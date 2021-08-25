Dr. Shideh Shafie of Brown University: “Stop judging yourself for the burnout”

Stop judging yourself for the burnout.: Know that burnout is part of life and part of learning how to handle a stressful career. If you are experiencing burnout it is partially because you signed up to do a job that is hard and has stress associated with it, and that is admirable. You can be proud of yourself for doing something hard, and recognize that part of doing something hard is learning how to handle the stress associated with it. That this is part of the journey and process of doing challenging work. Judging yourself for being burned out doesn’t help the matter, and it doesn’t make you “pull yourself up by the bootstraps”

Millions of Americans are returning back to work after being home during the pandemic. While this has been exciting for many, some are feeling burned out by their work. What do you do if you are feeling burned out by your work? How do you reverse it? How can you “get your mojo back”? What can employers do to help their staff reverse burnout?

Dr. Shideh Shafie is, an emergency room physician and assistant professor at Brown University’s Warren Alpert Medical School and a performance coach. She empowers her clients so they can build lives that are fulfilling both at home and at work, while still preforming at the highest levels. She is recipient of multiple teachings awards, as well as the AWAEM Catalyst award. She also serves of the boards of the Rhode Island Economic Progress Institute and the Providence Preservation Society.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive into the main focus of our interview, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood backstory?

I was born in Tehran, Iran and my family and I immigrated to the United States when I was six years old. I grew up in a lovely college town in Western Massachusetts where I went to school and seem to have won the teacher lottery. I had a handful of amazing dedicated teachers whom I still keep in touch with. They encouraged me to learn about the different ways people live, think and experience the world. My parents also valued travel as a way of learning, and sent me on my first solo trip at the age of sixteen; in reflecting on my life that trip is when I first became aware of the fact that my choices belong to me, and that I was free to form my own beliefs, make my own decisions, and take part in my own destiny.

What or who inspired you to pursue your career? We’d love to hear the story.

As a child I had issues with my kidneys for many years, and spent time under the care of a surgeon and an acupuncturist. Though that experience I knew I wanted to work to help people with their health, and decided to become a physician. During my first year of residency in emergency medicine, I had a horrible accident the day after my wedding that had me admitted to a hospital for two weeks, and another two months of recuperation at home. After that accident I learned a lot about trauma, the mind body connection, and the importance of the way we experience our lives through our own narrative. That set me on the path of completing two different coaching programs, and ultimately launching my own coaching practice.

None of us can achieve success without some help along the way. Was there a particular person who you feel gave you the most help or encouragement to be who you are today? Can you share a story about that?

I am blessed to say I have had a lot of wonderful people give me encouragement along my path which has not always been traditional. Dr. John Marshall is certainly one of those people for me. Medicine is still a conservative space with lots of ritual and “the way we have always done it” mentality. John is anything but that. He always encourages innovation, change and improvement, and certainly leads by example from the mentality of “if you can dream it, you can make it”. I was part of his team when we worked to create a level 1 pediatric trauma center at Maimonides Medical Center in Brooklyn, something that initially seemed to be an overly daunting task, but we saw it come to fruition through actions taken and decisions made on a daily basis. To witness the transformation of a system that was already challenged, and to watch it blossom to being not only more efficient but more capable of serving the surrounding community was incredibly inspiring.

Can you share the funniest or most interesting mistake that occurred to you in the course of your career? What lesson or take away did you learn from that?

I initially decided to pursue a career in urology, so I worked as a urology resident for a year and a half, when I realized I didn’t like operating- which is quite problematic if you are going to be a subspecialized surgeon and spend 40 plus hours in the operating room weekly. I remember being terrified to tell my colleagues that I wanted to make a change, but it all worked out; one of my old classmates took over my role and we actually work in the same hospital system now. It is kind of funny now, because I am sort of a point person for residents who are questioning making changes in their careers. It is all a little hush hush, and then we meet and I get to remind them that it is actually totally fine and normal to want to change their career path, especially given that they are only in their 20s and have a lifetime of work ahead of them, choosing something that they like better makes a whole lot of sense.

