Dr. Terry Nedbalski: “Your staff is an extension of YOU”

Dr. Terry Nedbalski is a Colorado native and board-certified oral and maxillofacial surgeon at Boulder Oral Surgery & Dental Implants. His track to becoming an oral surgeon began after several years as a computer programmer when he realized that he was meant to help change people’s lives for the better, instead of staring at a computer screen all day. He broke a tooth playing flag football and met a dentist who inspired him and once in dental school, he fell in love with the practice of the oral and maxillofacial surgery specialty.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! What is your “backstory”?

I grew up in a suburb in Denver, Colorado. My dad was a professional magician and owned a magic shop near a local landmark called Casa Bonita. If you are from Denver, you know about Casa Bonita. We didn’t have a ton of money growing up, but with a father who did tricks for a living, we tended to have fun around my house. I attended undergrad (college) in Boulder, Colorado. I was considering a medical field or physical therapy. I happened to break a tooth playing flag football and saw a dentist who quoted me a cost for a crown that was a good deal more than I had at the time. My aunt had a neighbor who helped me out by doing the crown for the cost of the lab fee in exchange for help painting his office. During the painting process, we talked about dentistry and it piqued my interest. During dental school, I found myself being drawn more to the surgical/medical side of dentistry, which drew me to oral and maxillofacial surgery. After dental school and OMFS residency, I came back to my old college town of Boulder, Colorado, and purchased an existing practice from a retiring oral surgeon. I have been here since 2007 and since we have expanded to 3 surgeons in two different communities.

Can you share the interesting story that happened to you since you started your career?

The dentist who quoted me the cost to redo my crown back when I was in Boulder attending college was still practicing in Boulder when I started practicing oral surgery there. She indirectly was the reason I became a dentist–she and I became great friends and worked together very frequently. She ended up being my wife’s patient and my wife ended up diagnosing an early type of cancer, which essentially saved her life. Funny how the world comes full circle.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

I did my residency in oral and maxillofacial surgery in Richmond, Virginia. I grew up in a suburb of Denver, Colorado, so there were some stark differences I experienced with regional names for certain medical conditions. For example, I was on a rotation in internal medicine and one of the patients I had assigned to me was an elderly lady who was hospitalized for a fairly simple urinary tract infection. In the middle of the night, I got a phone call from the nurse taking care of her saying (very nonchalantly) “Your patient in room 4 ‘Fell out’” and then the nurse hung up. I assumed she meant the patient had fallen out of bed or something, so I got up and started walking to her room to make sure she was ok. At that point, I noticed there were multiple nurses SPRINTING down the hall, and I wondered “Gee, I hope that person is OK, after I check on my patient I will see if I can help.” As I approached my patient’s room, I noted multiple nurses and doctors performing CPR on my patient. She had become unresponsive and APPARENTLY your patient “Fell Out” does NOT mean she fell out of bed. It means we have an emergency! Come quick! The patient recovered, and I learned a big lesson about what “Fell Out“ means in Richmond, Virginia.

Are you working on any new or exciting projects now?

We are using a system called X-Guide®, a dynamic navigation system that allows us to merge a 3D X-ray with a computer to perform dental implant surgery in real-time on a live patient, completely digitally. It effectively lets us completely plan a surgery digitally prior to performing the surgery. It allows us to be incredibly accurate and minimally invasive. It’s a little hard to explain, but it’s a game-changer. Imagine building a house by plugging all the steps into a computer, pressing ENTER and letting a computer build it. That’s oversimplifying things a bit, but it’s pretty exciting on our end.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

My wife, Brenda. She is a pretty amazing lady. She is an obstetrician and gynecologist. We were together through medical and dental school, through residencies, and through specialty training. She always has a way of keeping me from getting down on myself or beating myself up when I don’t do as well as I’d like in any endeavors. When I would have a complication at work or a case that didn’t go as well as I would like, she would be the one to keep me from making a mountain out of a molehill. I could not have gotten to where I am without her.

