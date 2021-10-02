Dr. Tammy Lewis Wilborn Of Wilborn Clinical Services: “Stop the comparisons!”

Stop the comparisons!: That’s it! That’s the whole message.

As a part of this series, I had the pleasure of interviewing Dr. Tammy Lewis Wilborn.

Dr. Tammy Lewis Wilborn, PhD, LPC-S, LPC/MHSP-S, BC-TMHC is a mental health and wellness expert, keynote speaker, and author of the upcoming book, Playing A New Game: How Black Women Can Be Well and Excel in the Workplace (Grand Central Publishing/ Balance). Dr. Wilborn is a board-certified Licensed Professional Counselor, board-approved Clinical Supervisor, and board-certified Tele-Mental Health Counselor. She is the owner of Wilborn Clinical Services, LLC, Dr. Tammy Lewis Wilborn, LLC, and founder of the Black Women’s Wellness Conference of New Orleans.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive into the main focus of our interview, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood backstory?

I was born and raised in the best city in the world, New Orleans, Louisiana! I was raised by a single divorced mother and am the oldest of my mother’s children and the youngest of my dad’s children. Growing up, my mother and my grandmother were two of the most important and influential people in my life. They both emphasized the importance of education as a path to a better life so it was expected that I would attend college. In their wildest dreams, I am sure they didn’t expect that I would eventually earn a PhD but here I am! At an early age, my grandmother taught me the importance and power of prayer and faith in God. My relationship with my grandmother was very special and close. I think about her every day and miss her terribly. She died in 2018 at the age of 97. I have two photos of her on my dresser one at my kindergarten graduation and the other at my master’s graduation. I miss her so!

What or who inspired you to pursue your career? We’d love to hear the story.

My career story is a winding path like most where it did not end up where it started. My first love was fashion. At 13, I convinced my mother to pay for me to attend modeling school. I absolutely loved modeling school! What I did not love was learning how to pose. It was just not my thing and no matter how hard I tried it always looked like I was trying too hard which neither worked for me nor the instructors. Modeling school was also not in our household budget. So, that along with the fact that I would never become America’s next top model, ended the modeling dream. My love of fashion, makeup, hair, and beauty did not end though!

In high school, I wanted to be an attorney although I had no idea what attorneys actually did outside of what I saw on the Perry Mason show. Perry was good though and I wanted to be like him! I also had a strong desire to help others so in 1994 I enrolled at Loyola University of New Orleans as a political science major. Hated it! I don’t think I survived more than one political science course. Eventually, my major changed to psychology and it was there that my appreciation for learning about people and their behaviors began. After graduation, I worked as a counselor in a domestic violence shelter which revealed that professional counseling was my true calling. So, in 2001 I enrolled in the master’s program for counseling at Loyola University of New Orleans and the rest is history as they say.

None of us can achieve success without some help along the way. Was there a particular person who you feel gave you the most help or encouragement to be who you are today? Can you share a story about that?

First and foremost, God. God is and has been my compass and companion along my journey. I’ve witnessed and lived through some pretty painful experiences but prayers, scripture, and trust in God helped me through those moments. I would also say that my mother is someone who definitely encourages me. I love my mother so much and have a great deal of respect for the sacrifices she’s made for me and my sisters to be where we are today. She didn’t always get it right but I knew she loved us and wanted the best for us even if she didn’t always know how to provide it. And last but certainly not least is my husband. My husband is an answered prayer. He is my rock and biggest cheerleader! He has supported me through so many career transitions from leaving a full-time job to pursue a doctoral degree to teaching graduate school to leaving academia to become a full-time entrepreneur to now writing my first book and building my professional speaking career. He is my best friend!

Can you share the funniest or most interesting mistake that occurred to you in the course of your career? What lesson or take away did you learn from that?

I think the biggest mistake I have made was underestimating my own worth. I know what it’s like to be overworked, underpaid, and undervalued. After I graduated with my PhD, I realized that I had everything that I needed to succeed — God, support, skills, education, and experience so it was a matter of putting those things to use on my own terms. In 2019 after four years in academia and countless years making other people’s dreams happen, I decided to trust God and bet on me. I became full-time in my mental health private practice, established a professional speaking business, and secured a book deal for my first book. I would say that trusting God and betting on me was a wise choice!

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now? How do you think that might help people?

I am really excited about my debut book, Playing a New Game: How Black Women Can Be Well and Excel in the Workplace which will be published by Grand Central Publishing/Balance in the winter of 2022. Playing A New Game seeks to expand the dialogue on Black women’s experiences of race and gender stereotypes at work as a wellness issue and offers practical evidenced-based strategies that promote self-care and self-empowerment as necessary tools for career advancement. I’ve been researching, writing, and speaking about this topic for over 10 years and am blessed to be able to bring this important topic to Black women across the world.