Can you share your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Why does that resonate with you so much?

“Be happy for this moment. This moment is your life.” — Omar Khayyam.

This Khayyam verse really speaks to me, because so much of our lives we are chasing that next accomplishment without enjoying where we are. It is all really part of this arrival fallacy that many suffer from; where we tell ourselves we will finally have “made it” and will be able to relax and enjoy once we get that promotion or that raise. Of course we all know when we get there, no one actually relaxes and enjoys for more than a fraction of a second, there is always another hoop to jump through. So if we recognize that we can practice joy and happiness as we climb, as opposed to only enjoying the brief moments where we peak we can enjoy the journey and the process as much as the outcome.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now? How do you think that might help people?

I love coaching professionals, it is always so interesting to see how the brains of these amazing highly talented folks work, and where they sometimes trip up, so I love my private coaching practice. I love all the Aha moments and the growth, it is such a high to watch people go from living to thriving. I do have an exciting project in the pipeline which I am working on with a colleague. We are creating a framework and community to help physicians understand the process of litigation and the associated litigation stress, which is a high cause of burnout and depression amongst physicians. Just over half of all physicians undergo a malpractice suit at some point in their careers, and we as physicians don’t receive any formal education about legal terms and the legal process, much less so the stress that is associated with it all. It is also an area that many have shame about which really can make it quite dark, so we are hoping to shed some light in that space, as well as some understanding, and a place to connect with others.

You are a successful business leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

Three character traits that have served me the most are determination, curiosity, and thoughtfulness, and it is important to really examine those traits and what they really mean.

I am definitely very determined, and we often think of determination as this super positive quality, but I like to remind myself by definition determination is against some kind of obstacle, so it doesn’t always feel good. When I am launching something new, and I feel uncomfortable, scared, nervous, etc… I try to remind myself that this is part of it, we are determined to figure this out, and part of that determination is feeling all those negative feelings but still moving forward and making adjustments as needed. Determination doesn’t always feel good, and in fact if you are always feeling comfortable it may be that you are not challenging yourself to your highest potential.

Curiosity is my best friend. When I can stay curious about why something is not working the way I think it should, or why someone is acting in a particular way, it allows me to understand a problem better and actually find the solution, as opposed to staying stuck in frustration and spinning my wheels.

Sometimes we get stuck in this culture of “keep it moving”, but sometimes we need to stop and really think before we move. Being thoughtful in our processes, solutions, and the way we work with each other is the key to building teams that work well together and build the results we are looking for without creating extra work or unnecessary stress.

For the benefit of our readers, can you briefly let us know why you are an authority about the topic of burnout?

Unfortunately, in my field of emergency medicine, we suffer from some of the highest levels of burnout, with some studies reporting as high at 65% of emergency medicine doctors report suffering burnout, and that is pre-pandemic data, this is a rate that is nearly double that of the general population. As an educator in an academic program, I have dedicated myself to teach about burnout and resiliency, and to help mentor and coach through it. As a coach I help clients to build a framework understanding burnout and creating systems to move through it.

Ok, thank you for all of that. Let’s now shift to the main focus of our interview about beating burnout. Let’s begin with a basic definition of terms so that all of us are on the same page. How do you define a “Burnout”? Can you explain?

Burnout for me has three main components: emotional exhaustion, feeling detached or cynical, and an absence of worthiness or accomplishment. This trifecta of symptoms is caused by repeated stressors that are left unaddressed or incomplete. For example, if you are meeting a deadline at work, and pull two late nights, but then have a few days to recuperate this most likely will not lead to burnout. But if this is the pattern of your work, that every week you are rushing to deadlines having to pull late nights with no time for recuperation week after week, those stress cycles build up, are not resolved and lead to burnout.

How would you define or describe the opposite of burnout?

