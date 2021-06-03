Dr. Sunni Patel of DishDashDeets: “Raise Awareness”

Step away from that unanswered email, stop scrolling social media to seek the ideal of perfection or living vicariously through others, and spend time for you — sleep, exercise and diet. Our mental and physical wellbeing is far more important than ever before and it will help to keep you sustained, energized and ready to take on the world!

As a part of my series about “How To Learn To Finally Love Yourself” I had the pleasure to interview Dr Sunni Patel.

Dr Sunni is a clinician-scientist, business director, everyday Crohn’s warrior and gut-health influencer. Outside of his normal day-to-day job leading a business division for a large corporation, Sunni founded his platform Dish Dash Deets on Instagram (@dishdashdeets) and website (www.dishdashdeets.com) to help share his story as a member of the BAME, LGBTQIA+ and chronic illness communities. His goal is to encourage openness about gut health and make the art of gut healthy, plant based food, health and awareness tips accessible for all.

Thank you so much for joining us! I’d love to begin by asking you to give us the backstory as to what brought you to this specific career path.

I started off in healthcare as a practitioner and University academic as well as doing research on risk factors for different diseases before wanting to venture out into the corporate world. That led me to several roles which increased by scope and responsibility as well as traveling to a lot of different countries.

Prior to this though, I was diagnosed with Crohn’s which hit me for six, and I decided to just put it to one side and ignore it in order to be the best business leader I could be (or so I thought!). I had faced bulimia when I was younger and so was still carrying unresolved issues from that.

I now felt ashamed to have a lifelong chronic illness that was affecting what I could and couldn’t eat going forwards. I was worried that the industry I worked in, and my colleagues would treat me differently or think I wasn’t capable of a senior role — a fear exacerbated by experiences of racism and judgement from my teens and beyond.

After all, any signs of weakness could be a limitation of growth — or so I thought and believed. It wasn’t until 2019 that I walked into a therapist’s room at an all-time low, faced with depression that I decided to stop hiding, own my truth and go on a journey of self-awareness, growth and healing.

That’s when I re-discovered my passion of food, and slowly start telling my story of being Indian, Gay and having a chronic illness. From adversity comes strength and resilience which has helped me to bring my best self to the fore every day and therefore I balance my daily business career with my passion project Dish Dash Deets to grow as a person and hopefully help others dealing with similar issues.

Are you working on any exciting new projects now? How do you hope that they might help people along their path to self-understanding or a better sense of wellbeing in their relationships?

My most exciting project is expanding what Dish Dash Deets means for people and for me and making it more relatable in creative ways.

I am a self-funded start up and work on this in my own time. That drives me to do more but also sometimes check in and see what I can do to serve my community better. So, I will be looking to create more relevant content and cook-a-longs with celebrities and influencers that can help spread the message, not just about gut-health but about owning your truth and finding a creative outlet and a safe platform to do so.

I am working on new video content that will hopefully serve as inspiration and demonstrate that we can all surpass our potential with the right mindset, opportunities and environment. If someone like me can do ‘cookercise’ (cooking with exercise for children), media appearances, live cooking sessions, blog articles and recipes as well as have a full time job, then I want others to appreciate that they too can achieve their dreams!

Do you have a personal story that you can share with our readers about your struggles or successes along your journey of self-understanding and self-love? Was there ever a tipping point that triggered a change regarding your feelings of self acceptance?

In 2019, my physical health was at an all-time low, I looked down and out. I was feeling hyper-sensitive and I was losing my love with life, others and my outlook. I was struggling with several questions and turmoils in my mind because of traumatic experiences that I had repressed and knew I needed help. So, into a therapist’s clinic I went.

The first question I was ever asked by my therapist was ‘do you hate being gay?’ or ‘do you hate yourself?’ and I recall breaking down in tears. At that point I hadn’t come out to myself and I also hadn’t taken ownership of my Crohn’s disease at the time.

I was letting other people own my narrative and was sensitive to judgment, criticism and prejudice, allowing them to define my self-worth. I had hit severe depression but learnt over time to put on a façade and add layers to myself that no-one could permeate.

Hitting that low point was a real turning point. That was when I embarked on a full year (and still going!) journey to rediscover who I was, who I wanted to be, what I wanted to be known for and what I would like to do. It made me reshape my narrative, my inner dialogue and put the inner critic and severe criticisms to bed.

I came out to my family and work colleagues, found a partner of my dreams and created a platform that allows me to put my energies in something that serves me and helps me no longer hate myself but instead grow through the pain.

My therapy journey has really helped me to understand that there is time for hurt and then there is time for healing, but through it all you come out and it allows you to connect to people in a different way. It has shaped a lot of my leadership and business goals, as well as my personal self — there is no harm in showing vulnerability and authenticity and owning who you are.

According to a recent study cited in Cosmopolitan, in the US, only about 28 percent of men and 26 percent of women are “very satisfied with their appearance.” Could you talk about what some of the causes might be, as well as the consequences?

