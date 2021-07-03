Dr. Sadiq Sohani of the Center For Spine and Pain Medicine: “Be kind to yourself”

Be kind to yourself: Life is challenging enough. You spend more time with yourself more than anyone else, think good thoughts about yourself, cut yourself a break, and recognize that you are good force in this world.

As part of my series about healthcare leaders, I had the pleasure of interviewing Sadiq Sohani, MD.

Sadiq Sohani, MD is a leading pain management specialist whose practices serve Chattanooga, TN, Dalton and Gainesville, GA. Dr. Sohani immigrated to the United States to attend medical school in his 20s. After completing his Anesthesiology Residency and Pain fellowship training at Vanderbilt University, Dr. Sohani served on the Vanderbilt University faculty as an Assistant Professor of Anesthesiology & Pain Medicine for two years before starting in private practice.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! What is your “backstory”?

I was raised in a middle-class family in a semi-urban city of Hyderabad, Pakistan. I am the eldest sibling of a sister who is 5 years younger than me and twin brothers who are 10 years younger than me. My father ran a small wholesale grocery store. Life was simple and there was no concept of luxuries like cars, phones, TV or airconditioned houses. Amusingly enough, it was quite normal for all of us siblings to wear the same color and style outfit. Despite financial challenges, my dad ensured that we all get the best education, and I am proud to say that my parents taught me values which turned out to be the foundation pillars for my character building and success. I took pride in helping my father grow his new business when we moved to the bigger cosmopolitan city where I finished Med school. Bigger things in life come with bigger sacrifices, and after med school I was ready to undertake that tough road solely with one purpose in mind; to improve the quality of life of my family. I chose the USA to realize my dreams.

Can you share the interesting story that happened to you since you started your career?

This was a time when it was extremely hard for foreign medical graduates to get into a Residency program in the United States. I actually applied to over 100 residency programs and had no luck. A senior resident advised me to hand deliver applications to improve my chances for an interview. By this time the match deadline had already come and gone, and I was exploring post-match options in New York. I started hand delivering my applications to all of the New York programs. One afternoon, I visited the Queens Hospital Center Residency office where I met Wendy Fine, an administrative staff member. When I explained to her my intention of dropping off my application, she told me that the deadline passed and they had already filled their spots. I felt disappointed and left her office. As I was nearing the elevator, I heard someone calling, “Hi Doc!” When I turned to look, it was Wendy. She waived to me to come back. I went back to her office and she said, “Look, this might get me into trouble but something inside me is telling me that you are desperate and I need to at least try to help you. I will just slide your application into this stack of other apps and if someone drops off, then they may call you for an interview.” I was obviously delighted and thanked her profusely for her kind gesture. I think that moment was the turning point of my career, as I got an interview call in couple of days and was offered a position to start my residency.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

My first day of residency, I showed up at the administration office to complete paperwork. The administrative assistant asked me to provide proof of citizenship. I gave her my Pakistani passport, which she returned and said, “I need a proof that you can work in the hospital legally.” While she was asking for paperwork related to my ability to work legally in the United States, I had no idea what she was asking for, as I was completely naïve about this process. That very moment I had an extreme sense of insecurity about my job and felt nervous. She quickly realized my state of mind, and very politely talked to me in a supportive manner and reassured me while connecting me to my legal counsel who processed my work permit. Because of her kindness, I was able to start my residency on time. When I reflect on this situation, I laugh at my own naiveness, and how could I not even think about producing work authorization to work in the United States. That instance taught me a lesson to always do your research and due diligence before undertaking any task or project.

Are you working on any new or exciting projects now?

It was my lifelong wish to be able to do something special and meaningful for my family to improve their quality of life. Along the same lines, I decided to gift a house to my sister that is closer to me so she could own property and be close to us. I am very excited that we found an ideal home for her, which we will be closing on this month. As part of this project, my wife and I are shopping to furnish her home at this time.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

I consider myself very lucky and fortunate to have some amazing people in my life who have showered me with countless blessings. The most important people who helped me get to where I am right now are my parents. Without their love, support, guidance and blessings, I would not have achieved any success. I still remember one of the darkest moments of my life after studying 10 hours a day for 8 months to prepare for the exams to get into a residency program in the US. I received the results, and came just 1 point short of passing the exams. I was at my father’s shop when I received the results. I was completely devastated and went inside the bathroom and couldn’t stop crying. My dad, who never expresses his emotions, asked me to come out of the bathroom. In fact, I couldn’t remember the last time he hugged me. I was nervous about coming out of the bathroom, yet at that moment he was full of support and compassion. He came up to me, gave me a big long hug and told me one thing which I will never forget for the rest of my life; “Son, this is it, you are almost there and now no one can stop you and don’t give up.” That instance changed my perspective on life, and it gave me strength and energy and made me more determined than ever. Three months later, I took the exams and passed with flying colors and took many more difficult exams after that and passed. I am very thankful and grateful to my father for his giving me that inner strength which I desperately needed at that time.

