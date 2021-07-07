Dr. Stephanie Schull: “You don’t need to get an MBA to run a business”

Only work with people with whom you feel like you are in a “flow” state. Early on, I brought onto the team someone who everyone said would be excellent for the company, because she is a “superstar” who would help us immensely, if I was lucky enough to capture her interest. True that others thought so, but I did not feel it; still I went forward with it thinking that hers was the kind of diverse thinking that would make the company strong.

Many successful people reinvented themselves in a later period in their life. Jeff Bezos worked in Wall Street before he reinvented himself and started Amazon. Sara Blakely sold office supplies before she started Spanx. Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson was a WWE wrestler before he became a successful actor and filmmaker. Arnold Schwarzenegger went from a bodybuilder, to an actor to a Governor. McDonald’s founder Ray Croc was a milkshake-device salesman before starting the McDonalds franchise in his 50’s.

How does one reinvent themselves? What hurdles have to be overcome to take life in a new direction? How do you overcome those challenges? How do you ignore the naysayers? How do you push through the paralyzing fear?

In this series called “Second Chapters; How I Reinvented Myself In The Second Chapter Of My Life “ we are interviewing successful people who reinvented themselves in a second chapter in life, to share their story and help empower others.

As a part of this interview series, I had the pleasure of interviewing Dr. Stephanie Schull.

Dr. Stephanie Schull, Kegelbell’s inventor, founder, and CEO, is a Philosophy Ph.D. For over two decades, she has published, taught, and presented internationally in the field of philosophy. She was the Director of a school of architecture before leaving academia to start a business in 2016.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we start, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood backstory?

We moved around a lot as a military family, so I became quite used to starting over again and being in totally new environments where I didn’t know anyone or anything. I think that made me resilient in new situations. In fact, I grew to look forward to “Fresh Starts” because I think I needed to find a way to embrace what was happening as opposed to being anxious about the dramatic changes.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

One of my colleagues at University imparted the following wisdom to me, “It’s all in the tone.” I see it proven many times to be true. When communicating, if I just stop and think for a moment to be intentional with the tone, I can really guide the dynamics of the situation in the direction I want.

You have been blessed with much success. In your opinion, what are the top three qualities that you possess that have helped you accomplish so much? If you can, please share a story or example for each.

When I taught philosophy at University, I would start the term by introducing myself and what I thought was important, and I would share with them my 3 C’s. Curiosity, creativity and compassion were my guiding principles.

Curiosity: When I was 18, I tried to commit suicide after a traumatic event, and while I was spending many days recovering in the ICU, I thought about whether or not this was going to be something I would try again. But then it came to me that curiosity would be enough to make life compelling and worth living.

Creativity: We are creatures with the purpose to create, and for many of us procreation is that grand gesture of creativity, but I did not have children. Instead, I went on the path of creativity in my work life and in my self-expression. I like to bring things into being by inventing objects that otherwise may not exist.

Compassion: Compassion is the compelling force that decides what I give my energy to. My curiosity makes me look around the world, and my compassion often makes me sad and frustrated at the state of things, and I use creativity to try to make things better.

Let’s now shift to the main part of our discussion about ‘Second Chapters’. Can you tell our readers about your career experience before your Second Chapter?

Until I started working in the business world about six years ago, I had up until that point spent my entire life in academic study and teaching. As a child, I loved school and it was a place I felt at home and the teachers parented me. I stayed in school uninterrupted from undergraduate to graduate school the whole time studying philosophy, and then I went on seamlessly to become a researcher and professor in Philosophy. In academia, they pull from the ranks for administrators to manage university business, so I was tapped to do administrative work in addition to teaching. I ended up being really good at it. I was intrigued by the challenges of dealing with a range of employees and tackling the structural problems often found in the large institutions of higher learning. That gave me a taste of the “business” side of the house and it made me think that I should test myself in the business world. There always seemed to be a tension between ivory tower thinking and real world application, and I was curious if I could be of any practical use outside of the university walls.

And how did you “reinvent yourself” in your Second Chapter?

At first it was oddly difficult to let go of the titles and the prestige of my old life in order to try to do something that I knew nothing about and was starting at the very beginning. But I shook that feeling off quickly, because I was excited that I had so much to learn. Rather than get a formal MBA for free at a place where I could teach, I decided to get an informal MBA by talking with business leaders and taking notes, then trying out what they instructed, and then coming back with more questions. I can reverse-engineer where I initially heard all the things I have tried and all the decisions I have made from the advice I had collected and sifted through.