One of main components of burnout is lack of worthiness or accomplishment, and so the opposite of burnout for me is rooted in knowing our own worth. The moment we arrive on this planet we are worthy. No one thinks of an infant as unworthy; yet they are helpless and we love them, and feed them and care for them. We don’t judge them for their lack of producing, or having needs. However, as adults we often only judge ourselves for what we can produce, and we get frustrated by our own needs. Of course I am not suggesting that we all be needy infants, but rather that we accept that we are worthy regardless of how much we produce and that we are allowed to have needs and to work to have those needs met. I see this often in the hospital, where physicians will say things like “I feel guilty if I go to the cafeteria and eat lunch.” And immediately I want to say, and sometimes I do blurt out “What?!? You are working 9 hours straight, you deserve 20 minutes to grab lunch, someone else can cover you for 20 minutes”. The work on worthiness and meeting your own needs is often work that has to be done by an individual, to allow themselves to see their own worth.

This might be intuitive to you, but it will be instructive to expressly articulate this. Some sceptics may argue that burnout is a minor annoyance and we should just “soldier on’’ and “grin and bear it.” Can you please share a few reasons why burnout can have long-term impacts on our individual health, as well as the health and productivity of our society?

It is shortsighted to think burnout is a situation where you can just soldier on, because eventually the burnout leads the affected individual to quitting, or having a mental health crisis. I certainly see it in medicine, where physicians leave medicine all together because of the burnout. You have these very talented doctors who have spent over a decade sometimes nearly two decades training to do highly specialized work leave it. They are not easy to replace. When talented employees leave, it is hard to retrain someone to do the same work, and if we are retraining them in the same environment that caused the burnout then we won’t be able to retain them either, and it becomes a vicious cycle.

From your experience, perspective, or research, what are the main causes of burnout?

While each case of burnout is unique, there are often common threads that are part of the fabric of the culture of a particular industry or environment. As medical students we are trained to delay gratification, and to make personal sacrifices for our jobs no matter what. While that seems admirable, and all physicians know what it is to be in your twenties and miss all the weddings and baby showers of close friends, we don’t realize that this thinking cannot be sustained long term. I remember asking for weekend off for my brother-in-law’s wedding as a surgical resident, and I was met with the response of a harshly worded hard cold no, so cold that I still shuddered when I searched my inbox just now to reread the response. We can’t keep delaying gratification and missing the important milestones of our lives, because the truth is that connection with others, those relationships are what promote health and happiness. Medicine is moving towards culture change as medical students, and residents are demanding more balance in their lives and as the field grows to be more diverse. The days of the white male doctor whose whole life is their career and everything outside of their career is managed by a doting wife are numbered, and that is a good thing for the culture of medicine. Doctors who are healthy and happy are well balanced, and that allows them to fully engage their patients in pursuit of their health.

Fantastic. Here is the main question of our discussion. What can an individual do if they are feeling burned out by work? How does one reverse it? How can you “get your mojo back?” Can you please share your “5 Things You Should Do If You Are Experiencing Work Burnout?”. (Please share a story or an example for each.)

Stop judging yourself for the burnout.

Know that burnout is part of life and part of learning how to handle a stressful career. If you are experiencing burnout it is partially because you signed up to do a job that is hard and has stress associated with it, and that is admirable. You can be proud of yourself for doing something hard, and recognize that part of doing something hard is learning how to handle the stress associated with it. That this is part of the journey and process of doing challenging work. Judging yourself for being burned out doesn’t help the matter, and it doesn’t make you “pull yourself up by the bootstraps”

2. Get curious and take inventory

Starting taking notes on what tasks make you feel most exhausted, and stressed. Become aware of your feelings around those tasks. That awareness alone can really create a lot of change and growth. Taking time to reflect on daily on your workday for just 1–2 minutes with curiosity of what stressed you out and why can be life changing work.

3. Move your body.

Movement is the best way to end stress response cycles, there is really nothing like it. Whether it is a walk, putting your earbuds in and dancing to Whitney Houston songs, riding a bike, or lifting weights, it doesn’t really matter what you do you just have to move. Stress is a physiologic response in our body and in nature that response usually ends in the animal that is stressed running away thereby finishing the stress response cycle. We can’t run away when we are in stressful board meeting, we just hold on to all those hormones, it is important to release them after the fact when we get home. Movement daily can make all the difference.

