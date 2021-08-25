Dr. Sam Goldstein: “Resilience explains why some individuals deal effectively with the adversities that life brings them while others are overwhelmed”

Resilience explains why some individuals deal effectively with the adversities that life brings them while others are overwhelmed. Resilient individuals are those who have a set of assumptions or attitudes about themselves that influence their behaviors and the skills they develop. In turn, these behaviors and skills influence this set of assumptions so that a dynamic process is constantly operating. We call this set of assumptions a mindset.

He obtained his Ph.D. in School Psychology from the University of Utah and is licensed as Psychologist and certified School Psychologist in the state of Utah. He is also Board Certified as a Pediatric Neuropsychologist and listed in the Council for the National Register of Health Service Providers in Psychology. He is Fellow of the American Psychological Association and the National Academy of Neuropsychology. He is an Adjunct Assistant Professor in the Department of Psychiatry, the University of Utah School of Medicine. Dr. Goldstein has authored, co-edited, or co-authored over fifty clinical and trade publications, three dozen chapters, nearly three dozen peer-reviewed scientific articles, and eight psychological and neuropsychological tests. Since 1980, he has served as Clinical Director of The Neurology, Learning and Behavior Center in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive into the main focus of our interview, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood backstory?

I grew up in Brooklyn, New York, the only child of immigrant parents. I loved math and science, eventually deciding I wanted to be a brain researcher. However, after completing my Masters, I decided I liked people better than rats! I shifted my study of attention in animals to children and completed my Doctorate at the University of Utah eventually starting a Neuropsychology Clinic with a neurologist 41 years ago. The clinic has seen over 500 children and adults every year since then. In my Tedx talk, The Power of Resilience, I describe our Clinic as helping “Job’s” people, as the folks coming to see us are typically facing multiple physical, cognitive and emotional challenges.

What or who inspired you to pursue your career? We’d love to hear the story.

Quite honestly my shift from animal to human research and clinical practice wasn’t inspired by a single experience but from my realization that I wanted a career that directly impacted our society.

None of us can achieve success without some help along the way. Was there a particular person who you feel gave you the most help or encouragement to be who you are today? Can you share a story about that?

During my Masters study my academic advisor would frequently challenge me about why I choose certain classes or topics to study. This experience taught me to choose to study what interested me, not necessarily what others wanted me to do or that which would make me rich. It’s a lesson I still practice today.

Can you share the funniest or most interesting mistake that occurred to you in the course of your career? What lesson or take away did you learn from that?

Adam was the very first child I was asked to administer an intelligence test to during my postgraduate training. I was informed that Adam was difficult to evaluate. It was my job to administer the intelligence test over the coming hour. I had no idea what to expect other than the child’s mother described her son as hyperactive, impulsive, and inattentive. Sure enough, as I attempted to begin administering the intelligence test, Adam had a difficult time remaining seated. He frequently looked around the room, stood up, made unrelated comments, and did not appear to be listening as I read the task instructions. I repeatedly redirected Adam to the test, but Adam would only focus for short periods of time. At one point, Adam took a stack of baseball cards out of his pocket and put them on the table. He asked me, “Do you like baseball?” In a moment of creativity or maybe desperation, I abandoned the test and instead began asking Adam questions about the baseball cards. Suddenly, Adam sat still, paid attention to the conversation, and stayed on task. He proceeded to show the baseball cards to me, explaining the differences in players’ positions, batting averages and teams. During the next 15 minutes, Adam was completely engrossed in discussing his baseball cards with me. I quickly realized that Adam’s problem was not so much that he could not pay attention, sit still, or control his impulses, but that he required a much higher level of interest and motivation to bring these qualities “online.” I attempted to return to the intelligence test, but Adam quickly regressed to his previous level of behavior. Adam’s behavior was an important initial lesson for me. Many of the behavioral problems we describe in children are not in fact set in stone nor evident in all situations. Rather, these behaviors are greatly influenced by what is taking place around the child as well as the child’s interests and mindset. My insight was not appreciated by my supervisor. I was admonished for allowing Adam to dictate the testing session and for not completing the intelligence test due to Adam’s inattention. I attempted to explain to my supervisor that perhaps like some of my research rats, Adam could pay attention when the task was sufficiently engaging, of interest to him, or had a valued payoff. Adam simply required a higher level of interest to engage. I suggested our field needed more interesting tests for children like Adam. I was informed that I was wrong. Years later, researchers would demonstrate that even the most inattentive child will pay attention with the right mindset, under the right environmental circumstances.

