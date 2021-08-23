Dr. Shayanti Mukherjee of The Ritchie Centre: “Losing good talent is a big loss to our society, a loss we cannot really afford”

I am motivated to see that with each passing day, there is a positive change when it comes to women in STEM. This is coming from organizations, society and women themselves. There is more awareness and understanding of how unequal the status quo currently is. To solve a problem, we need to acknowledge that there is a deficiency. There is a long way to go when it comes to leadership roles in STEM, and more so for women of color. Specifically, I feel there is a need for consideration in evaluating outputs relative to opportunity. There is also a need for overcoming general prejudice about outputs, women and children. Losing good talent is a big loss to our society, a loss we cannot really afford.

As a part of my series about “Lessons From Inspirational Women in STEM and Tech”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Shayanti Mukherjee.

Dr. Shayanti Mukherjee is Research Scientist in the Women’s health theme at The Ritchie Centre. She grew up in Mumbai, India and received her PhD at the National University of Singapore in the Faculty of Engineering. Her research encompasses principles of 3D printing, nanotechnology, stem cell biology and immunology to improve maternal urogynecological health. Dr. Mukherjee has designed novel tissue engineered stem cell based surgical constructs and bio-inks for stem cell bioprinting for pelvic floor reconstructive surgery to help women who suffer from sequalae of childbirth. She has a keen interest in women’s pelvic floor health and runs a research program that is defining new treatment paradigms for women’s pelvic floor disorders. Dr. Mukherjee is passionate about inspiring the young girls to pursue STEM careers. She is also an integral part of her organisation’s equity and diversity committee, a mental health first aider and a former Bollywood aerobics dance instructor.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Can you tell us a story about what brought you to this specific career path?

Most of my life, I was unsure of what I wanted to pursue, but I was very aware of what I was not interested in pursuing. I went to school in India and took an interest in science, math and English. I particularly loved what I saw under the microscope and was always intrigued by how the organs in our body work. This led me to take up a bachelor’s degree in biotechnology, an emerging field 20 years back. During my final year of engineering, I took up a short-term training in an immunology lab in a reputable Cancer Research Centre during my summer holidays. I took the opportunity to explore an area of science I knew very little about. I spent 3 happy months, getting to know lab-based medical research. I was introduced to interdisciplinary bioengineering research where bone marrow transplantation experts, immunology scientists and engineering researchers got together to improve the care of cancer patients. This was the turning point in my life, where I decided I want to pursue a career in bioengineering research and help advance the treatment for unmet diseases. From here, I went on to do my PhD at the National University of Singapore and then moved to Australia for my post-doctoral studies.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began at your company?

When I was traveling to a conference in Europe while I was on maternity leave, I had my 6-month-old with me at one of the immigration checkpoints. When I was asked the purpose of my visit, I said I am traveling for work. The officer assumed I was joining my husband who works in Europe. I said no, it’s just me…I am traveling for work. It took a few questions for her to figure out I am scientist, who is traveling alone to Europe with a 6-month-old, to attend a urogynecology conference. Out of concern and also some pride, she asked me who will look after the child. I said, my husband will join me soon. She stamped my passport with a beautiful smile!

The best thing about my organization is that it is structured to drive excellence through a flexible and nurturing environment. This is a critical factor for young and emerging female scientists who are also interested in having a family. Many women quit work after having children or find it too hard to remain competitive. But being at Hudson, I was not only well supported but also highly rewarded to come back to work after my maternity leave. As a primary caretaker, I could take 1 year of maternity leave. During my parental leave, I was allowed to use my paid “keep in touch days” to attend conferences and interact with my students, which I really loved. As I was in a crucial stage of my career, this was highly beneficial and motivating to me. When I came back to work after a year, I felt I had spent quality time with my newborn without sacrificing my research outcomes.

Are you working on any exciting new projects now? How do you think that will help people?

Yes, I am working on some very exciting new projects which aim to improve women’s pelvic floor health after they have given birth. Usually after childbirth, a mother’s health often gets ignored. I am guilty of doing this to myself. But for many women, childbirth comes with a lot of injuries that may not heal so well. They may also simply be unaware or feel too embarrassed to talk about it. Ultimately, this can lead to highly debilitating chronic pelvic floor disorders. I am now applying my engineering skills to understand and improve the treatments for maternal pelvic floor disorders, particularly by combining 3D bioprinting and nanotechnology. I was also recently recognized as a recipient of Johnson & Johnson’s Women in STEM2D (WiSTEM2D) Scholars Award Program for my research. I am striving every day to bring new treatments into the clinic, which will help millions of women who are suffering in silence.

My vision is that regardless of how the birthing process goes, all women would be able to get a personalized treatment so they can live their best life!

Ok super. Thank you for all that. Let’s now shift to the main focus of our interview. Are you currently satisfied with the status quo regarding women in STEM? What specific changes do you think are needed to change the status quo?

