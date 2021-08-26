Dr. Ronit Levy of Bucks County Anxiety Center: “Stop and appreciate two small things from your day-to-day life”

Stop and appreciate two small things from your day-to-day life. For example, when you wake up, express that you’re thankful that you spent the night in a comfortable bed or safely inside. Another example would be expressing gratitude before a meal and appreciating that you have food to eat. This exercise helps you focus on what you already have and how it makes your life better.

As we all know, times are tough right now. In addition to the acute medical crisis caused by the Pandemic, in our post COVID world, we are also experiencing what some have called a “mental health pandemic”.

What can each of us do to get out of this “Pandemic Induced Mental and Emotional Funk”?

One tool that each of us has access to is the simple power of daily gratitude. As a part of our series about the “How Each Of Us Can Leverage The Power Of Gratitude To Improve Our Overall Mental Wellness” I had the pleasure of interviewing Dr. Ronit Y. Levy, Psy.D.

Dr. Ronit Levy is clinical psychologist who specializes in working with high achieving teens and adults struggling with anxiety, OCD, ADHD, chronic illness, and life stress. She combines Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) with the latest research in neuroscience, chronic illness, personality, and relationships to help her patients stop obsessing, reduce fears, make better decisions, and end toxic relationships. Dr. Levy is also the CEO and director of Bucks County Anxiety Center, a therapist collaborative the helps mental health providers launch and grow private practices. Dr. Levy was named one of the top clinical psychologists in Pennsylvania by Top Doctor in 2018, 2019, and 2021.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dive into our discussion, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you share with us the backstory about you and about what brought you to your specific career path?

I’ve worked in the mental health field for over 20 years. I went to college thinking I would be an attorney. As a result of working with incredible psychology professors as well as a 2-year internship at Battered Women’s Services, I realized I was fascinated by how people think and make decisions. I wanted a career in which I could help people achieve personal and professional success while protecting their physical and psychological health. That’s why I decided to become a clinical psychologist.

As a result of working in both clinical and corporate settings, I’ve had the privilege of helping people from diverse backgrounds achieve goals that changed their lives. I started my private practice in Newtown, PA, in 2013. At this stage in my career, I’m focusing on creating a center of excellence where the public can easily access specialized mental health care and where therapists can get the resources, support, and coaching needed to launch and grow a private practice.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you started your career?

There are so many individual stories that have impacted me personally and professionally. I don’t think you can be in this career and not be personally shaped by the work. The most interesting story has to do with a general theme: Regardless of my training and experience, I can’t change or save anyone if they don’t want it for themselves. When you’re training to be a psychologist and during the first 5–10 years of your career, there’s a strong motivation to change people. You believe that’s part of your job and responsibility.

Over time, I’ve learned that, although I know what the research says, every client has to decide for themselves what’s best for them. I’ve learned that you can’t change someone. You certainly can’t force a person to be something they’re not. The most interesting stories are the ones in which I realized that the person was coming to see me for permission to continue living a life that others didn’t understand but worked for them. Most of the time, they understood the rationale for changing and why it would help them. However, changing would be even more painful and difficult than whatever they had been dealing with for decades. One of the most interesting lessons I’ve learned is that many people would prefer to live with pain and suffering because it’s familiar. Although I may not agree with their choice, I’ve learned to accept that it’s their choice to make.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Why do you think that resonates with you? Do you have a story about how that was relevant in your life?

“It is not the critic who counts; not the man who points out how the strong man stumbles, or where the doer of deeds could have done them better. The credit belongs to the man who is actually in the arena, whose face is marred by dust and sweat and blood; who strives valiantly; who errs, who comes short again and again, because there is no effort without error and shortcoming; but who does actually strive to do the deeds; who knows great enthusiasms, the great devotions; who spends himself in a worthy cause; who at the best knows, in the end, the triumph of high achievement, and who at the worst, if he fails, at least fails while daring greatly.” From President Roosevelt’s “Man in the Arena” speech in 1910. Paraphrased by Brené Brown.

I learned about this quote a few years ago while listening to Brené Brown talk about the power of vulnerability. Although I had heard and preached the message about not caring what others think for decades, there was a large part of me that always did. Humans are wired to need and seek out others’ approval.

I heard her talk and learned about her research on vulnerability at a time in my life when I realized I had stopped caring as much about what others thought about me. For personal and professional reasons, I had to take a different path than the one most people pursued. I needed to do things in a way that fit what my family and I needed. Any time you push against the norm, people will criticize. I can understand why Brené Brown said this quote changed her life. Hearing her say it stopped me in my tracks. I replayed it several times to make sure I heard it correctly.

I’ve learned that everyone is an expert when it comes to someone else’s life. However, we’re all far from perfect. I’m always interested in hearing from people who have faced similar types of challenges. I appreciate that they’re willing to share their thoughts and observations to help me. They may also see things that I do not. Additionally, I fully accept that I don’t know everything.

