Dr. Shaliza Shorey Of AEpiphany Corporation: “Be open to change”

The global health and wellness market is worth more than 1.5 trillion dollars. So many people are looking to improve their physical, mental, and emotional wellness. At the same time, so many people are needed to help provide these services. What does it take to create a highly successful career in the health and wellness industry?

In this interview series called “5 Things You Need To Create A Highly Successful Career In The Health and Wellness Industry” we are talking to health and wellness professionals who can share insights and stories from their experiences.

In this particular interview, we had the distinct pleasure of interviewing Dr. Shaliza Shorey.

Dr. Shorey is a neuropsychologist in California. She is the founder and CEO of AEpiphany Corporation, a platform built for improving care for mental health and chronic conditions. She’s been helping people with complex health conditions for over 20 years, both as the President of the American Association of Pain Psychology and as a consultant to local hospitals. She is passionate about building healthier communities.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive in, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your ‘backstory’ and how you grew up?

I grew up in 3 different countries. I was born in India, lived most of my life in Canada, and since my 20’s I have been in the United States. I feel like I was exposed to different perspectives, and learned that different people can solve the same problem in very different ways. I was always a very experiential learner, I had to try things to see what worked and what didn’t. But many Asian schools don’t subscribe to this way of learning. Traditionally Asian schools are heavily focused on rote learning. So as a child I frequently felt out of place -I constantly struggled with the rigid systems in our society. Because of these experiences, when I now work with individuals who are very bright, but struggling in our school or vocational systems- I am excited to be able to help them. I want them to be able to recognize their own cognitive and emotional strengths and weaknesses, and I try to work with them to help them find a unique solution for succeeding.

I stumbled into caring for people with chronic pain quite by accident. Shortly after I started my first job after grad school, my supervisor had a stroke. While he was still able to work, he couldn’t do many of the tasks he needed to do in order to help his patients because of cognitive deficits with his attention, and slowed processing speed. I gained a deeper understanding of the challenges people with chronic neurological conditions can face, and because of his example, I came to appreciate how resilient people living with chronic conditions can be. It takes a lot to keep going in spite of pain, depression, anxiety, or other similar conditions. In addition, I was able to witness firsthand how this man (an accomplished neuropsychologist and a Qi Gong Master) healed himself by maintaining hope, and perseverance through self-encouragement. The experience of observing and learning from his example inform my work with patients and my own practices of wellness to this day.

Was there a particular person or event that inspired you to live a wellness-focused lifestyle? Can you tell us about your main motivation to go all in?

My grandmother practiced Ayurvedic medicine which focuses on prevention and a lifestyle of wellness. Over the years I watched how she would use food, humor, and different natural remedies for healing ailments, but growing up in a western society I also came to appreciate how there were things that eastern medicine can’t fix. Over the years I came to the conclusion that the key to health was knowing which tool to use when, kind of like a good craftsman. What promoted me to finally start AEpiphany was the observations as a clinician that patients with mental health and chronic conditions frequently suffered due to being constrained by the knowledge and experience of a single provider when their care required a multi-disciplinary perspective. Patients were only being offered one tool, when being taught more than one tool is what was needed to help them to get or stay well. It became very frustrating after a while to watch people suffer and hear “I wish someone had showed or told me this 5 or 7 or 1 0 years ago…”

Most people with a wellbeing centered lifestyle have a “go-to” activity, exercise, beverage, or food that is part of their routine. What is yours and can you tell us how it helps you?

Deep Breathing exercises. It is scientifically proven to calm the vagal nerve which affects numerous physiological and psychological functions. It works faster to calm our nervous system than even the fastest acting antianxiety medicine.

To live a wellness-focused life is one thing, but how did it become your career? How did it all start?

Service oriented work has always appealed to me. For a long time I thought I would be a teacher, but when I got to college I took a few psychology courses and found them fascinating. Then in my 2nd year of university a very close friend had a major bout of depression and an eating disorder. Supporting her through that time gave me a glimpse of how powerful but (unfortunately) understated the role of the psychiatrists and psychologists was in the healthcare field. There was something about their calm presence and ability to bring the medical team, the patient, and the family together around a very difficult situation that made me decided that I wanted to be that kind of a doctor.

Can you share a story about the biggest challenges you faced when you were first starting? How did you resolve that? What are the main lessons or takeaways from that story?