You are a successful leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

Integrity, justice, and service are three traits that I think have been hugely instrumental to my success. For me, integrity and a sense of justice are about being on the right side of right, that is, doing the right thing for the right reasons. This is why my professional identity as a counselor is so salient. Integrity, non-maleficence, and justice are also core values of the counseling profession. Service is also key to the counseling profession and my work as a leader and business owner. For example, the four pillars of my telemental health practice, Wilborn Clinical Services, LLC, form the acronym T.I.E.S. which stands for teach, inform, empower, and serve. The pillars of my practice represent my ties to my community and commitment to serve. Service is the embodiment of God’s love. Service is also our gift back to God.

For the benefit of our readers, can you briefly let us know why you are an authority about the topic of finding joy?

Helping others to define joy and create it for themselves is something that I have spent over 20 years doing. When I think about some of the horrific and heinous stories I’ve heard, I understand why joy is elusive to some. Yet, I used my window of opportunity to create safe spaces for my clients to not only tell their story but also rewrite a new one where joy was possible. This is one of my greatest joys as a clinician! I will also say that pursuit and attainment of joy is also a part of my personal journey. Like many of my clients, there is pain and disappointment in my story. And like my clients, finding my own safe space in therapy where my story could be told and rewritten has helped me to experience joy and protect it at all costs.

Ok, thank you for all of that. Let’s now shift to the main focus of our interview about finding joy. Even before the pandemic hit, the United States was ranked at #19 in the World Happiness Report. Can you share a few reasons why you think the ranking is so low, despite all of the privileges and opportunities that we have in the US?

What I often see in my clinical work and even in my personal life is the belief that joy is external. Our joy is attached to things outside of ourselves. Joy is attached to our positions and possessions as I like to say. We think that if we drive the right kind of car, or live in the right house or neighborhood, or our kids go to a certain school, then we will have joy. Sometimes joy is attached to what we do. I cannot tell you how many clients I’ve worked with that pursued certain careers because of familial or societal messages that success and relatedly happiness was tied to their work. Many of these clients bought into that messaging and despite the fact that they were miserable, found themselves stuck and uncertain about how to take the steps to become the person they wanted or were designed to be.

The problem with attaching joy to something external is that it becomes this fleeting thing that you chase but never fully attain. And even if you do — you get the car, house, or position, there is something that is missing. A void if you will. So, we buy more, drink more, drug more, do more to fill the void but we don’t quite get there. And you know what happens? We miss the moments of joy in front of us. We miss the joy that comes from enoughness which is that sense that you are enough, that what you have is enough and that even if your life doesn’t look like others, it’s okay because you are living your life. Joy can’t be something that exists outside of you. It has to be something that is within you.

Relatedly, another barrier to having joy is social comparison. There’s a quote that says that comparison is the thief of joy. It’s true. I find that we compare ourselves to others often. And social media is a big factor. This is why social media has received so much attention lately because there is a relationship between the amount of time one spends on social media and low self-perception, depression, and anxiety. I also see this relationship in my clinical work. Social media will have you thinking that everybody is living their best, hot girl summer life — everybody but you. And if you are experiencing a difficult time in your life or predisposed to depression and anxiety, then too much time on social media can exacerbate those conditions. Social comparison also causes us to minimize or devalue our own life and experiences in favor of someone else’s. But everything that glitters ain’t gold!

What are the main myths or misconceptions you’d like to dispel about finding joy and happiness? Can you please share some stories or examples?

Well, I shared one already and that is the idea that joy is external. True and lasting joy and happiness are internal experiences. Possessions and positions might make you happy temporarily but those things may not sustain you. I think another misconception is that joy and happiness are defined by others. Many people are not living authentic, joyful lives because they are living a script that was not written for them. They are simply performing someone else’s life script and wondering why they are failing miserably at their life. One of my favorite quotes is from my dear late brother Tommy, who died way to soon in 2018 at the age of 55, who said, “I will not live my life by any script other than the one I write.” Such a brilliant quote from a brilliant man! I think the quote highlights the idea that joy comes from living authentically and unapologetically as yourself.

In a related, but slightly different question, what are the main mistakes you have seen people make when they try to find happiness? Can you please share some stories or examples?