However, if you’ve never dealt with the challenges I’m experiencing but are going to criticize me because I don’t fit into your idea of how things should be, I’m not interested in your opinion or feedback. I’m also not interested in your approval. If what I am doing is legal, ethical, and not maliciously hurting anyone, I am okay with not meeting your standards.

Is there a particular book that made a significant impact on you? Can you share a story about why that resonated with you?

Learning from the Heart: Lessons on Living, Loving, and Listening by Dr. Daniel Gottlieb. In this book, Dr. Gottlieb reflects on his life as a psychologist who became quadriplegic because of a car accident when he was 27-years-old. In the decades since the accident, he has had to find ways to live a meaningful life while helping family members and patients do the same. Instead of looking for silver linings, he emphasized how to practice gratitude while radically accepting challenges.

A colleague gifted me this book during a particularly challenging time in my life. I wondered how I was going to cope with everything on my plate. Many of the challenges were going to have long-term consequences. I was impacted by Dr. Gottlieb’s message that acknowledging the severity of the situation but choosing to cope anyway helps us see opportunities where we previously saw dead-ends. As a result, we can change course and still live a full and meaningful life. I have since passed the message along to many patients who needed to hear it as well.

Are you working on any exciting new projects now? How do you think that will help people?

I recently restructured my private practice, Bucks County Anxiety Center, from a traditional group model to a therapist collaborative. This means that I provide mental health specialists with the tools, resources, and coaching they need to start and grow a successful private practice. I want to create a work setting in which therapists feel respected, have a sense of autonomy, and are well paid for their services and expertise. When therapists are happy, they are less prone to burnout and are better at helping others. This business model also makes it easy for people in the community to find the experts they need in one place.

I’m glad I can play a role in connecting experts with people who need their help and support. Making that process easier is crucial given everything we’ve experienced socially, politically, economically, and Covid related since 2020.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

Some so many people have helped, supported, and shaped me professionally. However, I’ve been most influenced by my daughter. To honor who she is and what she needs, I had to choose to let go of rigid views and expectations that our society has about important concepts like parenthood, being a working mother, and education. Instead, I’ve learned the importance of adapting to who someone is and what they need. Combined with other factors, this approach can bring out the best in them.

My daughter’s experiences forced me to take a hard look at the kind of parent I want to be, what makes for a fulfilling life, and how to achieve a goal while being flexible in how you reach it. In learning how to help her thrive, I learned how to acknowledge that I needed something different as well. I also learned to look for and create opportunities that were a better fit for who I was.

By trying to shove someone into a box so that we can push them through a system, we wind up causing so much harm. Throughout my career, I have seen this everywhere from Fortune 500 board rooms to my clinical practice. People struggle for decades with messages they got growing up and/or as adults about how not fitting it, living up to certain expectations, or following a set course meant they were damaged.

As a result of changing my perspective as well as raising a child from this point of view, I was better able to help clients and patients who didn’t fit the standard mold. I was able to help them learn who they were and what they needed to succeed personally and professionally. Over time, they felt more empowered to make choices that were different than what others expected. Ultimately, it led to a healthier life.

Ok, thank you for all that. Now that we are on the topic of gratitude, let’s move to the main focus of our interview. As you know, the collective mental health of our country is facing extreme pressure. We would like to explore together how every one of us can use gratitude to improve our mental wellness. Let’s start with a basic definition of terms. How do you define the concept of Gratitude? Can you explain what you mean?

I define gratitude as being thankful for feelings, experiences, people, abilities, moments, and material things that are special and meaningful to you for a specific reason.

Gratitude is made up of two parts. First, it involves finding something to be thankful for regularly. Second, describing why something matters is essential for feeling a sense of meaning and connection. When we can tap into meaning and purpose, we can withstand a lot of stress.

Why do you think so many people do not feel gratitude? How would you articulate why a simple emotion can be so elusive?

I think we live in a culture that emphasizes the constant pursuit of more. Whether it’s at work, with family, or regarding money and material possessions, there’s a push to get and do more. That’s largely why hustle culture and being busy are so highly regarded. Constantly pursuing more is also tangible and measurable. I can see a new car, the promotion, more friends at my holiday party, and the look of approval from my kids’ teachers.

We don’t have a shared definition of gratitude, nor do we talk about how important it is to live a fulfilling life. As a result, we don’t emphasize the importance of being thankful for small moments that, when put together, make up your life story. I understand why one of the biggest regrets people have when they’re dying is that they didn’t live life on their terms and focus on what mattered to them.

This might be intuitive to you but I think it will be constructive to help spell it out. Can you share with us a few ways that increased gratitude can benefit and enhance our life?

Gratitude helps us appreciate what we have at that moment. What do you have right now that matters so much to you that, without it, your life would be worse off?

