Dr. Sonny Kohli of Cloud DX: “Use multiple modes of communication”

Dr. Sonny Kohli is a practicing Critical Care Physician at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital; Co-founder and Chief Medical Officer of Cloud DX, Founding Faculty member of SingularityU Canada and Assistant Clinical Professor (Adjunct) of Medicine at McMaster University. From 2008 to 2009, he was an Astronaut Candidate at the Canadian Space Agency (CSA). Sonny is an alumnus of the International Space University, a trained flight surgeon with the Canadian Forces, and helped deploy the IRIS study on the ISS.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive in, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your ‘backstory’ and how you got started?

I’m an ICU doctor serving on the front lines in the battle against COVID, startup co-founder and a passionate advocate for innovation in healthcare delivery. I wrote these words a few years ago, and they are more relevant than ever: “Together, with innovative thinking and new age exponential tools, we can address healthcare’s greatest challenges. AI, blockchain, wearables and the IoT are poised to profoundly change how we deliver, and even how we define healthcare. But It will take the entire community of stakeholders from patients to physicians to do this right.”

I volunteered a lot as a young adult and the more I explored life, the more I realized I had an affinity for the sciences and engineering. I also felt a lot of personal reward in helping people, so pursuing the medical field felt like a natural merger of my interests in science, technology and helping people.

But it wasn’t an easy road for me. I didn’t have the best marks in school so I spent a year in the Army and did regular force training to develop the discipline I needed. Going to the Army was great motivation because I learned that the Army was not where I wanted to be!

I worked hard and moved on to Simon Fraser University in BC Canada where I continued to work really, really hard. There, once again, the recurring intersect of science and technology and wanting to help people led me to pre-med. Hard work and discipline paid off and I was able to get the grades to earn a medical degree from Western University in Ontario in 2001 and have loved every step in my journey as a doctor thus far.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

In 2010, while volunteering in post-earthquake Haiti, I experienced first-hand the perils of inadequate health care for marginalized communities. The catastrophic earthquake had just struck the country. A quarter of a million people tragically died within hours of the quake and many more died in the aftermath due to lack of access to basic healthcare. One day, a woman arrived at our hospital with chest pain. She was a smoker and I needed to evaluate her. Here I am, working in Port-au-Prince’s most ‘modern’ hospital at the time, and we didn’t even have a functioning ECG machine. Fortunately, I was with two smart engineering students and together we jury-rigged a broken ECG machine to allow me to diagnose her problem. As we reflected on our work later that evening, we realized the world could really use smartphone-based, affordable diagnostic technology that leverages the cloud to make diagnoses remotely — something that could be used by anyone, anytime anywhere.

This was formative to my career both as a doctor and a tech entrepreneur. Shortly after that experience in Haiti, I partnered with some very smart innovators to build virtual health diagnostic tools and eventually co-founded Cloud DX where our mission is to make healthcare better for everyone.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

“Be the change that you seek” is a quote that resonates most with me. In that moment in Haiti when I thought, “How am I going to care for my patient when she goes back to her shanty town in Port-au-Prince and I’m back in Toronto?” I knew we needed some technological connection between us — some sort of mobile and remote ECG that would help me better monitor and diagnose her remotely, but there was no such thing at the time. So, we created one.

Be the change you seek, go and make it. That’s the quote that resonated with me then, and I try to embrace that mantra in my life today as well.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

Ah, I’m glad you asked. I haven’t thought about him in a while but a former professor at Simon Fraser University, Tom Richardson was a remarkable man who really inspired me. I first was exposed to him in one of my undergrad classes at Fraser and then worked more closely with him later on during more intensive thesis type projects. He was a doctor with a family practice, an incredible teacher and an inspirational person. He inspired me to “be the change you seek.” Through his teaching, he encouraged all his students to not accept the status quo and to use the tools we have to make positive change. He modeled the use of scientific methods to solve problems and taught us to do it with vigor and enthusiasm because it’s exciting and a blessing to have access to resources and the training you need to solve problems. He made it a lot of fun, too. He sadly passed away unexpectedly from a spontaneous cerebral hemorrhage many years ago. Sometimes I feel like I’m trying to carry on his legacy. I want to be everything he was and more. He really left a lasting impression.

Ok wonderful. Let’s now shift to the main focus of our interview. The pandemic has changed so many things about the way we behave. One of them of course, is how doctors treat their patients. Many doctors have started treating their patients remotely. Telehealth can of course be very different than working with a patient that is in front of you. This provides great opportunity because it allows more people access to medical professionals, but it can also create unique challenges. To begin, can you articulate for our readers a few of the main benefits of having a patient in front of you?

