Dr. Scott Fowler of Holston Medical Group: “Communicate with your patient”

Dr. Scott Fowler, MD, JD, FACOG, has practiced as both a doctor and a lawyer, and is now the president and CEO of Holston Medical Group that serves the Appalachian region in East Tennessee and Southwest Virginia. Dr. Fowler has also served as president and CEO of Emergent, an Accountable Care Organization, that consisted of more than 600 independent physicians across multiple health systems in the region including HMG. Dr. Fowler is also the CEO of OnePartner, a technology company developed to provide patient-focused value-based care infrastructure that provides healthcare consulting and data center services information for global companies. During the COVID-19 pandemic, Dr. Fowler addressed needs within the community by reaching out to those most at-risk for COVID-19, assuring others of the safety of in-hospital care and ramping up telehealth services so that patients could still be accessed. All of this fell in line with HMG’s value-based approach to patient care.

I graduated from Earlham College in Indiana with my degree in Philosophy, but I really enjoyed the science side of Philosophy. There was an opportunity at the end of my degree program to combine law and medicine, so I went to law school at the University of Georgia in Athens and medical school at Medical College of Georgia in Augusta back-to-back. I practiced law for about eight years in between my internship and my residency, then did my residency in OB-GYN and practiced medicine exclusively for about 10 years.

After I joined Holston Medical Group, I had the opportunity to be the legal liaison for HMG, a sort of doctor/lawyer for the group, and within a year or two was offered the CEO position, which I’ve now done for the last 11 years. We are a medical group first and driven by patient care, so all of us on the business and administrative side that are doctors still practice at least one day a week.

Yes, well, as an OBGYN I get to be a part of one of the most incredible moments in life, a new birth. With all the emotion and hope for the future. Once, when I was working in New Orleans, after a long night I was called to a patient’s bedside who had been in a minor car accident. She was complaining of abdominal pain and although she denied pregnancy she was clearly in labor and crowning. She delivered healthy twins and recovered nicely. She informed me that her babies’ names, Mercedes and Porsche, were inspired by the fender bender.

“Given a choice, take the harder road. You will distinguish yourself, be of greater service to others and maximize your future options.”

In both law and medicine you learn very quickly to not make the choices that limit options. The translation of that for me in my life has been: If you are confronted in a situation where you have short-term easy choices or long-term harder choices, you always want to pick the long-term harder choices. Don’t shy away from the hard things, they’re probably going to be the most rewarding; they’re going to be the things you look back on and say, “I’m so glad I did it that way.”

For me, the law and medicine choice was a long-term choice to get to where I thought I could be most productive. Earlham College is a Quaker college that focuses on service to others, so I think I was driven to a life of service anyway. The way to get there was to accumulate enough life experience and knowledge to be helpful to other people.

To start, you go back to your core: You go back to your father and mother, and mine were special. I’ve also been married for 36 years; we got married right out of college when I was a student for many, many years. My wife was responsible and continues to be responsible for much of my success. My parents and my wife are the main people that I can draw a direct line to every success I’ve had in my life.

Also, HMG was created by Dr. Jerry Miller, an entrepreneurial physician who moved back to his hometown when he could have gone anywhere because he felt like the people here needed a good doctor. He built HMG with his partners from the ground up and I inherited much of his effort as a CEO. I can tell you that little success happens because of one person and my success comes from standing on a lot of other people’s shoulders.

OK, wonderful. Let’s now shift to the main focus of our interview. The pandemic has changed so many things about the way we behave. One of them, of course, is how doctors treat their patients. Many doctors have started treating their patients remotely. Telehealth can of course be very different from working with a patient that is in front of you. This provides great opportunity because it allows more people access to medical professionals, but it can also create unique challenges. To begin, can you articulate for our readers a few of the main benefits of having a patient in front of you?

First, the relationship components of medicine can’t be underestimated. The presence of having someone standing in front of you or watching them walk into a room, their tone of voice, how they interact with the front office staff or their family or caretakers that are with them is important information. You could miss 90% of those subtle human interactions that occur without physical presence.

A lot of information that can be gathered from electronic devices now, but something is lost when you’re not face-to-face. Many different devices measure various signs from the heart — all are probably better in some ways than a stethoscope — but the stethoscope is what you touch the patient with and listen with your own ears and the patient feels your touch.

On the flip side, can you articulate for our readers a few of the main challenges that arise when a patient is not in the same space as the doctor?

One is technological, or the ability to have a good connection or good video, and the patients have to know how to use the technology. Especially in the older population, some are savvy and some aren’t, so you’re going to have those types of issues.

When you interact with somebody face-to-face, there’s something about going to the place where that person is when someone has a white lab coat on or a uniform. So for the patient, they’re more likely to listen and value what they hear. Telehealth suffers to a certain degree by not having that official interaction.

Fantastic. Here is the main question of our interview. Based on your experience, what can one do to address or redress each of those challenges? What are your “5 Things You Need To Know To Best Care For Your Patients When They Are Not Physically In Front Of You?”