The second most important person to whom I attribute my success is my lovely wife, Ambreen. She stood, and continues to stand, by me through thick and thin. Just two months into our marriage, I left Pakistan for my residency while she stayed back home. She needed to wait until I was able to sponsor her, but I couldn’t do that until I received my own my green card. The process took almost two and half years before we both had a chance to reunite. Despite these challenges she always supported me. I would call her once a month and sometimes there was no conversation for minutes, but we could hear each other crying on the other side. Her calmness and patience became my strength. Once we were united in the United States, she pursued her own career by achieving an Honors degree. Ambreen has been instrumental in raising and instilling character in our twin sons, who are now 25 years old and our pride. She was instrumental in helping me start my own medical practice where she took charge of designing, building, and decorating our offices at The Center for Spine and Pain Medicine. The most important thing she has done for me and my family is that she convinced me to bring my parents from Pakistan to live with us. They have seen our children grow and they get to see my siblings and their family on a regular basis. Ambreen has been a rock of our family, and I am whole-heartedly grateful to her for all of my success.

Is there a particular book that made an impact on you? Can you share a story?

“A Personal History” by Imran Khan, the current Prime Minister of Pakistan and former cricket star. In the book, Khan details Pakistan’s history, his political party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, and his own life and cricket career. I was blown away by the events and accounts of struggles of his life and how he pulled himself up when people wrote him off. I have tried to adopt that philosophy in my life and have achieved many good things.

My favorite book is “The Power of Now: A Guide to Spiritual Enlightenment” by Eckhart Tolle. The book presents itself as a discussion about how people interact with themselves and others. The concept of self-reflection and presence in the moment are presented along with simple exercises for the achievement of its principles.

How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

I have been very fortunate to help many people as a pain management physician. As a result, I have committed myself to helping others and giving back. One of the ways I give back is through my support for global organizations like Aga Khan Foundation (AKF) as well as various local charities. I also love sharing of my knowledge with my peers and mentoring young medical students.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share a story about how that was relevant to you in your own life?

“Never forget this: The society in which we live cannot give a man happiness. If we miss that, you miss my point altogether. Society can give a man space to breathe and freedom to move in it: it can afford him the means of keeping himself healthy and making himself strong. But happiness never depends on ones surroundings; it depends altogether and exclusively on oneself.” — Imam Sultan Muhammad Shah/Aga Khan III.

The above excerpt has a very powerful message regarding purpose and philosophy of life. I read this over and over again and it boils down to one thing: happiness. One of life’s essential lessons is that no matter how much intellectual and material success you achieve in life, the state of happiness is still transient unless you rise to your true human potential which the divine has blessed you with. It’s really up to us as individuals to figure out how we each get to that stage, but to me it’s my personal life goal.

Can you share your top three “lifestyle tweaks” that will help people feel great?

First, we must treat everyone with respect. This philosophy stems from the very basic divine principle that we all on this earth are created by God who instills the same spirit of love and compassion, regardless of age, sex, color or gender. I have personally experienced that the more love and respect I give, I receive ten times more of the same in return.

Second, dream big and work hard to achieve your dreams. Once you achieve success, be sure to share your time and knowledge with the people who need it the most. Be humble and grateful for your success and generous with your time and resources.

Third, practice enjoying time with yourself. Life is an illusion of a vicious circle, so don’t spend all of your life chasing material comfort. Learn to enjoy nature, and exercise maintaining a spiritual and material balance.

What are your “5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Started” and why. (Please share a story or example for each.)

Listen to your inner voice: Our potential is truly inside us. We simply must learn to listen to our inner voice because it’s a wonderful guide for our lives. Find a mentor: I believe a mentor, which I did not have, would have helped me gain perspectives and challenged me to grow faster and earlier. That’s why I am committed to mentorship. Plan to give back: You must think about giving back before doing it. It’s a mindset. Think about what causes and communities you’d like to support. Give back: After you think about where you’d like to place your philanthropic energies, do it with a passion. Be kind to yourself: Life is challenging enough. You spend more time with yourself more than anyone else, think good thoughts about yourself, cut yourself a break, and recognize that you are good force in this world.

If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of wellness to the most amount of people, what would that be?

If I could start one movement, that would be called “Movement Of Happiness.”

Happiness is the basic and fundamental emotion we all strive for in our day-to-day life, it’s an art of controlling your state of mind through conscious awareness of our self being and learning to live in and accept that moment.

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them 🙂

I would love to meet and have a breakfast with Imran Khan, @ImranKhanPTI, the serving prime minister of Pakistan.

He is the leader of my era and is my role model. I have read and followed him closely since his sportsman years. I find lots of similarities and resemblances between his life struggles and mine. He has an intellectual persona with breadth of knowledge on all subject matters and after achieving personal goals and achievements has dedicated his life to improve the quality of life of the poor in Pakistan.

What is the best way our readers can follow you online?

Please connect with me on LinkedIn and Facebook.

Thank you so much for these wonderful insights!