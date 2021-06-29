Dr. Suhyun An on Staying Motivated and Her Role as a Clinic Director and Nurse Practitioner

Dr. Suhyun An is the Clinic Director and a nurse practitioner at the Campbell Medical Group – a leading regenerative medical clinic based out of Houston, Texas. Specializing in regenerative therapies for pain relief, Dr. Suhyun An is a trusted industry source, working alongside patients to develop customized treatment plans.

With superior knowledge in the areas of regenerative medicine, Dr. Suhyun An is also a highly educated public speaker and accomplished author. Having written several books, she is committed to helping individuals reach their wellness goals.

What do you love most about the industry you are in?

I love working with my patients and helping them to feel better. I enjoy working alongside individuals to help them reach their long-term health goals.

What keeps you motivated?

Keeping patients well. There are times when maybe I’m not having a great day and then somebody comes in just before we close to tell me, “I slept through the night for the first time in months!” That is an amazing feeling to hear that. It makes everything around me good all of a sudden.

How do you motivate others?

This can be a challenge. I’m a first-generation American, the product of Korean parents, and in our culture, praise is not something that is valued. There are those on my staff, though, who live and die by praise. I’ve learned that about myself and have made an effort to be far more praise-oriented than before. It does help motivate others and it’s important to recognize that.

How has your company grown from its early days to now?

One of the key things is never taking my eyes off the marketing, and that is regardless of how the economy is doing. It’s never a part of my plans to reduce my budget for marketing. I think that is just a dumb thing to do for a business.

Who has been a role model to you and why?

I have to say, Darren Hardy, who is the author of The Compound Effect, is a role model to me. He’s like me. He outworks anybody he comes across, and he had a parents who never said he was any good, very much like my parents.

How do you maintain a solid work life balance?

When I go home, I have given up the idea that now I can do any work. I have just completely given up that idea. I put the phone away and I’m with a baby and that’s it. You just have to draw a line that says you cannot cross here.

What traits do you possess that makes a successful leader?

I am the first one to be here and the last one to leave. If I can’t outsmart you, I will just outwork you. I’m like a little Korean workhorse. I work, work, work, work, work!

What suggestions do you have for someone starting in your industry?

Develop and learn services that are not insurance dependent. Reimbursement is just getting more and more difficult, and that is not just for chiropractors but medical doctors in any other specialty, too. I would focus on doing more test services. That way you get the freedom to do whatever you want to do with your patients without the insurance companies dictating what you can do and what you cannot do.

What is one piece of advice that you have never forgotten?

I remember this because it’s funny. I had a patient who told me to never go into a partnership with anybody because there are two times when a partnership will break down: The first is when a business is going well; the second is when a business is not going well.

What is your biggest accomplishment?

I have to say my daughter. She was the result of four years of infertility treatment. She happened after I said I’m going to try one more time and be done and over with it. I’m going to be at peace with the fact that I’m going to be a childless woman. And then she was born a month before I turned 46.

What’s one piece of advice you would give to others?

Everybody’s dealing with something. Remember to be kind.

Outside of work, what defines you as a person?

That is a good question, because I really am lost if I’m not a doctor or provider. I am very defined by the role that I have. I know how to step into that role and how to perform that role really, really well. I thrive in it and without it I would be very lost.

What trends in your industry excite you?

My patients wanting a more drug-free course of treatment.

Where do you see you and your company in 5 years?

I’d like to have a centralized center, a training and education place to staff other satellite offices that I have.

Explain the proudest day of your professional life.

I have a patient who was bedridden with ALS for twenty years and according to her, her life was spent “trying not to die.” She was wheeled in by her husband, and I told her I didn’t know if anything we had to offer was even going to help her. I have never had anybody like her before. This lady that came in with a motorized wheelchair, then was walking in with using a walker two days later. We treated her about three to four more times and now she has her driver’s license back and she is driving around. She kicked her grown-up son out of the house who was only living with her serving as a caregiver and now she’s fully independent. I’ll never forget her. I made a chapter about her in my book. She’s my number one fan and has encouraged me to never stop spreading my message about what we do.