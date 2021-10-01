Dr. S Monty Ghosh Of The University of Alberta: “Know the system well”

Know the system well. Physicians need to be resource savvy, and knowing how the system works at the local level, as well as the macro national level is key. Once you know how the system works, and what resources are available, then you’re able to make meaningful changes to help fill the gaps in services you see. This came incredibly handy during various phases of the pandemic and helped us mobilize resources. For example, by knowing which groups did outreach programming to vulnerable populations, were able to create an effective swabbing strategy to test for COVID-19, and this later pivoted to supporting vaccinating our population.

The global health and wellness market is worth more than 1.5 trillion dollars. So many people are looking to improve their physical, mental, and emotional wellness. At the same time, so many people are needed to help provide these services. What does it take to create a highly successful career in the health and wellness industry?

In this interview series called “5 Things You Need To Create A Highly Successful Career In The Health and Wellness Industry” we are talking to health and wellness professionals who can share insights and stories from their experiences.

In this particular interview, we had the distinct pleasure of interviewing Dr. S. Monty Ghosh.

Monty Ghosh is an Internist and Addiction Specialist. He works with multiple community-based not-for-profit organizations to provide support for marginalized populations. He is a graduate of the TH Chan School of Public Health at Harvard University and has created multiple award-winning programs and teams and was recently honored with the Canadian Medical Association’s Emerging Young Leaders Award.

He is an assistant clinical professor at both The University of Alberta and the University of Calgary, and is heavily involved with provincial policy building in his province of Alberta, and is the recipient of provincial and federal grants.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive in, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your ‘backstory’ and how you grew up?

My hometown is located between The Canadian Rockies and the prairies in a city called Calgary Alberta Canada. I grew up as an only child in a small apartment to working-class parents. We compensated with what little we had with lots of love. My father was a cook by trade, and despite long days in the kitchen, he would still come home and cook something wholesome and special. My father and mother instilled a strong sense of commitment for me to better the lives of others around us. They placed a strong emphasis that a life without service to my fellow humans was not a life worth living. I very much appreciated the value of health equity with my father. As a teenager, our family had thoughts of moving to the US from Canada, but we stayed behind. This was fortunate as my father had lymphoma soon after and required chemo. He had to take time off work which put some financial strains on our family. That only would have been compounded if we had to pay for my father’s health care if we had moved from the states. Free health care in Canada really helped reduce much of the stress we had to deal with during this period.

Was there a particular person or event that inspired you to live a wellness-focused lifestyle? Can you tell us about your main motivation to go all in?

In Medicine, it is very difficult to stay detached from work. Patient care, patient families, call, administrative duties, and much more constantly pop up in day-to-day activities. While many individuals focus on separating work and life, some professions don’t allow that luxury, and when you do try to separate them, you find that you may miss something important with patient care, or when you return, you are so backlogged that you are even more stressed. A mentor once suggested that the best way to maintain balance is by integrating work and life. This means integrating time into your busy day to do the things you love and maintain personal wellness. This might mean taking a break in the middle of your busy day to meet with family or friends for a fun activity, or fitting in a workout in between meetings, or being sure to grab a nice dinner on a busy day. Integrating work and life, in a balanced, intentional fashion can keep one motivated and reduce the risk of burnout.

Most people with a wellbeing centered lifestyle have a “go-to” activity, exercise, beverage, or food that is part of their routine. What is yours and can you tell us how it helps you?

Socializing and being with others have always energized me. Spending time with those I care about, in any fashion, over a meal, sporting event, or board games I find allows me to destress and rejuvenate. Regardless of activity or location, the key ingredient is the people. They provide a quiet reprieve from work or active decompression where I can vent my thoughts and concerns. Regardless, they provide me insight every time. Most of all, they truly care about me and want me to succeed in my passion. Without them, I would not make it far.

To live a wellness-focused life is one thing, but how did it become your career? How did it all start?

My parents always taught me to think about social equity, and one of our largest gaps is health equity. When I got into medicine, it was only a matter of time before I returned to these roots (although it took me some time and a couple of career pivots).

Health equity is broader than most people think. The population I serve face many obstacles in their day-to-day life. Whether it’s food insecurity and homelessness, severe mental health and addiction concerns, or concerns with the justice system. They have taught me that there is no size fit all solution to wellness, and that wellness is multifactorial, encompassing multiple domains. This applies to not only our most vulnerable in our society but all of us. We have to have a holistic approach to wellness-focused on not only physical health, but also other types of health including mental health, emotional health, and a strong focus on social determinants of health including housing and income stability.

Can you share a story about the biggest challenges you faced when you were first starting? How did you resolve that? What are the main lessons or takeaways from that story?

The biggest challenge I faced when I first began in this field after I graduated was finding the right network. I moved to a brand new city and knew very few people in my field. Through cold calls and emails, I began to meet key people in the field. I slowly learned the needs of the community and had projects I wanted to implement. The initial support for my projects was lukewarm, but I kept with the encouragement of key colleagues. Pitch after pitch, I eventually found the right people to make some of the project and program ideas a reality. A great piece of advice a mentor passed on to me was to take things “step by step”. He said, “keep walking the path, one step at a time, and before you know it, you’ll look back and you’re miles ahead and ever so close to the first stop of your destination.”

