Dr. Tanjia M. Coleman of Reimagine Organization Development: “Associate with people that are different from you”

As part of our series about ‘5 Steps We Must Take To Truly Create An Inclusive, Representative, and Equitable Society’ I had the pleasure to interview Dr. Tanjia M. Coleman, President, Reimagine Organization Development.

Dr. Tanjia M. Coleman is an organizational and societal culture expert with nearly 20 years’ experience working as a senior-level human resources and organization development professional. Dr. Coleman has vast experience on all sides of business, Fortune 100, small business, start-up, and non-profit. Her professional career has opened doors at Microsoft, Starbucks, Tribune Company, Whirlpool, Sears, Motorola, and more. She currently works as an adjunct professor at Loyola University in Chicago and recently launched Reimagine Organization Development, Inc., or Reimagine OD. Using a combination of organizational change management, positive organization psychology, conscious capitalism, and strategic planning methods, Reimagine OD can put a magnifying glass on blind spots in any business ensuring a safe and equitable working environment for all.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dig in, our readers would like to ‘get to know you’. Can you tell us a bit about how you grew up?

I grew up in a home where human and civil rights were always a topic of discussion. A home where paying homage to your ancestors and understanding there were people who literally gave their lives for the freedoms that we have today was a steadfast center point. There was always a duty to be kind, empathetic, dedicated, giving, and resourceful. There was no room for feeling sorry for yourself, not showing up, nor not being your best. There was too much sacrificed and still so much at stake.

Is there a particular book that made a significant impact on you? Can you share a story or explain why it resonated with you so much?

A book that made a significant impact on me was, “Cracking the Corporate Code,” by Dr. Price Cobbs. I like this book because it demonstrates how to defy all the odds that ultimately lead to success. It focuses on perseverance, determination, coaching, and the importance of possessing forward-thinking, particularly as it relates to continuously evolving and learning.

Do you have a favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Do you have a story about how that was relevant in your life or your work?

Keep it moving. This has been one of my favorite life lesson quotes for many years. It represents so much in terms of dealing with disappointment, triumph, naysayers, challenges, and/or opportunities. As long as you are moving, you are going places. When you stop moving to take in negativity or even success you take your eye off the ball and are prone to become stagnant, complacent, and your energy becomes depleted.

How do you define “Leadership”? Can you explain what you mean or give an example?

Leadership is about authenticity and being comfortable in your own skin. When you are uncomfortable or insecure about who you are, it is impossible to be a formattable leader.

In my work, I often talk about how to release and relieve stress. As a busy leader, what do you do to prepare your mind and body before a stressful or high stakes meeting, talk, or decision? Can you share a story or some examples?

I listen to affirmations because they ensure that you are in an excellent mental space. In my opinion, Ron Malhotra has the best affirmations out there, they are both encompassing and inspiring.

Ok, thank you for all that. Now let’s move to the main focus of our interview. The United States is currently facing a very important self-reckoning about race, diversity, equality and inclusion. This is of course a huge topic. But briefly, can you share your view on how this crisis inexorably evolved to the boiling point that it’s at now?

Social injustices and systemic racism have always been a crisis in this country. Since its’ inception, structures have been designed to further enable inequities. We are witnessing it right now with the fight against voting rights. The murder of George Floyd caused a major outcry because the world had an opportunity to pause and see the murder of a man on international television repeatedly from various angles with vast commentary and reporting. It was a reckoning for this nation and the world but not for African Americans who have been the subject of these barbaric acts since the beginning of slavery. In the African American community, we have seen it play out time and time again, the 16th Street Baptist Church bombing, where four young girls were murdered, Emmett Till, Tamir Rice, Trayvon Martin, Sandra Bland, Breonna Taylor, Sean Bell, Amadou Diallo, Ahmaud Arbery, and countless others, a continuation of the incessant lynching of Black people.

Can you tell our readers a bit about your experience working with initiatives to promote Diversity and Inclusion? Can you share a story with us?

Diversity, equity, inclusion, and belonging (DEIB) is about giving everyone an equal playing field both professionally and socially. This is not the current state in the workplace, and I will continue to champion DEIB initiatives until I literally work myself out of the business. Hopefully, there will be a day when these roles are obsolete and are no longer necessary. I have been a champion of diversity initiatives for as long as I entered corporate America and joined my first employee resource group. The work is so important in aligning opportunity with person of color consumer dollars. When you support businesses, yet there is no one that looks like you or represents you, it can be extremely discouraging. Sitting in succession planning meetings and hearing the biased commentary against certain groups of people and not others only make me more resolute in my mission to provide the appropriate diversity strategies to ensure organizations recognize this behavior when it is happening and enforce a zero-tolerance policy.

This may be obvious to you, but it will be helpful to spell this out. Can you articulate to our readers a few reasons why it is so important for a business or organization to have a diverse executive team?

Research of the top universities have proven time and time again that diversity increases creativity, innovation, trust, and collaboration, all of which net additional revenue and profits for shareholders. This conversation should no longer be necessary given the quantitative and qualitative research that clearly demonstrates diversity is win-win for all involved.

Ok. Here is the main question of our discussion. You are an influential business leader. Can you please share your “5 Steps We Must Take To Truly Create An Inclusive, Representative, and Equitable Society”. Kindly share a story or example for each.

Associate with people that are different from you. With less than a third of the nation having friends outside of their ethnic group it is imperative to close the DEIB gap and continue to associate and get to know people who think and look differently than you. This provides perspective. Listen to understand. Most people stop listening once they realize their viewpoint is not being supported. As children, we ask lots of questions but somehow this stops as we grow into adulthood. We stop asking questions and begin making assumptions that support whatever belief we want to foster at any given time. This must change. We must begin listening to others that think differently and ask questions. Everyone has a story but when they must explain and discuss their position, sometimes they can realize the flaws and assumptions in their own stories. Hold yourself and others accountable. You cannot tell others your DEIB expectations when you are not setting an example in your own life. You must hold yourself accountable for fostering DEIB, both in and out of the workplace as well as hold others accountable. The quickest way to be viewed as inauthentic is to guide others one way, while you behave in a way that is contrary. Demand equity. Understanding that there are systems in place that have fostered inequality, we must now move towards equity. Systematic racist policies in housing, banking, justice, the workplace, and in education have made equity the goal for DEIB. Open the door for others. As you ascend in your career and/or business it is imperative that you support others. Provide mentorship, coaching, and sponsorship so those around you can realize their full potential. Everyone should share this responsibility.

We are going through a rough period now. Are you optimistic that this issue can eventually be resolved? Can you explain?

I am optimistic that things will change once systemic justice and laws are aligned to outlaw injustices. Citizens will have to continue to move the agenda forward by inherently demanding change and equity. Otherwise, this will continue to be a desperate issue that we are discussing decades to come.

Is there a person in the world, or in the US, with whom you would like to have a private breakfast or lunch, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we tag them. 🙂

I would like to meet Rosalind Brewer, she is the only African American women CEO of a Fortune 500 organization, Walgreens. Prior, she was the first African American and female COO of Starbucks, as well as president and CEO of Sam’s Club, a division of Walmart, Inc. She also sits on the board of directors at Amazon.

She has a unique story that other women need to hear, especially Black women. African Americans have 1.2 trillion dollars of spending power according to Nielsen. I would like to hear how she would guide African Americans to rally their dollars within organizations such as Walgreens. Companies that are clearly promoting African Americans to higher ranks within their organizations versus those organizations that have not yet done this, even though they depend on the African American consumer dollar.

