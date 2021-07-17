Dr. Surinder Kumar of TruEats Modern Baking Company: “Keep personal and professional relationships in proper perspective”

Keep personal and professional relationships in proper perspective. Many times, there is a need to have tough discussions on the business front. If that discussion is taken personally, it can hurt the personal relationship. A good friend of mine started a business in which his wife’s brother invested money. In return, the brother was employed by the company.

Dr. Surinder Kumar is currently the chief innovation officer at TruEats Modern Baking Company.

He received his PhD in food science and nutrition from Ohio State University and has taught innovation and leadership courses at many of the top universities in the US. Kumar has more than 40 years of experience in senior management positions in innovation and R&D at some of the finest consumer product and pharmaceutical companies in the world, such as Unilever, Quaker Oats, Mead Johnson, PepsiCo and Frito-Lay. In addition, he served as president of the consumer products R&D division at Warner-Lambert and as chief innovation officer at Wrigley.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive in, our readers would love to learn a bit more about you. Can you tell us a story about what brought you to this specific career path?

I grew up in India in the early 1950s, when the knowledge and availability of safe, nutritious and healthy foods in India were scarce. Millions of people, including some in my own family, suffered from malnutrition. My father was diagnosed with diabetes at age 13 and learned from a doctor that he would be lucky to live to be 30. He read as much information as he could find from the ancient Indian books (Ayurvedas) and was able to manage his condition through good nutrition and daily exercise. He also helped a lot of people by sharing his knowledge.

My father wanted me to be a doctor so I could help people in India live long, healthy lives. Instead, I joined a relatively new institute in India called the National Dairy Research Institute, which was focused on developing and disseminating nutritional knowledge about the role of safe and healthy vegetarian foods rich in protein and other nutrients. After completing my undergraduate education in India, I came to the United States to complete my PhD in food science and nutrition and then worked in many well-known Fortune 100 food and pharmaceutical companies.

When I retired from the corporate world, I wanted to build on the legacy of my father to share the knowledge and products that would help people live long and healthy lives. My son, Daven Kumar, who has both the marketing knowledge and experience, joined me in this cause. We started building highly nutritious plant-based products by combining the knowledge of healthy ingredients from Ayurvedas and the advanced scientific nutritional knowledge and experience that I had gained through my work in the US.

TruEats products represent the best of all worlds…what was known in the ancient books about nutritious ingredients and holistic health, my advanced nutrition science background and experience, and the expertise of experienced culinary scientists in the US.

Can you tell us a bit about your family business and your role in it?

The name of our business is TruEats Modern Baking Company. Currently we have four products that we sell under the TruEats brand:

1. TruEats Pancake and Waffle mix

2. TruEats Brownie Mix

3. TruEats Cake and Muffin mix

4. TruEats Premium Monk Fruit Sweetener

All our products are designed to promote good health and to taste great. TruEats products are gluten-free, sugar-free, non-GMO, high in protein, high in fiber, and diabetes-friendly. To make sure that our products taste great, we enlisted the help of top-class chefs and food scientists with excellent culinary abilities. Generally, consumers have to compromise on taste when they are buying highly nutritional products. Our professionals have developed products and recipes to make sure there is no taste compromise when consumers enjoy highly nutritious TruEats products.

I am one of the co-founders as well as the chief innovation officer for TruEats. My role is to ensure that we get the best quality ingredients that deliver the right nutrition, taste, and functional qualities. I also work with our scientists and chefs to formulate products that deliver on our promise of nutrition, taste, consistent quality, and shelf life.

Can you share the most interesting story that has happened to you since you began this career?

We started our business with the intent of developing proprietary technology for plant-based meat-analog products. I grew up in a vegetarian family and had not consumed meat before coming to the US in 1966. In my early career in the 1970s, I had developed good-tasting, nutritious meat alternatives. However, the market for such products was very limited at the time.

In recent years, a renewed consumer interest in plant-based meat-analogs led to the introduction of several highly successful meat alternatives in the market. But these products were not very appetizing. My son, Daven, and I started the development of good-tasting plant-based meat alternatives in 2019. We developed a number of products that simulated the sensory qualities of hamburger, sausage, and pepperoni. We envisioned selling or licensing our technology to large companies that already had manufacturing and distribution capabilities.