Can you share with us how the work you are doing is helping to make a bigger impact in the world? Can you share a story that illustrates that?

One thing I’m very focused on is how to bring “harm reduction” into people’s homes. Harm reduction is a concept where people who use substances do so in a safer way. We know we can’t stop people from using drugs/substances, but if we are supportive of them to do it in a safe manner, they will likely have better outcomes. This is no different than wearing a seatbelt when we drive or wearing a bike helmet while biking. Both are dangerous activities but we minimize the risk by using extra safety supports. Harm reduction has become even more important during the opioid crisis where people are at high risk of death without it. Harm reduction is a part of the treatment pathway for addiction. We are currently working on virtual harm reduction supports including the National Overdose Response Service (NORS) where we provide phone support for those using alone. Part of my work also involves advocacy for a better understanding of harm reduction as well as recovery and how a one size fits all solution to the opioid crisis.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now? How do you think that might help people?

One of the most interesting projects I’m working on is Canada’s National Overdose Response Service (NORS). It’s a project in partnership with Grenfell Ministries in Ontario and Brave Co-Op in Vancouver British Columbia. The project essentially is what many in the U.S. called a virtual “safe injection site”. With the opioid epidemic really affecting people who are using opioids alone, we provide a service in which people can phone a number and use their opioids with a virtual supervisor. If at any point they overdose or are unresponsive, a safety plan is enacted which could include emergency services going to their home. Thus far we have had 2400 phone calls and 31 overdoses all of which were successfully responded to.

You are a successful leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

Resiliency: It is incredibly important to be resilient. There were will always be barriers to ensuring your project, idea, and concept is unsuccessful, many of which will be out of your control. For instance, I had one project which was unfortunately shut down by our provincial government. While it was a hard pill to swallow, with continued work and dedication, the project was eventually picked up by our Federal Government, and our provincial government came back to us and relaunched a modified project.

Dedication: In order to make effective change, you have to have dedication and stay focused on your goal. This means ensuring you make time to dedicate to the project and ensuring you don’t take on too much (which can be extremely hard to do sometimes). There have been numerous projects which I found were interesting in order to focus on more meaningful projects. It also meant sacrifices, including time away from family and friends and investing time in developing skills. For instance, in order to further support my projects, I required a greater understanding of program evaluation and research. This required me to go back to school to do a Master’s in Public Health and spend time in Boston. This undoubtedly required me to take time off of work and reduced my income, but it allowed me to gain the skills I needed to perform better as a researcher, program developer, as well as a leader.

Compassion: As a physician, a lens of compassion is key. Whenever there are stormy waters in my advocacy work and research around substance use disorders and homelessness, areas in which there is much stigma, politics, and policy disagreements, I try to remember that I am approaching this from a place of compassion. I have to remember that the patient, their families, and their vulnerability is most important, and that everything else, whether it’s the project, clinical program, or my own ego and pride comes after.

OK, thank you for all of that. Let’s now shift to the main focus of our interview. Let’s begin with a basic definition of terms so that all of us are on the same page. Wellness is an incredibly broad topic. How would you define the term “Wellness”? Can you explain what you mean?

Coming from a multifocal lens, the definition of wellness can be incredibly broad. It is a holistic variable that is very client-dependent and will vary from person to person. To some it means mental health wellness, others it means wellness in regards to social determinants of health such as access to housing, food, and income. It also means safety and security. The key is to find out key wellness aspects affecting the clients you are working with and ensure those are addressed and managed. One can’t also just focus on one aspect of wellness and expect the individual to be “better” now. Aspects of wellness are all interconnected, and as such you have to focus on each aspect to ensure the client as a whole is “well”.

Inversely, this concept can extend to your own well-being. You have to focus on your multiple domains. Having wellness in one domain or a few domains may work for a short period, but inevitably they bleed into each other. The idea of body, spirit, and mental wellness is not new, but it is so true.

As an expert, this might be intuitive to you, but it will be instructive to expressly articulate this. Can you please share a few reasons with our readers about why focusing on our wellness should be a priority in our lives?

Wellness is often a difficult state to reach. This is especially true during the busy times in which many of us in the health care field currently face during the pandemic. Indeed, many of my colleagues feel exhausted from the past 18 months yet we still push forward. Wellness is key for many of us as it helps reduce the risk of burnout. Indeed, there have been several times this past while where I was worried I was reaching a “burnout point”. I remember there were moments in which I no longer felt intrigued or interested in my work. I felt indifferent to things that used to matter to me. This was the first sign that I was feeling burnt out. I could no longer be an effective leader, and just detested showing up to a job I loved. I needed to take a break and decrease my workload which helped a lot. Instead of scheduling in work, I scheduled in time with friends or doing activities I loved doing within the parameters of the pandemic. I actively tried to reconnect with the passion that existed before by not doing what I was usually passionate about. After taking some time off, I was able to go back to work with more enthusiasm and joy…. which made me much more effective.

