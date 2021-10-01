Dr. Ruth Maher of INNOVO: “Have a Plan”

Have a Plan: For short and long-term goals that includes contingencies for surprises along the way.

Dr. Ruth Maher is the co-inventor of INNOVO®, the only non-invasive therapy clinically proven to restore the pelvic floor. She is currently the Program Director of the Department of Physical Therapy at Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine (PCOM), in Suwanee, Georgia having emigrated to the U.S. from her native Dublin in 1995. She teaches in the area of evidence-based practice, research, pain science, women’s health and musculoskeletal imaging. Her published research centers on assessment and treatment of pelvic floor dysfunction and the use of ultrasound imaging in physical therapy research and practice.

Additionally, Dr. Maher has held leadership positions with the American Board of Physical Therapy Specialties, women’s health council and on several committees within the Federation of State Boards of Physical Therapy. Prior to her life in academe, she owned and ran private practices in Dublin and the U.S.A.

Further credentials:

Bachelor of Science (BSc) in Exercise Science

Master’s Degree (MPT) in Physical Therapy (physiotherapy) from Georgia State University, Atlanta, Georgia, U.S.A.

Clinical Doctorate Degree (DPT) in Physical Therapy (physiotherapy) from Simmons University in Boston, MA, U.S.A.

PhD from University College Dublin, Ireland in Physiotherapy

Board Certified by the American Board of Physical Therapy Specialties in Women’s Health (WCS)

Board Certified fellow of the Biofeedback Certification International Alliance in the area of pelvic floor dysfunction (BCB-PMD)

Dr. Maher is also an active member of the American Physical Therapy Association, International Continence Society, Irish Society of Chartered Physiotherapists, and the American Institute of Ultrasound in Medicine and has presented her peer reviewed research at several conferences around the world.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Our readers would love to “get to know you” better. Can you share your “backstory” with us?

I’m the Department Chair of the Department of Physical Therapy at Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine (PCOM) in Suwanee, Georgia, where I teach evidence-based practice, research, pain science, women’s health, and musculoskeletal imaging. However, my career journey was atypical.

For as long as I can remember, I’ve always been drawn to the world of science, particularly anatomy and biological systems, despite not having exposure early on. I grew up in Dublin, Ireland, and back in the mid-1970s, my all-girls secondary school provided limited options in the sciences. When I left school, I worked for many years in an Irish utility company in various roles over 15 years, including systems administration of a costing and budgeting system, and later a seconded business analyst position with the World Bank in 1995 in Uganda for several months. Later that year, my husband and I acquired green cards to live and work in the U.S.A. via a lottery system. I took early retirement, and so in my early 30’s I emigrated to the states with my husband.

Once there, I had an opportunity to go to university. I completed a BS in Exercise Science (1999), followed by a Masters in Physical therapy (MPT, 2002), a clinical Doctorate in Physical Therapy (DPT, 2004), and later became a Board-Certified Women’s Health Clinical Specialist (2009). I worked for several years in various clinical settings and then opened a private practice. It initially focused on general orthopedics and later on pelvic floor dysfunction and chronic pain. After many years working in the U.S. health care system, I became disillusioned with women’s health offerings, specifically pelvic health. I believe pelvic health care to be fragmented, the contents being divided out across specialties such as urology, gynecology, obstetrics, gastroenterology. Consequently, diagnoses can be challenging, and things can get missed.

In 2007, I moved back to Ireland and, by chance, met with the Dean of University College Dublin’s physiotherapy program. It was apparent that we both shared an interest in neuromuscular electrical stimulation. An opportunity to pursue a Ph.D. arose, and I grabbed it with both hands.

My Ph.D. focused on developing and validating a novel neuromuscular electrical stimulating device embedded in a pair of shorts to treat women with a condition known as stress urinary incontinence (SUI). Fast forward to today — I’m the co-inventor of INNOVO — a wearable solution to strengthen and improve coordination of the pelvic floor musculature with shorts that use Multipath™ technology to target weakened and discoordinated muscles by delivering 180 pelvic contractions within a 30-minute wear time.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you started your career? What were the main lessons or takeaways from that story?

Once upon a time, individuals were expected to stay on the same career path (and usually at the same company) for their entire career. I was on that path, having worked in the same company in Ireland for 15 years. However, individuals should know that choosing to leap and change career paths at any age can be life-changing and liberating, especially when you find something you’re passionate about.

I’ve spent my career pursuing opportunities that would provide me with valuable experience and get me one step closer to being in role that felt more meaningful and fulfilling. I have always been a highly motivated individual and a bit of a dreamer. I am so glad I scratched the science itch I’ve had since my youth and, in essence, reinvented myself.

Here are the most beneficial lessons I’ve learned since starting my career and adjusting it along the way:

Have a Plan: For short and long-term goals that includes contingencies for surprises along the way.

For short and long-term goals that includes contingencies for surprises along the way. Network for Your Career: It’s essential. Find individuals who are successful and learn from them. As an immigrant, I believe it’s vital to build these valuable relationships.