In early 2020, we presented these products to a few large food companies that were interested in exploring joint technological development. I recall that a team from one of the companies came to our R&D kitchen on March 10, 2020. They seemed to be excited about the products we showed them and wanted to bring their management team to our facilities. On March 11, 2020, however, COVID-19 was declared a pandemic. Most companies banned air travel. Our technology development and product showcases came to a screeching halt. Our plant-based meat alternatives business never recovered from COVID-19, and we pivoted to a completely new business concept that leveraged some of the new consumer behaviors resulting from the pandemic — specifically, at-home baking.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

We started the TruEats Modern Baking Company business in 2020 soon after COVID-19 was declared a pandemic. My son, Daven Kumar, co-founder and chief marketing officer for the company, correctly predicted that during the pandemic, people would be baking at home and that products for home baking would offer a good business opportunity. Both of us wanted to design products that offer nutritional benefits for consumers, so we started with the concept of creating baking mixes that would make nutritional and good-tasting products such as pancakes and waffles, brownies, and cakes.

Our concept called for products that would be natural, gluten-free, sugar-free, and rich in nutrients such as proteins and fiber. We formulated the products with high-quality ingredients, some of which are imported from other countries. Little did we realize or predict that the availability of these ingredients would be affected or that they would be such a challenge to procure during the pandemic. So, there we were. We had developed the products and were ready to start production when many of our suppliers informed us that some of those ingredients were completely unavailable due to increased demand or distribution outages. Lack of ingredient availability caused a significant delay in launching the business.

Lesson: Ensure your supply chain before you commit to launching new products.

What do you think makes your company stand out? Can you share a story?

When my father was 13 years old, he experienced some health issues. At the time, there were not many doctors in India. His mother finally found a doctor in a nearby city. After examining my father, the doctor told him that he had “sugar” (a term used in India at the time to mean “diabetes”). The doctor also told my father that there was no cure for the disease and that he would be lucky to live to the age of 30. My father made it his mission to learn more about his condition and potential ways to stay healthy. He read all the old Indian books that he could find and created a nutritional and exercise plan for himself. His plan worked, and he lived to the ripe old age of 75.

I pursued the field of nutrition for my education in India and then in the United States. I learned about the ancient Indian knowledge of nutrition for good health as well as modern food science and nutrition to develop food products which would be healthy and good tasting. During my professional career at several food and pharmaceutical companies, I had the opportunity to learn about diabetes and about consumers with diabetes. I learned that most people with diabetes felt isolated from their families due to their special dietary needs and that the food options they had were limited and not widely appealing to those without dietary restrictions.

When we started developing our mixes, we made it our mission to develop products that would be good for diabetics and would also taste great, so the entire family could enjoy them together. Our company stands out because our products are healthy for the entire family, including those with diabetes, an allergy to gluten, and even those with other healthy lifestyle choices like plant-based and vegan diets.

Are you working on any exciting new projects now? How do you think that will help people?

Currently, we are focused on getting TruEats in the hands of as many consumers as possible so they can enjoy our products and realize the health benefits. Of course, we are always thinking of innovative products that are natural, healthy, and great tasting. Our TruEats Premium Monk Fruit Sweetener can be used to sweeten many new product extensions. Opportunities also exist for expanding our portfolio of products from mixes to ready-to-eat snacks and treats that deliver the same great taste and health benefits.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person to whom you are grateful for helping you get to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

I agree. Success is seldom built without the help of many people. We are thankful for the help of Dr. Jim Wisniewski and his team. Dr. Wisniewski is the president of Culinary Focus, a company focused on research and development of great-tasting food products. When Daven and I started TruEats, we needed research and development support as well as kitchen and production facilities. Dr. Wisniewski and his team offered us access to their technical team and their culinary scientists as well as their development kitchens. Dr. Wisniewski personally has extensive flavor knowledge and product development experience, having previously worked for several well-known consumer products and flavor companies. The help of Culinary Focus has been invaluable for us in launching TruEats.

How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

We are a purpose-driven company. Our mission is to provide consumers with healthy products that they can enjoy with the whole family. Besides providing great-tasting, natural, good-for-you plant-based products, we also look for ways to enrich our community and society as a whole. We are proud sponsors of Beyond Type 1, a nonprofit organization that provides programs and resources that enhance the lives of those affected by diabetes. We have three sources of funds that we are tapping into to help:

A portion of proceeds from the sales of TruEats All profits from the sale of my book Everything You Need Is Within You Funds from an education foundation I established in memory of my father

(The foundation’s mission is to help students in need to complete their education.)

