a momentary sense of tension.

Fantastic. Here is the main question of our interview. Based on your experience, what can one do to address or redress each of those challenges? What are your “5 Things You Need To Know To Best Care For Your Patients When They Are Not Physically In Front Of You ? (Please share a story or example for each.)

These are methods that you can read more about in my book How Are You?

1 . One of the most essential components of therapeutic work is called the frame. The frame refers to the parameters of the therapy structure including the arrangements for the scheduling and length of appointments, how sessions start and end, payment, waiting room arrangements, place of meeting, seating arrangement, cancellation policy and so on. With the Pandemic the frame had to become more flexible in what I call The Elastic Frame. Yet at the same time, holding to a reliable and consistent frame is essential if the work is to feel safe and to proceed well.

As the country opens up we must be ready for changes in our practices depending on how events related to the pandemic unfold. Plus we are now subject to the vagaries of changes and problems in technology. Reliance on virtual meetings has allowed for more freedom of movement and travel which may also necessitate adjustments in the frame in terms of their timing and where either the patient and/or therapist is situated.

The following are excerpts from my book and provide examples and a story of what I mean:

Some of the places my patients are when we meet include their bedrooms (many are lying in bed), their home offices, their living rooms, an outdoor patio, even their cars when there is no other place where they can find privacy. Sometimes I don’t immediately know where they are since, like me, they change locations. The following is an example of a really unusual meeting place for an initial consultation;

When the Zoom screen opens up I am taken aback. My first view of my new patient is of a slender, beautiful woman, lying on a divan outside, in a bikini. She is surrounded by large, plush, and colorful pillows, ensconced in the exotic decor of what looks like a Moroccan riad, by the side of a swimming pool. I wonder what’s going on. Why is she dressed and posed so seductively for her first meeting with me? I do not ask her, knowing that if we agree to work together going forward, I will be alert to information that answers this question.

The mode of meeting can vary from video platforms like Zoom and FaceTime to the phone.The factors that sway me toward video include: Have I met this person before? Is this a patient who has signaled the importance of seeing me? Is it someone who tends to be vigilant? Has the balance tipped too far toward phone? Do I have a comfortable place to do video work? Does this person speak fluently and easily? How have I been feeling recently. In other words, am I experiencing Zoom fatigue)? Factors that sway me toward phone include: Is this someone who experiences a lot of shame? Who privileges their privacy? Is this someone who prefers to not be seen? Do I need more physical freedom of movement. In other words, am I tired of sitting? In spite of these considerations, some of my patients have surprised me, choosing the opposite mode from what I would have guessed for them.

And then there are my changes of location and placement. During the early days of the pandemic, I sometimes walked during phone sessions. I sensed that the movement made me more active in the work of therapy. I observed how movement affected my interventions and interpretations and how my walking felt for the patient. I told them when I walk. Because I was at home, I could transition between patient sessions and housework, so I stayed in motion that way, too, and felt freer

2. Teletherapy lacks social cues that are available when meeting with patients in person. I find that I work harder and pay a particular kind of intent attention to the cues that are available. These cues tend to have a flatter quality that not are not as sharply etched. The following is an example from my book as to how I missed a cue but then cured it a few minutes later when I realized what had happened.

In a moment of enthusiasm, I suggest that Emma might enjoy the recent podcast put out by Sam Harris. Harris, a neuroscientist and philosopher, had given a brilliant analysis of President Trump, his psychology, his goals and what needs he satisfied in the American public.