Since the COVID-19 pandemic, there has been an increasingly growing understanding of the necessity for companies to be mindful of the wellness of their employees. For the sake of inspiring others, can you share steps or initiatives that companies have taken to help improve or optimize their employees’ mental and physical wellness?

One aspect that many of my coworkers and teammates felt during the pandemic was isolated and disconnectedness. In order to effectively deal with the pandemic, conscious efforts were made to create more collaboration and interconnectedness between various teams, social service agencies, and health care authorities to deal with the crisis. Prior to the pandemic, many social service agencies in my city were not as connected with each other but also with health services and with various government groups. By creating an ongoing collaborative space where groups could work together and team up, we created a sense of common purpose and unity between groups that seldom collaborated in the past. Driven by a joint mission, and newly-identified common ideals, our hope is that these collaborations continue into the future to support other efforts including things such as more integrated health and housing, and the opioid epidemic that is plaguing our population.

Ok super. Here is the main question of our interview. What are your “5 Things You Need To Create A Highly Successful Career In The Health and Wellness Industry”? If you can, please share a story or an example for each.

1. Identifying gaps in services for populations. We need to know the populations we serve well and be able to identify gaps in services and problems they face. Once we identify these gaps we can further create an action plan to manage these gaps in services. An example of this was our addiction clinic. Our city never had an outpatient-based addiction clinic in which we could provide medical management of certain types of addictions outside of opioids. When we saw patients, we realized there was nowhere we could send clients. As such, we partnered with others to create a new clinic to support this population. We have had over 5000 clients now over the last year which we support through this program now.

2. Know the system well. Physicians need to be resource savvy, and knowing how the system works at the local level, as well as the macro national level is key. Once you know how the system works, and what resources are available, then you’re able to make meaningful changes to help fill the gaps in services you see. This came incredibly handy during various phases of the pandemic and helped us mobilize resources. For example, by knowing which groups did outreach programming to vulnerable populations, were able to create an effective swabbing strategy to test for COVID-19, and this later pivoted to supporting vaccinating our population.

3. Have a network and mentors. Networking is key and having a broad network helps accomplish the task at heart. This includes networks in operations, policy, fundraising, and health care delivery. Mentors have been key to guide me in my career path. Not only have they been there and done that, and can provide valuable guidance around how to make change and have a successful career, but can also advocate for you when you’re in a bind or help you brainstorm solutions. I had struggled for years with the idea of virtual supervised consumption as no one wanted to initially support the project. It was a chance meeting with my future mentor at a gathering for a social service agency that changed that. We were introduced and began a discussion on addiction needs in the community. I shared with him various ideas I had and he suggested I email him some grants and projects I had done. Within 24 hours he had returned some suggestions for the projects, and 48 hours we were having a 3-hour meeting to discuss them. I later learned that he was incredibly influential as being a provincial leader in addiction medicine, and was able to use his influence and the respect he had gained over the years to advocate for my projects and myself. I was so new to the field, and I appreciate his guidance, support, and advocacy for me.

4. Build a strong team. A successful career in Health is not a solo sport but rather a team sport. You cannot create effective change alone and a team will help carry your projects further. Ensure there is limited hierarchy and everyone has skin in the game. Our pandemic response team for our homeless shelters was very much contingent on teamwork. Everyone had a role to play, and no single individual could have made the project the success it was. We were all equal and set up a culture of equality right from the get-go.

5. Have compassion: In an industry where we serve those who are in need of support, having compassion is by far the greatest virtue to have. It should be your central compass to guide all activities you do to create a successful career. If your central business is to help others in need, compassion will ensure you continue to help others even when the going gets tough.

You are a person of great influence. If you could start a movement that would promote the most wellness to the greatest amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

I’m a huge believer in the decriminalization of substance use. North America’s criminal justice system has stemmed from the belief that people who use substances are immoral and deserve to be punished. This has led to the 80’s “war on drugs” which has disproportionately affected BIPOC populations and those who are marginalized. Addiction is a medical illness and not a moral failing and as such, it should be handled like a medical concern that it is. We do not arrest someone who has diabetes and gets a Slurpee, and as such we should not criminalize people who use substances when they are themselves addicted. Instead of arresting them, we should provide access to wellness supports which includes access to housing, income supports, addiction treatment, and harm reduction resources. The Portugal model has demonstrated that with decriminalization, fewer people use substances, and decriminalization will help save lives during the opioid epidemic.

We are blessed that some very prominent names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them.

I have so many who inspire me including Obama and Fauci. Obama is especially prominent being a visible minority yet breaking through barriers of race and discrimination to be the success he is. It is Malala Yousafzai and her father who most inspires me. Many of the opportunities that have come to me in life have been because of access to education and a strong emphasis my family has placed on it. Malala and her father fought so hard for her right to an education and the opportunities it has provided. I admire them so much and as such draw great inspiration for the work they’ve done to increase access to education, and invariably access to opportunities which education provides.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

Feel free to reach out to me via linked in at https://www.linkedin.com/in/monty-ghosh/

This was very inspiring. Thank you so much for the time you spent with this. We wish you continued success and good health!