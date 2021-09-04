Dr. Tammy Lewis Wilborn: “Take care of the basics”

Take care of the basics: Put your own oxygen mask on by prioritizing your mental and physical health. Sleep more, eat more of the right foods, stay hydrated, and get active. Take care of your body. That is your primary job. But also if you need professional help to manage your mental health, get it. There is absolutely nothing wrong with talking to a mental health professional if you need to.

Millions of Americans are returning back to work after being home during the pandemic. While this has been exciting for many, some are feeling burned out by their work. What do you do if you are feeling burned out by your work? How do you reverse it? How can you “get your mojo back”? What can employers do to help their staff reverse burnout?

In this interview series called “Beating Burnout: 5 Things You Should Do If You Are Experiencing Work Burnout,” we are talking to successful business leaders, HR leaders and mental health leaders who can share insights from their experience about how we can “Beat Burnout.”.

As a part of this series, I had the pleasure of interviewing Dr. Tammy Lewis Wilborn.

Dr. Tammy Lewis Wilborn, PhD, LPC-S, LPC/MHSP-S, BC-TMHC is a mental health and wellness expert, keynote speaker, and author of the upcoming book, Playing A New Game: How Black Women Can Be Well and Excel in the Workplace (Grand Central Publishing/ Balance). Dr. Wilborn is a board-certified Licensed Professional Counselor, board-approved Clinical Supervisor, and board-certified Tele-Mental Health Counselor. She is the owner of Wilborn Clinical Services, LLC, and Dr. Tammy Lewis Wilborn, LLC, and founder of the Black Women’s Wellness Conference of New Orleans.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive into the main focus of our interview, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood backstory?

The backstory of my childhood includes trauma, trials, triumph and a whole lot of tenacity. I was born and raised in New Orleans, Louisiana — dare I say one of the most beautiful and enchanting cities in the world. My father was killed in a hit-and-run accident when I was 7-years-old so I was raised by a single divorced mother of three girls (I am the oldest!) My mother worked hard to raise my sisters and I so that we could have a better life than the one she had. Sometimes she got it right and sometimes she didn’t but she certainly tried. My maternal grandmother, along with my mother, was a very important person in my life. Both my grandmother and mother emphasized the importance of education but my grandmother taught me the importance of having faith and trusting in God. My mother and grandmother were not perfect women but as I’ve gotten older I’ve learned to respect and appreciate their stories and how they fit into my own story. Despite their hardships or rather because of them, they both believed that education was a bridge to a better life. Two of my favorite pictures that sit on my dresser is of me standing between my grandmother and mother on the day of my kindergarten graduation and the other of me and my grandmother when I graduated with my master’s from Loyola University of New Orleans.

What or who inspired you to pursue your career? We’d love to hear the story.

My career story is a winding path like most where it did not end up where it started. My first love was fashion. I was the kid who loved thumbing through the pages of the fashion magazines and gluing my favorite shots on my wall. Needless to say, glue on the walls did not make my mother happy. But eventually I was able to convince my mother to send me to modeling school at 13. I absolutely loved learning about the modeling industry, makeup, beauty — all the things. What I did not love was learning how to pose. Tyra Banks and Kate Moss made posing look very easy — turns out it wasn’t. It was the hardest thing over so after realizing I would not be America’s next top model and the fact that modeling school was not a bill that worked for our household budget, the modeling dream ended. But the love of fashion, beauty, and makeup has continued! In high school, I was sure that I would be an attorney although I had no idea of what attorneys actually did outside of what I saw on Perry Mason. But Perry was good and I wanted to be like him. I also wanted to help people so I enrolled in college as a political science major. But after the first American Government class or whatever it was, I realized that someone running their nails across a chalkboard was more endurable than taking political science classes. That and realizing I would have to take the LSAT for law school admission ended my dreams of law school. Eventually, my major changed to psychology and it was there that I found my true passion. My first job out of college was working as a counselor in domestic violence shelter. There was something about creating a safe space for the women in the shelter to be seen and heard helped me to see that professional counseling was my calling. I enrolled in the master’s program for counseling in 2001 and the rest is history as they say.