I’m not 100 percent sure that the recommendation is the right thing. In the little time I have to consider my decision, I mentally rule in the direction of my hunch that Emma is looking for a partner in her reflections. I know that psychoanalytic technique would counsel abstinence, but I rationalize my decision on the basis that our Zoom meetings create a need for more concrete outreach.Emma’s reaction catches me off guard. She dutifully starts to write down my suggestion. Then she starts talking about having a reading and writing learning disorder. These already cause her to avoid the stack of reading piling up on her bedside. Instead of sounding delighted by my recommendation, she sounds politely burdened and vaguely anxious. I realize my mistake. Emma wants me to listen, to be an appreciative sounding board and possibly even to admire her mind. She does not need my participation in her out-loud thinking process. She enjoys the workings of her own mind. Through my attentive listening, punctuated with my occasional efforts at making sense of her perambulations, she gains permission, inspiration, and insight for using and understanding her own mind in this way. I pivot and inquire about her feeling burdened by my assignment. This bears fruit, opening up an exploration of her feelings about reading versus talking.I attribute this misstep to meeting exclusively remotely. I am still working on my timing, this new choreography of psychotherapy, when to intervene and say something and when to stay silent, when to ask a question, make a self-disclosure, and when not. The dance is not as intuitive as it was face-to-face in the office. I am developing new skills as the pandemic wears on, settling into this new therapy landscape.

I have always had multiple threads running through my head during sessions, a series of scrolling news banners of thoughts and reactions while the patient is talking. There’s the news banner of what the patient is saying. The news banner of my own idiosyncratic thoughts and possible responses, which might not be the right thing to say to the patient. What I’m observing and theorizing. Finally, there is what I tell myself is the appropriate response for the circumstance. When Emma was discussing her worldviews, my scrolling news banner suggested I offer my views. At other times, my banner displays my mental notes, reactions, and theories about the patient. Whether to share these thoughts, in what form, and why — these are the critical questions. The ultimate question is whether my input will help the patient. Occasionally now, it’s harder to know if I’m just trying to satisfy my own need or curiosity as a way to combat the flatness or more softly etched cues that can set into virtual interactions.

3. In dealing with the sense of distance that can ensue from virtual work, I use a method I call Painting the Room when it seems that a patient is feeling a bit disconnected. I describe my surroundings a bit or something about my circumstances in where and how I am working. I also ask for details about the patient’s circumstances and the stories they are telling me. Sometimes I reach out to the patient between sessions, something that therapists had tried to limit before the pandemic. Now I feel I need to try a little harder to cultivate the connections between the two of us. Here is an example and a story from my book.

Seven months into the pandemic, Betsy informs me by text thirty minutes before the start of our session that she will not make it because she mistakenly scheduled her own clients during that time. Betsy has held this same time slot for several years now. She’s a smart woman who is on top of her obligations. She goes on to explain via text that she thinks that beneath her mishap is her sense of shame about her body and a deeply held longing to hide away. I feel like the threads of our connection may be fraying. At the same time, I sense some trepidation from Betsy about her foray into the deeper, murkier, and scarier regions of her fears. In pre-pandemic times, I would not have carried on a discussion of such sensitive topics via text. I would suggest that we discuss the topics in person when we next see each other. Instead, I respond with a substantive text. Betsy needs such human engagement, recognition, and responsiveness (and in this moment she needs it via text). Her tenuous attempt to bridge the pandemic-size gap in our connection, because we never see each other in person anymore, shows new courage. When she engages with my response, I decide to call her. Betsy often doesn’t pick up her phone. This time she does. I hear her relief as she receives the reassuring warmth and presence of my voice. She reiterates her theory about why she’s avoiding our session. I tell her I understand and I normalize her anxiety, which increases the longer she is deprived of human contact with me and others. Betsy assures me that she will make our next session.

4. Use of Self Disclosures — Meeting virtually and sharing a pandemic put therapist and patient on more of an equal plane while also causing more distance in the work. I find that sharing a bit more information about myself helps bridge the distance and acknowledges that we are both being affected by this crisis at the same time. Here’s an example from my book;

