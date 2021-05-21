Dr. Sam Goldstein of the University of Utah School of Medicine: “Better education for everyone”

After our Clinic was operating about 15 years, I began seeing the children of my first patients. Some as adults were doing well yet as kids they really struggled. Yet others I worked with that appeared to be doing well as children or teens were struggling with adult life. I came to realize that what’s wrong with you tells me where you are but what’s right with you tells me where life might lead you if I’m smart enough to help you find a path. I also learned that the more liabilities a child faces the more important assets or strengths become. We don’t fix children. Rather we manage their challenges and simultaneously build on their strengths.

Sam Goldstein is an Adjunct Assistant Professor in the Department of Psychiatry, the University of Utah School of Medicine. He has authored, co-edited or co-authored over fifty clinical and trade publications, three dozen book chapters, nearly three dozen peer-reviewed scientific articles and eight psychological and neuropsychological tests. Since 1980, he has served as Clinical Director of The Neurology, Learning and Behavior Center in Salt Lake City, Utah.

I grew up in Brooklyn, New York, an only child. My parents met after WW II. After completing college at Brooklyn Polytechnic Institute, I earned a Master’s degree in Physiological Psychology at Montclair State before deciding I liked children better than rats!! I earned my Doctorate at the University of Utah.

Our Center was founded in 1980 and has operated continuously over the past 41 years evaluating, consulting and treating over 550 children per year with histories of Brain Injury, Developmental and Genetic Disorders. Our goal was and continues to be to help families, physicians and educators better understand and work with children experiencing complex problems. Many of these children just a few years ago would have not been treated or educated appropriately.

As I noted just a few decades ago these children were not treated nor educated appropriately.

Adam was the very first child I was asked to administer an intelligence test to during my postgraduate training. I was informed that Adam was difficult to evaluate. It was my job to administer the intelligence test over the coming hour. I had no idea what to expect other than the child’s mother described her son as hyperactive, impulsive, and inattentive. Sure enough, as I attempted to begin administering the intelligence test, Adam had a difficult time remaining seated. He frequently looked around the room, stood up, made unrelated comments, and did not appear to be listening as I read the task instructions. I repeatedly redirected Adam to the test, but Adam would only focus for short periods of time. At one point, Adam took a stack of baseball cards out of his pocket and put them on the table. He asked me, “Do you like baseball?” In a moment of creativity or maybe desperation, I abandoned the test and instead began asking Adam questions about the baseball cards. Suddenly Adam sat still, paid attention to the conversation, and stayed on task. He proceeded to show me his baseball cards, explaining the differences in players’ positions, batting averages, and teams. During the next 15 minutes, Adam was completely engrossed in discussing his baseball cards with me. I realized that Adam’s problem was not so much that he could not pay attention, sit still, or control his impulses, but that he required a much higher level of interest and motivation to bring these qualities “online.” As I attempted to return to the intelligence test, Adam quickly regressed to his previous level of behavior. Adam’s behavior was my “aha” moment and an important initial lesson for me. Many of the behavioral problems we describe in children are not in fact set in stone nor evident in all situations. Rather, these behaviors are strongly influenced by what is taking place around the child as well as the child’s interests and mindset. I decided then that I would work to note pathologize, demonize nor moralize children’s behavior and development. I learned that they are usually doing the best they can.

After our Clinic was operating about 15 years, I began seeing the children of my first patients. Some as adults were doing well yet as kids they really struggled. Yet others I worked with that appeared to be doing well as children or teens were struggling with adult life. I came to realize that what’s wrong with you tells me where you are but what’s right with you tells me where life might lead you if I’m smart enough to help you find a path. I also learned that the more liabilities a child faces the more important assets or strengths become. We don’t fix children. Rather we manage their challenges and simultaneously build on their strengths.

The late Dr. Keith Conners was an early pioneer in helping children with developmental problems. He took an interest in my work and offered to collaborate to start a scientific journal, Journal of Attention Disorders, now it’s 25th year.

Wrong information is worse than no information. Ignorance. Poorly trained mental health and education professionals. The perpetuation that if you “fix” a child’s problems you’ve done your job.

Better education for everyone. Move away from a pathology model to one focusing on impairment. More funds for children’s mental health. More funds for parent support. Develop a resilience or preventive model.

Start with the end in mind. What’s right is far more important than what’s wrong. Nurture every relationship, even those that are challenging. View life not as work/not work but as a series of activities through which (avocation) and product (vocation) blend seamlessly. Never put off what can be done today. Take time to do what you love with people you care for.

Always start with what is right.