We have also supported many deserving students in India, helping them to complete their undergraduate education through a scholarship fund at my alma mater, the National Dairy Research Institute.

My family, my friends, and I believe that I can also make a difference by sharing the wisdom of my father, who inspired everybody to succeed. I have captured his principles in my book Everything You Need Is Within You, which was recently released on Amazon and Barnes and Noble.

Okay; thank you for that. Let’s now pivot to the main parts of our interview. How do you define a family business? How is a family business different from a regular business?

A family business is a business owned primarily by family members who are related by blood or marriage. A number of family members generally work in a family-owned business. A regular business has several partners or thousands of shareholders unrelated to each other.

Generally, members of a family-owned business have a loose management structure where each member may perform many or changing roles. In regular business, the structure and individual roles are clearly defined.

In your opinion or experience, what are the unique advantages that family-owned businesses have?

From personal experience, I can say that members of a family-owned business are more passionate about their business. Members have common values and a strong commitment to build a lasting enterprise. There is more freedom to operate, and the work is more enjoyable, even though everybody puts in long hours.

What are the unique drawbacks or blindspots that family-owned businesses have?

Separation of personal and professional relationships: You need to keep business relationships at work and personal relationships at home. Lack of professional business structure: Many times family members get confused about what outcomes they are supposed to deliver since they wear many hats. Believing that the older or more experienced member is the smartest. Lack of honest feedback for development: When a member is not doing well in business, other members tend not to face the business performance issue, so as to maintain a good personal relationship.

What are some of the common mistakes you have seen family businesses make? What would you recommend to avoid those errors?

Not doing due diligence and intensive planning before starting a business. It is very important to do the upfront work in deciding what business is right to get into in order to be successful in the marketplace. Letting family conflicts become business conflicts, or business conflicts become family conflicts.

Each family member needs to keep focus on making the business successful, and family members need to have an honest feedback/discussion mechanism about business without letting the discussion affect their personal relationships. Not having a formal planned time for business meetings and discussions. Informal communications used in personal relationships are not very effective in running a business. Members of the family business need to set up planned discussions and meeting times to discuss business progress and issues.

What advice would you give to other CEOs or founders of family businesses to help their employees thrive?

A CEO or founder needs to be clear about the business vision, mission, and values. It is also important for the CEO to communicate the expectations of deliverable results for each member. After that, the CEO needs to empower and inspire each member to do their best. Regular performance feedback and recognition are also essential to develop all employees.

How do you define “Leadership”? Can you explain what you mean with a story or example?

I define Leadership as “the art of inspiring people and teams to achieve what they could not imagine.” Great leaders accomplish this feat by creating a powerful vision; enrolling people in their vision through clear, persuasive communications; building empowering beliefs that this vision can be accomplished;, engaging people’s energies and emotions in the achievement of the vision; and persevering through tough times.

I have both a personal story and a business example to exemplify leadership.

On the personal front: My father was an outstanding example of a great leader. He was a teacher in a small Indian village. In the early 1950s, the village seemed destitute. People of this village, including our family, were very poor. Very few people could read or write. My father was the architect of the transformation of our family and our village. He led this transformation by clearly stating his vision to all the villagers: “Education is the way for all of us to create a bright future for our children. Bring your children to my school. I will educate them, and I assure you, someday your children will make a difference in the state of our village, India, and maybe the world.” He did educate those children, and many of them have been highly successful in India and other parts of the world.

On the professional/business front: I have had the privilege of working with many great leaders in several companies. One of those is Bill Wrigley, who became president and CEO of the Wm. Wrigley Jr. Company at the young age of 36. At the time, the Wrigley Company had a total sales revenue of $2 billion. Bill recruited a top-class team of professionals, stated his vision of building a great corporate culture, and set the revenue target of $5 billion. In less than seven years, the team exceeded the revenue target and built a great company culture. The success story of the Wrigley Company under Bill Wrigley’s leadership is documented in a book I co-authored, Riding the Blue Train: A Leadership Plan for Explosive Growth.

Here is our main question. What are the “5 Things You Need to Run a Highly Successful Family Business”? Please share a story or example for each.