A disclosure can be a way of greasing the skids. I’ve noticed that some patients need more prompts in virtual sessions to keep associating, Like the Mahler baby checking back with the caregiver ( as she crawls away to explore), they are wondering where I am. Before the pandemic, if I did a phone session, patients could imagine me in my office, even when they weren’t there. Now my patients literally cannot place me in their mind’s eye. Some people can adjust. They feel secure that I am there. They are okay imagining my surroundings. Others cannot place me so easily. The Revlon ColorSilk comment was my response to sensing that Linda was feeling a blankness about me, a worry that she had lost me ( When Linda complained about how the loss of her hair salon during the pandemic and her resulting gray hair roots, I said “Revlon Colorsilk”). Linda often feels highly self-conscious and undeserving of the time we spend discussing her. The ColorSilk comment was my way of bridging the divide, reaching out to her in a human way. As if to say, “I, too, suffer from gray hair roots and the loss of my hair salon. Imagine me as I am.” This is authenticity. This is what mirroring can look like when I can’t offer her the mirror of my live, in-person face, as I do when we are together in my office.

5. Be more Animated ( and warmer is good too). Here’s another excerpt from my book;

The warmth I use creates a bridge with patients. Especially since the pandemic and the move to all remote work, my tone is more welcoming. I literally say yes more often and nod my head more frequently, to signal that I am with the patient. On occasion now, I offer straight-up reassurance. As a therapist, I cannot explore and understand my patient’s dilemma if I am too reassuring. Reassurance can shut down a topic. I need to find the balance that can help to repair the bridge that has been weakened by our inability to be in a room together.

Hannah cannot reflect on her feelings the way she usually can, without more intervention from me. I feel I am losing her. I talk, hoping that my flow of words will trigger some helpful clarity and insight. I am making it up as I go along. I interpret vigorously without the usual amount of material from Hannah. I know her well and I count on that to make meaningful interpretations. As I am speaking, the links that connect my understanding float up from my own pre-consciousness. In a barely audible, little girl voice, she thanks me for filling the silence.

Can you share a few ways that Telehealth can create opportunities or benefits that traditional in-office visits cannot provide? Can you please share a story or give an example?

Teletherapy has facilitated good therapeutic work for my patients because of its convenience. The absence of a commute and the ability of patients to have therapy in a comfortable space of their choosing is of enormous benefit to them (and sometimes to me!).The dramatic drop in session cancellations since moving to all Telehealth therapy, is proof! A recent New York Times article by Ginia Bellafante, cited the same phenomenon. The convenience factor can enable some patients to increase the frequency of their therapy appointments when they need to or to even come to therapy at all. As our country starts to open up I have asked patients how they would feel about coming back to the office vs. continuing Telehealth therapy. Quite a number have said that without teletherapy they might not be able to meet at all because of the busyness and circumstances of their lives. For example, my musician patient who teaches all day and commutes to the theater in the afternoon to prepare for her evening concerts. There is no formula. Different people feel differently about this. Some patients actually benefit from the distance and the privacy that teletherapy enables. Some feel safer with the distance. It can free them up to share the contents their inner lives with less inhibition. This would apply to some patients, some of the time. It can also work the opposite way as well. The following is an excerpt from my book and is an example of a patient who felt loosened up by our phone meetings: In my office, pre-pandemic, Linda was often struck with bouts of self-consciousness. Now, she speaks more fluently than before. Her confidence has grown from within. She tells me that our meetings (as well as her phone dates with a new man) have loosened her inhibitions. She tells me that in person she feels uncomfortable with the occasional silence and becomes self-conscious that she is being looked at. On the phone, she feels the freedom that comes with not being looked at. There is a particular kind of intimacy in working on the phone or with video. This is due to the closeness of the voice in the ear on the phone or the way our faces are right up close to one another on video platforms.

Let’s zoom in a bit. Many tools have been developed to help facilitate Telehealth. In your personal experiences which tools have been most effective in helping to replicate the benefits of being together in the same space?

I alternate between Zoom, FaceTime and Phone depending on the preference and comfort of each patient. Each has it’s advantages and disadvantages but all have allowed excellent therapy work to go on.

If you could design the perfect Telehealth feature or system to help your patients, what would it be?