First, having a relationship with the patient is one of the best tips. Don’t try to do this cold turkey with people you’ve never been with. Do it in the context of someone you understand and know. Second, if the patient has a technology issue, understand that part of medicine isn’t just doing the best with what you have. It’s about results. Does this person have a supportive child, spouse or an aide or someone else who could help them better interact with me? Three, ask the patients the questions in a different way than you would if they were in front of you. You have to be very specific, because people behave differently than when you’re face-to-face. Recognizing that this is a different environment would be №4. They might be more comfortable talking to you because they’re in their own home, they haven’t just parked their car and walked up a flight of stairs to see you. The internet offers a lot of ways for patients to prepare differently. Finally, communicate with your patient in whether they have a technical need or not on a routine basis if they have a complex disease. Use telehealth to increase the number of times you see chronic patients, because with complicated patients you can’t touch them enough. Having a nurse check on them once a week and a doctor see them on telehealth once a month instead of just in person once every three months could greatly improve the health of those patients.

Can you share a few ways that Telehealth can create opportunities or benefits that traditional in-office visits cannot provide? Can you please share a story or give an example?

I think telehealth can provide more frequent interaction and more convenient interaction with the introduction of a few simple devices. Much of what a patient leaves their house to get done can be done using telehealth conveniently for the patient and physician.

I also think the issue of social determinants of health, the information you gain seeing into a patient’s life or into their family life, adds pieces of information that sometimes we’re missing. There’s a promise for improving the information that we have.

Let’s zoom in a bit. Many tools have been developed to help facilitate Telehealth. In your personal experiences which tools have been most effective in helping to replicate the benefits of being together in the same space?

The system that you use to interact with your patient can be as simple as a telephone or as technical as a website with full-blown connected devices. But most of the information that you need you can get through a good video connection and a good audio connection. Having said that, there’s sort of a box of very valuable instruments, starting with a pulse ox. You can get a pulse ox machine cheaply, or even an Apple Watch or FitBit can take your pulse ox. A pulse ox is a very valuable instrument for a lot of patients with chronic diseases. Also, getting a pulse and weight, anything that tells you the ABCs of a person to start with is important. Listening to their voice and how they’re breathing is important, and that comes with a clear connection. What we’re talking about is the last 2–3% of information that you’d need to not bring the person into your office.

If you could design the perfect Telehealth feature or system to help your patients, what would it be?

If you have an established relationship, you should have telehealth as part of your care model whenever you and your physician determine it’s the right thing to do. It should not be payor-controlled. If a patient calls your office and you do a telehealth visit, it should be paid for the same way that an in-office visit is. Those regulations were relaxed during COVID, and we shouldn’t go backward. So if I was going to design a system, the first thing I would say is that this is a routine part of a continuing relationship if you already have an established face-to-face relationship.

The other problem is that in some of our most rural areas, we don’t have internet and cable access so that this is affordable and attainable for everyone. Our patients that need it the most because they are the most remote and can’t get to the doctor, can’t use it because they don’t have broadband access. The system I would design would be available so that everyone has access from where they live.

The third part is remembering that it’s always a work in progress, once you remove the financial disincentives and make sure that everyone has access to it.

Are there things that you wish patients knew in order to make sure they are getting the best results even though they are not actually in the office?

It’s so hard for a patient to understand the difference between low-quality and high-quality environments. It’s very easy to get confused with information on the internet and advertisements on television. A good example is a new dementia drug coming to the market, and people are waiting and hoping for something that will help their mom who they see they are losing every day. There are also con men waiting for this to come out, because it is a very expensive drug with specific patient profiles, and it can turn into meeting the demand rather than getting it to the right people it might help. So, if telehealth enters that arena, imagine that you could get on the internet and get access to a drug that costs $57,000 a year without a doctor having ever seen you or without having an ongoing relationship with a physician advocate.

What you can do to help patients better understand is to develop trusted relationships. I’ll go back to my philosophy days and say: The profession owes as much a duty to the patient as the patient does to the profession. The computer and internet can disrupt the basic models of duty and trust that have served us well.

The technology is rapidly evolving and new tools like VR, AR, and Mixed Reality are being developed to help bring people together in a shared virtual space. Is there any technology coming down the pipeline that excites you?

I think that telehealth is the implementation of technology that we’ve already had for a long time. I do think that there is tremendously useful technology that is coming. Some things like at-home genetic testing can help people, especially remotely.

Is there a part of this future vision that concerns you? Can you explain?

Patients need to understand quality over quantity, and that’s hard to do with more and more information out there. Patients don’t necessarily know, for instance, that the over-the-counter drug they’re buying isn’t the same that they bought last month. They don’t understand the details of the science, but at the same time they have all of this information available. Patients have to have trusted advisors with the patients’ best interests at heart for this future vision to work in a world of complex medicine. Otherwise, it’s a free-for-all until the patients, or the consumers of health care in this case, become savvier about the medical decisions that they’re making. The start is to be completely transparent about the price and quality of what they’re getting.

I envision a healthcare system that would maximize health on a whole-person basis. A system that treats the patient based on criteria of overall outcome. In our modern health care system, patients are sometimes easily seen as parts that belong to different specializations: you have a heart, you belong to a cardiologist, a lung a pulmonologist; you have a liver, you belong to a hepatologist. In truth, that’s the worst thing you can do because those divisions are made up for purposes of training not caring for the whole person. We’re not built in a factory from parts. We are much more than the sum of our parts. We’re also spiritual beings with a finite time on earth. Advances in whole patient care models and incentives which measure whole patient outcomes would greatly increase quality and happiness for people.

The best place to find out more is my profile on the HMG website.