Can you tell us about the specific trigger that made you decide that you were going to “take the plunge” and make your huge transition?

When I was the Director of the Frank Lloyd Wright School of Architecture, I was surrounded by great design. My office at Taliesin in Wisconsin was Wright’s drafting room, and yes, tours would walk through. In Arizona at Taliesin West, I worked alongside the architects in the drafting studio in the buildings made by Wright and his apprentices. At Taliesin in Spring Green, Wright designed the carpets, the lighting fixtures, and the furniture. I experienced first-hand how excellent design makes life more comfortable and beautiful. It elevates our existence. That was a trigger for me to go out and try my hand at making things that can improve our lives.

What did you do to discover that you had a new skillset inside of you that you haven’t been maximizing? How did you find that and how did you ultimately overcome the barriers to help manifest those powers?

I didn’t know if I had the skill set or not to invent things, manufacture them, market them, and find customers; but what I did know about myself is that I am comfortable with not knowing something and then building an understanding from the ground up. Again, we see an appearance of the “Fresh Start” I find so appealing. There is an advantage being an outsider by virtue of not knowing how things have been done, which enables you to not be influenced by how things have always been done. Thomas Kuhn explained this phenomenon well in The Structure of Scientific Revolutions.

How are things going with this new initiative? We would love to hear some specific examples or stories.

When I was still only with a prototype, the FabFitFun CEO expressed interest in Kegelbell. His affirmation of the work I was doing was such a big deal to me at the time. And we did end up selling Kegelbell with FabFitFun, so that was a dream come true right out of the gate. Within the first year of sales, we had won two Best in Show awards at the Indie Beauty Expo, which was so gratifying because it was an explicit decision of mine not to go the traditional market channels for pelvic floor products, namely, the medical or sex toy markets. Rather, I wanted to forge a new channel in the beauty sector as I saw pelvic floor health belonging to the realm of self-care. Moreover, I wanted our go-to-market strategy to be in itself a gesture of normalizing pelvic floor health and make it part of our beauty routine. I did not want to make it exclusively medical which implies illness, or sell it as a sex toy, which implies it is trivial.

Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

Dr. Joerg Knyrim was a person who played an important role at the very beginning. While it was an odd decision looking back, I had flown to Germany to investigate the pelvic floor training devices sold as sex toys at an international sex toy tradeshow. I made a point to interview each group that sold a pelvic floor trainer to ask them to improve the quality of their products. The sex toy pelvic floor products are made of inferior material and have dubious instructions that are not actually supportive of women’s pelvic floor health, although they claim to be. So I had a list of things they should change to transform the junk that they were selling into actually effective devices. But they weren’t interested in changing. They were all copying each other and felt safe in doing so, even if it was wrong headed in form and function. After covering the entire convention, and getting dismissed by all, I was sullen over a drink at the bar in one of the trade show booths. Next to me at the bar was a man with a dreadlock mohawk; I told him about my frustrating experience. I described to him what the manufacturers needed to make and their stubborn refusal to listen. He said he was an engineer there for a meeting about a product he had licensed. He said he could help me make the device I had in mind. So we made a deal, on the back of a napkin, and he and I have been working together ever since.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you started in this new direction?

One day I went to Los Angeles with an architect friend, who had some business to do there, and I tagged along with the idea that I could always entertain myself by talking to strangers about Kegelbell. Every moment is an opportunity for an informal focus group as far as I’m concerned. While she was at her meeting, I went to get lunch and I found an Australian pot pie restaurant. I seek out pot pies. The cashier at the restaurant came by the table and asked me how I liked the meal. I took advantage of the moment to talk about Kegelbell. He listened to my ramblings about my new invention and he said that he’d be happy to look at the website I was designing and give me feedback. I got his email address and sent him the website I was working on and he gave me fantastic feedback. At some point after the first couple of emails, he revealed to me that he had led marketing for Nestle, Pixar, and Disney and now he is the president of Kenmore Sears and runs their marketing. He had been visiting the restaurant as an investor and just for fun he had put on an apron and got behind the cash register. That is how I met Peter Boutros. He has been an advisor ever since.

Did you ever struggle with believing in yourself? If so, how did you overcome that limiting belief about yourself? Can you share a story or example?