Can you share your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Why does that resonate with you so much?

Samuel Butler wrote “Life is like music, it must be composed by ear, feeling and instinct, not by rule.”

I have come to appreciate as a scientist that not everything has to be proven by double blind, placebo-controlled research.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now? How do you think that might help people?

My new, co-authored book, the fourteenth work with Dr. Robert Brooks, Tenacity in Children: Nurturing the Seven Instincts for Lifetime Success, has been hailed by prominent child development giants such as Dr. Maurice Elias as a book that “will change our approach to mental health and parenting, and how we conduct civic life.”

You are a successful business leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

First and foremost is intuitive optimism. This requires starting with the belief that success is only attainable if you begin with such a belief. If you begin any task with the thought that success is elusive, as the child who told me that “he just knew he would fail the math test” then you will fail. The second is intrinsic motivation. This is motivation that comes from an inner drive to succeed and the experience of success, rather than from external, material rewards. If your only reason to work is for a paycheck eventually you will feel burdened and unhappy. Finally, genuine altruism, the drive to help others only for the sake of helping is an equally powerful force.

For the benefit of our readers, can you briefly let us know why you are an authority about the topic of burnout?

I define burnout as is a state of emotional, physical, and/or mental exhaustion caused by excessive and prolonged stress. It occurs when you feel overwhelmed, emotionally drained and unable to meet the demands of life. It occurs in children equally as adults. Yet we know that some people regardless of age are resilient. Resilience is not just about recovery, but about the ability to avoid burnout and continue functioning well even under adversity and stress. I have co-edited two major science textbooks on this topic as well as five trade books. A resilient mindset is the best way to avoid burnout.

Ok, thank you for all of that. Let’s now shift to the main focus of our interview about beating burnout. Let’s begin with a basic definition of terms so that all of us are on the same page. How do you define a “Burnout”? Can you explain?

As I noted, burnout is defined as a state of emotional, physical, and/or mental exhaustion caused by excessive and prolonged stress. It occurs when you feel overwhelmed, emotionally drained and unable to meet the demands of life. It occurs in children equally as adults.

How would you define or describe the opposite of burnout?

With a single word, resilience. I have replaced the medical model with a resilience model. I have developed an appreciation that learning to cope is but the first step in continuing to function well in the presence of any adversity and more importantly, to successfully transition into and function well in adult life. We have come to understand that biology is not destiny, despite the fact that it affects probability. We are aware that our genes determine the borders of the playing field of our lives. But we also recognize that our experiences shape how and in what manner these genes express themselves and ultimately where our lives take us in what turns out to be a vast field of possibilities. In my work, I have had the opportunity to watch the first children with whom I worked grow up and raise children of their own. In fact, I have seen the grandchildren of some of my first cases! I have been honored that these families have chosen to bring their children and grandchildren to see me. I have not been surprised by their struggles since many of the conditions we have treated have a strong genetic basis, increasing the likelihood that future generations will require assistance.

This might be intuitive to you, but it will be instructive to expressly articulate this. Some sceptics may argue that burnout is a minor annoyance and we should just “soldier on’’ and “grin and bear it.” Can you please share a few reasons why burnout can have long-term impacts on our individual health, as well as the health and productivity of our society?

If we accept that burnout is a consequence of unremitting stress accompanied by limited resilience than we know that ongoing, chronic stress can cause or exacerbate many serious health problems, including: mental health problems, such as depression, anxiety, and personality disorders as well as physical problems including cardiovascular disease, high blood pressure, abnormal heart rhythms, heart attacks, and stroke.