The perfect teletherapy tool would eliminate all technical glitches. This would require that broadband would be consistent and strong across the country and that the devices themselves would be improved with better access to technological help if necessary.

Secondly, platforms like Zoom should install an attractive and comfortable waiting room, including some pleasant, musical choices. I think Doxy has a waiting room though it could use an attractive makeover with more sense of comfort.

Are there things that you wish patients knew in order to make sure they are getting the best results even though they are not actually in the office?

If patients treat their telehealth therapy session the same as in office settings in terms of being on time and expecting the session to end on time, they will benefit. They should take responsibility for remembering the session without a reminder just as they would do for office meetings. They should choose a comfortable and private place for the session which promotes an atmosphere that feels safe and is most facilitative for engaging in productive therapeutic work.

Patients should treat the session as an in person appointment. What I mean by that is to be comfortably situated by the beginning of the session, not commuting, moving around and multi-tasking as occasionally happens during teletherapy and which can be distracting for both patient and therapist. One patient was coloring her hair during a phone session. I wondered how much she got of out that session.

The technology is rapidly evolving and new tools like VR, AR, and Mixed Reality are being developed to help bring people together in a shared virtual space. Is there any technology coming down the pipeline that excites you?

I don’t have knowledge of technology coming down the road but I am excited to see what does come down the pike!

Is there a part of this future vision that concerns you? Can you explain?

At the same time that I am excited about the possibilities created by Teletherapy, I do worry a bit that patients will opt for more remote work than may be beneficial and will skip in-office appearances all together. That would be a pity since the benefits of meeting in person cannot be underestimated. No matter how effective virtual work is, there are benefits to meeting in person that virtual work cannot provide or replace. For patients who prefer remote work I would advocate for a hybrid model in which they frequently meet online or phone but make sure to come in person for some amount that they choose together with their therapist.

I also worry a bit that living online as I call it, is reinforcing peoples’ tendencies towards social anxiety and interpersonal avoidance. We already see how the younger generation is skittish about using the phone for contact. Many of them complain about social anxiety. Though the good news is that my younger patients and younger referrals are starting to insist on in person meetings even though that may be difficult to arrange right now.

With the sense of distance created by remote work and teletherapy, I have concerns that people’s sense of personal responsibility goes down. When two people have never met one another in person, it increases the chance that we don’t quite imagine the realness or humanness of the other person and therefore might treat one another with less empathy. It could be easier not to broach difficult subjects and easier for a patient to quit therapy, instead of talking through those difficult subjects, especially the ones that concern the patient’s feelings about the therapist.

I am convinced that in society in general, the diminution of human presence and the proclivity to live online, is contributing to more depression and anxiety. I think the best answer to this problem is to function in a hybrid style so that we as a society can get the benefits of Telehealth without sacrificing the benefits of In Person Presence. Of course, I would very much apply this approach to therapy as well.

Ok wonderful. We are nearly done. Here is our last “meaty” question. You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

If I had the platform for expanding access to affordable mental health I would push for that. Informing people of the benefits and even pleasures of talk therapy was part of my inspiration for writing my book. I would launch a large scale public service campaign, similar to the one on the dangers of smoking and nicotine. It took decades of repeated and ubiquitous publicity on the dangers of smoking, to reduce the rates of cigarette smoking in this country. This campaign needs to have a two pronged approach in which 1. mental health is de-stigmatized and 2. It is made easily available in an affordable form and it receives better coverage for out of network providers, under insurance. The crazy thing is that the research shows that medical costs go down when people are in psychotherapy! I want people to see that you don’t have to be ill to benefit from psychotherapy and that if you are ill, psychotherapy is essential and healing. Talk therapy is the most deeply human endeavor in which two people sit together collaboratively while one person is trained to guide the other into finding better solutions to their life problems.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

Please follow my LinkedIn profile at ….. www.linkedin.com/in/thereserosenblatt

Thank you so much for the time you spent doing this interview. This was very inspirational, and we wish you continued success.