Dr. Shantanu Nundy of Accolade: “Virtual health offers a window into the home environment”

Shantanu Nundy,MD, MBA, is the author of Care After COVID and Chief Medical Officer for Accolade, which delivers personalized navigation and population health services to companies that cover over 2 million working Americans. In addition, he practices primary care at a safety net clinic in the greater Washington, DC, area.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive in, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your ‘backstory’ and how you got started?

I’d largely describe myself as an engineer that found his way into medicine. When I was a freshman in college, I taught English at a boarding school my family runs in rural India and saw that most of my students were suffering from malnutrition and intestinal infections. I couldn’t imagine how anyone could learn in those conditions, so with some funding from my college and the help of an incredible physician who worked at the nearby university hospital, we created a public health program and school-based clinic for the students there. That prompted me to go into medicine. Then, during my first week of medical school, I learned our hospital gave a pediatric patient the wrong dose of a medication. I joined the root cause analysis team and designed a simple system to reduce pharmacy errors. Later, I saw patients in the hospital with preventable conditions (i.e., colon cancer without any colon cancer screening, critical influenza without a flu shot) so I built a website where patients could enter in their age, gender, and basic health information to get a personalized list of preventive health recommendations.

That’s been my career in a nutshell. Going from fixing one problem to another and learning a ton along the way. My favorite part of the job, though, is the opportunity to take care of patients every day.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

At the start of the pandemic, when lack of access to testing was the number one topic of conversation, I wrote a simple op-ed proposing at-home COVID-19 testing that quickly went viral. I found myself on TV for the first time, featured in USA Today and Rolling Stone magazine, and speaking with staff of senior members of Congress. The patients and doctors I talked to loved the idea. So, I tried to get policymakers and the powers that be in healthcare to buy into the idea — but ultimately, I couldn’t. To me, the concerns they expressed were outdated or just plain wrong. That experience prompted me to reprioritize. I couldn’t spend all of my time just fixing the problems I saw in healthcare — I also needed to invest time in being a part of the national conversation. That drove me to write my new book, Care After COVID.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

“Insanity is doing the same thing over and over and expecting different results.”

In my experience, this perfectly describes healthcare. Often, we focus on quality improvement or minor changes when the reality is that the fundamental model of care doesn’t make sense for the majority of patients.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

There are so many people who have helped me get here: the hundreds of doctors and health care professionals who trained me, the thousands of patients who have given me the privilege of being their doctor, mentors and sponsors, friends and family.

The people I might give the most credit to are Dr. Monica Peek and Dr. Marshall Chin, two physician-researchers in health disparities at the University of Chicago. They were the first doctors who heard an idea I had for how to make healthcare better for patients and said, “OK, we’ll help you try it.” Up until then, I had many opportunities to contribute to changing healthcare delivery but none where I could take an idea that was completely my own and try it out. That idea — an automated text messaging solution to help patients with chronic diseases better manage their conditions — ended up being adopted by the World Health Organization. But for me personally, the biggest takeaway was my best learnings and joy come from experimenting on the frontier to make healthcare work for people.

Ok wonderful. Let’s now shift to the main focus of our interview. The pandemic has changed so many things about the way we behave. One of them of course, is how doctors treat their patients. Many doctors have started treating their patients remotely. Telehealth can of course be very different than working with a patient that is in front of you. This provides great opportunity because it allows more people access to medical professionals, but it can also create unique challenges. To begin, can you articulate for our readers a few of the main benefits of having a patient in front of you?

There are two primary benefits in my mind. The first is to build trust with patients. Trust is central to high-quality and effective healthcare. It’s the magic that makes medicine work. For some patients — a decreasing number but still significant — being in front of the doctor is important for them to establish that trust.

The second benefit to seeing patients in person is the physical exam. Particularly for acute care and urgent complaints, being able to examine a patient is the best way to discern sick from not sick (who needs a higher level of care and who doesn’t) and to discern the patient’s problem in a targeted manner (i.e., looking into their ear, listening to their breath sounds).

On the flip side, can you articulate for our readers a few of the main challenges that arise when a patient is not in the same space as the doctor?

One of the challenges is that care becomes more transactional. One of my mentors told me that primary care can be summarized as, “come in for a problem, stay for the value.” Many of the problems that bring patients into the clinic will go away on their own (i.e., lower back pain, cold and cough, rashes). The key to effective primary care is to convert these visits into opportunities to build trusting relationships and evaluate their health in a comprehensive way. This allows you to learn their physical and mental health needs including vaccines, cancer screenings, unhealthy behaviors, and chronic conditions. Without the patient in front of you, there’s a tendency to make the visit only about the acute problem and miss out on the opportunity to deliver comprehensive and relationship-based care.

The other challenge is that there is always the risk that you miss something. For example, perhaps the patient sounds fine by phone or video but actually has a low oxygen level — this is something that happened to me early in the pandemic with a patient that had COVID. Being in the same space, I would’ve checked her oxygen levels, which would have uncovered the issue sooner than it did in a virtual environment.

Fantastic. Here is the main question of our interview. Based on your experience, what can one do to address or redress each of those challenges? What are your “5 Things You Need To Know To Best Care For Your Patients When They Are Not Physically In Front Of You? (Please share a story or example for each.)

Can you share a few ways that Telehealth can create opportunities or benefits that traditional in-office visits cannot provide? Can you please share a story or give an example?