None of us can achieve success without some help along the way. Was there a particular person who you feel gave you the most help or encouragement to be who you are today? Can you share a story about that?

First and foremost, I would say God. As a woman of faith, God has definitely been my compass and companion on this journey to where I am now. I believe that there is a divine plan for my life to teach and serve and that is what I strive to do. My mother is also someone who has been my biggest cheerleader and at times my biggest critic. I’ve always had a lot to say even as a kid. My mouth, as my mother would say, got me into lots of trouble especially at school. In fact, I never earned more than a C in conduct because of my talking. My mother loves to tell the story about receiving a call from a teacher expressing concern about my excessive talking. Apparently I was completing my schoolwork before most of my peers and then talking to them as they tried to complete their work. My mother said that she told the teacher, “Leave her [Tammy] alone. The child has a lot to say.” She was right. I have been running my mouth for over 20 years teaching, inspiring, and igniting others to live, love, and lead. The last person but certainly not the least is my husband. He is my rock and truly one of my biggest supporters. Not many women at my level can say they have spouses or partners who support their ambitions. I am truly blessed to say that I am not one of those women.

Can you share the funniest or most interesting mistake that occurred to you in the course of your career? What lesson or take away did you learn from that?

I can’t think of any mistakes that were funny — I take myself and my work much too serious for that. But I think the biggest mistake I have made was underestimating my worth. I’ve had my share of being overworked, underpaid, and undervalued. But after I graduated with my PhD, I think I just realized that I had everything I needed to succeed — God, support, skills, education, and experience and that it was time to put those things to use on my own terms. So, in 2019 after four years in academia and countless years working to make other people’s dreams happen, I decided to bet on me. I turned my mental health private practice into a full-time practice and eventually started a professional speaking business and I have been flying ever since. I learned to trust God and bet on me.

Can you share your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Why does that resonate with you so much?

“Tammy, not everybody is going to like you. They are not going to like how you look. They are not going to like how you walk…how you talk…how you think. But who cares? Be you anyway.” My mother told me this when I was 33-years-old and it has been a message that I reflect on often. I also had a white female counselor educator who was my mentor in my doctoral program tell me something very similar. One day, I met with her to share my concerns about looking for counselor educator faculty positions particularly as a Black woman. Because of my doctoral research on the impact of race and gender stereotypes on Black women’s work experiences, I was acutely aware of the challenges I would face on the job search as someone who was unapologetically a Black woman. My mentor said, “Tammy go in and be you. That way you won’t have to spend the rest of your time performing someone else.” Be you anyway…go in and be you…those two messages are foundational to how I show up in life and in my work. There’s freedom in those messages. There’s power in those messages. There’s wellness in those messages because women and especially Black women have not always heard or been given permission to be authentically who they are. We are expected to perform. We are expected to shrink or minimize ourselves. We are expected to work harder to be something and someone we are not. And I just decided that I was not going to buy into that message and be complicit in my own oppression. Once I freed myself, I’ve been on a journey to create an opportunity for other women to be free to be the woman they want to be and create the life they deserve to have.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now? How do you think that might help people?

I am really excited about my debut book, Playing a New Game: How Black Women Can Be Well and Excel in the Workplace which will be published by Grand Central Publishing/Balance in the winter of 2022. Playing A New Game seeks to expand the dialogue on Black women’s experiences of race and gender stereotypes at work as a wellness issue and offers practical evidenced-based strategies that promote self-care and self-empowerment as necessary tools for career advancement. I’ve been researching, writing, and speaking about this topic for over 10 years and I feel so blessed to be able to bring this important topic to Black women across the world. There is a dearth of books that specifically highlight the mental and physical health implications of the unique experiences of race and gender stereotypes that Black women experience at work. I know how these experiences impact Black women because of my own personal experiences at work which was the catalyst for my doctoral research examining the lived experiences of low-income Black women with race and gender stereotypes at work. I am also acutely aware of the importance of this topic because of my work as a clinician. Ninety-five percent of my private practice clients are Black women. I see up close the impact of navigating toxic work environments on their mental and physical health. But that work occurs one session at a time. Playing a New Game is not meant to replace therapy, but is intended to reach more women with practical and evidenced-based tools that help them facilitate self-care and self-empowerment.