I am motivated to see that with each passing day, there is a positive change when it comes to women in STEM. This is coming from organizations, society and women themselves. There is more awareness and understanding of how unequal the status quo currently is. To solve a problem, we need to acknowledge that there is a deficiency. There is a long way to go when it comes to leadership roles in STEM, and more so for women of color. Specifically, I feel there is a need for consideration in evaluating outputs relative to opportunity. There is also a need for overcoming general prejudice about outputs, women and children. Losing good talent is a big loss to our society, a loss we cannot really afford.

In your opinion, what are the biggest challenges faced by women in STEM or Tech that aren’t typically faced by their male counterparts? What would you suggest to address this?

There is a prejudice around women, marriage, children and their resulting outputs. I have worked in engineering departments as well as hospitals and I have felt that there is a lot less practical support for women in engineering and tech departments. There are a lot of policies and articles about support for women in STEM. Unfortunately, a lot of it does not translate to practical needs of flexibility. Women still feel left out, not taken seriously and unimportant. The issues faced by women are not talked about enough. The COVID-19 pandemic has taught us how work can move ahead even when people cannot turn up to offices. In most countries, women deal with the burden of household work, planning and caring for children. Our ideas are still incredible, and we still have the capacity to shine outside of the home, even with our household responsibilities. I think the way to overcome such challenges is to bring in flexibility relative to opportunity outputs.

What are the “myths” that you would like to dispel about being a woman in STEM or Tech. Can you explain what you mean?

One myth is that the longer you stay at work, the more you can get done. So, if one has caretaker responsibilities, it would be incorrect to assume that they can’t perform or persevere through tough projects due to limited time. I think women in STEM are proving that wrong every day. We may have limited time, but our efficiency gets better because we have a strong passion for our work. This is true for myself. Since I became the primary caretaker of my child, I can be more efficient because I can multi-task and prioritize better, have more resilience and a very sharp focus.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

I am truly blessed in the way that I have found such supportive people who have helped me to believe in myself more, identified my talent, held my hand during difficult times and even saved me when I was drowning. After my Bachelors, I got a job as a research assistant with Dr. Kode at ACTREC, India. Being with her for just 18 months changed me as a person and the direction of my life. Her unconventional ways, bold ideas, fearless approach and ability to keep focus while brushing all difficulties aside was extremely motivating. I learned how to enjoy science and to celebrate achievements. I understood the true meaning of Marie Curie’s quote “Nothing in life is to be feared, it is only to be understood.” As I embraced STEM as a lifestyle, I discovered I could do so much more than I ever thought. She told me that “you must do your PhD, you have so much fire in you.” I don’t think I would have ever dared to dream with my eyes open and take a big leap without her encouragement. Thereafter, I applied and got offers from many reputable organizations and ultimately chose National University of Singapore. We still catch up when I travel to India or when she travels to Australia. Even today, my strong foundation, skills and never say no attitude is based on what I learned from Dr. Kode, almost 14 years ago. If she didn’t tell me that I was a bird, I would probably have never tried to fly.

How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

I feel motivation is extremely important when we are young. I have communicated with many school age girls about a career in STEM in India and Australia. I try my best to share my experiences, journey and mistakes with them. Many girls are intrigued about combining engineering and medicine, or getting a PhD outside their home country. I always try to help as much as possible, sharing the latest breakthroughs and interesting areas of study. Every year, I host young girls interested in STEM in the lab and share work experience in medical research. I am also part of a women’s health support group that suffers from Pelvic Organ Prolapse. Through our newsletters, we update them on the advances in the field and create a space where women are able to share their feelings about suffering from such a debilitating condition.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

I am very fond of quotes and live by them. As I have lived the STEM lifestyle (yes, it’s a lifestyle), I have found myself to be more philosophical. After all, PhD is Doctor of Philosophy. The most relevant one is “life is all about how well you execute plan B” and “you often meet your destiny on the path you take to avoid it.” These two quotes pretty much summarize my journey. I have often faced roadblocks and at times they have made me feel like it’s all over. But then I come to realize, it was just a way to take me to a different path, something more enjoyable and better than I planned. Looking back, I also do believe that as frustrating as uncertainty feels, it’s also pushing our limits to create something new. So, when it’s getting too hard, I follow “take a break, but do not quit.”

We are very blessed that very prominent leaders read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them 🙂

I am actually a big movie watcher, a cricket lover and a lover of life stories. I always like to learn about people’s stories that led to their success. I have found great inspiration in American actress Meryl Streep, who has for a very long time advocated for the equality of women. When I read that such a prominent actress faced rejection and failures, it motivated me. I would love to have lunch with her in the hope that some of her tenacity dust would land on me. I am also a big fan of New Zealand Prime Minister, Jacinda Arden. To me, she is an example of true leadership where compassion is at its core in a field heavily dominated by men. In the field of cricket, I am a big fan of Mr. Mahendra Singh Dhoni, who is the former captain of the Indian National Men’s Team. His journey is extremely inspiring, and I would love to have breakfast with him because there is so much to learn about how to deal with the break failure and accelerator of life.

This was very meaningful, thank you so much. We wish you only continued success on your great work!