There are so many:

Telehealth can provide access to care for people who face significant barriers. During the pandemic, I had a virtual visit with a patient for follow up after a stroke. He had difficulty walking and thus hadn’t been seen by any doctor for 3 weeks! In the wake of a major event like a stroke, this is unacceptable. He didn’t have a car and couldn’t take the bus to get to his usual doctor. When he called our clinic to find out if we were taking new patients, my front desk staff immediately setup a virtual visit with me. Within an hour, I was on the phone with him, and it turned out he was taking his medications incorrectly. After learning where he lived, I realized one of our clinic sites was just a block away and got him set up with an in-person appointment there the next day. Many people tout the convenience of telehealth. But for patients who face barriers to care — minority and rural communities, those living in poverty, and the elderly — the inconvenience of accessing care often means that they don’t access care at all. It also enables informal caregivers to participate in care. Managing heart disease and diabetes can take a village. With virtual care, the village is able be a part of the visit much more easily than when it requires an in-person appointment. Patients increasingly brought family members, friends, and formal caregivers — people who normally would have to take time off work or rearrange their schedules — to their visits during the pandemic by having them appear on camera or dial into a virtual visit. Patients can connect with doctors that are the best fit for their needs. With telehealth, patients are no longer limited to the physicians in their immediate geographic area. They can be seen by doctors who have a specialized interest or experience in the exact condition that they have. This is especially relevant for patients seeking doctors who are aligned with their personal needs and preferences — for example, non-English-speakers, physicians who s[eak their native language, or doctors who themselves are from the LGBTQ community. Virtual health offers a window into the home environment. During the pandemic, Leela, my four-year-old daughter, had her annual well-child visit which we did via video for the first time. A key component of these visits is to assess a child’s development: at age two, they should be able to jump in place, build a tower of four or more blocks, and use two-word phrases; at age four, they should be able to hop up and down on one foot, draw a square, and tell a story. Normally at these visits, Leela is quite shy, clinging to her mom or me and refusing to talk to the doctor. This time, in the comfort of her own home, Leela was a chatty Cathy. When her pediatrician asked her whether she could build a tower, she ran into her playroom and came back with a princess castle she had built with Legos, excitedly telling the doctor what each part of the castle was and the names of each color she used.

Let’s zoom in a bit. Many tools have been developed to help facilitate Telehealth. In your personal experiences which tools have been most effective in helping to replicate the benefits of being together in the same space?

Often when the industry thinks about tools to improve telehealth, biometric devices like glucose monitors come to mind. But in my experience, the most effective tools are simply those that better establish trust between doctors and patients. Video visits go a long way here. Additionally, information sharing — both about the doctor so the patient knows who they are meeting prior to the visit and the patient’s medical records so the doctor can personalize care — is a critical aspect of virtual health. Perhaps the most critical element is time: simply giving doctors and patients enough time to get to know each other and connect beyond the immediate healthcare concern.

If you could design the perfect Telehealth feature or system to help your patients, what would it be?

The perfect telehealth system would combine the best features of virtual care (i.e., on demand, easy to access, 24/7 messaging) with the best of in-person care (i.e., relationship-based, comprehensive, and integrated with the broader healthcare ecosystem) to drive higher patient satisfaction and experience, better disease control, and lower costs.

Are there things that you wish patients knew in order to make sure they are getting the best results even though they are not actually in the office?

The first is that not all telehealth services are created equal: some are staffed by physicians who spend all or most of their time on the platform, some by other types of healthcare professionals who moonlight on the services a few hours a week, some who can order labs and medications and others who can’t, some who maintain an electronic health record and others who do not.

The second is that it’s critical that patients take the time to complete the pre-visit questionnaire and check blood pressure and other vital signs even if you think your medical history has little to do with why you’re calling.

The technology is rapidly evolving and new tools like VR, AR, and Mixed Reality are being developed to help bring people together in a shared virtual space. Is there any technology coming down the pipeline that excites you?

The technology I’m excited about is less sexy but, in my opinion, more important than the above. It’s interoperabililty. We need the ability for any doctor — brick-and-mortar or virtual — to know everything they need to know about a patient so that care can be longitudinal and comprehensive.

Is there a part of this future vision that concerns you? Can you explain?

I’m definitely concerned about health equity. Telehealth has real potential to reduce health disparities in underserved communities. But right now, those communities face a triple threat: lack of broadband access and connected device access, and inadequate digital literacy. We need to recognize that in the post-pandemic era, digital access equals health access.

We also need telehealth services explicitly designed around the unique needs of these communities. This could mean that they are staffed by physicians and healthcare professionals of color so racial and ethnic minorities are represented or being integrated with at-home testing options so individuals in rural communities can receive comprehensive healthcare services where they are.

Ok wonderful. We are nearly done. Here is our last “meaty” question. You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be?

All of us involved in healthcare need to recognize that COVID-19 isn’t just a once-in-a-century pandemic. It’s also a once-in-a-century opportunity to reinvent healthcare. We just lost more than 500,000 Americans and millions more around the globe in part because we had a healthcare system that was too inaccessible, too costly, and too inequitable. There is now a groundswell of interest in a building a better and more inclusive healthcare future and we have a narrow window to accelerate towards that vision before our attention turns elsewhere. We each have a role to play in building that future.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

I’d invite them to check out my book, Care After COVID: What the Pandemic Revealed is Broken in Healthcare and How to Reinvent It, being published May 4, 2021 by McGraw-Hill. They can learn more about the book and access my other articles and media at www.careaftercovid.org.