Have a clear business purpose, vision, and strategic plan. The family business needs to be just as disciplined as any successful business. Every successful business has a clear vision, purpose, goals, and strategic plan for success. Generally, family businesses are less disciplined because they believe: “We all know what we are doing and why we are doing it.” That assumption can be dangerous. Each member has his or her own ideas and takeaways from a matter-of-fact discussion. The process of discussion needs to be formalized and action plans completed in a disciplined manner. Make sure each member is passionate and aligned. My brother started a manufacturing business in India. His stated objective was to build a successful business and then transfer it to his only son. He just assumed that his son would be really happy when he got the business.

As the business was taking off, my brother needed to attend to a family matter and asked his son to take care of the business while he was away. The son spent a couple of days at the business and decided that he had no interest in running that kind of business. When he told his father, his father was shocked. Needless to say, the family business was not successful. Communicate, communicate, communicate. Every family has their own way of communicating on a personal level. There is a tendency to follow the same pattern when members of the family are working together in business. The personal manner of communication and the professional way of business communications need to be different. Business communications need to be for the advancement of the business. It is necessary to have a clear purpose for discussions, clear agreements, and follow-throughs. Each business associate needs to deliver on his or her responsibility. Keep personal and professional relationships in proper perspective. Many times, there is a need to have tough discussions on the business front. If that discussion is taken personally, it can hurt the personal relationship. A good friend of mine started a business in which his wife’s brother invested money. In return, the brother was employed by the company. Unfortunately, as an “employee,” he was not performing well. So, my friend, the president of the company, had to give the “employee” a tough review. That evening when my friend went home, his wife was upset with him for being critical of her brother. Involve and empower the next generation — and build a succession plan. Most successful family businesses last only three or four generations. The Wrigley Company, where I worked, lasted five generations. Anheuser Busch lasted four. There are many reasons for this discontinuity. One of those is that the succession plan has not been built or honestly discussed, usually to avoid conflict and hurt feelings. The Smucker Company is an exception where each family member is involved in the discussion, and even the succession plan is discussed with all the family members.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson” quote? Can you share how it was relevant to you in your life?

My favorite life lesson quote comes from my father. A little background about my father here:

My father was born and grew up under the British Raj in India. India had few schools. The literacy rate was below 10% in India at the time. Fortunately, my father got an eighth-grade education and started teaching at the age of 15. In 1947, India gained independence from the British. Unfortunately, the British divided India into two nations, along religious lines, before granting independence. This division forced 17 million families to move overnight, leaving behind their homes and belongings. Violence erupted among people of the two religions — Muslims and Hindus — as they traveled in caravans to new destinations on foot or by primitive transportation. Over one and a half million people died in the process. Our family was one of the families that was displaced. We were a part of a large caravan that traveled together from our home (in an area which is now Pakistan) to the new land in India.

Lacking food, drinkable water, and sanitary living conditions, a number of people died from water-borne diseases. In this chaos, lacking the basic necessities of life, people became desperate, losing all hope. My father would encourage and inspire people not to lose hope. “We are now free people,” he would tell them, “Everything We Need to Succeed Is Within Us; Everything that Will Hold Us Back Is Also Within Us.”

This quote has been my favorite quote. It has played a major role in my life, the lives of my siblings, and the lives of the people in the village where my father became a teacher after the partition of India.

The Indian village where I grew up had no electricity, no running water, no sanitary conditions, and only primitive transportation. Yet all my brothers and sisters worked hard and got a good education, followed by good jobs. I have been fortunate to complete my PhD and MBA in the US, and I have worked in some of the top positions in Fortune 100 companies. A number of the children who were my father’s students also became highly successful in India in their chosen professions. Quite a few have built successful careers in other countries, including the USA, UK, and Canada.

Yes, I am a strong believer in “Everything You Need Is Within You” — which I chose as the title of my recently published book.

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in business, VC funding, sports, and entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the US — or in the world — with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch…and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them. 🙂

My choice of a business leader would be Jeff Bezos. I would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with him. Jeff started Amazon as a book-selling company. I am amazed at the speed at which he has transformed the company into a multinational e-commerce and technology company. I would love to learn his initial business vision and his strategic and operational plan that transformed the company.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the largest amount of good to the greatest number of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea could trigger. 🙂

Currently, millions of people in the world go hungry or have no access to safe and healthy foods. I would love to inspire a movement that works on ensuring that sufficient safe and nutritional foods are available for a large population of the world.

