Dr. Suvi Haimi of Sulapac: “Trust in your own thinking”

As a part of our series about “Why We Need More Women Founders”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Dr. Suvi Haimi.

Dr. Suvi Haimi is the CEO and Co-founder of Sulapac Ltd, an internationally awarded material innovation company with the mission to save the world from plastic waste. A doctor of medical biomaterials, a successful entrepreneur and a mother, she leads a busy life in the cross-section of running a unique startup, robust science expertise, and family.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dig in, our readers would like to get to know you a bit more. Can you tell us a bit about your “backstory”? What led you to this particular career path?

I spent much of my childhood picking berries and playing in the forest with family and friends. So very early in life, these experiences sparked my love and respect for nature and the environment.

I have a strong academic background. Before founding Sulapac, I was deep into my academic career and I supervised seven PhD theses. In my research work, I studied various biomaterials and their interactions with stem cells to regenerate bone tissue. The research we did was state of the art in biomaterials. We treated over 30 patients with the novel biomaterials and stem cells. The reason this matters for my entrepreneurship journey is that’s where I learned what it takes to be among the best in the world in something you do.

A few years ago, my concern about the ever-growing amounts of plastic waste inspired me to develop a sustainable solution. Since then, I’ve dedicated my expertise to accelerate the transition towards the circular economy. My number one vision is to bring the world a new standard for sustainable materials replacing conventional plastics, be part of the movement towards carbon negativity and leave a cleaner world for our children.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began leading your company?

When I decided to become an entrepreneur, I needed to put together an excellent team. I already had the first few people in mind: Dr. Antti Pärssinen, Dr. Laura Tirkkonen-Rajasalo and Dr. Petro Lahtinen. I hadn’t been in touch with Antti and Petro in particular in years, but when I told them my idea, all three were on board immediately. So you never know what support you can get when you simply pick up the phone and share your idea with others. Antti and Laura are still with Sulapac while Petro is leading another innovation company calledy Woodio.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

When I started out as an entrepreneur, I had no business experience or education whatsoever. When we were gathering our first investment round, I had to learn all of the business terminology, like EBITDA, gross margin, etc. During our pre-seed funding round, I received a file from our lawyers that said “SHA”, and I thought the letters were my initials. And I said it out loud! Well, it turned out it actually meant “shareholder agreement”. A bit embarrassing, but it goes to show how much you need to learn about the very basics of running a company.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

Dr. Dirk Grijpma — he is a professor at the University of Twente in the Netherlands. He was also the first investor in Sulapac. When I was working as a postdoc in his research group, one of the major takeaways for me was that you can take on as much responsibility as you want, but then you also need to deliver results. He gave me a lot of freedom to work and think about my own approach, and he always gave me support when I needed it. We also discussed what it takes to walk your own path and how important it is to believe in what you are doing because that’s where passion comes from. That was important for me in developing more confidence in my own abilities and thinking.

Ok, thank you for that. Let’s now jump to the primary focus of our interview. According to this EY report, only about 20 percent of funded companies have women founders. This reflects great historical progress, but it also shows that more work still has to be done to empower women to create companies. In your opinion and experience what is currently holding back women from founding companies?

I think many women struggle in trusting their own thinking and intuition — there can be a lot of second-guessing. Women also often try to please others too much. Perhaps there is also this need to do it all on your own and not seek out people who can support and help you. Especially when you start your own company, you need to surround yourself with the right people who add to your own thinking.

Women should also accept that not everyone is going to like what you do anyway — regardless of what you decide. Men are brought up differently from a very young age, so women need to do some extra work to find their inner voice and strength.

I do think it helps to have stories of other women who have succeeded in their venture or are building a company. The power of having someone to look up to is significant — it can inspire and push someone to take that final step into entrepreneurship. “If she can do it, I can do it, too!”

Can you help articulate a few things that can be done as individuals, as a society, or by the government, to help overcome those obstacles?

There should be more startup-focused communities to help with networking and facilitate sparring sessions. These kinds of communities could have mentors for entrepreneurs in the beginning of their journey, so they could learn from their more experienced peers in concrete matters — like leadership and handling the finances of a startup. There could also be startup communities where special attention is paid to women.

On the government level, more ambitious, long-term programs to encourage and equip people for entrepreneurship could help. This of course requires much more financial investment than startup communities based on volunteer work.

As for individuals, everyone can have initiative and be proactive. In fact, those are necessities as an entrepreneur. If you’re not a self-starter, why would you start a company? That kind of mindset also helps in finding partners and building a network that can help your business get going.

This might be intuitive to you as a woman founder but I think it will be helpful to spell this out. Can you share a few reasons why more women should become founders?