You are a successful business leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

I guess my therapy is working because I can think of several character traits. First, I truly believe having integrity and a sense of justice are key character traits. Being on the right side of right, that is, doing the right thing for the right reasons matters — always. I think this is why my professional identity is so salient for me because integrity, beneficence, and non-maleficence are foundational to the work of professional counselors. Counselors are also advocates and allies who are ethically mandated to take action against injustice and inequality that limits the inherent dignity and worth of all individuals. But I don’t just believe that because I am a counselor. I believe that because that’s what I believe and I think that people respect that about me. I give respect to myself and others, and I expect it in return. Service is also at the heart of who I am as a leader. One of the pillars of Wilborn Clinical Services, LLC, my telemental health private practice, is service. The other three pillars are teach, inform, and empower, which together with serve, form the acronym T.I.E.S. Those pillars represent my ties and commitment to serve my community with my gifts and my time. Serving others is what we are put here to do. It is the embodiment of God’s love to serve one another with our gifts and by doing so, that is our gift back to God.

Service is also core to the counseling profession. We serve clients, communities, organizations, etc. When I taught graduate counseling students, my teaching philosophy was to ensure that they learned and fully understood that their role was to serve not save clients. We do not save clients. Clients don’t need counselors to save them. They need counselors to serve them with their professional expertise, training, and skills. Very important distinction. I guess the final trait that really reflects me as a leader and has been a catalyst for my career is passion. I am passionate about mental health and wellness because I know that when people are well, they can flourish. But I am also passionate about the counseling profession. Counseling is a noble professional. Everything I have done professionally was not only to enhance my skills as a counselor but also to advance the profession. I went back to school to get a PhD after practicing for 11 years because I was concerned about the quality and integrity of the professional counselors I saw. They seemed fragile. They lacked confidence and competence. In effect, they seem like they were doing more harm than good. Thus, I pursued a PhD in counselor education and supervision to gatekeep a profession that I loved and respected. My mission was to model and teach the type of integrity, sense of justice, and passion necessary to serve as a professional counselor. It’s good to hear from former students who track me down and thank me for the impact I’ve had on shaping their professional identity as counselors.

For the benefit of our readers, can you briefly let us know why you are an authority about the topic of burnout?

As a clinician whose career spans over 20 years, burnout is an area that I’ve worked to help clients overcome. But also as a professional speaker and author, addressing the origins of burnout and offering strategies to avoid burnout are key foci of my work as a professional speaker and author. Burnout is also a key focus in the counseling profession because for counselors to show up and serve others we have to first show up for ourselves by prioritizing our own self-care. So, burnout is a topic that I am fully immersed in.

Ok, thank you for all of that. Let’s now shift to the main focus of our interview about beating burnout. Let’s begin with a basic definition of terms so that all of us are on the same page. How do you define a “Burnout”? Can you explain?

In 2017, the World Health Organization officially recognized burnout as an occupational wellness issue characterized by three key symptoms which are feeling depleted or exhausted, having mental distance and negative feelings or cynicism about work, and lack of productivity.

How would you define or describe the opposite of burnout?

The opposite of burnout is occupation wellness meaning an individual is satisfied with work, and has the tools to effectively perform their roles and responsibilities, and skills to take care of their mental and physical health.

This might be intuitive to you, but it will be instructive to expressly articulate this. Some sceptics may argue that burnout is a minor annoyance and we should just “soldier on’’ and “grin and bear it.” Can you please share a few reasons why burnout can have long-term impacts on our individual health, as well as the health and productivity of our society?

