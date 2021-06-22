Dr. Robin MacFarlane: “Be patient with yourself!”

If you’re consistently very, very sleepy during the day, particularly if you can’t rely on yourself to stay awake when you’re driving, caring for others, or doing something important, go see a doctor.

Getting a good night’s sleep has so many physical, emotional, and mental benefits. Yet with all of the distractions that demand our attention, going to sleep on time and getting enough rest has become extremely elusive to many of us. Why is sleep so important and how can we make it a priority?

In this interview series called “Sleep: Why You Should Make Getting A Good Night’s Sleep A Major Priority In Your Life, And How You Can Make That Happen” we are talking to medical and wellness professionals, sleep specialists, and business leaders who sell sleep accessories to share insights from their knowledge and experience about how to make getting a good night’s sleep a priority in your life.

As part of this interview series, we had the pleasure to interview Dr. Robin MacFarlane.

Dr. Robin MacFarlane is a clinical psychologist who helps people overcome insomnia. She’s on a mission to spread the word about Cognitive Behavioral Therapy for Insomnia (CBT-I), an underpublicized treatment that’s more effective than medication and is considered the treatment of choice for insomnia by the American College of Physicians.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dig in, our readers would like to ‘get to know you’. Can you tell us a bit about your background and your backstory?

I’m a psychologist and specialize in treating people who are anxious and have trouble sleeping. If you’re someone with insomnia, you’ve probably tried a lot of “sleep tips.” And you know what? They usually don’t work, which can leave you feeling a bit hopeless. But it’s important to understand that most sleep tips don’t work for you because they’re usually intended for the general population, and not specifically for people with insomnia. What works for the average person does not always apply to someone with insomnia.

For people with insomnia, I want to get the word out about an under-publicized behavioral health treatment that is now considered the treatment of choice by the American College of Physicians: Cognitive Behavioral Therapy for Insomnia (CBT-I). This non-drug, behavioral treatment gives a lot of hope to people with insomnia.

Can you share a story with us about what brought you to this particular career path?

I love psychological research. When I saw the high-quality research on the efficacy of CBT-I for insomnia, I was so impressed that I had to learn how to do this treatment myself.

Can you share with our readers a bit about why you are an authority in the sleep and wellness fields? In your opinion, what is your unique contribution to the world of wellness?

The field of behavioral sleep medicine, of which insomnia treatment is a part, is somewhat new. Starting in the 1960’s, psychologists from different labs came up with a few treatments that seemed to help people sleep. These psychologists got together and “bundled” their treatments into what we now call CBT-I. My contribution to behavioral sleep medicine is to take their contributions, and communicate the science in plain language, so that I can help people sleep.

Is there a particular book that made a significant impact on you? Can you share a story or explain why it resonated with you so much?

Yes, for people who are struggling with insomnia, I recommend Calm your Mind and Fall Asleep by Drs. Colleen Carney and Rachel Manber. I love this book because it’s written for people who struggle with sleep who also struggle with depression, anxiety, and chronic pain. It used to be thought that if you get treatment for depression, or pain, or any other condition that’s associated with insomnia, then the insomnia will just disappear. But what we’re finding is just the opposite, that sleep problems don’t just go away on their own, and also that helping people sleep better helps them with their other problem, be it depression, anxiety, pain, or anything else. Sleep helps everything. Learning how to sleep better gives so many people hope.

That said, and this is really important, if you have insomnia and a book doesn’t work for you, don’t fret. Most people can’t get better with only a book. If that were true, I wouldn’t have a job! So seek out a therapist who knows CBT-I.

Do you have a favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Do you have a story about how that was relevant in your life or your work?

Yes, psychologist Carl Rogers said, “What is most personal is most universal.” People tell me things that they’re ashamed of, sometimes thinking that they’re somehow unacceptable and unusual. But those things are usually things that others experience, and can connect with. Insomnia is very common!

Ok, thank you for all that. Now let’s move to the main focus of our interview. Let’s start with the basics. How much sleep should an adult get? Is there a difference between people who are young, middle-aged, or elderly?

