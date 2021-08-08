Dr. Sebastian Kverneland Of Scandinavia Health Institute: “Look up”

Looking up is good for your posture and studies have shown a direct correlation between mood and posture. So make sure to keep your head up. Raise your screens (especially your phone) and don’t spend time huddle down.

Often when we refer to wellness, we assume that we are talking about physical wellbeing. But one can be physically very healthy but still be unwell, emotionally or mentally. What are the steps we can take to cultivate optimal wellness in all areas of our life; to develop Mental, Physical, Emotional, & Spiritual Wellbeing?

As a part of our series about “How We Can Cultivate Our Mental, Physical, Emotional, & Spiritual Wellbeing”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Dr. Sebastian Kverneland DC.

Dr. Sebastian Kverneland DC is the founder of the Scandinavian Health Institute in Los Angeles. He works with patients all over the world to find and treat the root cause of pain related to neck, back, and migraines. Kverneland holds a Doctorate in Chiropractic from Southern California University of Health Sciences and is a Certified Functional Medicine Practitioner by the Institute of Functional Medicine. His work has been featured in publications such as New York Post, Martha Stewart, MSN and Yahoo Lifestyle.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive into the main focus of our interview, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood backstory?

I had an amazing childhood growing up in Stavanger, Norway, with a tight-knit family and a great group of friends. Being active outside was always emphasized by my parents and although Stavanger is known for plenty of rainy days, that didn’t stop me. We Norwegians even have the expression “there is no bad weather, just bad clothes” and have a heavy emphasis on enjoying time outdoors. I was also lucky to have a chance to travel and explore the world, which made me more curious about the world outside of Norway.

What or who inspired you to pursue your career? We’d love to hear the story.

I first got involved with fitness and wellness in my early childhood years in Norway, as I was an active soccer player. Being active taught me that I have to take care of my body and this has gotten increasingly important the older I get. I decided early on to pursue a profession in healthcare which led me to the US. Being interested in the body’s biomechanics, I gravitated towards the chiropractic profession and then, later on, have expanded my practice to include functional medicine.

None of us can achieve success without some help along the way. Was there a particular person who you feel gave you the most help or encouragement to be who you are today? Can you share a story about that?

Many people have impacted my career and how I approach life in general. But my father has always been shown me how important hard work and one’s work ethic is. He always said that the work you do will have your name on it and it reflects your integrity. He has helped me with the tools to build my career.

Can you share the funniest or most interesting mistake that occurred to you in the course of your career? What lesson or take away did you learn from that?

Not being a native English speaker and working with clients in both Norway and the US, I sometimes get the languages mixed up. I remember when I started working in Germany, my interpreter wasn’t always available to assist me and there were some occasions where instructions were lost in translation. Luckily no harm was done. It taught me a lot about the importance of communication.

Is there a particular book that made a significant impact on you? Can you share a story or explain why it resonated with you so much?

There is one book that changed the way I look at stress and how it impacts the human body and that I highly recommend, The Stress of Life by Hans Selye.

Can you share your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Why does that resonate with you so much?

“The dancing people were considered insane by those who could not hear the music” is my all-time favorite quote. I think we have a lot to learn from history and how being the first to state something might not always be the most popular. Just because something is considered normal does not make it right. It has helped me continue to do the things that may not be industry norms and push my practice, Scandinavian Health Institute, in the right direction for my patients.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now? How do you think that might help people?

I am currently working on expanding the reach of my practice with new offerings that I hope will be able to reach more people around the world.

OK, thank you for all of that. Let’s now shift to the core focus of our interview. In this interview series we’d like to discuss cultivating wellness habits in four areas of our lives, Mental wellness, Physical wellness, Emotional wellness, & Spiritual wellness. Let’s dive deeper into these together. Based on your research or experience, can you share with our readers three good habits that can lead to optimum mental wellness? Please share a story or example for each.

Look up

Looking up is good for your posture and studies have shown a direct correlation between mood and posture. So make sure to keep your head up. Raise your screens (especially your phone) and don’t spend time huddle down.

