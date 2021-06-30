Dr. Tanjia M. Coleman of Reimagine Organization Development: “You will never stop reinventing yourself”

Understand the audience that you are speaking to and why they are tuning in whether it be in-person, via podcast, or through a virtual presentation. They must feel a sense of WIFM — What’s In It For Me.

As a part of our series about Inspirational Women of the Speaking Circuit, I had the distinct pleasure of interviewing Dr. Tanjia M. Coleman, President, Reimagine Organization Development, Inc.

Dr. Tanjia M. Coleman is an organizational and societal culture expert with nearly 20 years of experience working as a senior-level human resources and organization development professional. Dr. Coleman has vast experience on all sides of the business, Fortune 100, small business, start-up, and non-profit. Her professional career has opened doors at Microsoft, Starbucks, Tribune Company, Whirlpool, Sears, Motorola, and more. She currently works as an adjunct professor at Loyola University in Chicago and recently launched Reimagine Organization Development, Inc., or Reimagine OD. Using a combination of organizational change management, positive organization psychology, conscious capitalism, and strategic planning methods, Reimagine OD can put a magnifying glass on blind spots in any business ensuring a safe and equitable working environment for all.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Our readers would love to get to know you a bit better. Can you tell us the story of how you grew up?

I grew up in a family that was very much musically inclined and creative. My mother was a singer and played the piano, my brother played guitar and drums, and I played the clarinet, guitar, and flute. My Dad was there to enjoy the show. There was always something fun happening in our household. My parents believed in education, not only for opportunities that it could afford you later in life but because you could learn about places far away from your current environment, which they believed made you a more well-rounded and understanding individual.

Can you share a story with us about what brought you to this specific career path?

I grew up in a home where human and civil rights were always a topic of discussion. A home where paying homage to your ancestors and understanding there were people who literally gave their lives for the freedoms that we have today was a steadfast center point. There was always a duty to be kind, empathetic, dedicated, giving, and resourceful. There was no room for feeling sorry for yourself, not showing up, nor not being your best. There was too much sacrificed and still so much at stake.

Can you tell us the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

I was interviewing for a position and the senior vice president took me to a ramen noodle restaurant where they only used chopsticks. I was not very astute in my coordination of eating with chopsticks even with rice, now I had to navigate a large bowl of soup. It was a very challenging task, but I did it. I refused to ask the waiter for a fork because everyone else chose to eat with chopsticks and I did not want to be the outlier. To this day, I wonder why I did not simply ask for the fork.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

I was first starting out in my career and went to the interview a day early. No one was prepared and initially, I was frustrated wondering why this organization did not have their processes together until I was told and finally realized that I was there a day early. However, it turned out well, I was offered the position because they appreciated that I was enthusiastic enough about the opportunity to show up a day early. It was always a fun office joke.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

My mom has always been my greatest inspiration and influence. She has such strength, cares about everyone, and believes there is good in all people. As a professional, she was a teacher and social worker. I have always been her number one priority and if I ever need a listening ear, coaching, or advice she has always been there for me and continues to be my biggest cheerleader even today. To have someone that 100% believes in you 100% of the time is priceless. I am so lucky that I was chosen to be her daughter.

You have been blessed with great success in a career path that can be challenging and intimidating. Do you have any words of advice for others who may want to embark on this career path, but seem daunted by the prospect of failure?

Well, first I would say that failure misses no one. Everyone has tried something where they were not stellar, but the key is to continue refining your skills, getting better, continuously learning, and never giving up. If we did not have bumps in the road, getting to the destination would not feel as fulfilling.

What drives you to get up everyday and give your talks? What is the main empowering message that you aim to share with the world?

What drives me every day is my inner determination and knowing that someone needs to hear what I have to say. I know we are obsessed nowadays with algorithms and the likes but truly, if you touch one person with your message on a particular day you have won the battle because you never know what that person’s state of mind was or how you may have encouraged them to follow through on a dream. I take my messaging very seriously. People reach out to me daily saying how I have inspired them, brightened their day, or encouraged them to do something different that will benefit them either personally or professionally.

Can you share with our readers a few of your most important tips about how to be an effective and empowering speaker? Can you please share some examples or stories?

Understand the audience that you are speaking to and why they are tuning in whether it be in-person, via podcast, or through a virtual presentation. They must feel a sense of WIFM — What’s In It For Me. If you are the keynote speaker it is important to speak on a topic or area that highlights the rest of the meeting and/or conference. Recently, I was the keynote for a women’s empowerment luncheon and my message was to live your life today and stop waiting for tomorrow. You are enough, right now. As women, we often put off purchasing an outfit that we like because we want to lose more weight, or we neglect our self-care because we deem other things as more important, or we talk ourselves out of pursuing our dreams because we let fear or other people’s failures paralyze us into thinking that it is not possible. Well, one thing is 100% positive, if you never try it, you will never see your ideas, thoughts, and dreams become a reality.

As you know, many people are terrified of speaking in public. Can you give some of your advice about how to overcome this fear?

It is like anything else in life, the more you do it, the more comfortable you will become. Another thing is do not run your speaking ideas by too many people. Individuals that you may ask of their opinions are not speakers and may not know how to constructively guide or provide feedback. I would say if you have questions, find a great speech coach that can provide concrete strategies on how to construct your message for the impact and results that you desire. It is well worth the investment.

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me when I first started” and why. Please share a story or example for each.