Let me bust a myth: there’s no set number of hours that an adult should get! People vary in their sleep needs, much like they vary in their shoe sizes. There’s a predominant view that 8 hours is ideal, but that’s just wrong: it’s like saying a size 8 shoe is ideal, and if you wear any other size, it’s just not right. Sometimes sleep problems can develop when someone who needs more or less than 8 hours of sleep tries to force themselves to get 8 hours of sleep. They should no sooner do this as they should try to wear shoes that aren’t their size.

In general, however, most people need between 6–10 hours of sleep, and they tend to need more when they’re younger, and a little less when they’re older. There are some (lucky!) people who seem to need only 4–5 hours of sleep per night. At the other extreme are people with hypersomnia, who need more than 10 hours, and sometimes, even then, are very sleepy. People with hypersomnia are often misunderstood as “lazy” and need treatment and support, and can find it at www.hypersomniafoundation.org.

Is the amount of hours the main criteria, or the time that you go to bed? For example, if there was a hypothetical choice between getting to bed at 10PM and getting up at 4AM, for a total of 6 hours, or going to bed at 2AM and getting up at 10AM for a total of 8 hours, is one a better choice for your health? Can you explain?

This is a really great question, because it gives me the opportunity to introduce your readers to insomnia’s cousins: the sleep phase disorders. Someone with a “delayed” sleep phase disorder, for example, is someone who is the ultimate night-owl: it seems like, no matter what they do, they will not sleep before the wee hours of the morning. The real problem for them is that they find it very hard to wake up and join the working world, most of whom are at their posts at 9AM. When someone with delayed sleep phase disorder tries to “be good” and force themselves to sleep at, say, 10PM, guess what happens? They don’t sleep. Their problem is not insomnia at all, but rather, that they’re trying to sleep at a time that their natural body clock will not allow. So, to answer your question, the best way to sleep really depends on the kind of person you are. It’s important to know what works best for you.

As an expert, this might be obvious to you, but I think it would be instructive to articulate this for our readers. Let’s imagine a hypothetical 35 year old adult who was not getting enough sleep. After working diligently at it for 6 months he or she began to sleep well and got the requisite hours of sleep. How will this person’s life improve? Can you help articulate some of the benefits this person will see after starting to get enough sleep? Can you explain?

For someone with insomnia, once they get proper treatment and are sleeping better, they obviously enjoy feeling less anxious about sleep! They used to chase sleep and never really get it, but now they can sleep on a regular basis. But there’s something more to it. They gain a sense of accomplishment and self-confidence. To have less worry about something that used to be a huge focus of their life, and to know that they were responsible for those changes, is empowering.

Many things provide benefits but they aren’t necessarily a priority. Should we make getting a good night’s sleep a major priority in our life? Can you explain what you mean?

Yes and no. For people who do not have insomnia, but are just working too much and refusing to set aside time to sleep, they might benefit from making sleep a priority, and setting aside time that’s for sleep and sleep alone. However, people with insomnia have already made sleep a priority! They don’t need to set aside any more time for sleep, they just need help to schedule their sleep in a way that is specific to their problem- and their problem is that they try too hard to sleep. Ironically, setting aside less time for sleep can sometimes help people with insomnia.

The truth is that most of us know that it’s important to get better sleep. But while we know it intellectually, it’s often difficult to put it into practice and make it a part of our daily habits. In your opinion what are the 3 main blockages that prevent us from taking the information that we all know, and integrating it into our lives? How should we remove those obstacles?

The advice I have applies to people with insomnia, not the general population. The general populations gets plenty of advice on how to overcome obstacles, and it’s time for people with insomnia to get their own:

1. Never, and I mean never, be afraid to reach out for help. None of us are meant to do difficult things alone. Coping with a sleep problem is difficult. A therapist trained in CBT-I can help. Ask your doctor to refer you to someone who’s trained in CBT-I, or consult this directory https://cbti.directory/ .

2. Be patient with yourself! You won’t get over your insomnia in one week. But you may make some headway in one month. Don’t give up.

3. Recognize that the things you learn that help you sleep will continue to be a part of your life after treatment. If you start having problems sleeping after treatment, you’ll know how to get back on track and help yourself sleep again.

Do you think getting “good sleep” is more difficult today than it was in the past?