When I was nearing my course work in graduate school and starting to pursue internships and fellowships, one of the places I started working was a maximum security prison where I worked with inmates with severe psychopathology. Interestingly enough the biggest challenge was not working with inmates, but rather dealing with the judgment from family and friends. I would frequently get questions like “how can you stand to help murderers and criminals?” I countered their doubts by learning to tell the story of the inmate’s life to shift the focus from their crime to their personhood. The take away from that was that in order to open people’s mind to something different (away from their preconceived notions) expand their vision from a narrow focus to something broader, so they can assimilate a different perspective, an important skill when helping people embrace wellness and health practices.

Can you share with us how the work you are doing is helping to make a bigger impact in the world? Can you share a story that illustrates that?

Making a bigger impact in the world takes time. At present my team and I are building a solution that enables clinicians to improve access to care for mental health and allows people with mental health conditions to get integrated care. Who amongst us hasn’t met someone either close to us or a bit further way who hasn’t struggled to find quality mental health services? 3 years ago I was struggling to accommodate new referrals in my practice, and as many mental health clinicians are doing right now, I was constantly turning people away. I thought about how else I could support my existing patients while accommodating new folks who needed help. I talked to my patients and asked them to try a hybrid care model that combined in-person visits as needed, with remote monitoring where I could provide them timely guidance and teach them to better manage their own conditions (via personalized home practice tools). Empowering people to better manage their own conditions in their daily life, allowed me to be able to help more people and allowed my patients to become self-efficacious.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now? How do you think that might help people?

2 years ago I started building AEpiphany- a digital health platform tailored to address the issues underlying poor treatment outcomes for people with mental health or chronic conditions. Research has shown for decades that mental health is a core component in managing chronic conditions, and integrated care models yield better health outcomes and are cost effective. We integrated our technology into a virtual multidisciplinary care model that enables clinicians to provide more comprehensive and continuous care to people. We are very excited about this project because individuals who started using the service over a year ago are still using it and exhibiting improved functional outcomes such as returning to paid or volunteer work, better managing their conditions, and are reporting decreased social isolation. Our mission is to bring this novel hybrid care model of care to people across America.

You are a successful leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

1) Curiosity- I always had a need to understand how and why something was working. Just knowing a job is done was not enough for me. A small example of this is when I was in undergraduate, for me the most intriguing parts where the labs (which were often a more peripheral part of the work). I spent a lot of time in the experimental psychology labs just hanging out with the senior students when they were training rats to run mazes. The goal was to see what type of a reinforcement schedule would incentivize the rats to run the fastest. Unbeknownst to me that knowledge still helps me in my work with people today. 2) Respect- A big cultural value that was taught to me from a young age was respect for elders. This trait has served me very well in that I always listened and sought out the knowledge of my senior professors and colleagues. One of the mentors I hold dear to my heart was Dr. Donald Ehrman, one of the founding fathers of group psychotherapy. He passed away at the age of 101 during COVID, but prior to his death I had the privilege of meeting with him regularly and he would narrate stories about where the field of psychology started and how it has changed over time. And more importantly I would get a glimpse into what we have gained and lost over time in the world of psychology. 3) Novelty Seeking- I have an unusually strong need to explore new things. It seems every 7 years I find a new path.

OK, thank you for all of that. Let’s now shift to the main focus of our interview. Let’s begin with a basic definition of terms so that all of us are on the same page. Wellness is an incredibly broad topic. How would you define the term “Wellness”? Can you explain what you mean?

I would define wellness as a state of harmony and balance, where (especially in the realm of health) there is a coherence between a person’s thoughts, feelings, and actions. What I have noticed over the years as a clinician is that people tend to become unwell when there is an internal conflict between the things they say they value compared to where they are actually spending most of their time. A sort of an incoherence between their thoughts, feelings, and actions.

As an expert, this might be intuitive to you, but it will be instructive to expressly articulate this. Can you please share a few reasons with our readers about why focusing on our wellness should be a priority in our lives?

I have seen entirely too many stories where a person works very hard to provide for their family or be a caretaker to someone in their life, but because they failed to take care of their own health and wellness they became chronically ill. Resulting in the fact that despite their hard work and good intentions they became a burden on their loved ones and compromised their own quality of life. I talk a lot with people about how “self-care” is very different from “selfish.” You would be amazed at how many people get these words confused and sacrifice their wellness, which doesn’t serve anyone well. When we focus on our own wellness we are being a good role model for the next generation and we can be around and healthy for our own sake and for the sake of our loved ones.

