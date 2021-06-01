Dr. S. Louis Bridges Jr of Rheumatology Research Foundation: “Rheumatology is one field where the workforce shortage is critical”

The main way we can put this behind us is to encourage every American to be vaccinated against COVID. There remains a lot of misinformation about the vaccines, which is amplified by fear and mistrust.

As a part of our interview series called “5 Things We Must Do To Improve the US Healthcare System”, I had the pleasure to interview S. Louis Bridges Jr.

S. Louis Bridges, Jr., MD, PhD is the Physician-in-Chief and Chair of the Department of Medicine at the Hospital for Special Surgery and Chief of the Division of Rheumatology at Weill Cornell Medicine. He serves as President of the Rheumatology Research Foundation and member of the Executive Committee of the American College of Rheumatology. He previously served as Director of the Division of Clinical Immunology and Rheumatology at the University of Alabama at Birmingham. Dr. Bridges received a BS from the University of Notre Dame, an MD from LSU School of Medicine in New Orleans, and a PhD in Microbiology from UAB. His research has focused largely on RA susceptibility, severity, and treatment response. He has authored more than 130 manuscripts, has been named to Best Doctors in America since 2003.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive into our interview, our readers would like to get to know you a bit. Can you tell us a story about what brought you to this specific career path?

My first rotation in medical school was in rheumatology. It was wonderful to see the long-term relationships that the rheumatologist had with their patients. I really enjoy helping patients with chronic diseases and getting to know them personally. Rheumatology is a field that often gets puzzling cases or unclear diagnoses, and it is great when you are able to help establish a diagnosis or management plan for these patients. My fascination with the human immune system also contributed to my decision to become a rheumatologist.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

On one occasion early in my career, I prescribed a new drug for a patient, which I was convinced would greatly help her. When she returned to see me a few months later, she was remarkably improved and I felt very gratified. She then told me that she had not filled the prescription I gave her! I learned a valuable lesson — sometimes patients get better over time even without medication. This also is a valuable reminder to have humility.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

Constantly strive to do what’s right, not what’s easy. It may be a difficult road, but eventually doing the right thing pays off.

How would you define an “excellent healthcare provider”?

I would define it as a provider who not only has current knowledge and skills, but who wants to get the “person” to get better, not just the “disease” to get better.

What are your favorite books, podcasts, or resources that inspire you to be a better healthcare leader? Can you explain why you like them?

I recently read Full-Spectrum Thinking by futurist Bob Johansen. It was interesting to think about his concept of living one’s life focused 10 years ahead and working backward to understand choices in the present.

Are you working on any exciting new projects now? How do you think that will help people?

My colleagues and I at the Rheumatology Research Foundation are working on projects focused on improving the quality of telehealth care of patients with rheumatic diseases. This ultimately has the potential to get many more patients suffering from these diseases to have access to care. are currently working on several projects focused on patient-orient research. The Foundation is also working on an initiative in precision medicine that seeks to get each individual patient the drug that will benefit them most at the right time.

Ok, thank you for that. Let’s now jump to the main focus of our interview. According to this study cited by Newsweek, the US healthcare system is ranked as the worst among high income nations. This seems shocking. Can you share with us 3–5 reasons why you think the US is ranked so poorly?

There are many complex reasons that despite spending a lot of money, the US does not have a good healthcare system. It is often difficult for patients to get to see the right specialist for the problem that they have, so there should be more emphasis placed on primary care, preventive medicine, and population health. The US healthcare system is very fragmented, which makes for a very inefficient way to care for patients.

The COVID-19 pandemic has put intense pressure on the American healthcare system, leaving some hospital systems at a complete loss as to how to handle this crisis. Can you share with us examples of where we’ve seen the U.S. healthcare system struggle? How do you think we can correct these issues moving forward?

The pandemic has increased the mortality rate due not only to viral infection, but also to due changes in health care delivery. One of the indirect effects of the pandemic is that patients are often afraid to seek medical care. Thus, deaths due to other conditions such as heart disease and stroke, have increased during the pandemic.

The main way we can put this behind us is to encourage every American to be vaccinated against COVID. There remains a lot of misinformation about the vaccines, which is amplified by fear and mistrust.

Another way to address the changes in health care delivery due to COVID is to look for alternative ways to care for patients. Many patients with rheumatic diseases can be managed through telehealth. The Foundation recently awarded $1.65M to fund five research studies exploring the relationships between rheumatic diseases and SARS-CoV-2, as well as the pandemic’s effect on health care delivery in the US.

The Foundation also recently announced the availability of funds for projects exploring the use of telehealth to improve patient care and health outcomes in individuals with rheumatologic and musculoskeletal diseases. Ultimately, insights gained from this body of research will help answer rapidly emerging questions about telehealth in the rheumatology space.

How do you think we can address the problem of physician shortages?

Rheumatology is one field where the workforce shortage is critical. Given that more Americans are living longer and many have conditions that put them at risk of arthritis, the need for rheumatologists is growing. The 2015 American College of Rheumatology Workforce Study revealed the U.S. will face a shortage of 4,000 rheumatology providers by 2030. The growing shortage leads to longer wait times for patients to get the care they need, especially in areas underserved by rheumatology health professionals.

The Foundation is working to address the growing shortage by providing funding for students and residents in underserved areas to explore their interest in rheumatology to attend Convergence, the ACR’s annual meeting.

Despite growing interest in rheumatology as a specialty, many rheumatology training programs don’t have adequate funding to train additional fellows. That’s another area where the Foundation helps bridge the gap — we have partially funded 21 fellowship slots last fiscal year. While our efforts have been fruitful, we need to do more to address this growing problem.

How do you think we can address the issue of physician diversity?

It needs to start at the very beginning with better opportunities for underrepresented minorities to become interested in science and health care when in early stages of their education. Individual healthcare institutions also need to take the step of truly valuing the voice of physicians from different backgrounds and ethnicities. The Paula de Merieux Fellowship Training Award sponsored by the Foundation provides salary support to a trainee who belongs to an underrepresented minority or is a woman.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

The most immediate thing people could do have a positive effect on others is to get the COVID vaccine. By doing so, you help to protect your family, friends, and others in your community from contracting this often fatal disease.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

They can follow my Twitter account: @HSS_PIC

Thank you so much for these insights! This was very inspirational and we wish you continued success in your great work.