Sometimes non-verbal communication is our most effective way of communicating in healthcare — holding a hand or a moment of silence when dropping some serious news to allow someone time to process what you’re telling them. There are circumstances when the only way to express empathy and compassion is through time; just sitting there and not saying or doing anything. Of course that can be done virtually, but there’s something to be said about being face-to-face, even in a socially-distanced manner, that adds an element of intimacy and compassion. In a virtual world, achieving that intimacy seems more difficult or rushed at best. With video communication, there’s often a sense of hurry. Even if we’re not rushed, that is the perception. It’s like we sense that videos are not everyone’s first choice and it’s almost an imposition, and as doctors we’re mindful of that. We often think, “We don’t need to have an hour-long Zoom meeting so let’s hurry up.” On the flip side, in a traditional practice when doctors and nurses schedule a half hour meeting or appointment, we take our time with the patient, explore questions and get to know each other. So, in my practice as an ICU doctor, especially when I’m talking to families of patients that are not doing well, I really respect and use whatever time I have with my patients and their families and value face-to-face, in-person communication when possible.

On the flip side, can you articulate for our readers a few of the main challenges that arise when a patient is not in the same space as the doctor?

Like I said, it’s hard to deliver bad news by phone or virtually. When you’re delivering bad news or talking about a grave prognosis and outcome, it feels more compassionate and human to be physically present with patients and their families. Of course, it’s possible to be empathetic and compassionate virtually, especially when that’s the only communication medium available during the pandemic, but it is more difficult.

Fantastic. Here is the main question of our interview. Based on your experience, what can one do to address or redress each of those challenges? What are your “5 Things You Need To Know To Best Care For Your Patients When They Are Not Physically In Front Of You ? (Please share a story or example for each.)

For providing the best care for your patients in telehealth and virtual care scenarios, I think it’s important to keep these practices front and center:

Remember that non-verbal cues are important. For example, if you ask a patient, “Do you drink alcohol?” and they pause or hesitate, that’s an important cue. You wouldn’t detect that hesitation if that question was asked via an automated digital survey. Take advantage of opportunities on phone calls or video calls to look for non-verbal cues, and find ways to open doors to conversation about their wellbeing when you feel more information than a yes/no answer is warranted. To that previous point, use technology to collect objective, accurate measurements about patients’ progress and health — using digital photos to monitor the healing progress of a wound over a few days, or using remote patient monitoring (RPM) devices to monitor blood pressure and other critical patient vitals on a daily basis. We now have access to loads of consumer technology for health monitoring. That data can be invaluable to patients and doctors alike, but the data needs to be diagnostically accurate. Don’t just accept the fact that your patient may be using a blood pressure cuff at home. Make sure that device is validated and accurate if you plan to use that data. As discussed earlier, don’t conduct virtual meetings in haste. Take your time and learn how to use the virtual environment to meet the emotional needs of patients. Don’t be rushed, listen and watch for cues, and remember that it may take more than one call or video meeting. Don’t stick to the script as it were. Use multiple modes of communication. Most communication breakdowns occur when a patient or family member can’t reach a doctor, especially during a crisis — when they try the hospital switchboard for example. In critical moments, doctors sometimes have no idea a patient or family member is trying to reach them. Break down communication barriers for those in your care by giving them options to reach you — text or cell phone for example. As physicians, we can pretty easily triage a text message or phone call and the benefit is we can be there for our patients when they most need us. Continuous monitoring is key. We live in an era of great technology innovation. Sensors and monitoring devices are becoming ubiquitous. It’s incumbent of us as doctors to learn what those tools are, how they work, and how they can help our patients and our practices.

Can you share a few ways that Telehealth can create opportunities or benefits that traditional in-office visits cannot provide? Can you please share a story or give an example?

Telehealth is about accessibility, efficiency and thoroughness. When we collect information in traditional face-to-face appointments with patients, it’s easy to sometimes miss things simply because there’s so much going on. We’re looking at labs, comparing x-rays, answering questions, and we’re distracted by different things in the physical environment. But with telehealth there’s focus and an added level of automation and guided control. Everything is collected in an easy manner and accessible to digest, use and analyze.

Let’s say “Betty” comes into the office with her blood pressure (BP) readings from the last week written on a napkin. This may sound funny but it’s quite common. The data is unusable and only tells a fraction of the story. Have the BP readings been taken the same time every day? Before or after medication? What other factors are involved? On the flipside, telehealth changes the accessibility and fidelity of that data, by bringing the objectivity and accuracy that’s needed to provide better care. If Betty is using an accurate BP device, or better, if we’re collaborating virtually through a telehealth and RPM platform such as Cloud DX Connected Health, all the information is at our fingertips so Betty can consistently and easily take her BP. As a doctor, I have access to those readings in real time, and I am alerted to any changing conditions. I can click on graphical trends in Betty’s readings and I can see other personal health data which builds a sound understanding of her condition over time. This ultimately leads to better patient care and management.