In general, I think diversity is important — in leadership, in staff and in clientele. Different points of view and opinions help to create a better business. Having more women founders and entrepreneurs means that more products and services are created with women’s needs at the center of the business.

That said, I don’t think it’s very fruitful to pit men and women against each other. Women do need more support to become entrepreneurs and succeed in it, but when they have the same resources and support as men, they have an equal chance of building a company.

Everyone who wants to be an entrepreneur should take that leap. Perhaps when there is a more equal number of men and women entrepreneurs, the focus will shift from the gender to the business and innovations.

What are the “myths” that you would like to dispel about being a founder? Can you explain what you mean?

There are three key myths. One is that you need to be superhuman to succeed as an entrepreneur and know how to do absolutely everything by yourself. No, you don’t. It’s more important to recognize what you don’t know and then build your team to make up for your weaknesses.

Another myth is that what skills you have need to be at a never-before-seen level of excellence. While it helps to have a very good command of your substance, e.g. in science, you need resilience and curiosity even more than that. Those things are at the heart of entrepreneurship.

A third myth is that running a company means you are literally running from one task to the next, 24/7. Yes, you need to put in quite a few hours, but you should also enforce a balance of work and leisure from the first days of your company. You don’t need to pull all-nighters constantly. This is a marathon, not a sprint, and you need endurance more than speed — especially in the long term.

Is everyone cut out to be a founder? In your opinion, which specific traits increase the likelihood that a person will be a successful founder and what type of person should perhaps seek a “regular job” as an employee? Can you explain what you mean?

In addition to resilience and curiosity, you need to be able to tolerate uncertainty. That means finishing a work day even when there are undecided issues and tasks on your to-do list. If you are the type of person who simply wants to close the door on their work day and not think about work at all, it may be difficult for you to make it as an entrepreneur. You also need to be able to handle extreme failure and disappointment.

The line between work and leisure is also important to recognize. A startup founder needs to be always available but not always at work — there is a difference. If this feels really unpleasant, you may do better as an employee. Startups are in a constant state of change — if you don’t enjoy change, maybe it’s better to not become an entrepreneur.

Ok super. Here is the main question of our interview. Based on your opinion and experience, what are the “Five Things You Need To Thrive and Succeed as a Woman Founder?” (Please share a story or example for each.)

All of my tips apply for women and men — no matter what your business or personal background is.

Trust in your own thinking. Being an entrepreneur means that you are creating something new, perhaps sharing your unique vision with the world. To be able to do this, you need to have confidence in your thinking and not second-guess yourself all the time. Questioning yourself to an unreasonable degree will kill your idea and business before they have a chance to take off. Understand your weaknesses. When you have a clear picture of what skills and expertise you lack, you are better able to find and recruit the people you need to fill those gaps. Go for the best talent — you need extremely skilled people — smarter than you — to help your business get a good start and grow. You can’t do this if you hire people that have the exact same skill set as yourself. Think about what kind of investors you want. That will help you pick your path in reaching out to investors and creating relationships with them. Some investors want to have more say in how the company is run and what it should focus on, while others truly believe in you and the company values. It’s up to you to decide what works best in your case. Make sure you have a go-to market ready product. To achieve success, the product needs to solve a problem your clients have. If you create a product outside your clients’ needs, things will go wrong very quickly and then you need to do a lot of work to pivot back. Build a brand and communicate it to your target audience. This needs to be done immediately after you have an innovation to share and sell. It’s just as important. Having a distinctive brand helps you communicate your identity and stand out visually.

How have you used your success to make the world a better place?

Sulapac was born of a concern for the future of our planet. From the start, the company has aimed towards creating a more sustainable world. We accelerate the plastic waste free future with sustainable materials that are beautiful and functional. Like nature.

We help brands across industries replace conventional plastics with a sustainable alternative that doesn’t compromise functionality or aesthetics. By helping brands make their products more sustainable, we also help consumers have more options for making sustainable choices.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good for the greatest number of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

I’d like everyone to understand that despite different professions, financial backgrounds and lives all of us can do something to leave a cleaner planet behind for future generations. I’d encourage people to think about what they could do differently in their daily lives — even when it seems like a huge task to save the planet. No one can save the world on their own, but together we can minimize plastic waste and mitigate climate change.

We are very blessed that some very prominent names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them.

I’d like to meet Rihanna — she is a businesswoman and is highly successful in the cosmetics industry with her own brand. I’d like to discuss global issues such as plastic waste and climate change, and how influential people can help in that mission.

Thank you for these fantastic insights. We greatly appreciate the time you spent on this.