This is an area where people with insomnia have the advantage! For people with insomnia, it’s easier now than it was 10–20 years ago! There’s a good treatment for insomnia now — and my hope for this article is that someone with insomnia reaches out for help rather than continues to struggle on their own. They should use a search engine to find “CBT-I for insomnia near me,” or should look through this directory https://cbti.directory/ that is maintained by the University of Pennsylvania.

Ok. Here is the main question of our discussion. Can you please share “5 things you need to know to get the sleep you need and wake up refreshed and energized”? If you can, kindly share a story or example for each.

These 5 things are not for everyone, but are for people who suffer from insomnia- people who have poor sleep night after night even though they set aside enough time to sleep:

1. Know that it’s normal to not sleep well from time to time. If you’re going through a time of grief or other acute stress, insomnia can be a normal (although unpleasant) part of that process. When grief or acute stress wanes, insomnia is likely to wane as well. Even good sleepers go through periods of insomnia. However, if you experience insomnia month after month, you shouldn’t hesitate to reach out for treatment (see #5).

2. If you have a night of poor sleep, don’t assume that the next day will be ruined. Sure, you may be more fatigued than usual. But fatigue varies throughout the day. Even after a poor night of sleep, you may find pockets of time when your energy is pretty good, and, overall, may find that you get through your day fairly well. If you’re able to recognize that you can cope with fatigue, and that fatigue is variable, and that the day is not totally ruined by a poor night of sleep, ironically, this alone may help you sleep at night because it can ease your worry about the effects of poor sleep on the next day.

3. If you have a night of poor sleep, don’t nap or try to “make up for it” the next day by cutting back on your activities or by going to bed too early the next night. Keep a regular schedule, and you may find that you’re sleepy at your bedtime and can sleep well the following night.

4. If you’re consistently very, very sleepy during the day, particularly if you can’t rely on yourself to stay awake when you’re driving, caring for others, or doing something important, go see a doctor. This kind of sleepiness during the day may not be due to insomnia (people with insomnia usually don’t get very sleepy during the day), but rather, could be due to sleep apnea or some other issue that can be treated.

5. Prescription sleep medication is a short-term solution for insomnia and often loses effectiveness in the long run. CBT-I, on the other hand, has treatment effects that can last well after the treatment is completed. That’s why CBT-I is the current treatment of choice for insomnia. If you’ve been struggling with insomnia for a while, ask your doctor if they can refer you to a therapist who can treat you with CBT-I. You also can use a search engine to find a CBT-I therapist near you, or look through this directory https://cbti.directory/ that is maintained by the University of Pennsylvania.

What would you advise someone who wakes up in the middle of the night and can’t fall back to sleep?

One of the worst things that someone with insomnia can do is try to “make” themselves fall asleep. It’s impossible, and people with insomnia sometimes have a hard time accepting that. The best thing for someone who struggles with sleep to do if they wake up in the middle of the night, and find themselves feeling wide awake, is to get out of bed! Go to a different place, or even just sit up in bed in a different position if going to a different place is not possible. Also, they should take heart, because they will inevitably sleep the next night or the night after that.

What are your thoughts about taking a nap during the day? Is that a good idea, or can it affect the ability to sleep well at night?

For someone being treated for insomnia- no napping! Napping is a “sleep thief” that steals some of the sleepiness that you’ll want to save up for bed time so that you’re more likely to get good, solid, restorative sleep. Other sleep thieves are laying in bed too long before you get up in the morning, canceling activities because you feel tired, and spending the day on the couch rather than being active.

Wonderful. We are nearly done. Is there a person in the world, or in the US, with whom you would like to have a private breakfast or lunch, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we tag them. 🙂

I’m going to call out two luminaries in behavioral sleep medicine: Dr. Donn Posner, because he’s a great teacher, and helps me when I’m stuck on cases, and Dr. Christina McCrae, because she doesn’t know me at all but graciously gave me her research manual on how to treat people with insomnia and chronic pain.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

I have a private practice, but also, at some point, would love to build a supportive community for people with insomnia who are interested in, or in the process of, getting help with CBT-I www.robinmacfarlanephd.com.