I think one of the major causes is what we are constantly shown in the media as the ‘ideals of appearance’. My fiancé Dr Vincent Wong, is a leading cosmetic doctor and he has shown me that the best appearance is working with what you have rather than trying to be someone else’s or the media’s perception of beauty.

It has a severe traumatic consequence when we model or compete against others because our expectations are unrealistic and it ‘feeds the beast’ which can cause more anxiety, body dysmorphia and self-hurt. All of which I have had firsthand experience of. Sometimes, you need to hold the mirror to yourself and say look at the great things you have and can work with as opposed to let’s change this, this and this.

We are also in a constant psychological and emotional warfare with ourselves on an almost daily basis in this day and age. Too often we feel we must pick and find faults with ourselves to seek a constant improvement in our appearance (especially as ‘fault-picking’ has been normalised through trolling on social media). It’s not just how we look but also what we wear, how we talk, act and carry ourselves that comes in for criticism. Peer pressure stems from our formative years and we would rather follow the crowd than be seen to go against it. I do feel this is changing, but we need more people to say ‘pause, reflect and describe YOUR ideal appearance, and not what others think, look, feel or act like — but what YOU would like be known for in terms of appearance’. How do YOU want to show up.

Finally, we shouldn’t discount what this pandemic has done. It has created this mass social, emotional and physiological pandemic as a human race to question a lot of issues within ourselves. We have become more sensitive to social commentary, mental burden and issues which in turn make us want to project our anxieties into other means, appearance being one of them. Remember, appearance is the superficial façade. Investing in wellness, diet and lifestyle (including the gut!) and simple methods of self-care will be far more effective than going all out on working on what one thinks is the ideal appearance to assimilate and be accepted.

As cheesy as it might sound to truly understand and “love yourself,” can you share with our readers a few reasons why it’s so important?

Loving yourself is so important to me, because I realised that if I can’t love myself (or even able to) I cannot expect someone to love me for who I am, and that it is also unfair to rely on others to love me to compensate for that. By being able to love oneself you are bringing your true self to whatever interaction you have in that moment, space and time which allows for better connections, relationships and memories.

Equally, by hiding oneself, and not spending the time to love yourself you will never really truly appreciate your true potential and what you can bring to your own life. That is one big thing I have been going through and come to realize that if I love myself others cannot bring me down as I know that my love for me is pure and unintentional. By loving yourself you are serving yourself and no-one else — so don’t need anything in return from others.

Why do you think people stay in mediocre relationships? What advice would you give to our readers regarding this?

This is a hard one! We all do it, and we don’t realize it. At the time we feel it’s the best thing for us otherwise, we will be alone and feel rejected, dejected and frustrated. I think it links back to self-love and wanting acceptance. If we don’t truly know who we are and what we want and are willing to compromise (or sacrifice), then we end up going through the typical cycles of mediocre relationships.

This isn’t just the case with intimate personal relationships but can also extend to friendships and even work. If we feel insecure around our self-worth and let others own our narrative or what we bring to the relationship, friendship or workplace we feel limited to that ‘mediocre-ness’ and believe that’s what we deserve and we shouldn’t look outside of that.

My advice, as someone who has done all the wrong things above is to take time to know and love yourself and find your worth. Don’t let anyone else own that worth, and always go with your gut instinct. If a relationship doesn’t feel right or it feels mediocre then it isn’t worth all the emotional investment and at the end of the day you will end up feeling drained and low which will have a huge implication for your mental and physical health.

So many don’t really know how to be alone, or are afraid of it. How important is it for us to have, and practice, that capacity to truly be with ourselves and be alone (literally or metaphorically)?

For me, alone time is key for growth. We are social creatures by habit, and even more so in these times as it has been taken away from us. But we also need to appreciate moments of stillness, and being alone so we get to understand our own narrative, who we are and how we can bring ourselves forward in this world, place and time.

Alone time doesn’t have to be sitting in the dark, but taking time for a walk, to read, journaling, cook, investing in a life coach or therapist or whatever you feel will help you disconnect from the world and focus on you at that very moment in time to find clarity. Alone time should be seen as selfless not selfish time, as that time can also help you be a better person and more aware of you, your thoughts and actions which have consequences for people around you.

How does achieving a certain level of self-understanding and self-love then affect your ability to connect with and deepen your relationships with others?

The more you take time to understand and become self-aware of your own belief systems, motivators, drivers, triggers and what will help to serve your needs, the more you can bring your best self for others. Self-love also brings a level of hope, positivity, confidence and optimism to oneself which will project onto others — this is so important I have found when leading teams, but also in my personal relationships with family, friends and my partner.

In your experience, what should a) individuals and b) society, do to help people better understand themselves and accept themselves?