Immediate examples that come to mind are health, food, safety, a place to live, and close relationships. Gratitude reminds us of what we already have and how meaningful it is to us. As a result, we can feel fulfillment and happiness. Without it, we focus on what we don’t have and how we’re always failing.

Let’s talk about mental wellness in particular. Can you share with us a few examples of how gratitude can help improve mental wellness?

Regularly practicing gratitude helps lower stress and increases how often we feel satisfaction and happiness. As a result, we’re less likely to experience anxiety and depression. We’re better able to handle setbacks and frustration. We’re also more likely to make healthier decisions that fit who we are and what we need instead of pushing through emotional and physical discomfort in the constant pursuit of more.

Ok wonderful. Now here is the main question of our discussion. From your experience or research, what are “Five Ways That Each Of Us Can Leverage The Power Of Gratitude To Improve Our Overall Mental Wellness”. Can you please share a story or example for each?

Stop and appreciate two small things from your day-to-day life. For example, when you wake up, express that you’re thankful that you spent the night in a comfortable bed or safely inside. Another example would be expressing gratitude before a meal and appreciating that you have food to eat. This exercise helps you focus on what you already have and how it makes your life better. Tell someone in your life why you are thankful to know them. For example, send someone in your life an email or text telling them how much you appreciate something they’ve done for you or why you enjoy spending time with them. This helps you remember that you’re not alone and that you have people in your life who are meaningful to you. Telling someone why you appreciate them also increases the chances they’ll do that behavior again. As a result, it helps improve communication in that relationship. Express gratitude during challenging times. When we’re dealing with tough times, it’s normal to get lost in negative feelings. Remind yourself that you’ve made it through tough times before and that you’re thankful for that ability. This helps us remember that we have coping skills and strengths. As a result, we’re more likely to use them to cope. When you can’t think of anything kind or polite to say in a difficult situation, say thank you. I read this in a business magazine. The CEO of a company said that thanking a person or group during a tough situation instead of yelling at them helped him change how he handled conflict. When you start a sentence by thanking someone for positive behavior, your view and tone change. As a result, so does the attitude of those around you. It can help decrease the immediate tension so that you can deal with the challenge itself more effectively later. Write in a gratitude journal at the end of every day. Our days are so busy and full that it can be easy to miss something small, but positive. Writing at least one positive thing that happened that day that you are grateful for helps you purposefully search for something good. Even during an awful day, there is something to be thankful for. It may be that today, you made it home safely. That’s important since there are people all over the world who didn’t. Writing down one thing per day also helps you create a record of what’s meaningful in your life. Happy is a mood. That means it comes and goes. Feelings like satisfaction last longer and have a bigger impact. You can reference these notes about the positive people, experiences, feelings, and places in your life when you’re feeling sad or disappointed. This record can help you feel more satisfied in the long run.

Is there a particular practice that can be used during a time when one is feeling really down, really vulnerable, or really sensitive?

When we feel down, vulnerable, or sensitive, it’s important to first acknowledge that feeling. Most of us push it away, dismiss it, or punish ourselves for having it. Start by acknowledging that you feel bad. Then, look for one positive thing that you are thankful for at that moment. Keep it basic. Try using your senses to find something that feels good or peaceful at that moment and express why you’re thankful for that experience. This exercise can help break the tailspin of negative emotions we get into during tough times. Once we shift our mental frame, we can approach a situation from a position of strength.

Do you have any favorite books, podcasts, or resources that you would recommend to our readers to help them to live with gratitude?

Two resources I strongly recommend which can help people learn how to live with gratitude are:

Learning from the Heart: Lessons on Living, Loving, and Listening by Dr. Daniel Gottlieb. I mentioned this book earlier in the interview because I learned so much from it. In this book, Dr. Gottlieb provides wisdom and guidance about finding something to be thankful for even during the most challenging times. He does this with such sincerity and honesty that it feels like he’s having a conversation directly with you. Brené Brown’s work on vulnerability, shame, and wholehearted living. Her books and talks emphasize finding the strength within yourself to handle the toughest situations, being thankful for those strengths, and then using them to build a meaningful life on your terms.

You are a person of great influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

I would start a movement that emphasized caring about the greater good. Our culture has always emphasized individual needs and success. I think that many of the issues we’re currently dealing with stem from growing up with the message that your needs matter most. Instead, I would like to see us learn to better balance meeting our individual needs with helping and supporting our community, even people who are not like us.

What is the best way our readers can further follow your work online?

The best way to follow my work is to visit my private practice website at www.BucksCountyAnxietyCenter.com. I can also be reached on LinkedIn at Ronit Y. Levy.

Thank you for the time you spent sharing these fantastic insights. We wish you only continued success in your great work!

Thank you for the opportunity to speak with you about this issue and to help your readers work toward the health and success they want to achieve.