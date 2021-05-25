Dr. Ryan Neinstein: “Being hyper honest with oneself and patients”

Being hyper honest with oneself and patients — if any member of our staff feels there is some part of the patient’s wishes we cannot grant, or expectations cannot be met we have to have a higher threshold for stopping the process given that surgery is no longer a short car ride away.

One of the consequences of the pandemic is the dramatic growth of Telehealth and Telemedicine. But how can doctors and providers best care for their patients when they are not physically in front of them? What do doctors wish patients knew in order to make sure they are getting the best results even though they are not actually in the office? How can Telehealth approximate and even improve upon the healthcare that traditional doctors’ visits can provide?

In this interview series, called “Telehealth Best Practices; How To Best Care For Your Patients When They Are Not Physically In Front Of You” we are talking to successful Doctors, Dentists, Psychotherapists, Counselors, and other medical and wellness professionals who share lessons and stories from their experience about the best practices in Telehealth. As a part of this series, I had the pleasure of interviewing Dr. Ryan Neinstein.

Dr. Ryan Neinstein, board certified plastic surgeon, innovator, and founder of Neinstein Plastic Surgery, has tailored his menu of services to respond to the demands of active and vibrant New Yorkers. Dr. Neinstein focuses primarily on minimally invasive liposuculpting. He prefers the term ‘sculpting’ because while anyone can remove fat, sculpting is an artistic skill honed over years of dedication to the craft. His unique combination of acoustic and plasma energy allows for stubborn areas of fat and loose skin to be sculpted in 90 minutes with virtually no scarring, no general anesthesia and only 48 hours of downtime. He has a less is more philosophy on surgery, and while he has options for high definition sculpting the majority of his patients choose a natural slim look that makes them look as good as possible, as natural as possible, as fast as possible.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive in, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your ‘backstory’ and how you got started?

For as long as I can remember I’ve always had a persistent inquisitive nature, and felt a calling towards some sort of service to others. Medicine drew me in because it satisfied both of these insatiable inner cravings I had for life. As the road matured, I was connected to the immediate impact of surgery, and I focused on plastic surgery for its constant evolution and creative nature. I now love and cherish everyday where I have the ability, with my own hands, to help people feel great about themselves.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

Besides the time I took my scrubs off in the hospital to get a clean pair, and the machine broke so I had to walk through the emergency department naked with a stethoscope, I am constantly amazed by the human spirit to persevere and overcome any and all challenges.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

“Behind every mountain is just another mountain” -Marcus Aurelius



We don’t control when things get hard, but we always control how we respond. Focusing on character and having a moral compass are essential for shutting out distractions and accomplishing great things with purpose and intention.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

I believe that you cannot go in a straight line without a ruler. My grandmother was a holocaust survivor. She taught me to adapt to circumstances you can’t change, no matter how difficult, and to always remember that life is precious so try to enjoy it.

Let’s now shift to the main focus of our interview. The pandemic has changed so many things about the way we behave. One of them of course, is how doctors treat their patients. Many doctors have started treating their patients remotely. Telehealth can of course be very different than working with a patient that is in front of you. This provides great opportunity because it allows more people access to medical professionals, but it can also create unique challenges. To begin, can you articulate for our readers a few of the main benefits of having a patient in front of you?

Digitizing our practice has globalized our presence and offering for the end user, in our circumstance the patient who was more often than not local. As an early adopter of the technology, I have been able to maneuver our digital experience based on feedback from our patients. Firstly, many patients have busy lives. Even in the pandemic people are working hard at home, and now have an increase demand on them as parents. Our patients who are parents and busy professionals constantly thank me for creating an experience that takes them 30 minutes in total, and does not dislocate them from their parenting and work-related responsibilities. Instead of spending a full day off of work to come and see me they can see me without hassle within the workday. While some of the nuisance of human interaction are naturally lost, our feedback tells us that the majority of patients feel more comfortable discussing their bodies and desires in their home with their spouse or friend present, compared to the intimidating experience of a doctor’s office. They are also grateful for our streamlined paperwork approach, also entirely digital, and what I call our enhanced virtual community where they meet our nurse practitioners and staff virtually as well further bridging the gap from online to in person.

On the flip side, can you articulate for our readers a few of the main challenges that arise when a patient is not in the same space as the doctor?

Like most things in life, there are obstacles. The short time spent meeting virtually may have an unpredictable amount of dislocation between what is portrayed to us digitally and what is real. Tools and strategies we use to make sense of new patient concerns are still limited, so ultimately we are inviting conflict and misunderstanding in ways that may have a profound effect .