I think the following things could be done by both individuals and society:

Raise Awareness — Wouldn’t it be beautiful if people didn’t second guess themselves and were able to have an open dialogue and keep it going on the important issues around self-care, self-love and awareness of what is going on in the world? This is where it is critical to find the right role models, could we live in the world where the new celebrities are actually the everyday human beings that feel comfortable to talk around their struggles and let people relate to them more? I truly hope so, as that’s the struggle I face and would like to think at some point people will see that there are others out there facing a strife of issues and have come out of it where things weren’t handed on a platter. If people, society, brands and companies could look deeper and not at the quick glance of the blue tick on Instagram, the number of subscribers on Youtube, or even the completion of projects at work but the softer pieces such as the authentic approach, relating to people and the message they bring, or how they develop and connect with others it could shape a new way of creativity, growth and development.

Amplify — Find ways to reach more people and support them proactively. We are constantly showing numbers, followers or other measures as a means of success and it is creating a false sense of brand equity, value and authenticity. During COVID supporting small businesses really kicked off, but will it continue? BLM helped to amplify black voices, but will it continue? It falls on us to amplify that and really look to those that are trying and giving their all — heart, soul, blood, sweat and tears and see that for what it is worth.

Educate — Knowledge is power. Even more so now. We are in the modern era of fake news, news on demand and even people’s own commentary to shape our own thoughts and feelings towards very important issues. We need to be able to push the right education out there.

What are 5 strategies that you implement to maintain your connection with and love for yourself, that our readers might learn from? Could you please give a story or example for each?

Find yourself — Take the time to know what you want your story to be, what makes you credible and list out what are your defining strengths and features. It helps to build a positive and strong narrative. I did that with Dish Dash Deets, but also when I came out to my team in my day job as a senior corporate leader and showed my vulnerability. It was only then that I was able to connect with them on a different level and find mutual respect that would have otherwise never been there or taken years to build. On Dish Dash Deets I reflected on my brand and though gut-health is central to my awareness campaign it’s also about what I stand for — as the Gay, Indian, Crohn’s warrior that can lead a business and have a platform to represent others and be a force to be reckoned with. Find your passion — Everyone has something that makes them smile. Not just on the outside, but on the inside. Something that will make you forget your woes, or give you the drive to do more. For me it’s always been food and education and I play to that as much as I can in any creative way possible. Find what is important to you — As humans we feel the need to juggle a million and one things, but with that comes consequences — it can either affect your health, work or relationships. I invested time to find the things that I wouldn’t want to lose out on in life and that was health and family. Everything else is a bonus. Make time for self-reflection and learning — In order to commit to self-love there has to be a commitment to yourself to grow, to learn and to really take on reflections and see yourself for the good, the bad and the ugly. Find a mentor, therapist or coach that can really help with that. Have a detox — I mean of all kinds! Digital and lifestyle. Have a look at what is serving your purpose and feeding positivity and limit the things adding anxiety or frustration.

I am super competitive at work but also on my platform chasing the metrics for success. I realized I was becoming addicted to replying to emails on time, to constantly looking at what competitors were doing or how they are growing followers that I was losing passion in what I was doing. So, I took a step back and put down WHY I DO WHAT I DO and use that to reinforce my purpose throughout my day.

What are your favorite books, podcasts, or resources for self-psychology, intimacy, or relationships? What do you love about each one and how does it resonate with you?

With everything going on in my life I tend to focus on the actual intimacy and relationship with my fiancé — so finding time to make quality time for each other, but one book that really helped me to understand the dynamics of relationships has been ‘The Five Love Languages: The Secret to Love that Lasts’ as it really opened my eyes on our own construct and definitions around love and how to truly make it work in a relationship by understanding our partners and not just our own needs in a relationship.

I also took the time to read ‘I am Enough: Mark Your Mirror and Change Your Life’ as well as ‘Velvet Rage: Overcoming the Pain of Growing up Gay in a Straight Man’s World’ as they helped me to understand issues around the need to prove and seek validation and then to take ownership of my own thoughts and actions.

I would also advise people look outside of non-fiction, and feed the creative pangs you may have by reading some fiction. It helps me in the corporate world to think outside of the box and to help manage teams and drive marginal gains or celebrate small wins — also how to be more human when we need to be. Though reading and listening to others I great I believe you are the author of your own life and outcomes so feed your narrative your own way that you think will enrich your life, purpose and relationships.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? Maybe we’ll inspire our readers to start it…

To give under-represented communities and leaders a voice and help others understand that we all have some degree of unconscious biases that we should address as a community. If we could do that we may be able to tackle important issues productively, be it in the board room, the political lobbying arena or just everyday at home so we can let people be who they are, allow them to bring their ideas and worth to the fore and really shape the future in a positive way. It would be great to see more representation from these communities in the media, senior business levels and across different modes of life to shape what we believe can be a great future.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote” that you use to guide yourself by? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life and how our readers might learn to live by it in theirs?

I AM ENOUGH (Maris Peer). I use this alongside OWN YOUR TRUTH (my own) to be the most authentic person that I can be in both the corporate world, to Dish Dash Deets where I want people to connect with my story and you can only do that by being unapologetically, unashamedly and authentically yourself.

Thank you so much for your time and for your inspiring insights!