It’s essential. Find individuals who are successful and learn from them. As an immigrant, I believe it’s vital to build these valuable relationships. Be Bold: Don’t be afraid to take risks — I took several and don’t regret it.

Don’t be afraid to take risks — I took several and don’t regret it. Give Your Mistakes Meaning: Treat mistakes as learning opportunities, reflect and learn from them. As Thomas Edison reportedly said, “I have not failed 10,000 times. I’ve successfully found 10,000 ways that will not work.”

Can you share a story about the biggest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

In most European countries, it takes three or four years to earn an undergraduate degree in physical therapy/physiotherapy. In the states., a doctoral degree is required if you wish to purse a career within the field. I didn’t research the U.S. college system properly and underestimated the length of time and financial cost to reach my goal. I completed an undergraduate degree, which included general education classes and additional pre-requisites in applying for consideration to physical therapy schools. The best decision I ever made was to schedule appointments with an academic advisor during my undergraduate education. The advisor was able to assist me in navigating the system while working to put together a plan that would outline and ensure my success. The entire process is highly competitive, with many physical therapy schools only admitting 10–12% of applicants.

None of us can achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

I would have to say my husband, Mick. When we emigrated to America, and I discussed going to university, he was very supportive. The cost of university in the U.S. is markedly more expensive than in Ireland, but he always supported me as I worked to find avenues to finance my education. Consequently, I had little time for doing anything else, and my husband always had meals prepared for me and offered emotional support. I could focus on my academics for several years with little external stress. I can honestly say I would not have achieved my success without him.

When it comes to health and wellness, how is the work you are doing helping make a bigger impact in the world?

The pelvic floor muscles and connective tissues are frequently ignored or dismissed — especially when it comes to women prioritizing their overall health and wellness goals. It’s not until something goes wrong that women are introduced to their pelvic floor. These muscles are out of sight and frequently overlooked despite their functional importance as they maintain continence and support pelvic organs. Pelvic health is essential to overall health. It is unfortunate and frankly, unacceptable that many women only become familiar with these muscles during pregnancy or when dysfunction becomes apparent. We really should be teaching pelvic health in

high schools. The World Health Organization (WHO) reports that a silent epidemic affects women from young high schoolers to seniors at some point in their lives. They describe it as the last medical taboo that interferes with the lives of millions of women. The condition is urinary incontinence, which embodies many different types of incontinence. Stress urinary incontinence (SUI) is one type of urinary incontinence that affects 1 in 3 women in a lifetime (Nygaard et al., 2004; Magon et al., 2011). This type results in urinary leakage during exertional stress such as coughing, laughing, sneezing, or exercises. This condition is over three times more common than seasonal allergies.

To put it simply — there is little to no awareness of the pelvic floor and its essential role in women’s health and wellness.

That’s where INNOVO comes in. We’re on a mission to transform the future of pelvic health and wellness through a non-invasive and medication-free approach to better pelvic floor health. We provide a solution to help overcome the burden of living with urinary incontinence while opening a frank conversation about this silent epidemic that most find embarrassing to talk about.

Nygaard IE, Heit M. Stress urinary incontinence. Obstet Gynecol. 2004 Sep;104(3):607–20. doi: 10.1097/01.AOG.0000137874.84862.94. PMID: 15339776.

Magon N, Kalra B, Malik S, Chauhan M. Stress urinary incontinence: What, when, why, and then what?. J Midlife Health. 2011;2(2):57–64. doi:10.4103/0976–7800.92525

Can you share your top five “lifestyle tweaks” that you believe will help support people’s journey towards better wellbeing? Please give an example or story for each.

Many women will experience some form of pelvic dysfunction across their lifespan, with nearly 50% of women experiencing some form of urinary incontinence (Lukacz et al., 2017). The pelvic floor is an invisible hammock of muscles, their associated nerves, in addition to ligaments and connective tissue that maintain continence and support the pelvic organs. Compromise to the pelvic floor muscles and their function is associated with various conditions such as pelvic organ prolapse and sexual dysfunction. However, many can be prevented with appropriate education and therapies. We must debunk the mystery behind the pelvic floor and set specific preventative health and wellness goals. Pelvic health is vital to overall health, and women need to be mindful of this.

While some women may be aware that exercising these muscles is important, many women don’t know how to perform the contractions appropriately. Some even try to contract other muscles or perform a “bearing down” maneuver in attempt to contract correctly. This movement can put excessive pressure on the pelvic structures, including the pelvic floor, exacerbate this condition or even lead to pelvic organ prolapse. Given the location of the pelvic muscles, it’s inherently challenging to gauge whether the exercises are performed correctly.

I highly recommend women see a pelvic floor therapist and explore pelvic floor physical therapy as a preventative and interventional strategy. The treatment may involve pelvic floor muscle strengthening, relaxation, and coordination exercises, depending on assessment findings. I would recommend everyone to have a pelvic floor evaluation even if they don’t have any dysfunction, as prevention is key.

