Dr. Samuel Bride explains Stress Management: Create a Positive Spin

In the first glance, stress may seem like a negative thing, but if you can look at from a different perspective, you will see a different meaning of it. The stress reaction is natural, and it happens when you are facing any situation which you didn’t intend to face.

When we feel stress, our body produces various chemicals, such as adrenaline and cortisol, that may increase mental clarity in us. But they will also tense the muscles we have along with fasten up out heart rate.

Research shows that stress can be considered as a sense of abnormal pressure inside our brain. This pressure may originate from many elements of your everyday life. You may get stressed for an increased workload, a struggling financial condition, a tensed discussion with your family, etc. You may find it cumulative with each stressor piling on top of each other.

In certain circumstances you may feel frightened or disturbed and your body may cause tension. This will ultimately cause plenty of physical problems, alter your behavior, and increase your feelings.

Research shows that stress will help you remain awake is called acute stress. It will not be constant as the stress comes and goes. It doesn’t last for long. But stress goes on for a long period for some individuals.

When do you get chronic stress?

Chronic stress is reported for weeks or months

When you will suffer with chronic stress, it may affect the overall wellness of your health. High blood pressure, often referred to as hypertension according to research. It will possess danger. There were plenty of studies that have demonstrated that prolonged stress is linked with elevated blood pressure.

In addition, certain situations can make your brain go all messed up. In many cases, it was seen that hypertension may increase your risk of other illnesses such as heart attack or stroke. Know that there is a cortisol hormone that gets produced under persistent stress. It may also contribute to cravings for sweet and it occurs because of stress.

It is an obvious fact that unhealthy eating is capable of increasing the risk of obesity or other chronic illnesses. But bodily symptoms will not compromise with the repercussions of prolonged stress. Keep in mind that Stress may also impact your emotional or mental health, which will make you more likely to feel tense or worried and sad.

According to the American Medical Association, the anxiety and depression can be combined together. They have also stated some news regarding the COVID-19 isolation and how it has become a severe reason of generating stress in vast population.

The symptoms of stress

Everyone around us have stress and no one can deny it. However, it is essential to handle this problem as early as possible when it impacts your life, health and wellbeing. Yes, stress is different for everyone, but still you may search for similar symptoms and signs among patients.

You will have a sense of constant worry or anxiety which will overwhelm yourself. You will have issues to concentrate and you will have mood swings. Things will make you feel irritable and you may suffer with having short temperatures You will have struggle while eating and you will eat more or less than you do. It will generate changes in sleeping habits. You may convert to using alcohol, tobacco, or illicit drugs to relax your pain and aches, especially to muscle tension.

If anyone is struggling with these symptoms for a long time and believe they impact your daily life or you feel uncomfortable, you should contact a medical professional or experienced medical doctor who can provide necessary services regarding your stress issues along with personal wellbeing.

Now, here we will talk about some lifestyle choices that may help you minimize or manage your life’s stress.

Adopt a healthy way of life

Make sure to eat a wholesome diet. Do work out or training on a regular basis. Try to reduce sugar and caffeine. Also, no cigarettes, alcohol and other medicinal drugs. Have to get plenty of sleep. Do not work too much and take a break. If you are struggling, make sure to ask for assistance. Practice the deep breathing method. Always sit straight and comfortably, breathe deeply through your nose while counting to yourself and expel your mouth.

Reframe issues

When you are in a tensed situation, you have to stop, gather and take a positive view of the situation. From every negative aspect, you may find something positive.

Positive thoughts

You may look for the luminous side of the issue. You can also take challenges as they are personal growth opportunities. When you will think about difficult circumstances and learn from your experience, it will generate positive thoughts inside you which will be less stressful.

Enhance physical activity

Know that regular physical exercise is an essential step to decrease stress and improve health of yours. Physical exercise may assist balance hormones and compensate for the harmful effects that stress can have on your body. You have to ensure that you are having moderate physical exercise for at least 30 minutes each day. Daily walking is a good method to enhance physical activity.

When should you seek assistance?

Even with a strong self-management strategy, you may need additional help and it is a normal thing. You have to find out a professional expert in this field who will help you and show you ways to solve the issue. You should not get attracted to drugs or alcohol as a coping strategy according to research.

Seek assistance immediately if you are suffering with any severe mental imbalanced situation like having suicidal thoughts. Call the expert here if anybody you know is going through these issues.