2. Focus on getting sufficient sleep

Sleep helps replenish our minds, so we all need sufficient sleep and it plays a great part in our mental wellness.

3. Get outside

Being outside, you get to breathe fresh air and have time to appreciate your surroundings, which in turn increases your mental well-being.

Do you have a specific type of meditation practice or Yoga practice that you have found helpful? We’d love to hear about it.

My primary practice is to start my day with positive thoughts. I always challenge myself to think of why today is going to be a great day and what I am grateful for. It helps me stay grateful, present, and ready to take on each new day with new energy.

Thank you for that. Can you share three good habits that can lead to optimum physical wellness? Please share a story or example for each.

Sleep

Sleep is so important for all elements of wellness. In the same way, I recommend it for mental wellness, it helps replenish our muscles and rejuvenate our bodies and therefore our physical wellness.

2. Being active

Keeping our bodies active is so important. I recommend my patients to do HIIT (High Intensity Interval Training) as it is time-efficient and has shown great results from studies. Whatever activity it is, the most important thing is to find something you enjoy so you stick with it for the long run.

3. Stretch

Stretching is great preventative care. Especially stretching the muscles that are prone to stress, like the neck and shoulder area.

Do you have any particular thoughts about healthy eating? We all know that it’s important to eat more vegetables, eat less sugar, etc. But while we know it intellectually, it’s often difficult to put it into practice and make it a part of our daily habits. In your opinion what are the main blockages that prevent us from taking the information that we all know, and integrating it into our lives?

I’m glad you asked this question as it rarely gets enough attention. One common blockage I see all the time is that the environments we are in can be a great hindrance. Change is uncomfortable and we often need outside support and our communities might not be prepared to give that support. It takes courage and strength to keep going and building new habits.

Can you share three good habits that can lead to optimum emotional wellness? Please share a story or example for each.

Community

We know from the blue zones (the parts of the world with the most centenarians) that belonging to a community and being social is very important for longevity and healthy living. Make sure to set aside time to be social with new and old friends alike.

2. Sleep

Sleep impacts everything, including our capability to handle emotional ups and downs. So focus on getting enough sleep.

3. Balanced diet

Keeping your blood sugar stable can significantly impact how you view the world and in turn how your emotional wellness plays out. Make sure to keep a balanced diet with plenty of nutrients.

Do you have any particular thoughts about the power of smiling to improve emotional wellness? We’d love to hear it.

I believe it is important to not take life too seriously and always try to remain positive in life. Smiling is obviously related to this. Scientifically, it is known that smiling releases both serotonin and endorphins, which makes us feel good and increases our emotional wellness.

Finally, can you share three good habits that can lead to optimum spiritual wellness? Please share a story or example for each.

Travel

Traveling always helps your mind create new memories and putting things in perspective. And traveling doesn’t have to be far. It can be going to a different route than you normally do or “traveling” through documentaries and books about other cultures.

Meditation

The meditation can be guided or just setting a timer and try to focus on deep breathing and thinking of nothing. It also helps to decrease tension in your body as you give your body a mental break.

Embracing the smaller moments in life

Life is full of small moments that can bring enjoyment every single day. Like taking extra time to taste your food, or turning off all devices and playing loud music while singing along. Allow yourself to be present for these moments!

Do you have any particular thoughts about how being “in nature” can help us to cultivate spiritual wellness?

I am a great proponent of being outdoors in general. Growing up in Norway, this is something that is ingrained in our culture. Getting outside, you learn to appreciate your surroundings, explore nature and deepen your relationships with friends and family, which in turn cultivates spiritual wellness.

Ok, we are nearly done. You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good for the greatest number of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

To get people to spend less time on their phones. It is healthy for your mind, your posture, your sleep, and your social relationships. It is something I emphasize to all my patients and believe our society would greatly benefit from.

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US, whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we both tag them 🙂

There are so many people I would like to meet that are doing amazing work.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

@drkverneland on Instagram and drkverneland.com

Thank you for these really excellent insights, and we greatly appreciate the time you spent with this. We wish you continued success.