Dr. Saloumeh Bozorgzadeh of Caring 4 Our Caregivers: “Treat things in balance even when they are novel”

Dr. Saloumeh Bozorgzadeh is a Licensed Clinical Psychologist in Chicago, Illinois who runs a wellness center/group practice and provides wellness programs for medical residents and healthcare professionals. She is the current President of the Sufi Psychology Association and the founder of the Caring 4 Our Caregivers initiative which donates stress relieving wellness resources to healthcare professionals and hospitals. Her experiences include workshops, retreats, teaching higher education, supervising clinicians, writing, research. and international presentations including one given at the World Congress of Psychotherapy at UNESCO in 2017.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Can you tell us a story about what brought you to this specific career path?

Thank you for having me! This is so exciting! When I was younger, I struggled with sadness, loneliness, and depression and the lessons that I learned through Sufism and Sufi Psychology really helped me get through and better understand why and how I operate, including why I felt the way I did and what I needed to be more fulfilled and balanced.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began leading your company or organization?

There have been so many interesting stories throughout the years… perhaps the most impactful has been the Caring 4 Our Caregivers initiative described below. Every time a piece was written about it, we would get emails from nurses from all around the nation asking is we could donate to their hospital. During the pandemic when everything had shut down, we got to connect with so many amazing individuals and got to help even in the smallest of ways.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

It was my first professional presentation at a conference. I was nervous beforehand but was “in the flow” presenting. I felt very comfortable, was interacting with the audience, and I wasn’t even using my notes! Then near the end of my talk, I thought to myself “Oh my gosh! Look at me go! I’m not even looking at notes!” The minute that thought crossed my mind, I lost track of what I was saying, started fumbling over my words, and had to frantically sort through my notes to figure out what to say next! I finally put something together and wrapped up but it was an amazing lesson in staying in the moment and keeping yourself out of the program. If I don’t insert myself into the moment, I am focused on the goal and in the present and it flows beautifully.

Can you describe how you or your organization is making a significant social impact?

In March of 2020, the Sufi Psychology Association launched a free virtual course called Coping with the COVID Crisis where every couple of days Psychologists and other healthcare professionals gave practical tips on how to cope with the pandemic and its effects on wellbeing. This course was made for the public so it gave them positive coping skills and relief. In addition, in April 2020, we began the Caring 4 Our Caregivers (C4oC) initiative which donated wellness resources to hospitals for healthcare workers. We were and still are, very concerned about the burnout levels that they are experiencing and as part of the C4oC initiative we partnered with the M.T.O. Tamarkoz Association to provide hospitals with electronic tablets with meditation videos on them. The form of meditation used, called Tamarkoz, has been shown to increase positive emotions and decrease perceived stress in times of increasing stress. In eight months we were in over 300 hospitals in all 50 states and four countries. Now that the pandemic is quieting down, we have begun to create a holistic wellness program to be used as a basic resource at all hospitals for the mental, emotional, physical, social, and spiritual health of healthcare workers. This provides support and certain resources that traditional wellness programs and Employee Assistance Programs can’t provide; therefore, it can be used in conjunction with other programs to provide a wide variety of resources.

Can you tell us a story about a particular individual who was impacted or helped by your cause?

In July 2020, we donated 2 wellness rooms to the healthcare workers at San Quentin State Prison. They were going through enormous amount of stress related to COVID and were understaffed and overwhelmed, even their break rooms were used for patient care so they had nowhere to step away from the stress. Once the rooms were finished, one nurse said, “Thank you, now I have a place to cry.”

Are there three things the community/society/politicians can do to help you address the root of the problem you are trying to solve?

1- Society: Help us to raise awareness of the aftermath of this pandemic. Healthcare workers were in a prolonged state of increased stress. Typically, during times of crisis our body gets us through it. It is in a fight or flight state. It is when things calm down that we begin to see the effects. So as things calm down, our healthcare heroes may be experiencing physical illness, psychological issues, and emotional and spiritual detachment. Some of the nurses I have seen are reporting eye infections, weight gain, fatigue, apathy, crying without a reason, disinterest in their usual spiritual practices, etc.

2- Community: Help us get healthcare administrators to provide more resources to their staff. One hospital administrator didn’t want a workshop on burnout because he was worried it was going to put ideas into the healthcare workers’ heads. Providing resources on things such as burnout only shows that the hospital is in touch with what their staff are experiencing. If it doesn’t apply to some people, they may get some tips for the future or to safeguard against it. Talking about these things will not cause people to develop them.

3- Politicians: It would be amazing if there was a base level of resources that hospitals had to provide for their staff’s wellbeing. Something that would target the stress of being in a medical profession. Burnout is not something that came about due to COVID, it has been a growing problem with healthcare workers even before. In 2018, healthcare workers had the highest rate of suicide of any profession.

How do you define “Leadership”? Can you explain what you mean or give an example?

I like Professor Nader Angha’s “Theory ‘I’” approach to leadership which encourages each individual to recognize their true value and identity and utilize their own innate creativity, wisdom, and knowledge within the organization. Leadership is not necessarily telling others what to do or even leading by example so much as it is trusting the unique ways that people contribute and encourage them to embrace that creativity towards productivity.

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me when I first started” and why. Please share a story or example for each

1- Treat things in balance even when they are novel. Oftentimes when something is new, we are excited and jump in with both feet. But that often isn’t sustainable which may lead to burnout. For example, when first starting out, it’s easy to want to work more and take on more clients but that is a recipe for burnout. It is important to keep a balance in all aspects of your life. It’s like having a new favorite song and you keep playing on repeat until you are sick of it. Same concept.

2- Pay attention to your personal life. By that I mean, take time out for yourself, to be alone with yourself without any distractions. Meditate, journal, read inspiring books, be in nature, whatever makes you feel connected to yourself. Do this consistently, make it a priority.

3- To be a “good” therapist, you have to be courageous about looking at yourself and your intentions. None of us are perfect, so we must be aware of what we are bringing to the table and how it can color our perspective.

4- Nothing in life is that serious. There are very few things that we cannot mend so be okay with making mistakes, taking risks and speaking honestly. You can always clean it up if it’s wrong or misunderstood. Either way it will be a lesson towards your growth.

5- Be protective of what you allow in your space. Your diet is not just what you eat but it is what you watch, hear, and expose yourself to. It’s okay to be protective of that and selective of what you want in your space since it will affect you.

You are a person of enormous influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

I would encourage a movement based on the Sufi teachings of M.T.O. Shahmaghsoudi. This is a movement where the focus is on self-knowledge. Where value is placed on shifting one’s focus from outside to within to become more aware of who one truly is and all their capabilities and potential. For one to learn to turn to a point of stillness within when facing difficulties, to increase awareness about why we do and feel the things we do, to understand how not only do our words and actions affect others but also how our thoughts and intentions play a role, to appreciate how unique and strong each person is and therefore comparisons are moot, and to live in the present moment with love and gratitude.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

It’s a quote by Rumi that’s a reminder that even the difficulties have a purpose if you view them through a different lens. The quote is: “If you are irritated by every rub, how will you be polished?” I try to remember this when I’m faced with challenges — that they are “polishing” me in being able to endure and cope.

Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would like to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we tag them. 🙂

In a perfect world it would be a lunch with the president/CEOs of BCBS of Illinois (Steve Hamman), Cigna (David Cordani), Aetna (Karen Lynch), and United (Tom Kunst). We would discuss the issues around healthcare worker burnout and how that effects patient and provider care. We could also discuss ways we can work together to support them. I think the insurance companies coming together to support these incredible men and women may be a step in mending the oftentimes frustrating relationship between HCW and insurance companies.