Additionally, I would recommend the following lifestyle tweaks to improve overall well being:

Maintain a healthy weight: there is a high correlation between body mass index (BMI) and stress urinary incontinence so do your best to keep yourself at a healthy weight.

Exercise Daily: to ensure compliance, stick to activities you like to do and mix it up. Women need weight-bearing activities for bone health, and a variety of exercise activities will help with compliance. Walking and cycling/spinning classes are excellent, as is weight training. Don’t forget flexibility and mobility exercises as well.

Lukacz ES, Santiago-Lastra Y, Albo ME, Brubaker L. Urinary Incontinence in Women: A Review. JAMA. 2017 Oct 24;318(16):1592–1604. doi: 10.1001/jama.2017.12137. PMID: 29067433.

Townsend MK, Jura YH, Curhan GC, Resnick NM, Grodstein F. Fluid intake and risk of stress, urgency, and mixed urinary incontinence. Am J Obstet Gynecol. 2011;205(1):73.e1–73.e736. doi:10.1016/j.ajog.2011.02.054

If you could start a movement that would bring the most wellness to the most people, what would that be?

Today, we’re finally having conversations about pelvic floor issues, but it’s still too little. I have been working in this area for 20 years, and to be honest, I haven’t seen much progress. I still hear from patients who have had this condition for 15–20 years and from patients who have had several surgeries without success. With INNOVO, we want to be the voice of change and start the conversation early with young women to educate them about the importance of pelvic health across their lifespan. Many believe this is a middle-aged female problem, and they couldn’t be further from the truth. This condition affects women from the early teens across the entire lifespan. Consequently, there is a much larger conversation to be had about the associated shame and embarrassment.

What are your “5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Started” and why?

1. How challenging going to university would be in my 30’s, given I didn’t study biology, chemistry, or physics as a teenager.

2. How expensive university is in the U.S. and the amount of debt one can accumulate.

3. How expensive health care is in the U.S. The country spends nearly twice as much on health care per person as other high-income countries, with life expectancy lower than all comparable countries. Health care reform is needed, and while the debate has been ongoing many years before and since the Affordable Care Act of 2010, health care costs are spiraling with little transparency for patients regarding expenses.

Papanicolas I, Woskie LR, Jha AK. Health Care Spending in the United States and Other High-Income Countries. JAMA. 2018;319(10):1024–1039. doi:10.1001/jama.2018.1150

4. Despite all physical therapy graduates taking the National Physical Therapy Examination (NPTE), the scope of practice can differ significantly across states. For example, physical therapists working in the military have greater autonomy than their civilian counterparts. While some states in the US do allow direct access (no primary care referral), many have limitations. Yet, the evidence shows that those states providing direct access resulted in few visits and less costly episodes of care when compared to physician referral episodes.

Mitchell JM, de Lissovoy G. A comparison of resource use and cost in direct access versus physician referral episodes of physical therapy. Phys Ther. 1997 Jan;77(1):10–8. doi: 10.1093/ptj/77.1.10. PMID: 8996459.

5. I was surprised how little the American public knew about physical therapy, its scope of practice, and how to access it. Whereas, in many other countries, including Ireland and the UK, physical therapists practice in primary care, and patients can self refer. Consequently, most individuals would go directly to a physical therapist for musculoskeletal issues and rarely see their GP (physician). Additionally, many patients don’t realize there are speciality physical therapists across various areas, including specialties in women’s health, including pelvic health.

Sustainability, veganism, mental health, and environmental changes are big topics at the moment. Which one of these causes is dearest to you, and why?

That is a difficult question to answer as these are all essential topics. As a health care provider and researcher, I would have to go with mental health. I can speak from the perspective of the many women I have seen living with pelvic related health issues as they can cause social withdrawal and depression. Many women suffer in silence and report poor self-esteem, feel shame about their condition, have higher rates of depression, and significantly poor quality of life than their continent counterparts.

For example, April had a 20-year history of living with stress urinary incontinence following the birth of her second son. Every facet of her life was affected, from her self-esteem regarding her body, the sense of embarrassment trying to deal with the issue, and more importantly, the effects on her intimacy with her partner. April was fearful of leaking during sex, and sadly, she is not alone. The evidence reports that up to 65% of women with SUI report leakage during intercourse, dramatically impacting their relationships with their partners (Grzybowska et al., 2017).

Grzybowska ME, Wydra DG. Coital incontinence: a factor for deteriorated health-related quality of life and sexual function in women with urodynamic stress urinary incontinence. International Urogynecology Journal. 2017;28(5):697–704

April’s story is just one of many — and it’s these personal stories that inspire and motivate me to educate women, and share solutions I hope will significantly improve their quality of life to allow them to live their biggest life.

What is the best way our readers can follow you on social media?

Please see below for all my platforms:

Thank you for these fantastic insights!