From your experience, perspective, or research, what are the main causes of burnout?

Burnout is a consequence of a tidal wave of stress overwhelming limited coping resources. Or to put it another way, burnout is a consequence of limited resilience.

Fantastic. Here is the main question of our discussion. What can an individual do if they are feeling burned out by work? How does one reverse it? How can you “get your mojo back?” Can you please share your “5 Things You Should Do If You Are Experiencing Work Burnout?”.

Resilience explains why some individuals deal effectively with the adversities that life brings them while others are overwhelmed. Resilient individuals are those who have a set of assumptions or attitudes about themselves that influence their behaviors and the skills they develop. In turn, these behaviors and skills influence this set of assumptions so that a dynamic process is constantly operating. We call this set of assumptions a mindset. A resilient mindset is composed of several main features. These are my favorite five.

1. Learn and practice ways to fortify your stress hardiness.

2. Develop effective communication and other important relationship skills.

3. Develop solid problem solving and decision-making skills.

4. Establish realistic goals and expectations for yourself.

5. Learn from both success and failure. Mistakes are a valuable source of knowledge.

Possessing a resilient mindset does not imply that one is free from stress, pressure and conflict but rather that one can successfully cope with problems as they arise. A young woman recovering from a severe traumatic brain injury recently told me that “my view of myself has changed. I’m not who I was and I don’t think that I can do the things I did.” Clearly this woman’s post-accident mindset about herself and her capabilities has changed yet we use the word mindset to capture an important premise. Mindsets can be changed. Though it is not unexpected that mindsets change for the worse following stressful life experiences or severe physical injury, experience can foster new beliefs that can guide behavior and help recovering individuals engage in the process of replacing counter-productive, self-defeating assumptions about themselves with those that will lead to a more resilient, fulfilling life.

What can concerned friends, colleagues, and life partners do to help someone they care about reverse burnout?

Don’t be afraid to communicate your concerns to the individual in a genuine, non-confrontational manner.

What can employers do to help their staff reverse burnout?

Provide opportunities for every employee to seek help when stressed. The availability of Employee Assistance Program (EAP) counselors is an example of such opportunities.

These ideas are wonderful, but sadly they are not yet commonplace. What strategies would you suggest to raise awareness about the importance of supporting the mental wellness of employees?

First, we must destigmatize the shame associated with mental health challenges. Second, we must shift from a tertiary care model (waiting till people are burned out and/or ill) to a primary care model in which we stress inoculate everyone beginning in childhood such that when challenges are encountered, every person possesses the mindset to monitor themselves, manage stress and seek help when needed.

What are a few of the most common mistakes you have seen people make when they try to reverse burnout in themselves or others? What can they do to avoid those mistakes?

Ignoring the warning signs of burnout. Lubricating stress with alcohol or other substances. Excessive caloric intake. Lack of exercise.

The best advice I can offer is to consider the qualities of a stress hardy personality as defined by research psychologist, Dr. Susanne Kobasa. Dr. Kobasa described three key qualities of this personality: commitment, challenge and control. In high stress situations these qualities are often quickly depleted. Commitment requires being involved with rather than alienated from many aspects of life. Challenge is reflected by individuals who perceive difficult situations as opportunities from which to learn rather than from which to feel defeated. Finally, the third component, personal control, is perhaps most adversely impacted when circumstances are beyond our control. People are less stressed when they devote their time and energy to managing situations over which they feel they have some control or influence. These three guideposts offer valuable insight to help individuals recovering from severe injuries maintain a sense of dignity, recover optimally and find the resources to be resilient.

Ok, we are nearly done. You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good for the greatest number of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

Help people recognize that adverse belief, fear of difference and an aggressive response to perceived threat are the three greatest challenges facing our society today. And most importantly, appreciate that these can be addressed and changed for the better.

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US, whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we both tag them 🙂

Founders of eBay, Pierre and Pam Omidyar. I am intrigued by individuals able to take a simple idea and spread it throughout the world.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

www.samgoldstein.com