I don’t struggle with not believing in myself. That said, I know I need to ask myself at each flexion point, “Am I the right person to carry this to the next level?” I don’t think it is a case of “not believing in myself” because the question doesn’t come from insecurity, rather it is a dispassionate assessment of whether or not it is still a good fit. I fully expect one of these days the answer will be “No, I am no longer the best person for the job of leading the company.” I don’t have an ego that would make me cling to the role. There is plenty out there for me to turn to and work on when the time comes.

In my own work I usually encourage my clients to ask for support before they embark on something new. How did you create your support system before you moved to your new chapter?

Early on, at the idea phase of Kegelbell, I went to the Center For Entrepreneurial Innovation (CEI), a group funded by a local community college, where I met Patti DuBois. She mentored me for a few months and encouraged me to apply to an incubator called SEED SPOT, as I was not yet at a sufficiently advanced stage to participate in her innovation center. Patti put me on the right path and cheered me on. Her advice to apply to SEED SPOT was perfect for me at that stage, and SEED SPOT provided a robust network and training for me. It was priceless and I owe both groups a debt of gratitude, and I hope to be successful enough to make a supportive donation to their efforts.

Starting a new chapter usually means getting out of your comfort zone, how did you do that? Can you share a story or example of that?

I love being out of my comfort zone, and I get itchy if things get too familiar and too easy.

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me before I started leading my organization” and why? Please share a story or example for each.

Only work with people with whom you feel like you are in a “flow” state. Early on, I brought onto the team someone who everyone said would be excellent for the company, because she is a “superstar” who would help us immensely, if I was lucky enough to capture her interest. True that others thought so, but I did not feel it; still I went forward with it thinking that hers was the kind of diverse thinking that would make the company strong. But there was too profound of a disconnect to the point that I literally could not make sense of what she would say, so there really was no way for that partnership to be helpful if we were not in flow states that are characteristic of productive work. People are generous and want to help, and don’t feel guilty in accepting their offers. Because I bootstrapped, I had no money to do the things that needed to be done to design, manufacture, and market a product, and yet things still needed to get done somehow. Given the mission of the company, there were many people who wanted to help out for free. I had been told when I was in academia that the business world was evil. But quite to the contrary I have experienced mostly generosity and benevolence. Having worked only in the teacher-student dynamic, I was not familiar with the species of giving that happens in the business world. It has been a beautiful experience. I call all the people who helped Kegelbell, “Our Vagina Philanthropists.” You don’t need to get an MBA to run a business. I believe strongly in the effectiveness of the apprenticeship model and the mentor model of learning. I filled dozens of notebooks with the things I learned from coffees and lunches with successful entrepreneurs who shared their experience with me. And as we said at the Frank Lloyd Wright School of Architecture, which had been built around the apprenticeship model, “we learn by doing.” Help comes in forms we aren’t taught to anticipate. I mentioned the cashier at the pot pie restaurant, but in general, I recommend keeping your head on a swivel for good stuff to come from unexpected people and places. Take time to really know your ethical boundaries and your non-negotiable values before you find yourself having to make critically important decisions under duress. Think through as much as you can in advance about what is important to you and what you value and then you can make your decisions in alignment with that. Otherwise, events happen fast and furiously, and those around you have lots of advice on what to do, but their advice may take you off your true course, and things will start to fall apart if you aren’t holding it together around your core values.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be?

I would like to start a movement where people question the assumptions they walk around with. People would be wise to re-evaluate the beliefs they were given and that they never scrutinized to see if they are actually true or valuable to them. The movement would be one of refusing to live on other people’s terms. My biggest fear is that I might live an artificially limited life, thereby denying myself the full range of pleasure and happiness, merely because I was sold a bill of goods by my culture on what to expect in life and what I am allowed to do. Kegelbell is an example of not accepting the relationship we were taught to have with our bodies, which for women is fraught with taboo and anxiety that makes us vulnerable to predatory behavior and poor health.

We are very blessed that some very prominent names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them. 🙂

Melinda Gates: I would love to speak with Melinda Gates about distributing Kegelbell to parts of the world where women’s safety and prosperity are at risk from unaddressed pelvic floor problems. Where there is arranged marriage or sexist culture, women are vulnerable to abuse and abandonment if they have bladder leakage, vaginal laxity, and pelvic organ prolapse. I have some other products outside of pelvic floor health that are perfectly aligned with her projects and interests, and I strongly desire an opportunity to hear her thoughts about what I am working on and hopefully her support would follow if my products have merit.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

