Dr. Samuel Bride Gives Significant Reasons for having Self-Care and Personal Well-Being

Significant reasons for having self-care and personal well-being

Things like challenging situations at home or in the workplace may adversely impact the performance of your job, mental health. These will affect your physical health eventually as well. The purpose of the Employee Support Program is to provide employees and faculty with the best available support.

This way they will cope with all the difficulties and concerns. The whole work place and you; everyone will benefit from the excellent and effective workers. Sometimes, people don’t know how to treat themselves in adulthood, they forget the right ways and then out of irritation, they do something unexpected where they forget to take care of their health.

Sometimes being an adult has enormous obligations. There are goals to achieve at work and a lot of work has to be done at home as well. There are people who participate in social activity and other commitments, and they will enjoy trading places with the naïve ones who don’t know the hassle of life.

But logically, that is not possible and to be at ease with oneself is by assuming the many duties and taking time to concentrate on what is vital. This involves caring for oneself meaning you will have to take proper care of your physical and mental wellbeing.

Do you know about self-care?

If you don’t know about it yet, know that self-care is a broad phrase that intentionally covers everything you do for the betterment of your mental, physical, and emotional well-being. It may seem simpler which is not in real. Generally, most of us take very little care of ourselves. And you may use the term ‘deliberately.’ Here for obvious reasons.

You must be aware of the whole ‘well-being’ concept before you could even really take care of yourself. It begins with small actions like avoiding night time additional screen times, because you know that it impacts your sleep. You may take big choices like as going on holidays or taking a day off for having a spa day or full body massage.

Learn the importance of yourself first

Self-care helps you establish a healthy connection with yourself in order to pass on positive emotions to others. If you don’t possess something good in you, you can’t offer people what you don’t have.

Know that you won’t be able to consider your wants alone when you pay sufficient attention to your well-being as well. There will be many additional aspects regarding this. You are revitalizing yourself so that the people around you can make yourself the greatest version of yourself. People around you will also get the positive vibes that you will portray because you are feeling good for taking care of yourself.

Expert Contact

Sometimes we all need assistance and if you think you are having issues or struggling to taking proper care of yourself, you should definitely contact Dr. Samuel bride for one-on-one sessions. He is a very qualified M.D who has a medical degree from Boston University.

Follow these self care tips to improve your well being

Get sufficient sleep

Having proper sleep is something which is not possible to have by everyone around us. If you research some data, you will see that so many individuals are deprived of sleep and because of that their physical and mental health is getting affected.

People now don’t seem to understand that before everything it should be them who deserve all the attention and care. But these days, everyone is all about hard working and not giving themselves enough time for sleep.

We spend so much time working and sleeping so little and we have taken our health and youth granted. Sleep experts advise people to sleep for at least 6-8 hours each night. Your body needs time to relax and refresh itself. Daytime naps are also great for our body’s refreshment and focus. So, if you are in the path of taking care of your well being, make sure to have sufficient sleep first and make it a practice.

Be thankful

These days, we are so frequently focusing on the bad and showing very little appreciation of the beauty around us. Whenever something tiny happens, the hurt we feel gets amplified. We forgot that we should appreciate everything and everyone around us including ourselves. We fail to realize all the wonderful things the world has given us and yet we focus on only the negativity.

Make sure to cherish the happy memories even if the bad try to overwhelm you. Show gratitude and praise for the little blessings in life. Take time to be silent and meditate more to calm yourself. When you are finally able to take a thought of appreciation, you are on your way to the greatest degree of self-care.

Take care of your physical health

Know that physical health is the base of one’s self-care. The body and mind have a special relationship, and when you don’t feel well, spiritually you won’t feel good either. Research has revealed that regular exercise substantially improves mood and energy by increasing our body’s serotonin level. It would be wise for you to pick an activity you enjoy when you exercise for self-care.

Maintain healthy diet

Among other points, never forget that your nutrition is a significant element of your self-care. Research shows that whoever feel satisfied with their course of meal, tend to stay more active and more positive mentally as well.

However, remember that healthy food, nutritious meals, etc are one of the greatest gifts for us that comes from nature. Make yourself used to eating healthy food that builds your body and keep doing it.

You have to learn to say no to many circumstances

Because of our nature, we say yes to many situations and individuals which ultimately make us feel bad in the long run. Our emotions get sacrificed and it will be a disadvantage for our well being. If you do this at the cost of your own health or serenity, you go against the self-care principles.

It’s important to understand that you are human and you can’t make everyone happy. And for that you can’t respond to everything positively. Because it will put you at risk of burnout and is detrimental to your overall health.

Dr. Samuel Bride