Here is the main question of our interview. Based on your experience, what can one do to address or redress each of those challenges? What are your “5 Things You Need To Know To Best Care For Your Patients When They Are Not Physically In Front Of You ? (Please share a story or example for each.)

Remember not to always default to truth — by this I mean, while human beings are programmed to believe technology and people are always truthful it is important to step back and realize that subconsciously we all do not portray what we are actually thinking and feeling. A patient who says she may just have decided to have a procedure may actually be dealing with a significant life event such as divorce or a job change and may be looking for surgery to accomplish a goal that is not appropriate.

Hyper communication instead of fixed static moments. As our practice has evolved digitally, we now are in constant motion with our patients through email, text, social media. This allows a sharing of information on topics beyond plastic surgery, whether it be a meme or a shared article, we are able to probe deeper into the elements of the patient and they into us to better align our goals and objectives

Technology- while it’s easy to talk to your aunt on facetime it’s much more difficult to make critical decisions when it comes to surgery. To circumvent this short falling, we are hyper focused on our surgical options. In our case we stick to body sculpting, which allows a better understanding of angles, lighting and physical maneuvers the patients can do themselves to show clinical data.

Expansion of office capabilities — since we now have so many patients coming from far and wide, we’ve also had to become a concierge travel service. This has allowed us to create formidable bonds with local hotels, car services, food services, and concierge post-operative treatment facilitators. We can now streamline the whole process for a patient coming from out of town, or even local, to ensure safe, smooth, stress free processes.

Being hyper honest with oneself and patients — if any member of our staff feels there is some part of the patient’s wishes we cannot grant, or expectations cannot be met we have to have a higher threshold for stopping the process given that surgery is no longer a short car ride away.

Can you share a few ways that Telehealth can create opportunities or benefits that traditional in-office visits cannot provide? Can you please share a story or give an example?

We are now able to offer working parents a one day off surgical experience as I like to think about it. Patients used to have to take a day off for a consultation, pre-op work up, surgery itself and many days off for follow ups. We have essentially compounded this and created a one-day surgical break from work with the rest of the interactions becoming a part of the daily work schedule. This means parents can save their vacation time for their families, and hard-working parents are now able to have surgical interventions they never thought they could manage with their busy schedules.

Let’s zoom in a bit. Many tools have been developed to help facilitate Telehealth. In your personal experiences which tools have been most effective in helping to replicate the benefits of being together in the same space?

Technology is not static it’s a dynamic process. More involved and complicated than a simple in office visit. From the detailed explanation of the surgeries provided on our website, to a constant sharing of office culture, systems and processes through social media, we are constantly evolving and living our mantra through different mediums. We have completely changed our intake and consent process bringing forms and discussion straight to the patients preferred device, we now use chat bots to answer simple questions and share videos of how to do things such as using garments and post op rollers that can all be done at home.

If you could design the perfect Telehealth feature or system to help your patients, what would it be?

I personally don’t like the word perfection because it creates the concept of something that is impossible. To me perfection is the commitment to constant improvement. We will constantly pivot and adapt our technology to reflect the needs and wants of our patients around the world.

Are there things that you wish patients knew in order to make sure they are getting the best results even though they are not actually in the office?

We are always trying to dance between the rain drops, this means teasing out desires and expectations with the words and emotions being shared with us. If it was completely transparent this may be easier, but where is the intellectual curiosity if everything is given to you?!

The technology is rapidly evolving and new tools like VR, AR, and Mixed Reality are being developed to help bring people together in a shared virtual space. Is there any technology coming down the pipeline that excites you?

We are working with a company to create an augmented reality office where it will almost seem like we are in the same room having an in-person consultation, this may enhance the virtual or digital process.

Is there a part of this future vision that concerns you? Can you explain?

Nothing will ever replace the personal touch, when patients have concerns about a surgical result nothing will ever compare to the compassion, sympathy, and empathy that can be shared in person, which no matter how augmented the digital experience is cannot be met in times of need.

Here is our last “meaty” question. You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

Commitment to service and intellectual curiosity is the driver of momentum for humanity. I would love to be able to share the benefits of medicine and science with young people trying to decide what to with their life. When comparing the immediacy of a finance job with the long road of medicine it would be beneficial if more youth chose the path less travelled

How can our readers further follow your work online?

Follow along @drneinstein and www.neinsteinplasticsurgery.com