In the unique time of COVID, telehealth also enables physicians to continue to care for patients, even when they’re unable to meet in-office or face-to-face due to safety concerns. As an example, a doctor friend of mine was recently isolated because of an exposure he had to a COVID+ individual. While in isolation, he was able to provide continued care to his patients using video conferencing. He continued his collaboration with his peers at the hospital and conducted business as usual. Virtual care can be used to screen out those patients who are worried or ill and technologies can be used to remotely monitor those with a suspected or proven infection.

Let’s zoom in a bit. Many tools have been developed to help facilitate Telehealth. In your personal experiences which tools have been most effective in helping to replicate the benefits of being together in the same space?

Certainly digital tools like video, text messaging and even new mixed reality AR/VR tools to simulate that were in the same room, contribute to telehealth, but I think the paradigm needs to change. It shouldn’t only be about replicating the feeling of being together in the same space. It’s about doing things better and providing better care.

To really move the needle in healthcare, we need to improve efficiencies, close gaps in treatment and knowledge sharing and find better ways of providing care. I believe that comes down to smarter use of technology and the integration of data. Real time access to information — whether that be comparing digital images of wounds, or real-time monitoring of continuous vital signs, to predictive analysis on the impact of medicine and therapeutics, will transform care. We need to start thinking about healthcare as an omnichannel experience much like the banking or retail industries have done in their digital transformations — meeting patients where they are at and in a mode of care that is best suited to them, while using data, artificial intelligence and machine learning to enable a new level of personalization.

If you could design the perfect Telehealth feature or system to help your patients, what would it be?

The long-running TV and film series Star Trek has inspired researchers worldwide for decades. In the show, Dr. McCoy used a medical tricorder and its detachable scanner to quickly gather data on a patient and instantly work out what was wrong with them. It could check organ functions and detect diseases and their causes, and also contained data on a range of alien lifeforms. A few years back, my team and I at Cloud DX created a modern version of the medical tricorder to diagnose various conditions including atrial fibrillation. We won a Qualcomm Tricorder XPRIZE for our idea. We proved it was possible to monitor your heart, your blood pressure, your breathing, your temperature, all your body’s vital functions on a second-to-second basis and provide continuous, proactive medical grade diagnoses at home. We are still actively working to bring this product — a continuous vital signs monitor called VITALITI — to market.

Are there things that you wish patients knew in order to make sure they are getting the best results even though they are not actually in the office?

Don’t be afraid to take your own health in your own hands and commit to taking the time it needs to collect or log information about your help — either in a diary or better, find a digital application to track this information for you.

There are amazing consumer health apps available today — Fitbits, consumer BP machines, smart sleep assistants for mobile phones and more — but the tools are only as powerful as data that goes in. Garbage in equals garbage out. I try to encourage my patients to take control of their health data and make sure they’re tracking what matters to them and using the right tools. As we transition further into digital healthcare as the norm, it’ll become even more important that patients actively participate in collecting their health data.

The technology is rapidly evolving and new tools like VR, AR, and Mixed Reality are being developed to help bring people together in a shared virtual space. Is there any technology coming down the pipeline that excites you?

I’m very excited about a convergence of all the exponential technologies that are out there — I envision the perfect amalgamation of in-person encounters with smart use of mixed reality technology, cloud computing, wearables, natural language processing and more. It’s an area that we at Cloud DX are exploring and advancing with partners Sheridan Centre for Mobile Innovation. I recently did a proof-of-concept demo using the HoloLens to show what the ‘Clinic of the Future’ would look like — where doctors and nurses use mixed reality technologies and advanced remote patient monitoring to deliver better care to patients. Here’s a sneak peak at this video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8X4JY9zhdes

Is there a part of this future vision that concerns you? Can you explain?

Yes, the concern is if we rely too heavily on technology or use it exclusively and the patient gets excluded, it would be a detriment. The patient has to remain front and center. We can’t rely on the digital twin, if it were. If we do, we’re going to miss something.

Ok wonderful. We are nearly done. Here is our last “meaty” question. You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

I call this my moonshot vision. I dream of a day where ubiquitous, non-invasive sensors safely and constantly monitor our health in a seamless way. Information is shared with patients, doctors, nurses and researchers enabling better diagnoses and better care. Digital technologies give us the ability to transform healthcare and reach people in orders of magnitude faster.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

www.clouddx.com