Yes this is an important question and the main reason why I provided information about the World Health Organization’s declaration of burnout as a legitimate work issue. The issue with burnout, like mental health, is that some in our society attribute these conditions to personal shortcomings, moral or religious failure, or weakness. In reality, none of these things are true. And the reason for this misattribution is the lack of knowledge about what we know from research and practice about the origins and manifestations of these conditions. That’s why interviews like this are so important in dispelling myths and providing information from experts to help the public be better informed.

From your experience, perspective, or research, what are the main causes of burnout?

Societally, there is definitely messaging that implies that burnout is some sort of badge of honor. No sleep culture. Hustle and grind culture. Why? Because we are on the hamster wheel of success which is synonymous with people’s positions and possessions. And some people don’t know how to get off the wheel or better yet not get on it in the first place. So what happens? We don’t take care of the basics — our mental and physical health. We are not getting the recommended 7–9 hours of sleep each day. We’re not eating the proper foods — foods that fuel our bodies and are good for us. We’re not staying hydrated. We also don’t have good boundaries at work- we don’t know how to turn work off or leave work at work. Or how to say no. We struggle with asking for help or saying we need help. I can’t let companies and industries off the hook. Some companies and industries don’t promote or value a culture of wellness. They don’t understand the relationship between employee wellness and their role in promoting it as just good business.

Fantastic. Here is the main question of our discussion. What can an individual do if they are feeling burned out by work? How does one reverse it? How can you “get your mojo back?” Can you please share your “5 Things You Should Do If You Are Experiencing Work Burnout?”. (Please share a story or an example for each.)

Take care of the basics: Put your own oxygen mask on by prioritizing your mental and physical health. Sleep more, eat more of the right foods, stay hydrated, and get active. Take care of your body. That is your primary job. But also if you need professional help to manage your mental health, get it. There is absolutely nothing wrong with talking to a mental health professional if you need to. Set boundaries: It is important to learn how to set boundaries at work. Be intentional about prioritizing time away from work (e.g., vacations, mental health days, and so on). Avoid working through lunches and breaks. Leave work at work. And learn how to say no so that you are not taking on more work than you can handle. Working twice as hard may help you to get the promotion or a pat on the back but it won’t help your mental and physical health. Create more balance: Most people think of balance as everything is perfectly aligned. That is not balance. Balance is a juggling act. Sometimes you have to do more or less of something to remain balanced and focused. You have to know which balls to juggle and which to let drop. Most of us are juggling things that we should have dropped or stopped a long time ago. We worry about what others think or how we will be perceived. Who cares what others think? You have to do what works for you and stop what doesn’t. Be gentle with yourself: I know that sounds a little cliché’ right? We’ve all heard “Just be kind to yourself.” But no really, be kind to yourself. The words that you think and say about yourself to yourself matter. Self-talk can either propel you forward or hold you back. If you notice that you are experiencing signs of burnout, instead of being critical, be curious? What am I feeling? What is triggering what I am feeling? What does my body need right now? Who do I need to help me with this? Be okay with getting professional help: Not being okay is sometimes okay. Bad days happen. Sometimes you’re sad. Sometimes you don’t have energy or motivation. Some days you won’t be happy with work. But if you find that you have those days more often than not, then take the step to speak with a mental health professional. You do not have to suffer or endure. Help is available.

What can concerned friends, colleagues, and life partners do to help someone they care about reverse burnout?

They need to be empathic and supportive. Check in and on the person who is suspected to be struggling with burnout. Let that person know that you see them and are there to support them. Ask how you can support them. Step in if you need to. Be patient and understanding if they aren’t initially receptive. Sometimes when you’re overwhelmed and exhausted you don’t always know what type of help you need. You just know that you need help. Have some grace for their pace.

What can employers do to help their staff reverse burnout?

Employers need to understand that more and more folks are realizing that burnout is not a badge of honor and that realization is unlikely to end anytime soon. So, employers need to promote a culture of wellness by implementing policies, programs, and practices that prioritize the wellbeing of their employees as a matter of good business.