Invest in coaching early in your career. Having access to an executive coach is not solely for executives, it is for anyone at any level in an organization that truly wants to build their career path. Most women do not have access to executive coaches until they are executive and that is very late in the process. Think of how one could manage their career with the knowledge shared through coaching much earlier? The possibilities are endless. Seek out, sponsors. We have been told for years to seek out mentors which are needed and are great in both professional and personal development, but sponsorship serves an entirely different purpose. Sponsors can speak to your strengths and professional ambitions when you are not in the room with individuals that you might not readily have access to. I had this experience mid-career where I truly had a sponsor. I did not know what it was called at the time but clearly, my mentor ultimately fit the role of internal sponsor. This afforded me a clear pathway where I experienced three promotions in four years. It is not necessary to know everything all the time. It is okay to say, “I don’t know that, let me get back to you.” As women, sometimes we feel as if we need to know everything. However, providing information that is not fully verified can cause much more turmoil than simply taking a bit of time to research before providing a response. Also, there is the thought that as women we need to meet 100% of the requirements in the job description because not knowing can be a career derailer or there is fear in taking on the unknown. However, when you meet or exceed all the expectations of a job description, you are entering into a role bored. There is no excitement and nothing to look forward to from a learning perspective. Walk away from what is not feeding your soul. If you are in a job that is unfulfilling, create an exit strategy. We must ensure that we are being responsible in our decision making but your attention should be focused on what is next. Life is too short to spend 40 to 60 hours a week performing tasks that have no meaning or value to you. You will never stop reinventing yourself. The evolution of society will never stop. Technology continues to evolve; professions will continue to develop, and the world at large will never stop moving, and neither can you. Just because you complete training or receive a formal education, that does not mean you know all there is to know about your current role. If you continue to believe such fantasies and not have a futuristic view of the world you will continually find yourself left behind. We must become comfortable saying “yes” to exploring uncharted waters. This is the only way that we will continue our life’s journey of continuous learning and development. When we look at women that we admire: Michelle Obama, Oprah Winfrey, Arianna Huffington, or Rosalind Brewer you notice a pattern, they all challenged themselves in ways they did not expect. They took both professional and personal risks to become the great and successful women they are today.

You have such impressive work. What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now? Where do you see yourself heading from here?

Currently, I am working on two major initiatives. In the diversity, equity, inclusion, and belonging (DEIB) space, my objective is to build a platform to make DEIB conversations, information, and exchanges more accessible to everyone interested. The way it is currently structured, if your employer does not pay for certain training sessions, many individuals never have an opportunity to participate in DEIB information exchange. I am going to rectify that with offerings beginning this month.

In addition, I am launching a new leadership and development program, Executive Women of Command, that is tailored for women that are interested in moving to the next level in their lives both personally and professionally.

According to research, when women take over leadership positions within a company, businesses thrive. A study by the Credit Suisse Research Institute shows the higher the percentage of women in top management, the greater the returns for shareholders.

In fact, companies in the top quartile for gender-diverse executives were 15% more likely to generate above-average profitability compared to the bottom quartile of companies whose executive teams were predominantly white and male, according to McKinsey.

Not only that but when women are at the helm, more attention is given to equality policies and practices.

Through this program, women will walk away being both purpose and passion aligned, utilizing their interpersonal awareness as a leadership strength, and have the ability to communicate through various mediums with both clarity and consistency.

Can you share with our readers any self-care routines, practices or treatments that you do to help your body, mind or heart to thrive? Please share a story for each one if you can.

What helps my body, mind, and heart to thrive consists of a multi-layered approach that I also use for goal setting:

Financial — if you are not financially cared for you will most definitely experience stress.

Social — you must have social outlets and a tribe. I am so lucky to have a tribe of friends where we share in each other’s challenges, successes, life moments, and just have fun together. Once COVID-19 is over, I look forward to exploring different parts of the country and world together again.

Health — you must tend to your health needs. This means ensuring you are following through with your annual check-ups, getting that physical, going to the eye doctor, etc. You also must spiritually fuel your mind, body, and soul in whatever way works best for you. For me, it might mean spending an entire day to myself, going to the spa, or binge-watching one of my favorite television shows.

Relationships — whether you are married or single you must maintain some form of relationship balance.

Educational — you must constantly feed your mind with new learning experiences. Seek out certifications, engage in reading, or learn something new.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

“Make It Happen,” it is not only a song by one of my favorite artists, Mariah Carey, it is an action quote that truly makes you get up and get things done. It is like having a shot of espresso. To appreciate and feel blessed for what you have, you must continue to carve a path for what you desire.

You are a person of huge influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be?

Get to know someone completely opposite of you. The learning will be immeasurable. As humans, we tend to gravitate to those that are most like us, share our values, our experiences, outlook on life, upbringing, age, race, and ethnicity. Data from the Public Policy Research Institute (PRRI) shows 75-percent of whites have an entirely white social network without any minority presence while there is a slight difference for African Americans at 65%, there is a lot of work to be done.

Is there a person in the world whom you would love to have lunch with, and why? Maybe we can tag them and see what happens!

The person with whom I would most love to have lunch is Janice Bryant Howroyd. She is an entrepreneur, educator, ambassador, businesswoman, author, and mentor. She is the founder and chief executive officer of Act 1 Group, the largest privately held, minority-woman-owned personnel company founded in the United States. Howroyd is most known for being the first African American woman to build and own a billion-dollar company. She created her company with a little more than a thousand dollars and has authored two books providing advice to entrepreneurs. I find her story so fascinating because her organization continues to scale and grow. I would love to understand how she scaled her business, convincing large organizations, and governmental entities to entrust their business with her firm when there were clearly more established organizations in the field.

Are you on social media? How can our readers follow you online?

To learn more about Dr. Coleman and Reimagine OD, go to her website at reimagineod.org or follow her on LinkedIn.