I cannot stress enough the danger of joy that is attached to external things. There is one personal example that comes to mind. In 2015, I graduated with my PhD in counselor education and supervision from the University of North Carolina at Charlotte. Now, the decision to pursue a PhD was mostly because of my desire to teach and train future professional counselors to be ethical practitioners who were confident and competent. My desire emerged out of my experience supervising clinicians who seemed ill-prepared for clinical work and my belief that as a counselor educator I could change that. So, on the one hand, the PhD was about service to the profession and the community.

On the other hand, the PhD was about me. It was about the fact that someone from a working-class background could work hard to earn highest degree in the land! That was a pretty big deal. So, when I graduated in the summer of 2015, it was the culmination of hard work, perseverance, dreams, prayers, and lots of tears. Strangely, it was also pretty anti-climactic. I think I believed that becoming a doctor would suddenly change how I felt and how my life looked. Sadly, it did not. I was a broke, unemployed doctor living with my family in a tiny apartment, who had no idea where to go and what to do next. This led to a mini-breakdown. I remember being in my bedroom or closet, I don’t remember which one, crying uncontrollably and feeling like a failure. Imagine that — I had just earned a PhD and felt like a failure! Eventually, I got my mind right — and a job in my hometown as a visiting assistant professor of counseling at the University of New Orleans so it all worked out. But, that moment in my life represents an experience that we all can relate to where we believe that something will make us happy and then we get it and we’re like, “Is this it?”

Fantastic. Here is the main question of our discussion. Can you please share with our readers your “5 things you need to live with more Joie De Vivre, more joy and happiness in life, particularly during turbulent times?” (Please share a story or an example for each.)

Take care of the basics: As a mental health and wellness professional, I believe that taking care of your mental and physical health is foundational to joy and happiness. When we do basic things like getting 7–9 hours of sleep, eating food that is good for you not just good to you, drinking water, setting healthy boundaries, and prioritizing our emotional and mental needs, we can fully experience joy. Practice gratitude: Gratitude is an attitude that determines altitude. Gratitude builds on itself. The more gratitude you have, the more you will find to be grateful for. Instead of looking in the future for something to be thankful for, start with where you are right now. Spend at least 5–10 minutes each morning reflecting on at least one thing you are grateful for. That could be anything — quiet time, peace, the birds chirping, health and strength, another day — whatever! The more you look for gratitude, the more you will find it and the more joy you will have. Define joy and design a life that prioritizes it: You cannot have what you cannot see. Get clear about what joy looks like for you. Ask yourself: What does joy mean to me? How would I know that I had joy? Next, ask yourself: What do I need to do to experience joy? What needs to be different about my life? What do I need to add or eliminate to my life to experience joy? Stop the comparisons!: That’s it! That’s the whole message. Surround yourself with the right folks: Let’s face it! Some people are killjoys — negative, draining, and so on. Being around folks like that can hinder your ability to express joy and cause you to feel guilty when you do. Surround yourself with people who reflect what you are and/or want to become. If you want more joy in your life, surround yourself with people who are on that path. Furthermore, surround yourself with people who like how joy looks on you. Some people don’t want you to be happy because they are not. Those are not your people. Find your people.

What can concerned friends, colleagues, and life partners do to effectively help support someone they care about who is feeling down or depressed?

Be empathic, supportive, and present. Check on the person who is suspected to be depressed and let that person know that you see them and support them. Ask how you can support them but also understand that the person may not be receptive, at least not initially. If someone is overwhelmed and exhausted, they don’t always know what help they need. They just know that they need help. Have some grace for their pace and space.

Ok, we are nearly done. You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good for the greatest number of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

Wellness is not a movement. Movements are like waves — they come and they go. Wellness is a lifestyle and it is a journey. I also want folks to know that wellness is individual but it is also interpersonal, interlocking and interconnecting. When I am well, you are well. When you are well, we are well. When we are well, our communities are well. When our communities are well, our nations are well. When our nations are well, our planet is well. You feel that?

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US, whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we both tag them 🙂

There are three women who show up on my vision board year after year: Mary J. Blige, Michelle Obama, and Oprah. As public-facing Black women, they represent things I see in myself: authenticity, tenacity, and integrity. I would be grateful and honored to meet each and every one of these women. But I have to say — I love Mary J. Blige! I’ve been on the Mary bandwagon since high school when her first album What’s the 411? came out. I’ve seen her several times in concert and every time I left with a deeper appreciation for the music, her artistry, vulnerability, and authenticity. I watch her new documentary, My Life, at least several times a week which concerns my husband but hey — I love Mary and the documentary is excellent so there’s that. I need somebody who knows somebody who knows Mary to please make sure she sees this interview and better yet — get me to her! 😊