These ideas are wonderful, but sadly they are not yet commonplace. What strategies would you suggest to raise awareness about the importance of supporting the mental wellness of employees?

Access to information and help matters. I think it is important to ensure that employees have access to information (e.g., handouts, trainings/workshops) about mental wellness. Bring in mental health professionals such as myself to talk about workplace wellness issues and strategies to bolster employee mental wellness. I also think that employers can ensure that they offer benefits such as health insurance coverage that provides benefits for mental health counseling and medication management.

What are a few of the most common mistakes you have seen people make when they try to reverse burnout in themselves or others? What can they do to avoid those mistakes?

I think one of the biggest mistakes is minimizing the severity of their burnout and therefore not seeking professional help. One of the most important things is paying attention to your body and symptoms of burnout: feeling depleted or exhausted, having constant negative thoughts or cynicism about work, and lacking productivity at work. These could be a sign that they are experiencing burnout. These same symptoms can be in response to a tough week or a tough assignment which is not the same as burnout. The difference is burnout is more chronic or persistent in nature and unresponsive to short-term solutions such as taking a vacation or some time off. If you notice that your short-term coping strategies are not working, then it may be time to seek the help of a professional. The second biggest mistake that folks sometimes make is thinking that with enough coping skills, they will be able to endure an unhealthy or toxic environment. This is not usually the case. The toxicity will win every time because there is a culture that sustains it. You have to know when enough is enough. And more so, that you are enough and deserving of a work environment that prioritizes the wellbeing of its employees.

Ok, we are nearly done. You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good for the greatest number of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

I want people to understand that wellness is not a movement. It is a way of life. Wellness is an active process where people are aware of and makes choices that lead to a life where they can flourish. Wellness is also holistic and multidimensional. Wellness isn’t just mental, physical and spiritual wellness. It also includes environmental wellness, financial wellness, intellectual wellness, occupational wellness, and social wellness. Finally, wellness is relational. When I am well, you are well. When you are well, we are well. When we are well, our communities are well. When our communities are well, our nations are well, when our nations are well, our planet is well. You see how that works?

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US, whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we both tag them 🙂

There are three women who consistently show up on my vision board year after year: Mary J. Blige, Michelle Obama, and Oprah. I like them all for similar reasons but also entirely different reasons. As Black women who are public-facing, they represent things I see in myself: authenticity, tenacity, and integrity. First of all, I love Mary J. Blige! I’ve been on the Mary bandwagon since high school when her song Sweet Thing came out. To me, Mary represents a vulnerability that she allowed her audience and the world to bear witness to that you don’t often see in public figures. While we were all guffawing over her — she was constantly showing us that she was just Mary. I think only recently have we and maybe even she really understood what that meant. I watch her documentary My Life almost every other day which concerns my husband. But I love Mary — and the documentary is excellent! My dream one day is to meet her and have a conversation with her — I am sure I have to wait in line though. Now Michelle Obama represents grace under fire. As the first Black First Lady, the type of public scrutiny she experienced was something that I think resonated with Black women because of this weird space that Black women simultaneously occupy as hypervisible and invisible. But certainly not on the level that First Lady Obama experienced. She modeled for the world what Black women knew all along — that the stereotypes of us as Black women — angry black women for example are distortions of our humanity. We are multidimensional, not monolithic. And then there’s Oprah. Oprah represents a type of power that we rarely see for Black women in particular — a wealthy Black woman. For Black women, there is definitely a wealth gap despite the fact that we are the most educated of all the groups. Oprah represents the type of security that comes when you are financially well. She also has established a reputation that garners respect. Love her or hate her, you gone respect Oprah. Period. Gotta love that!

How can our readers further follow your work online?

Thank you for this opportunity to share with your audience. They can visit my website at www.drtammylewiswilborn.com, follow me on Instagram at @drtammylewiswilborn or connect with me on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/in/drtammylewiswilborn/.

Thank you for these really excellent insights, and we greatly appreciate the time you spent with this. We wish you continued success and good health!