Is there a particular book that made an impact on you? Can you share a story?

“Outliers” by Malcolm Mcdowell. One of the points it makes is: the biggest reason the majority of the most successful groups of people got to where they are is that they put in a LOT of hours to get there. He references the 10,000 hour rule–in that it takes around 10,000 hours of practice at any skill (sports, law, computer programming, SURGERY) to become a true expert at it. NOBODY is good at anything the first time they try it. It kept me grounded in my career, realizing that everyone needs to learn from their mistakes and their achievements. It is all about practice. The main character in the movie “Good Will Hunting’’ is so appealing because without any real effort he can suddenly just understand and solve the world’s most complex math that even the professors at MIT can’t. This is a very nice fairy tale, but it’s just that. Nobody gets to be an expert at anything without a great deal of work, time, and effort.

How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

I participate in mission trips abroad and try to do a fair amount of pro bono work in my office. Once a year we find a deserving candidate with a failing dentition to place implants and completely reconstruct an entire mouth of failing teeth, for free. I have partnered with prosthodontists in my town on these cases and it has been a great feeling to help these people when they have reached the point of losing all their teeth.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share a story about how that was relevant to you in your own life?

“Don’t sweat the small stuff.” The big things in your life are what are going to lead to success and happiness. A spouse, family, and choosing a career that you love are all going to give you more happiness and satisfaction than all the material wealth you can imagine.

Can you share your top three “lifestyle tweaks” that will help people feel great?

Take a lot of vacations. I mean a lot. I have an orthodontist friend who takes a week’s vacation every single month. I aspire to that, but I am not quite there yet. When you take that much time for yourself, you tend to really look at maximizing your time in the office. That much vacation makes you MORE productive.

A mentor of mine once told me that “Your fellow practitioners are your colleagues, not your competitors.” When you have that mindset, most of the doubts and second-guessing yourself during your day-to-day life seem to go away.

Think HARD about who you decide to spend your life with/marry and where you live. All the money in the world does not make living in a place you hate worth it.

What are your “5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Started” and why. (Please share a story or example for each.)

My wife said to me once very early in my career “If you do big surgery you will see the occasional big complication. It’s part of the practice of surgery.” Her point was that it is hard not to take home complications and problems, to beat yourself up, or second guess yourself. Try to keep that in perspective. Learn from your mistakes.

A huge portion of clinical practice is being able to get along with people and actually enjoy dealing with them. The most successful doctors are usually the ones who are good at treating people well and communicating with them. I have seen multiple practices really struggle because the doctor is just not very interested in dealing with patients and their personalities.

Your staff is an extension of YOU. You may do amazing work but if your front desk or assistant accidentally offends the patient, it can totally undo everything you’ve worked for. Choose wisely and pay attention.

The hardest part of clinical practice is dealing with your staff. This is told to us fairly early in training, but what they don’t tell you is that if you treat those people like your family and learn to allow yourself to lean on them, they turn out to be some of the biggest blessings in your life.

Try not to take too much work home with you. It erodes the quality of life that you have worked so hard to build. Focus on recharging when you are with your family, not in the office, and all that comes with it.

If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of wellness to the most amount of people, what would that be?

I wish it became more frequent for dentists and dental specialists like oral surgeons, to donate a certain number of cases a week/month/year. The same concept goes for labs that supply those dentists. If we all made it a point to donate just a small percentage of cases to deserving people, imagine the massive safety net we could create for a sea of people in our community who don’t have access to care.

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them 🙂

If he were alive, I would say Hunter S. Thompson, just because he was who he was. I don’t think it would be breakfast, but I do think it would be pretty great to compare stories about famous people they’ve met. Something like “I met John Elway once” and you could say “I got boozy with Hunter S. Thompson.” I guess that ship has sailed, so now I think it would be Bill Murray. There is not a lot he does that makes me smile. I certainly hope Mr. Murray wouldn’t be offended if I didn’t choose him first. I’m sure he’d understand. 😊