4. Educate yourself.

There are so many wonderful resources about burnout, taking the time to learn about it, and recognize the symptoms of it is so useful. When you have the vocabulary and framework to understand what is happening in your mind and body you can face it from a less judgmental more compassionate place. “Burnout” by Amelia and Emily Nagoski is a wonderful book that details what burnout looks like and how to move through it, I highly recommend it.

5. Seek professional help.

As a coach, I think this is an area where a coach can make all difference, small shifts in thinking creating huge changes, especially in the area of burnout. Psychologists and other mental health professionals can also help by teaching tools and resiliency to move through burnout. When seeking professional help don’t give up if you don’t find someone who is a good fit, finding a good coach or therapist is a little like dating, sometime you have to date a few until you find someone that clicks. But remember their job is to push back on you sometimes, so if you don’t feel challenged in your thinking might be time to find someone else!

What can concerned friends, colleagues, and life partners do to help someone they care about reverse burnout?

If you are concerned about someone in your life suffering from burnout start a conversation, but make sure that the conversation happens in a time and place where you both have time to speak without competing priorities, and that the tone of conversation is safe and non-judgmental. Make sure to convey that burnout is a constellation of symptoms that are the result of repeat stressors being unaddressed, and that it is a pretty common thing and that there are ways to solve for it. Be open and honest. Offer to check in again after the initial conversation.

What can employers do to help their staff reverse burnout?

Employers can make sure to educate their employees about burnout, what it looks like, and how to combat it, making sure to neutralize it as something that is not a moral failing or a sign of weakness, but rather something that is quite common. It can be incredibly powerful to have leaders in an institution share what they do to prevent burnout for themselves, this can normalize an anti-burnout culture. For the example of physicians in hospital, I always make sure to eat and let my residents know I am going to eat a meal, this allows them to know that they too should take the time to eat on a shift, that is part of taking care of yourself.

Employers can also make sure that they are routinely examining their policies to make sure they don’t contribute to burnout, and that teams get reprieve after the occasional high stress periods. If it is noted that high stress periods are more than occasional dedicating resources to solve for that is key.

These ideas are wonderful, but sadly they are not yet commonplace. What strategies would you suggest to raise awareness about the importance of supporting the mental wellness of employees?

The pandemic has done a great job of demonstrating the importance of mental health in our workforce. If you look around so many businesses can’t find employees. Businesses are really solutions for problems we all have, and the backbone of all business is their employees, if we cannot maintain healthy and happy employees, we all lose — the business owners as well as the consumers. As consumers we have a lot of power in choosing where and how we shop and obtain services so that is certainly where we can voice our opinions.

What are a few of the most common mistakes you have seen people make when they try to reverse burnout in themselves or others? What can they do to avoid those mistakes?

People often try to cheer themselves up and out of burnout, by doing things like taking a vacation, buying something lavish. The truth is while that may give them a boost temporarily, burnout is caused by repeat stress cycles that build up and are not solved for. So once the vacation is over, or the glean of the new lavish item is gone, then we are back in the same cycle. Taking time to build a routine that allows for regular daily release of stress is really the best cure for burnout, though vacation can be a great time to think about what our stress cycles look like and how we can implement a routine.

Ok, we are nearly done. You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good for the greatest number of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

I would love to see a world where we are taught early in childhood about metacognition and how our brains work, and what creates emotions and drive. We all have gifts to share in this world and so many of us don’t reach our potential because of the narratives in our brains of what should have been, and what we don’t think we can become.

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US, whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we both tag them 🙂

Definitely Brené Brown, I love her work, her storytelling, her forthrightness. I would love to speak to her amount the culture of medicine and how to shift it even more so that we have healthier and happier doctors who can serve their patients with compassion.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

You can find me on instagram @shideh.shafie