Since the COVID-19 pandemic, there has been an increasingly growing understanding of the necessity for companies to be mindful of the wellness of their employees. For the sake of inspiring others, can you share steps or initiatives that companies have taken to help improve or optimize their employees’ mental and physical wellness?

The increased acceptance and empathy I see now amongst employers about the fact that their employees are juggling multiple roles (e.g., raising kids, running households, attending to elderly parents, etc.) is hopefully a plus. I hope this glimpse into each other’s private lives as a result of everyone working from home helps us see each other in a more humanistic way. Some initiatives I have seen hospitals and clinics take are- offering free wellness seminars and groups for staff.

Ok super. Here is the main question of our interview. What are your “5 Things You Need To Create A Highly Successful Career In The Health and Wellness Industry”? If you can, please share a story or an example for each.

1 Know the difference between gold and glitter: For the most part there is no industry standard in the wellness industry. There is a range of trainings and programs that purport to prepare people in the wellness world, but in my experience these quick fixes often don’t result in successful businesses and definitely don’t serve the consumer well. Several years ago when I first learned how to do neurofeedback, one of the first things I learned was that there was no real industry standard for how consumers and practitioners decide which services are effective. Importantly, neurofeedback which is actually an incredibly effective treatment for many conditions, was being packaged and sold in ways that was definitely entertaining so consumers would engage with it, but would abandon these products because there were limited or no lasting health outcomes. As a health and wellness business it will be hard to succeed over the long run if you don’t take the time to build a solid foundation.

2. Focus on implementation not just information: We live in a world where there is no shortage of information. With everyone creating content and posting it on various social media platforms, we live in a world where there is an information overload. But there is a shortage of solutions where people can get hands on support and guidance to better help themselves. As a clinician I can tell you that there is no shortage of coaches or bots or self-help apps for people who are trying to improve their health, but what’s frustrating is when I as a clinician am looking for a place that can truly assist my clients there are hardly any resources in our communities. Wellness and health businesses often go wide, trying to appeal to a wider audience, but solutions that go deeper into really solving for barriers to health and wellness practices are missing.

3. Stick to the basics: As I look around the wellness and health industry is saturated with obscured and complicated solutions. In my experience and observations, our bio-physiology and psychology has not changed that drastically. Businesses that take the evidence based true and tried practices and use that to bridge the gap from “knowing to doing” will succeed. I am a big fan of Fogg’s “Tiny Habits” theory, small changes over time is the way to go for incorporating wellness and health into our lives. “Daily Calm” is a great example of a business that followed the science and kept their solution simple and clear.

4. Cost effective without compromising quality: Providing a cost effective solution for consumers is a key to adoption in the health and wellness world. It seems more people are willing to spend money on a nice meal or a vacation but are often reluctant to invest in their health and wellness. I have often had to explain to people why spending on their health is the “best investment” they could make.

5. Be open to change: All businesses are told to listen to consumer feedback, but this is even more important for health and wellness business. When it comes to their health and wellness, people trust and listen to the advice of their family and friends. They go to the doctors their close circle recommends. So if your product or business is not in tune with the users’ feedback it will be hard to create the trust and engagement needed to build a successful wellness business.

You are a person of great influence. If you could start a movement that would promote the most wellness to the greatest amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

I would start a movement that revamps our training programs for physicians, psychologists, and other health care workers in such a way that they learn to empower and educate people living with chronic health conditions. Our current system relies heavily on interventions that make people progressively more and more dependent on the system, rather than working collaboratively with the person to help them better manage their own ailments. As they say “teaching a person to fish is always better…”

We are blessed that some very prominent names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them.

Dr. James Doty neurosurgeon and author of “Into the magic shop” and Dr. Atul Gawande.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

I do not have a strong internet presence. In fact I am a rather private person, but if I can be of service to your readers they can send me a note through our platform www.AEpiphany.com, or linked in https://www.linkedin.com/in/shaliza-shorey-psy-d-7a16b945/.

This was very inspiring. Thank you so much for the time you spent with this. We wish you continued success and good health!